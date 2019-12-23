WAS
NY

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  NY team rebound 0:00
  R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:04
+ 1 Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0:04
  Personal foul on Bobby Portis 0:04
  Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr. 0:04
  Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:08
+ 1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:09
  WAS team rebound 0:09
  Troy Brown Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:09
  Personal foul on Julius Randle 0:09
Team Stats
Points 121 115
Field Goals 47-101 (46.5%) 44-93 (47.3%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 15-36 (41.7%)
Free Throws 17-30 (56.7%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 69 49
Offensive 16 11
Defensive 32 33
Team 21 5
Assists 27 29
Steals 12 4
Blocks 7 10
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 12 25
Technicals 4 1
away team logo
T. Brown Jr. SG 6
26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
J. Randle PF 30
35 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 9-20 32313127121
home team logo Knicks 7-24 37272724115
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Madison Square Garden New York, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 9-20 117.4 PPG 41.4 RPG 27.3 APG
home team logo Knicks 7-24 103.1 PPG 45.5 RPG 20.7 APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 28.2 PPG 5.0 RPG 7.0 APG 44.4 FG%
J. Randle PF 17.3 PPG 8.8 RPG 3.3 APG 44.5 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 30 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
J. Randle PF 35 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
46.5 FG% 47.3
33.3 3PT FG% 41.7
56.7 FT% 80.0
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
I. Smith
I. Mahinmi
I. Bonga
A. Schofield
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. Beal 30 4 3 13/38 2/11 2/4 2 36 2 2 3 3 1 -7 41
I. Smith 17 4 4 8/14 1/2 0/2 0 25 0 1 0 1 3 +1 30
I. Mahinmi 8 9 2 1/5 0/1 6/11 3 28 1 1 0 5 4 +2 23
I. Bonga 4 2 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 0 2 +1 9
A. Schofield 3 2 2 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 18 1 1 1 0 2 -10 10
Bench
T. Brown Jr.
A. Pasecniks
G. Payton II
G. Mathews
J. Robinson
I. Thomas
J. Wall
D. Bertans
J. McRae
T. Bryant
M. Wagner
R. Hachimura
C. Chiozza
C. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Brown Jr. 26 9 7 9/15 2/4 6/7 0 32 1 1 0 1 8 +8 51
A. Pasecniks 14 3 0 6/7 0/0 2/4 0 19 0 0 0 1 2 +4 17
G. Payton II 10 11 5 4/8 1/1 1/2 2 34 6 0 2 4 7 +13 35
G. Mathews 6 3 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 18 1 0 1 1 2 +9 11
J. Robinson 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 2 15 0 1 0 0 1 +9 7
I. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bertans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Bryant - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wagner - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hachimura - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Chiozza - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 121 48 27 47/101 10/30 17/30 12 236 12 7 8 16 32 +30 234
Knicks
Starters
J. Randle
R. Barrett
K. Knox
M. Robinson
E. Payton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Randle 35 5 2 11/21 4/8 9/9 3 37 2 1 3 2 3 +4 44
R. Barrett 18 6 4 8/15 2/4 0/0 2 35 1 0 4 2 4 0 29
K. Knox 8 3 1 2/8 1/4 3/3 2 26 0 1 2 0 3 -16 12
M. Robinson 6 13 0 3/6 0/0 0/0 5 22 0 6 0 4 9 +6 25
E. Payton 5 7 12 2/8 1/2 0/0 4 30 1 1 2 2 5 +2 36
Bench
D. Dotson
A. Trier
B. Portis
F. Ntilikina
D. Smith Jr.
M. Morris
T. Gibson
W. Ellington
R. Bullock
K. Allen
I. Rabb
I. Brazdeikis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Dotson 19 2 3 7/13 5/10 0/2 1 27 0 0 0 0 2 0 27
A. Trier 11 2 1 5/7 1/3 0/0 1 19 0 0 1 0 2 -10 14
B. Portis 8 4 3 4/10 0/2 0/1 4 22 0 0 1 1 3 -8 17
F. Ntilikina 5 1 3 2/4 1/3 0/0 3 10 0 1 1 0 1 +5 12
D. Smith Jr. 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -13 1
M. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Gibson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Ellington - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Bullock - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rabb - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brazdeikis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 115 44 29 44/93 15/36 12/15 25 234 4 10 14 11 33 -30 217
NBA Scores