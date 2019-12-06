MIN
OKC

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
3.1 Ast. Per Game 3.1
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
51.2 Field Goal % 44.0
50.5 Three Point % 43.5
80.2 Free Throw % 81.1
  Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari 0:06
  Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:10
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:17
+ 1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 0:17
  Personal foul on Kelan Martin 0:17
+ 2 Karl-Anthony Towns made driving dunk 0:17
+ 2 Steven Adams made dunk 0:22
  Offensive rebound by Steven Adams 0:22
  Chris Paul missed jump shot 0:22
  Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague 0:43
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell 0:50
Team Stats
Points 127 139
Field Goals 50-96 (52.1%) 49-88 (55.7%)
3-Pointers 13-38 (34.2%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 36-40 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 45 50
Offensive 10 9
Defensive 26 30
Team 9 11
Assists 25 19
Steals 8 8
Blocks 2 9
Turnovers 13 10
Fouls 29 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
30 PTS, 5 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
C. Paul PG 3
30 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
1234OTT
away team logo Timberwolves 10-11 273139255127
home team logo Thunder 9-12 3023412817139
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 10-11 113.7 PPG 48.3 RPG 23.7 APG
home team logo Thunder 9-12 107.1 PPG 42.4 RPG 22.1 APG
Key Players
J. Teague PG 11.8 PPG 2.6 RPG 7.4 APG 40.0 FG%
C. Paul PG 15.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 6.0 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Teague PG 32 PTS 5 REB 9 AST
C. Paul PG 30 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
52.1 FG% 55.7
34.2 3PT FG% 27.8
70.0 FT% 90.0
Timberwolves
Starters
J. Teague
K. Towns
R. Covington
J. Okogie
J. Culver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Teague 32 5 9 12/17 4/5 4/4 2 40 2 0 4 1 4 0 53
K. Towns 30 5 8 11/16 5/9 3/4 5 37 2 2 0 1 4 -4 55
R. Covington 15 7 2 6/11 1/5 2/2 5 37 0 0 2 2 5 -2 24
J. Okogie 12 3 1 5/8 2/3 0/0 3 32 0 0 3 1 2 +11 14
J. Culver 9 1 0 4/13 0/6 1/2 1 26 2 0 0 0 1 -4 12
Bench
S. Napier
J. Bell
G. Dieng
T. Graham
K. Martin
K. Bates-Diop
J. Layman
N. Vonleh
A. Wiggins
J. McLaughlin
J. Nowell
N. Reid
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Napier 13 2 0 5/9 1/3 2/2 2 14 0 0 1 0 2 -9 14
J. Bell 12 5 2 5/8 0/1 2/6 2 20 0 0 0 1 4 +1 21
G. Dieng 2 3 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 1 2 -10 7
T. Graham 2 3 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 4 14 1 0 1 3 0 -19 5
K. Martin 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 0 1 0 1 -8 2
K. Bates-Diop 0 1 1 0/7 0/4 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 1 -16 3
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wiggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McLaughlin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nowell - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Reid - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 127 36 25 50/96 13/38 14/20 29 259 8 2 13 10 26 -60 210
Thunder
Starters
C. Paul
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
S. Adams
D. Gallinari
A. Nader
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. Paul 30 4 7 11/20 1/3 7/7 4 37 0 2 0 1 3 +19 50
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 29 5 2 8/13 1/1 12/12 2 41 1 0 3 1 4 +9 36
S. Adams 22 11 2 9/13 0/1 4/8 4 36 2 4 2 6 5 +5 41
D. Gallinari 21 7 3 7/16 2/9 5/5 0 36 2 1 1 0 7 +1 36
A. Nader 6 2 0 1/3 0/1 4/4 1 30 0 1 1 0 2 -6 8
Bench
D. Schroder
N. Noel
D. Bazley
D. Hall
L. Dort
M. Muscala
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Ferguson
H. Diallo
J. Patton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 25 2 2 10/17 1/3 4/4 4 39 1 1 2 0 2 +13 31
N. Noel 4 3 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 16 0 0 0 1 2 +7 13
D. Bazley 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 0 4 +12 6
D. Hall 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
L. Dort 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1 -5 2
M. Muscala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ferguson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Diallo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Patton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 139 39 19 49/88 5/18 36/40 20 261 8 9 10 9 30 +60 223
NBA Scores