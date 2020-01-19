GS
POR

Refreshed Warriors to face new-look Trail Blazers

  • FLM
  Jan 19, 2020

A 10-game losing streak is in the background and Steve Kerr couldn't be happier.

The Golden State Warriors coach is well aware the slide matched the franchise's longest skid since the 2001-02 campaign, and now he can focus on trying to help the club win its second straight game when the Warriors visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

"We've had a couple of long losing streaks that are really, really difficult to live with," Kerr said after Saturday's 109-95 home win over the Orlando Magic. "You just feel bad for the players and the organization, people who are working so hard every day. You want to see everybody happy and you want to see the fans happy."

The Warriors won four straight games prior to the 10-game slide and that marked the only time they won at least two consecutive games all season.

The campaign was clearly going to be a long one once Stephen Curry broke his left hand to join fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson (knee) on the sidelines.

But nobody saw it bottoming out this badly -- at 10-34, the Warriors are in last place in the Western Conference -- and injuries have been a recurring theme. Power forward Draymond Green (sprained left index finger), small forward Glenn Robinson III (ankle) and guard Jacob Evans (concussion) missed the Orlando game. Golden State won despite having just nine players.

"All we can do with the amount of guys we have and the amount of experience we have, we just have to keep on going into these games and learning from them and not reverting back to stuff that causes us to lose games," Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein told reporters.

The Trail Blazers are having their own issues and also are underachievers with an 18-26 record.

Portland lost to the Warriors in last season's Western Conference finals but resides in 11th place in the conference with the season slightly more than half over.

The Trail Blazers shook things up with a weekend trade in which they acquired Trevor Ariza along with fellow forwards Caleb Swangian and Wenyen Gabriel from the Sacramento Kings for swingman Kent Bazemore, forward Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.

Star guard Damian Lillard said he is hoping Ariza can fit in seamlessly and help prompt a turnaround.

"I think he can really help us," Lillard told reporters. "I think the situation that we're in -- 18-26, not where we planned on being -- things haven't been working out, we haven't been winning a lot of games. His experience, his skillset -- 3-and-D, he can guard, pretty much, four positions -- and his size. It gives us something we can really use and hopefully, it can really help us."

The trade, in addition to shooting guard CJ McCollum's absence due to an ankle injury, left Portland with just eight available players for Saturday's 119-106 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Lillard scored 34 points but the real eye-opener was reserve guard Gary Trent Jr., who scored a career-best 30 points on his 21st birthday.

Trent was 12-of-18 shooting -- including 5-of-9 from 3-point range -- and played through an upper respiratory illness that led him to receive an IV on Friday night.

"I was very happy Gary Trent had a good game," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts said afterward. "Obviously, it was one of the best games of his career. Particularly coming off an illness, I thought that was a great game by him."

Golden State has lost four of its past five regular-season visits to Portland.

--Field Level Media

3rd Quarter
GS Warriors 10
POR Trail Blazers 7

Time Team Play Score
8:15   Turnover on D'Angelo Russell  
8:15   Offensive foul on D'Angelo Russell  
8:27   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
8:35 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 67-60
8:35   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
8:38   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
9:00 +2 Alec Burks made reverse layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 67-58
9:03   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
9:05   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:15   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
9:25 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nassir Little 65-58
9:34   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
9:37   Alec Burks missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Nassir Little  
9:46   Turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
9:46   Offensive foul on Hassan Whiteside  
9:54 +2 Eric Paschall made dunk 65-55
9:54   Offensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
9:59   Willie Cauley-Stein missed jump shot  
10:09 +2 Damian Lillard made floating jump shot, assist by Hassan Whiteside 63-55
10:29 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-53
10:29 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 62-53
10:29   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Damion Lee  
10:37   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55 +2 Eric Paschall made floating jump shot 61-53
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Eric Paschall  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:16   Damion Lee missed floating jump shot  
11:25   GS team rebound  
11:26   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44 +2 Alec Burks made floating jump shot 59-53

2nd Quarter
GS Warriors 34
POR Trail Blazers 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:03 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-53
0:03 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 57-52
0:03   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
0:05 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk 57-51
0:05   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
0:05   Omari Spellman missed driving layup  
0:30 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 55-51
0:36   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
0:39   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:46   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
0:48   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00 +2 D'Angelo Russell made jump shot 55-48
1:10 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
1:10 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
1:10   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
1:16 +2 Eric Paschall made jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 53-46
1:30 +2 Carmelo Anthony made dunk 51-46
1:30   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
1:34   Hassan Whiteside missed dunk  
1:35   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:36   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:55 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Poole 51-44
1:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
2:00   Damian Lillard missed driving dunk  
2:18 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-44
2:18 +1 D'Angelo Russell made 1st of 2 free throws 47-44
2:18   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
2:29 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 46-44
2:29   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
2:32   Hassan Whiteside missed layup  
2:41   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
2:44   Omari Spellman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:00 +1 Anfernee Simons made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-42
3:00 +1 Anfernee Simons made 1st of 2 free throws 46-41
3:00   Personal foul on Damion Lee  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
3:03   Jordan Poole missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
3:17   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
3:22   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
3:34 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made hook shot, assist by Jordan Poole 46-40
3:44   Personal foul on Mario Hezonja  
3:59 +1 Mario Hezonja made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-40
3:59 +1 Mario Hezonja made 1st of 2 free throws 44-39
3:59   Shooting foul on Eric Paschall  
4:02   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Damian Lillard  
4:09   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
4:15 +1 Damian Lillard made 3rd of 3 free throws 44-38
4:15 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 3 free throws 44-37
4:15 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 3 free throws 44-36
4:15   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
4:38   Out of bounds turnover on Damion Lee  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
4:47   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
4:54   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
5:01   Damion Lee missed layup, blocked by Anfernee Simons  
5:05   Lost ball turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Marquese Chriss  
5:13   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:16   Alec Burks missed jump shot  
5:22   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
5:24   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
5:32   Marquese Chriss missed floating jump shot  
5:43 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-35
5:43 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 44-34
5:43   Shooting foul on Damion Lee  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:51   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:02 +2 Eric Paschall made layup, assist by D'Angelo Russell 44-33
6:04   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Jordan Poole  
6:18   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Carmelo Anthony  
6:36 +2 Damian Lillard made floating jump shot 42-33
6:55 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk 42-31
6:55   Offensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
6:55   Eric Paschall missed free throw  
6:55   Shooting foul on Jaylen Hoard  
6:55 +2 Eric Paschall made driving layup 40-31
7:02   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
7:05   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:18   Eric Paschall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33 +2 Carmelo Anthony made fade-away jump shot 38-31
7:49   Personal foul on Jordan Poole  
7:51   Personal foul on Omari Spellman  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
8:01   Omari Spellman missed hook shot  
8:13   GS team rebound  
8:16   Jordan Poole missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:16 +1 Jordan Poole made 1st of 2 free throws 38-29
8:16   Shooting foul on Nassir Little  
8:29   Traveling violation turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
8:35   Omari Spellman missed dunk  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
8:36   Omari Spellman missed dunk  
8:36   Offensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
8:40   D'Angelo Russell missed jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
8:56   Jaylen Hoard missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:56   POR team rebound  
8:56   Jaylen Hoard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:56   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
9:12 +2 Alec Burks made alley-oop shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 37-29
9:26 +2 Anfernee Simons made layup, assist by Carmelo Anthony 35-29
9:46 +2 Jordan Poole made floating jump shot, assist by D'Angelo Russell 35-27
9:57   Turnover on Moses Brown  
9:57   Offensive foul on Moses Brown  
10:07 +2 Marquese Chriss made layup, assist by Jordan Poole 33-27
10:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
10:13   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:31 +2 Marquese Chriss made dunk, assist by Alec Burks 31-27
10:41   Defensive rebound by Omari Spellman  
10:44   Anfernee Simons missed floating jump shot  
11:08 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot 29-27
11:20   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
11:22   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Offensive rebound by Moses Brown  
11:28   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
11:50 +3 D'Angelo Russell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alec Burks 26-27

1st Quarter
GS Warriors 23
POR Trail Blazers 27

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   GS team rebound  
0:00   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:05 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 23-27
0:22 +2 D'Angelo Russell made floating jump shot 23-25
0:31   Defensive rebound by Jordan Poole  
0:33   Damian Lillard missed jump shot  
0:44   Backcourt turnover on Damion Lee  
0:46   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Damion Lee  
0:51   Personal foul on Alec Burks  
1:09 +2 Marquese Chriss made alley-oop shot, assist by Alec Burks 21-25
1:26 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Hoard 19-25
1:28   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
1:30   Hassan Whiteside missed jump shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
1:40   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   GS team rebound  
1:46   Jordan Poole missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:04   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
2:04   Shooting foul on Alec Burks  
2:04 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 19-22
2:20 +1 Damion Lee made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-20
2:20 +1 Damion Lee made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
2:20   Shooting foul on Mario Hezonja  
2:32   Jumpball  
2:36   Defensive rebound by Marquese Chriss  
2:40   Hassan Whiteside missed turnaround jump shot  
3:02 +2 Eric Paschall made alley-oop shot, assist by Alec Burks 17-20
3:07   Defensive rebound by Alec Burks  
3:12   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard  
3:22   Jordan Poole missed jump shot  
3:36 +2 Damian Lillard made jump shot 15-20
3:48   Personal foul on D'Angelo Russell  
3:48   Bad pass turnover on D'Angelo Russell, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
3:52   Bad pass turnover on Carmelo Anthony, stolen by Willie Cauley-Stein  
4:14 +2 Damion Lee made layup, assist by Eric Paschall 15-18
4:20   Defensive rebound by Eric Paschall  
4:24   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
4:30   Willie Cauley-Stein missed driving layup  
4:51 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 13-18
4:54   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:58   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
4:58   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
5:09   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
5:14   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:17   Jordan Poole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
5:26   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:46 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk 13-16
5:46   Offensive rebound by Willie Cauley-Stein  
5:50   D'Angelo Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00 +2 Nassir Little made reverse layup, assist by Damian Lillard 11-16
6:03   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
6:05   Willie Cauley-Stein missed alley-oop shot, blocked by Anfernee Simons  
6:19 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 11-14
6:37 +2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by D'Angelo Russell 11-12
6:37   Offensive rebound by D'Angelo Russell  
6:41   D'Angelo Russell missed floating jump shot  
6:53 +2 Anfernee Simons made jump shot 9-12
7:17 +1 Alec Burks made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-10
7:17 +1 Alec Burks made 1st of 2 free throws 8-10
7:17   Shooting foul on Carmelo Anthony  
7:28 +2 Nassir Little made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 7-10
7:46