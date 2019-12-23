No Text
WAS
NY
No Text
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|NY team rebound
|0:00
|R.J. Barrett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:00
|+ 1
|Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:04
|+ 1
|Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|0:04
|Personal foul on Bobby Portis
|0:04
|Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr.
|0:04
|Damyean Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0:08
|+ 1
|Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:09
|WAS team rebound
|0:09
|Troy Brown Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:09
|Personal foul on Julius Randle
|0:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|121
|115
|Field Goals
|47-101 (46.5%)
|44-93 (47.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-30 (33.3%)
|15-36 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|17-30 (56.7%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|69
|49
|Offensive
|16
|11
|Defensive
|32
|33
|Team
|21
|5
|Assists
|27
|29
|Steals
|12
|4
|Blocks
|7
|10
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|12
|25
|Technicals
|4
|1
T. Brown Jr. SG 6
26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST
J. Randle PF 30
35 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
|
|46.5
|FG%
|47.3
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|56.7
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Beal
|30
|4
|3
|13/38
|2/11
|2/4
|2
|36
|2
|2
|3
|3
|1
|-7
|41
|I. Smith
|17
|4
|4
|8/14
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|25
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+1
|30
|I. Mahinmi
|8
|9
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|6/11
|3
|28
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|+2
|23
|I. Bonga
|4
|2
|2
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+1
|9
|A. Schofield
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|18
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-10
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Brown Jr.
|26
|9
|7
|9/15
|2/4
|6/7
|0
|32
|1
|1
|0
|1
|8
|+8
|51
|A. Pasecniks
|14
|3
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|+4
|17
|G. Payton II
|10
|11
|5
|4/8
|1/1
|1/2
|2
|34
|6
|0
|2
|4
|7
|+13
|35
|G. Mathews
|6
|3
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|+9
|11
|J. Robinson
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+9
|7
|I. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bertans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McRae
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wagner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hachimura
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Chiozza
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|121
|48
|27
|47/101
|10/30
|17/30
|12
|236
|12
|7
|8
|16
|32
|+30
|234
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Randle
|35
|5
|2
|11/21
|4/8
|9/9
|3
|37
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3
|+4
|44
|R. Barrett
|18
|6
|4
|8/15
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|35
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|0
|29
|K. Knox
|8
|3
|1
|2/8
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|-16
|12
|M. Robinson
|6
|13
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|22
|0
|6
|0
|4
|9
|+6
|25
|E. Payton
|5
|7
|12
|2/8
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|30
|1
|1
|2
|2
|5
|+2
|36
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Dotson
|19
|2
|3
|7/13
|5/10
|0/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|27
|A. Trier
|11
|2
|1
|5/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-10
|14
|B. Portis
|8
|4
|3
|4/10
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-8
|17
|F. Ntilikina
|5
|1
|3
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|+5
|12
|D. Smith Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-13
|1
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gibson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Ellington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Bullock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Rabb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Brazdeikis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|115
|44
|29
|44/93
|15/36
|12/15
|25
|234
|4
|10
|14
|11
|33
|-30
|217