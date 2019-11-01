NY
BOS

No Text

Tatum jumper lifts Celtics to 104-102 win over Knicks

  • AP
  • Nov 01, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum hit a turnaround jumper with 1.3 seconds remaining, and the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 104-102 on Friday night for their fourth straight victory.

Tatum finished with 24 points. Kemba Walker scored 23 of his 33 points in the second half, and Gordon Hayward had 13 points and nine boards.

Unlike a 118-95 rout at Madison Square Garden the previous Saturday, Boston was pushed by New York until the very end of a game that featured 24 lead changes and 10 ties.

Marcus Morris led the Knicks with 29 points, hitting a tying 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left. Rookie RJ Barrett finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

After Morris' late 3, the Celtics called timeout and Marcus Smart inbounded the ball to Tatum in the corner for the game-winner.

It was the third straight game with 30-plus points by Walker, who scored 32 in the previous two and finished with his best game since signing with the Celtics as a free agent.

The Knicks led 50-49 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 3-pointer by Frank Ntilinkina, starting a period full of shots from beyond the arc. Both clubs hit five 3-pointers in the quarter before the Celtics carried a 75-74 lead into the fourth.

The back-and-forth continued in the final period. Boston regained the lead on a three-point play by Walker, putting the Celtics up 87-86 with 5:19 remaining.

Hayward followed with a 3-pointer and Tatum hit a pair of foul shots to stretch the lead to 92-86 with 4:14 left to play. The Knicks pulled within a point at 92-91, then again at 95-94 on a 3-pointer by Morris, but the Celtics answered with a pair of free throws by Walker and a 3-pointer by Tatum with 1:50 remaining, giving Boston a 99-94 lead.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Bobby Portis had 13 points and seven rebounds and Ntilikina scored 10. . Ntilikina started at point guard, where the Knicks were without Elfrid Payton (hamstring), Dennis Smith Jr. (death in the family) and Kadeem Allen (knee).

Celtics: Rookie Grant Williams scored 10 points. . Marcus Smart thought he made a clean block on Barrett driving toward the Knicks' basket and protested when he was called for a foul, drawing a technical with 5:33 left in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Sacramento on Sunday night.

Celtics: At Cleveland on Tuesday night, the first of three straight on the road.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Randle
30 PF
K. Walker
8 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
24.5 Pts. Per Game 24.5
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
43.6 Field Goal % 40.0
41.9 Three Point % 38.8
60.7 Free Throw % 92.7
  Bad pass turnover on Julius Randle, stolen by Kemba Walker 0:00
+ 2 Jayson Tatum made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 0:01
+ 3 Marcus Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kevin Knox 0:04
  Offensive rebound by Kevin Knox 0:05
  R.J. Barrett missed floating jump shot 0:07
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:13
+ 1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 0:13
  Personal foul on Kevin Knox 0:13
+ 1 Marcus Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Marcus Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Jayson Tatum 0:17
Team Stats
Points 102 104
Field Goals 37-93 (39.8%) 33-74 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 14-38 (36.8%) 11-34 (32.4%)
Free Throws 14-21 (66.7%) 27-29 (93.1%)
Total Rebounds 58 48
Offensive 16 3
Defensive 35 41
Team 7 4
Assists 22 21
Steals 9 7
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 23 16
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
M. Morris SF 13
29 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
K. Walker PG 8
33 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
1234T
away team logo Knicks 1-5 23272428102
home team logo Celtics 4-1 22272629104
BOS -10, O/U 211
TD Garden Boston, MA
BOS -10, O/U 211
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Knicks 1-5 100.6 PPG 48 RPG 18.8 APG
home team logo Celtics 4-1 109.8 PPG 47 RPG 22.0 APG
Key Players
M. Morris SF 13.6 PPG 4.6 RPG 0.4 APG 35.0 FG%
K. Walker PG 24.5 PPG 5.0 RPG 3.5 APG 39.5 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Morris SF 29 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
K. Walker PG 33 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
39.8 FG% 44.6
36.8 3PT FG% 32.4
66.7 FT% 93.1
Knicks
Starters
M. Morris
R. Barrett
F. Ntilikina
J. Randle
M. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 29 9 3 8/17 5/8 8/11 4 39 2 0 1 2 7 -3 45
R. Barrett 15 7 5 5/17 1/4 4/6 3 39 1 1 2 2 5 -2 32
F. Ntilikina 10 3 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 4 37 3 1 1 1 2 -5 20
J. Randle 8 10 5 3/7 0/3 2/3 1 33 1 0 6 2 8 -5 23
M. Robinson 6 6 0 3/5 0/0 0/1 3 16 0 2 1 2 4 -4 13
Starters
M. Morris
R. Barrett
F. Ntilikina
J. Randle
M. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Morris 29 9 3 8/17 5/8 8/11 4 39 2 0 1 2 7 -3 45
R. Barrett 15 7 5 5/17 1/4 4/6 3 39 1 1 2 2 5 -2 32
F. Ntilikina 10 3 2 4/9 2/4 0/0 4 37 3 1 1 1 2 -5 20
J. Randle 8 10 5 3/7 0/3 2/3 1 33 1 0 6 2 8 -5 23
M. Robinson 6 6 0 3/5 0/0 0/1 3 16 0 2 1 2 4 -4 13
Bench
B. Portis
K. Knox
W. Ellington
T. Gibson
R. Bullock
E. Payton
K. Allen
A. Trier
I. Rabb
D. Smith Jr.
D. Dotson
I. Brazdeikis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Portis 13 7 1 6/16 1/2 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 4 3 -3 21
K. Knox 12 4 3 5/12 2/7 0/0 2 28 1 0 0 3 1 +4 23
W. Ellington 9 5 3 3/10 3/10 0/0 2 24 1 0 1 0 5 +8 20
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Payton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Trier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Dotson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 102 51 22 37/93 14/38 14/21 23 236 9 4 13 16 35 -10 197
Celtics
Starters
K. Walker
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
M. Smart
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 33 6 5 8/19 3/9 14/14 0 35 1 0 3 0 6 +4 47
J. Tatum 24 6 3 9/17 4/8 2/2 4 33 0 0 2 1 5 +12 34
G. Hayward 13 9 4 5/11 3/6 0/1 0 35 2 0 2 0 9 +2 30
M. Smart 8 3 3 3/9 1/3 1/2 4 30 3 0 2 0 3 +1 18
D. Theis 5 8 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 3 26 0 4 1 1 7 +12 16
Starters
K. Walker
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
M. Smart
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Walker 33 6 5 8/19 3/9 14/14 0 35 1 0 3 0 6 +4 47
J. Tatum 24 6 3 9/17 4/8 2/2 4 33 0 0 2 1 5 +12 34
G. Hayward 13 9 4 5/11 3/6 0/1 0 35 2 0 2 0 9 +2 30
M. Smart 8 3 3 3/9 1/3 1/2 4 30 3 0 2 0 3 +1 18
D. Theis 5 8 0 2/3 0/0 1/1 3 26 0 4 1 1 7 +12 16
Bench
G. Williams
B. Wanamaker
S. Ojeleye
C. Edwards
V. Poirier
E. Kanter
J. Brown
T. Fall
R. Williams
T. Waters
R. Langford
J. Green
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Williams 10 4 1 2/4 0/2 6/6 1 26 0 0 1 0 4 -5 15
B. Wanamaker 5 3 4 2/2 0/0 1/1 0 15 1 0 3 0 3 -3 14
S. Ojeleye 2 0 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 2 15 0 0 0 0 0 -4 2
C. Edwards 2 4 1 1/6 0/4 0/0 1 14 0 0 0 0 4 -6 8
V. Poirier 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 0 -3 3
E. Kanter - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 104 44 21 33/74 11/34 27/29 16 235 7 4 14 3 41 +10 187
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores