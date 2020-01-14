DET
Celtics host Pistons before clash with Bucks

  Jan 14, 2020

The Boston Celtics will look to run their winning streak to three ahead of one of their toughest tests of the season when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday.

The Celtics face the Pistons a night before traveling to Milwaukee to take on the NBA-best Bucks in the tail end of a back-to-back. Boston has cruised in its past two contests, wins over weaker clubs in the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls.

The Pistons also fit that mold, losing 12 of their past 15 games and still without several key starters due to injury. Detroit and Boston faced off earlier this year, the Celtics running away with a 114-93 win on Dec. 20.

Boston has won six of the past seven meetings between the clubs.

The Celtics have taken advantage of a softer part of their schedule to put a season-long three-game losing streak behind them. Jayson Tatum has led the way of late, following a career-best 41 points against the Pelicans with a team-high 21 in Monday's 113-101 victory over the Bulls.

"I think we've got a really good team, and any given night we've got guys that can go for a large amount of numbers," said teammate Jaylen Brown, who scored 19 in the contest. "So, for us, continue to play the right way and let the game kind of tell you what to do, and I think we'll be all right."

Tatum is probable for Wednesday's game with right knee soreness, while big man Daniel Theis (right knee) is questionable after missing Monday's win.

Also excelling of late for Boston is guard Marcus Smart, who returned from a lengthy absence with an eye infection in late December. Smart had 12 points and eight assists and played a team-high 33 minutes against Chicago while finishing plus-25.

"He's been a great boost for us, and I think he's starting to find himself after being out so long in these last three, four games," coach Brad Stevens said.

Long-term injuries are a familiar problem for the Pistons, who are without Blake Griffin (knee), Luke Kennard (knee) and Reggie Jackson (back). Griffin and Kennard are nowhere close to a return, while Jackson appears days away from getting back on the court for the first time since late October.

"He's moving like he's 100 percent right now," coach Dwane Casey said Tuesday. "He should be ready to roll at any time."

In the meantime, Derrick Rose has stepped up, leading the team in scoring in five of its past six games. Rose had 23 in a season-high 37 minutes of play as Detroit fell 117-110 in overtime to New Orleans on Monday.

From the fourth quarter on, Casey benched Andre Drummond, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in just 22 minutes.

"In a situation like that, we're looking for five or six men who are playing hard and who can finish the game for us," Casey said. "It wasn't a message for Andre as much as a message for everyone who wasn't on the floor."

4th Quarter
DET Pistons 23
BOS Celtics 17

Time Team Play Score
1:31 +1 Javonte Green made 2nd of 2 free throws 114-99
1:31 +1 Javonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 114-98
1:31   Personal foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
1:45   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
1:59   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
2:10 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made dunk, assist by Andre Drummond 114-97
2:23 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw 112-97
2:23 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw 112-97
2:23   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
2:27   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
2:35   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
2:35   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
2:37   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Kemba Walker  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
2:50   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:50   BOS team rebound  
2:50   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:50   Shooting foul on Sekou Doumbouya  
3:04 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 111-97
3:15   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
3:28 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 109-97
3:28 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 109-96
3:28   Shooting foul on Andre Drummond  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
3:36   Svi Mykhailiuk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Sekou Doumbouya  
3:49   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Rose, stolen by Marcus Smart  
4:05 +2 Kemba Walker made fade-away jump shot 109-95
4:12 +1 Svi Mykhailiuk made free throw 109-93
4:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
4:12   Personal foul on Bruce Brown  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
4:31   Bruce Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Turnover on Gordon Hayward  
4:50   Offensive foul on Gordon Hayward  
5:04   Turnover on Andre Drummond  
5:04   Offensive foul on Andre Drummond  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Tim Frazier  
5:25   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:32   Tim Frazier missed driving layup  
5:50 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 108-93
5:50   BOS team rebound  
5:50   Kemba Walker missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:50   Shooting foul on Tim Frazier  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
5:59   Tony Snell missed fade-away jump shot  
6:08   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
6:23   Jaylen Brown missed free throw  
6:23   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
6:23 +2 Jaylen Brown made finger-roll layup 108-92
6:26   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
6:29   Derrick Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:45 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 108-90
7:04 +2 Andre Drummond made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 108-87
7:24   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
7:25   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:30   Jaylen Brown missed driving layup, blocked by Andre Drummond  
7:55 +3 Tony Snell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 106-87
8:15   Out of bounds turnover on Daniel Theis  
8:31 +2 Markieff Morris made dunk, assist by Derrick Rose 103-87
8:37   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
8:38   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
8:58 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot 101-87
9:10   Jumpball  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:15   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:17   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:20   Daniel Theis missed free throw  
9:20   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
9:20 +2 Daniel Theis made hook shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 99-87
9:25   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
9:29   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Markieff Morris  
9:47   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:47   Markieff Morris missed dunk  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Markieff Morris  
9:52   Andre Drummond missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:52 +1 Andre Drummond made 1st of 2 free throws 99-85
9:52   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Derrick Rose  
9:59   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 98-85
10:35 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 95-85
10:54 +2 Derrick Rose made driving layup 95-82
11:08   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
11:25 +2 Markieff Morris made floating jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 93-82
11:43   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
11:47   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  

3rd Quarter
DET Pistons 34
BOS Celtics 23

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 91-82
0:00   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
0:03   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
0:13   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
0:16   Langston Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33   Lost ball turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Andre Drummond  
0:58 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markieff Morris 88-82
1:10 +1 Semi Ojeleye made 2nd of 2 free throws 85-82
1:10 +1 Semi Ojeleye made 1st of 2 free throws 85-81
1:10   Personal foul on Markieff Morris  
1:11   BOS team rebound  
1:11   Tim Frazier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:11 +1 Tim Frazier made 1st of 2 free throws 85-80
1:11   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:29 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 84-80
1:33   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
1:36   Markieff Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:50 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 84-78
1:50 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 84-77
1:50   Shooting foul on Svi Mykhailiuk  
1:51   Bad pass turnover on Tim Frazier, stolen by Marcus Smart  
2:08   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Markieff Morris  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:21   Markieff Morris missed free throw  
2:21   Shooting foul on Semi Ojeleye  
2:21 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot, assist by Andre Drummond 84-76
2:31   Personal foul on Semi Ojeleye  
2:44 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 82-76
3:05 +3 Svi Mykhailiuk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tim Frazier 82-73
3:13   Defensive rebound by Tim Frazier  
3:15   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:29   Markieff Morris missed jump shot  
3:45   Turnover on Semi Ojeleye  
3:48 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made alley-oop shot, assist by Bruce Brown 79-73
3:53   Defensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
3:55   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-73
4:17   DET team rebound  
4:17   Sekou Doumbouya missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:17   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
4:19   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
4:34   Andre Drummond missed free throw  
4:34   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
4:34 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Sekou Doumbouya 76-73
4:49   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
4:51   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
5:09 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 74-73
5:25 +2 Gordon Hayward made finger-roll layup, assist by Daniel Theis 72-73
5:39 +2 Bruce Brown made dunk 72-71
5:41   Offensive rebound by Bruce Brown  
5:43   Bruce Brown missed layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
6:07   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
6:07   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Tony Snell  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:16   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
6:50 +3 Sekou Doumbouya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Snell 70-71
7:11 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk, assist by Daniel Theis 67-71
7:25   Bruce Brown missed floating jump shot  
7:43 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 67-69
7:45   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
7:46   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
8:08 +2 Derrick Rose made jump shot 67-67
8:24   Violation  
8:24 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 65-67
8:43   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
8:45   Sekou Doumbouya missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:59 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-65
8:59 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 65-64
8:59   Shooting foul on Tony Snell  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Daniel Theis  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
9:16   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:18   Bad pass turnover on Derrick Rose  
9:18   Jumpball  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Tony Snell  
9:32   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43 +2 Derrick Rose made floating jump shot, assist by Bruce Brown 65-63
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Bruce Brown  
10:01 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot, assist by Tony Snell 63-63
10:29 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 61-63
10:51 +2 Andre Drummond made hook shot 61-61
11:11 +2 Kemba Walker made reverse layup, assist by Daniel Theis 59-61
11:31 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made dunk 59-59
11:31   Offensive rebound by Sekou Doumbouya  
11:36   Bruce Brown missed layup  
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Andre Drummond  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Andre Drummond, stolen by Gordon Hayward  

2nd Quarter
DET Pistons 30
BOS Celtics 35

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 57-59
0:02   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:04   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:24   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
0:28   Tony Snell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:33 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 57-57
0:38 +2 Sekou Doumbouya made driving layup 57-55
0:57 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 55-55
0:59   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
1:00   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
1:15   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
1:19   Sekou Doumbouya missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:19 +1 Sekou Doumbouya made 1st of 2 free throws 55-52
1:19   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
1:35 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 54-52
1:37   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
1:39   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:45   Personal foul on Andre Drummond  
1:56 +2 Derrick Rose made hook shot 54-50
2:13 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 52-50
2:22 +2 Andre Drummond made driving layup, assist by Derrick Rose 52-48
2:45 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 50-48
2:49   Bad pass turnover on Markieff Morris, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Andre Drummond  
3:13   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:13   BOS team rebound  
3:13   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:13   Shooting foul on Markieff Morris  
3:28 +2 Markieff Morris made jump shot 50-46
3:55