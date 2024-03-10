The most decorated champion in UFC women's strawweight history will attain MMA immortality this summer as the third member of the 2024 class of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (16-5), who still owns division records for most title defenses (5) and consecutive victories (8), was in attendance at UFC 299 in Miami on Saturday when the honor was announced during the pay-per-view broadcast. The native of Poland was in tears as she waved to the crowd.

"Joanna is one of the greatest athletes in combat sports history," UFC CEO Dana White said. "Joanna is an amazing person who has been an incredible champion, ambassador and role model for women's MMA, as well as an absolute killer inside the Octagon. She fought the best of the best in in her division and never backed down from an opponent."

Joining Ronda Rousey as just the second female inductee to the UFC Hall of Fame, Jedrzejczyk will be honored during the 2024 Induction Ceremony on June 27 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be part of UFC's annual International Fight Week, just two days before UFC 303.

Jedrzejczyk also joins fellow 2024 inductee Frankie Edgar as the 13th member of the Hall of Fame's Modern Era Wing, which includes fighters who turned pro on or after Nov. 17, 2000 (when the first UFC event under the unified rules of MMA was held), are a minimum age of 35 or who have been retired for one year or more.

Beginning her memorable decade-long career by turning pro in 2012, Jedrzejczyk won her first 14 fights, including a 2015 dismantling of inaugural champion Carla Esparza to capture the UFC's 115-pound title. The next two years saw a streak of five consecutive title defenses before losing her title to Rose Namajunas in the first of two memorable bouts in 2017.

Although Jedrzejczyk would finish her career with just two wins in her final seven fights, her reputation for always fighting the best while remaining one of the most intense and entertaining action fighters in MMA history made her a fan favorite and star.

"Joanna is one of the toughest athletes we've ever seen, and it will be an honor to induct her into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer during International Fight Week," White added.

Eleven of Jedrzejczyk's 14 UFC bouts were contested for titles across two divisions. She also co-authored the greatest fight in women's MMA history in 2020 when she lost an all-action thriller over five rounds to new champion Zhang Weili by split decision despite a gaudy hematoma on her forehead.