UFC fighters commonly enter the Octagon compromised. That was very much true for some of the biggest stars competing at UFC 307. Headliners Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr, and women's bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison had health complications before Saturday's pay-per-view.

Pereira successfully defended his UFC light heavyweight title against a game Rountree. The challenger suffered several gruesome cuts during the fight, including re-opening a graphic nose laceration from three weeks ago, but the champ was also banged up. Pereira revealed post-fight that he was dealing with recurring rib and toe injuries, plus a fever.

"When I was in Brazil I hurt my rib," Pereira said through an interpreter during Saturday's UFC 307 post-fight press conference. "It was an injury that I had about a year ago and it came back, so that was also something that I was dealing with. Then when I came here, my throat was still bad. I went to the doctor, and had another round of antibiotics.

"The ligament in my toe that was hurt from UFC 300, that came back. There are a lot of things that I went through in this camp. It was a tough fight, but it was a tough lead-up to this fight, and I actually feel really proud of myself at this moment."

Pereira, 37, has been incredibly active in 2024. Pereira set the record for the shortest time between three consecutive UFC title defenses, accomplishing the feat in 175 days and besting former record holder Ronda Rousey's 189 days. Pereira conceded that he needed to take time off before his next fight.

"I think that there is a limit," Pereira said. "I want to push myself as much as I can. I'm 37 and I want to take advantage of time, but I do need to take a break. I have some commitments in Mexico and Korea and Malta.

"I need to take some time off, but I'm going to be training."

Two-time Professional Fighters League lightweight tournament winner Harrison doubled down on her ability to make the 126-pound bantamweight limit, beating Ketlen Vieira in her second stint at the weight class. But Harrison had a serious health scare before her fight with Vieira that continues to raise questions about how well-suited she is for the division.

"I don't really like to make excuses," Harrison told MMA Fighting. "I had to go to the hospital last week. There was blood in my urine. I had a really bad infection that started spreading. I was on antibiotics. I had blood in my urine. It was a bunch of stuff going on but it's not an excuse. I have to be the best in the world on my worst day.

"After 12 weeks of eating like air and prayers, no, we were going to find a way [to fight] come hell or high water. Also, just everything that was on the line. Listen, I'm grateful that I got the win and I was able to go out there and still get the 'W,' but other than that, I'm eager to get back to the gym. I have a lot of things that I want to improve on. I know this fight is really going to help me grow.

Harrison is likely next in line for a UFC women's bantamweight title shot. Harrison improved to No. 2 in the UFC's official women's bantamweight rankings behind Raquel Pennington who lost the title to Julianna Pena that evening. Pena notably did not callout Harrison and instead turned her attention to a trilogy fight against retired former two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes.

