LAL
HOU

Lakers, Rockets shaking off recent losses

  • Jan 18, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers' record against teams with losing marks this season before Wednesday was both noteworthy and improbable. It stood as both a testament to their collective professionalism and a representation of a statistical anomaly likely destined for a run-in with mean regression.

In falling 119-118 to the Orlando Magic, who entered Staples Center two games under .500, the Lakers dropped to 22-1 against sub-.500 teams. They were again short-handed, playing without Anthony Davis (glutes) and Rajon Rondo (finger) before losing Alex Caruso to a concussion.

When the Lakers visit the Houston Rockets on Saturday at Toyota Center, odds are good L.A.'s roster will not be whole. Given their previous efforts, who is and who isn't available won't impact how the Lakers approach an opponent expected to be on par come the postseason.

"We don't pay attention to records," Lakers forward LeBron James said. "We're all NBA players, regardless of the record. And you have to go out to compete and to win, no matter what the record is. We respect every opponent and that's what it's all about."

The Lakers own the best record in the Western Conference despite their injury woes. Although James produced a 19-point, 19-assist effort against the Magic, it was the bench brigade paced by Quinn Cook (22 points), Troy Daniels and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (17 points apiece) that kept the Lakers in contention.

Cook and Daniels are typically spectators when the Lakers are at full strength, but even in defeat, the L.A. showed the potency of what it has in reserve.

"I have a lot of confidence in those guys, and quite frankly, this doesn't really change that," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. "It doesn't really change anything for me, it just reaffirms the confidence I have in those guys."

Conversely, the Rockets offered another uninspired display against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, falling 117-107 at home to lose both games of a back-to-back for the first time this season. Houston has dropped three of its last four games.

When asked why his team appears so discombobulated on occasion, particularly defensively, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni struggled to muster the words to fashion a legitimate excuse.

"I was trying to spin it some way but I couldn't do it with a straight face," D'Antoni said. "It's concerning but the focus to me is not on getting it right, the focus is more looking at the back of the jerseys instead of the front of them. We just need to get over it and we will. We'll get back.

"Right now we're shaky, but we have veterans that will right the ship."

One of those veterans, James Harden, made clear that the Rockets are having ongoing dialogue related to fixing what ails them. There is an underlying assuredness that Houston will indeed get the wheels back on the track, but it isn't folly to describe their current state as vulnerable.

"We've got to figure our way through it," Harden said. "It's a tough one but it doesn't get any easier for us. We've got some tough opponents coming up and we've got to figure our way through it.

"We will. I think everyone goes through tough times throughout the course of the year. For us, this is now. We've got to come together and figure out what the problem is and go out there and try to fight through it."

3rd Quarter
LAL Lakers 26
HOU Rockets 10

Time Team Play Score
3:50 +3 Troy Daniels made 3-pt. jump shot 85-75
3:57   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
3:59   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:07   Personal foul on Dwight Howard  
4:15 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 2nd of 2 free throws 82-75
4:15 +1 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 1st of 2 free throws 81-75
4:15   Personal foul on Eric Gordon  
4:17   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
4:17   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
4:20   James Harden missed jump shot, blocked by Alex Caruso  
4:29   Defensive rebound by Eric Gordon  
4:33   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:41 +2 Eric Gordon made jump shot 80-75
4:57 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-73
4:57 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 79-73
4:57   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
5:04   Eric Gordon missed driving layup  
5:23   Personal foul on Kyle Kuzma  
5:23   HOU team rebound  
5:24   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Danny Green  
5:40 +2 Kyle Kuzma made driving dunk, assist by LeBron James 78-73
5:48 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 76-73
6:14 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 76-71
6:20 +2 James Harden made layup 74-71
6:25   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
6:27   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37   Turnover on Russell Westbrook  
6:37   Offensive foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:46 +2 Kyle Kuzma made hook shot, assist by JaVale McGee 74-69
6:51   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:51   Kyle Kuzma missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:51 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 72-69
6:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
6:51   Shooting foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
6:55   Clint Capela missed layup  
7:12 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk, assist by LeBron James 71-69
7:32   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:34   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52 +1 James Harden made free throw 69-69
7:52   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
7:51 +2 LeBron James made layup 69-68
7:55   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:58   Clint Capela missed layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
8:08 +2 LeBron James made layup 67-68
8:12   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
8:15   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   HOU team rebound  
8:21   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by JaVale McGee  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:31   P.J. Tucker missed floating jump shot  
8:46   HOU team rebound  
8:47   James Harden missed driving layup  
8:50   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
8:53   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
9:04   Offensive foul on Kyle Kuzma  
9:12 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk 65-68
9:13   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:15   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
9:21   Turnover on LeBron James  
9:21   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
9:27   Turnover on Ben McLemore  
9:27   Offensive foul on Ben McLemore  
9:36 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 65-66
9:51   LAL team rebound  
9:51   Russell Westbrook missed dunk  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:53   Russell Westbrook missed layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
9:59   Turnover on Avery Bradley  
9:59   Offensive foul on Avery Bradley  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
10:04   Clint Capela missed alley-oop shot  
10:12 +1 James Harden made free throw 62-66
10:12   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
10:12   Violation  
10:26 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 62-65
10:27   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:29   LeBron James missed driving layup  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:38   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
10:50   JaVale McGee missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:50 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 60-65
10:50   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
10:56   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:59   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Turnover on Ben McLemore  
11:23   Offensive foul on Ben McLemore  
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Danny Green, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
11:35   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:37   P.J. Tucker missed layup  

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 32
HOU Rockets 31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Clint Capela missed dunk  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
0:00   James Harden missed floating jump shot  
0:19 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JaVale McGee 59-65
0:21   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
0:21   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:27 +2 Russell Westbrook made dunk, assist by James Harden 56-65
0:28   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
0:31   LeBron James missed layup, blocked by Clint Capela  
0:36   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Tucker, stolen by LeBron James  
0:37   Offensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
0:39   P.J. Tucker missed floating jump shot  
1:02 +2 LeBron James made alley-oop shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 56-63
1:03   Offensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
1:05   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
1:12   Russell Westbrook missed jump shot  
1:24 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 54-63
1:24   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
1:27   Danny Green missed floating jump shot  
1:42 +3 P.J. Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 52-63
1:53   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Russell Westbrook  
2:06 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-60
2:06 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 52-59
2:06   Shooting foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:12 +1 JaVale McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-58
2:12 +1 JaVale McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 51-58
2:12   Personal foul on James Harden  
2:19 +1 James Harden made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-58
2:19 +1 James Harden made 1st of 2 free throws 50-57
2:19   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
2:26   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
2:40 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 50-56
2:48   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
2:50   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:01   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
3:01   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
3:11   LAL team rebound  
3:12   Danny Green missed finger-roll layup  
3:25 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 47-56
3:25 +2 James Harden made finger-roll layup 47-56
3:40   HOU team rebound  
3:40   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48 +3 Eric Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 47-54
4:04 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk, assist by Danny Green 47-51
4:07   Lost ball turnover on James Harden, stolen by Danny Green  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
4:16   Kyle Kuzma missed jump shot  
4:19   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
4:19   Kyle Kuzma missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:19 +1 Kyle Kuzma made 1st of 2 free throws 45-51
4:19   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
4:19   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
4:29   LAL team rebound  
4:29   James Harden missed layup, blocked by Danny Green  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
4:40   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:56   Violation  
5:21 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 44-51
5:21 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 42-51
5:42 +1 Alex Caruso made 1st of 2 free throws 43-48
5:42   Shooting foul on Clint Capela  
5:48   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
5:51   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by Dwight Howard 42-48
6:21   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:40 +2 James Harden made layup 40-48
6:47   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
6:50   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
7:00   P.J. Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Ben McLemore  
7:05   Ben McLemore missed layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
7:22 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 40-46
7:22   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
7:22   LeBron James missed driving layup  
7:35 +2 James Harden made jump shot, assist by Ben McLemore 38-46
7:35   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
7:35   LeBron James missed free throw  
7:35   Shooting foul on James Harden  
7:35 +2 LeBron James made layup 38-44
7:36   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:39   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
7:49   HOU team rebound  
7:49   Alex Caruso missed driving layup, blocked by James Harden  
8:05 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 36-44
8:13 +1 LeBron James made free throw 36-42
8:13   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
8:13 +2 LeBron James made layup 35-42
8:35 +2 Clint Capela made dunk, assist by Russell Westbrook 33-42
8:47   Personal foul on Jared Dudley  
9:02 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk, assist by LeBron James 33-40
9:17 +1 Russell Westbrook made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-40
9:17 +1 Russell Westbrook made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
9:17   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
9:35 +2 LeBron James made dunk, assist by Alex Caruso 31-38
9:38   Defensive rebound by Alex Caruso  
9:41   Eric Gordon missed layup, blocked by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
9:45   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
9:47   LeBron James missed driving layup  
9:59 +2 Russell Westbrook made fade-away jump shot 29-38
10:07   Turnover on LeBron James  
10:07   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:24   Russell Westbrook missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:24   HOU team rebound  
10:24   Russell Westbrook missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:24   Shooting foul on Jared Dudley  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
10:29   LeBron James missed jump shot  
10:43   Personal foul on Ben McLemore  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Quinn Cook  
10:50   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by Jared Dudley 29-36
11:38   Violation  
11:38 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 27-36