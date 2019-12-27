CLE
Surging Cavaliers seek rare win against Celtics

  • Dec 27, 2019

The Boston Celtics are ascending in the Eastern Conference with wins in four straight games and eight in their last 10.

The Celtics look to continue their strong play on Friday when they seek their seventh straight victory over the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kemba Walker, who scored 22 points in Boston's 118-102 win at Toronto on Christmas Day, matched that total in a 110-88 victory over the Cavaliers on Dec. 9 and had 25 in a 119-113 triumph in Cleveland on Nov. 5.

Walker has done plenty of damage from 3-point range, connecting on five shots from beyond the arc against the Raptors to mark his 12th game of the season with at least that many. The 29-year-old reached that plateau in both contests against the Cavaliers.

"Making the right plays; that's all we do," Walker said. "And whenever guys are getting their opportunities, just knocking shots down."

Jaylen Brown made 10 of 13 shots -- including 5 of 7 from 3-point range -- to highlight his game-high 30-point performance against Toronto.

"I was just trying to be efficient," the 23-year-old Brown said. "I think that was the goal -- just being aggressive, but trying to make every shot. No wasted motion."

Gordon Hayward returned from a three-game absence due to an ailing left foot and contributed 14 points on an efficient 6-of-9 effort from the floor.

"That's what we want. We want to have guys attacking from different spots on the floor. It makes us hard to guard," said the 29-year-old Hayward, who made 7 of 10 shots for 14 points in Boston's most-recent victory over Cleveland.

That setback was part of the Cavaliers' season-high eight-game losing streak, however the club enters the opener of a three-game road trip on the strength of three straight victories for the first time since March 28-April 5, 2018.

"It shows that we are improving," Cleveland coach John Beilein said following Monday's 121-118 victory over Atlanta. "I don't know if we win this game a month ago."

Collin Sexton scored 25 points and rookie Darius Garland pumped in 10 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter in the Cavaliers' first game since trading veteran guard Jordan Clarkson to Utah.

Although rookie Kevin Porter Jr. saw additional minutes in the fourth quarter in lieu of Clarkson's departure, the 19-year-old admitted that his former teammate wasn't far from his mind.

"I like being in those moments," Porter said, per Cleveland.com. "Only thing that doesn't sit with me is my boy not being here. Jordan helped me a lot and made my game easier for me. I was feeding off of him a lot. He's shown me a lot, just how to really read the defense and pick them apart.

"I've never been in this situation. It was kind of devastating, but you know, you've got a game in two minutes. You kind of just have to snap out of it. For my first time, it was tough. The first three quarters, I kept thinking about it. It's not a good feeling. But you gotta keep going, you gotta persevere."

Kevin Love scored 20 points as he continues to distance himself from three woeful shooting performances earlier this month in which he shot 8 of 26 from the field, including 3 of 12 for seven points against Boston.

Love fared significantly better in the first outing versus the Celtics, going 7 of 14 from the floor for 17 points.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
K. Love
0 PF
K. Walker
8 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
22.6 Pts. Per Game 22.6
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
45.1 Field Goal % 42.9
44.6 Three Point % 42.8
84.7 Free Throw % 87.5
  Defensive rebound by Tristan Thompson 1:48
  Daniel Theis missed dunk 1:50
  Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis 1:50
  Kemba Walker missed jump shot 1:55
+ 1 Kevin Love made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:10
+ 1 Kevin Love made 1st of 2 free throws 2:10
  Shooting foul on Daniel Theis 2:10
+ 2 Jaylen Brown made alley-oop shot, assist by Daniel Theis 2:34
+ 3 Kevin Love made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cedi Osman 2:47
  Defensive rebound by Cedi Osman 2:54
  Gordon Hayward missed jump shot 2:56
Team Stats
Points 45 60
Field Goals 17-37 (45.9%) 23-42 (54.8%)
3-Pointers 4-10 (40.0%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 7-13 (53.8%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 23 23
Offensive 2 3
Defensive 14 15
Team 7 5
Assists 8 16
Steals 2 2
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 5 2
Fouls 6 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
K. Love PF 0
21 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Tatum PF 0
24 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 9-21 2223--45
home team logo Celtics 21-7 3327--60
TD Garden Boston, MA
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Cavaliers 9-21 104.5 PPG 44.2 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Celtics 21-7 111.4 PPG 46.1 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
K. Love PF 16.2 PPG 10.7 RPG 2.9 APG 44.2 FG%
J. Tatum PF 21.3 PPG 7.2 RPG 2.9 APG 41.5 FG%
Top Scorers
K. Love PF 21 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
J. Tatum PF 24 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
45.9 FG% 54.8
40.0 3PT FG% 41.2
53.8 FT% 87.5
Cavaliers
Starters
K. Love
C. Sexton
C. Osman
D. Garland
T. Thompson
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Love 21 4 1 7/9 4/6 3/4 0 17 0 0 0 1 3 -6 27
C. Sexton 13 1 1 5/8 0/0 3/3 2 15 0 0 0 0 1 -5 16
C. Osman 6 3 3 3/6 0/1 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 0 3 +2 15
D. Garland 2 2 0 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 13 1 0 2 0 2 -16 3
T. Thompson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 1 +2 1
On Bench
D. Exum
L. Nance Jr.
J. Henson
M. Dellavedova
K. Porter
B. Knight
D. Windler
D. Wade
A. Zizic
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Exum 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 6 1 0 1 0 0 -10 3
L. Nance Jr. 0 3 0 0/2 0/0 0/2 0 9 0 1 0 1 2 -17 4
J. Henson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -9 0
M. Dellavedova 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1 +1 7
K. Porter 0 1 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 9 0 0 1 0 1 -17 0
B. Knight - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Windler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Zizic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McKinnie - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 16 8 17/37 4/10 7/13 6 105 2 2 5 2 14 -75 76
Celtics
Starters
J. Brown
K. Walker
G. Hayward
D. Theis
G. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 15 3 2 6/9 2/3 1/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 3 -3 22
K. Walker 6 1 2 2/6 0/3 2/2 1 14 0 1 1 0 1 +5 11
G. Hayward 2 1 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1 +7 9
D. Theis 2 4 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 11 2 0 1 0 4 +17 11
G. Williams 0 1 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 0 +9 9
On Court
J. Brown
K. Walker
G. Hayward
D. Theis
G. Williams
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Brown 15 3 2 6/9 2/3 1/2 1 13 0 0 0 0 3 -3 22
K. Walker 6 1 2 2/6 0/3 2/2 1 14 0 1 1 0 1 +5 11
G. Hayward 2 1 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 1 +7 9
D. Theis 2 4 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 3 11 2 0 1 0 4 +17 11
G. Williams 0 1 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 1 0 +9 9
On Bench
E. Kanter
B. Wanamaker
R. Langford
S. Ojeleye
M. Smart
T. Fall
C. Edwards
R. Williams
T. Waters
V. Poirier
J. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Kanter 6 4 2 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 2 2 -2 14
B. Wanamaker 5 2 0 1/1 1/1 2/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 2 +17 7
R. Langford 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 0 +11 1
S. Ojeleye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 18 16 23/42 7/17 7/8 9 86 2 4 2 3 15 +61 84
