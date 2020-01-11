NO
BOS

No Text

Jayson Tatum scores 41, Celtics cruise past Pelicans 140-105

  • AP
  • Jan 11, 2020

BOSTON (AP) Jayson Tatum made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points as the Boston Celtics cruised past the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans, 140-105 on Saturday night.

Tatum's first career 40-point performance helped the Celtics snap a season-high, three-game losing streak.

Enes Kanter added 22 points, Gordon Hayward had 19 and Kemba Walker finished with 17 points and seven assists.

Boston shot 14 of 29 from the 3-point line and tied a season high for points.

Frank Jackson scored 22 points for the Pelicans. Jaxson Hayes added 20.

New Orleans played without Derrick Favors because a right hamstring strain, Jrue Holiday sat his fourth straight game with a left elbow contusion, Kenrich Williams missed his third consecutive game with back soreness and J.J. Redick sat with a left hamstring strain.

Hayes and E'Twaun Moore started in place of Williams and Favors.

The Celtics exploited the absences early. Tatum was active from a variety of spots on the floor, connecting on eight of his first nine shots. He scored 22 points in the the first half to help the Celtics build as much as a 22-point lead.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Were outscored 74-42 in the paint. ... Shot 35 percent (9 of 26) with five turnovers in the first quarter.

Celtics: Tatum reached double figures for the 28th consecutive game, extending a career high. It was his fifth career game with at least 30 points. ... Set a new season high for points in a quarter with 41 in the first period. It surpassed the 39 points they scored in the first quarter of their Nov. 9 win over Spurs. The 72 first-half points tied a season high.

MAKING PROGRESS

Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson was again on the floor for some pregame work, this time participating in some light 3-on-3 with teammates.

Coach Alvin Gentry says the No. 1 overall pick continues to make progress.

“The problem we’ve had is that we haven’t had an opportunity to practice,” Gentry said. “We practiced before we left and basically on this trip, we have no days to practice. He does some development workouts and things like that. ... There will come a time when we stick him out to play but we don’t have an exact date.”

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Conclude three-game road trip at Detroit on Monday.

Celtics: Host the Bulls on Monday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

---

Follow Kyle Hightower on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/khightower

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Ingram
14 SF
K. Walker
8 PG
31.9 Min. Per Game 31.9
22.1 Pts. Per Game 22.1
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
47.6 Field Goal % 43.6
48.0 Three Point % 43.3
86.5 Free Throw % 87.1
  Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter 0:00
  Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:02
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:25
  Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter 0:48
  Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:51
  Bad pass turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Nicolo Melli 0:55
  Bad pass turnover on Frank Jackson, stolen by Carsen Edwards 1:01
+ 2 Enes Kanter made dunk 1:10
  Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter 1:11
  Enes Kanter missed dunk 1:11
  Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter 1:12
Team Stats
Points 105 140
Field Goals 40-100 (40.0%) 55-100 (55.0%)
3-Pointers 14-45 (31.1%) 14-29 (48.3%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 16-18 (88.9%)
Total Rebounds 54 60
Offensive 15 10
Defensive 28 43
Team 11 7
Assists 29 29
Steals 4 14
Blocks 6 3
Turnovers 16 10
Fouls 19 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. Ball PG 2
10 PTS, 13 REB, 9 AST
home team logo
J. Tatum PF 0
41 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Pelicans 14-26 24332523105
home team logo Celtics 26-11 41314226140
TD Garden Boston, MA
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 14-26 113.3 PPG 45.6 RPG 25.3 APG
home team logo Celtics 26-11 110.6 PPG 45.8 RPG 23.0 APG
Key Players
F. Jackson PG 5.4 PPG 1.1 RPG 0.8 APG 36.8 FG%
J. Tatum PF 20.8 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.8 APG 42.0 FG%
Top Scorers
F. Jackson PG 22 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
J. Tatum PF 41 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
40.0 FG% 55.0
31.1 3PT FG% 48.3
61.1 FT% 88.9
Pelicans
Starters
J. Hayes
B. Ingram
E. Moore
L. Ball
J. Hart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Hayes 20 2 1 9/13 0/0 2/5 1 26 0 2 1 1 1 -27 25
B. Ingram 16 3 5 4/15 3/8 5/6 2 31 1 1 5 1 2 -32 26
E. Moore 10 4 3 4/12 2/6 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 2 2 -13 20
L. Ball 10 13 9 4/12 2/7 0/0 1 33 0 1 4 3 10 -27 38
J. Hart 7 9 2 3/12 1/8 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 3 6 -29 19
Starters
J. Hayes
B. Ingram
E. Moore
L. Ball
J. Hart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Hayes 20 2 1 9/13 0/0 2/5 1 26 0 2 1 1 1 -27 25
B. Ingram 16 3 5 4/15 3/8 5/6 2 31 1 1 5 1 2 -32 26
E. Moore 10 4 3 4/12 2/6 0/0 2 27 1 0 1 2 2 -13 20
L. Ball 10 13 9 4/12 2/7 0/0 1 33 0 1 4 3 10 -27 38
J. Hart 7 9 2 3/12 1/8 0/0 1 33 0 0 1 3 6 -29 19
Bench
F. Jackson
J. Okafor
N. Melli
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Redick
J. Holiday
D. Favors
D. Miller
J. Gray
Z. Cheatham
K. Williams
Z. Williamson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
F. Jackson 22 0 2 9/18 4/10 0/2 5 32 0 1 2 0 0 -9 25
J. Okafor 8 4 1 3/4 0/0 2/3 1 13 0 1 1 3 1 -14 14
N. Melli 7 5 2 2/4 1/1 2/2 3 19 2 0 1 1 4 -2 17
N. Alexander-Walker 5 3 4 2/10 1/5 0/0 3 22 0 0 0 1 2 -22 16
J. Redick - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holiday - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Favors - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Cheatham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 105 43 29 40/100 14/45 11/18 19 236 4 6 16 15 28 -175 200
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
K. Walker
J. Brown
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 41 6 4 16/22 6/9 3/3 1 30 3 0 0 0 6 +30 58
G. Hayward 19 5 3 8/11 2/2 1/1 1 28 1 1 1 1 4 +38 31
K. Walker 17 5 7 6/12 2/7 3/4 2 28 1 0 1 0 5 0 36
J. Brown 13 0 2 4/15 2/4 3/4 3 30 3 0 1 0 0 +26 19
D. Theis 6 4 1 3/7 0/2 0/0 4 14 2 1 1 1 3 +12 14
Starters
J. Tatum
G. Hayward
K. Walker
J. Brown
D. Theis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 41 6 4 16/22 6/9 3/3 1 30 3 0 0 0 6 +30 58
G. Hayward 19 5 3 8/11 2/2 1/1 1 28 1 1 1 1 4 +38 31
K. Walker 17 5 7 6/12 2/7 3/4 2 28 1 0 1 0 5 0 36
J. Brown 13 0 2 4/15 2/4 3/4 3 30 3 0 1 0 0 +26 19
D. Theis 6 4 1 3/7 0/2 0/0 4 14 2 1 1 1 3 +12 14
Bench
E. Kanter
J. Green
S. Ojeleye
B. Wanamaker
M. Smart
C. Edwards
G. Williams
T. Fall
R. Williams
T. Waters
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Kanter 22 19 1 10/13 0/0 2/2 3 23 0 0 1 7 12 +11 42
J. Green 7 5 0 2/3 1/1 2/2 0 12 2 0 1 0 5 +3 13
S. Ojeleye 5 3 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 2 +3 8
B. Wanamaker 4 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 1 1 0 1 +23 12
M. Smart 4 4 6 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 21 0 0 1 0 4 +14 19
C. Edwards 2 0 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 0 9 1 0 0 0 0 +7 5
G. Williams 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 6 13 0 0 2 0 1 +8 1
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 140 53 29 55/100 14/29 16/18 23 236 14 3 10 10 43 +175 258
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores