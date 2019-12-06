No Text
MIN
OKC
No Text
Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
2 SG
|34.4
|Min. Per Game
|34.4
|18.1
|Pts. Per Game
|18.1
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|51.2
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|50.5
|Three Point %
|43.5
|80.2
|Free Throw %
|81.1
|Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari
|0:06
|Karl-Anthony Towns missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:10
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:17
|+ 1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:17
|Personal foul on Kelan Martin
|0:17
|+ 2
|Karl-Anthony Towns made driving dunk
|0:17
|+ 2
|Steven Adams made dunk
|0:22
|Offensive rebound by Steven Adams
|0:22
|Chris Paul missed jump shot
|0:22
|Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Teague
|0:43
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Bell
|0:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|127
|139
|Field Goals
|50-96 (52.1%)
|49-88 (55.7%)
|3-Pointers
|13-38 (34.2%)
|5-18 (27.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|36-40 (90.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|50
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|26
|30
|Team
|9
|11
|Assists
|25
|19
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|2
|9
|Turnovers
|13
|10
|Fouls
|29
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 10-11
|113.7 PPG
|48.3 RPG
|23.7 APG
|Thunder 9-12
|107.1 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|22.1 APG
|
|52.1
|FG%
|55.7
|
|
|34.2
|3PT FG%
|27.8
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|90.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Teague
|32
|5
|9
|12/17
|4/5
|4/4
|2
|40
|2
|0
|4
|1
|4
|0
|53
|K. Towns
|30
|5
|8
|11/16
|5/9
|3/4
|5
|37
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|-4
|55
|R. Covington
|15
|7
|2
|6/11
|1/5
|2/2
|5
|37
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
|-2
|24
|J. Okogie
|12
|3
|1
|5/8
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|+11
|14
|J. Culver
|9
|1
|0
|4/13
|0/6
|1/2
|1
|26
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-4
|12
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Napier
|13
|2
|0
|5/9
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-9
|14
|J. Bell
|12
|5
|2
|5/8
|0/1
|2/6
|2
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|+1
|21
|G. Dieng
|2
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-10
|7
|T. Graham
|2
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|14
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|-19
|5
|K. Martin
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-8
|2
|K. Bates-Diop
|0
|1
|1
|0/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-16
|3
|J. Layman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vonleh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wiggins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McLaughlin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Reid
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|127
|36
|25
|50/96
|13/38
|14/20
|29
|259
|8
|2
|13
|10
|26
|-60
|210
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Paul
|30
|4
|7
|11/20
|1/3
|7/7
|4
|37
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|+19
|50
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|29
|5
|2
|8/13
|1/1
|12/12
|2
|41
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4
|+9
|36
|S. Adams
|22
|11
|2
|9/13
|0/1
|4/8
|4
|36
|2
|4
|2
|6
|5
|+5
|41
|D. Gallinari
|21
|7
|3
|7/16
|2/9
|5/5
|0
|36
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|+1
|36
|A. Nader
|6
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-6
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Schroder
|25
|2
|2
|10/17
|1/3
|4/4
|4
|39
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|+13
|31
|N. Noel
|4
|3
|3
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|+7
|13
|D. Bazley
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|+12
|6
|D. Hall
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+5
|0
|L. Dort
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-5
|2
|M. Muscala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ferguson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Patton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|139
|39
|19
|49/88
|5/18
|36/40
|20
|261
|8
|9
|10
|9
|30
|+60
|223