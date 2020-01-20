LAL
The banged-up Boston Celtics are hoping to be back to 100 percent as they get ready to host a Los Angeles Lakers team that will have Anthony Davis back in the lineup for the first time in five games.

The Celtics have lost six of their last eight, playing most recently Saturday night without guard Kemba Walker (sore knee) and swingman Jaylen Brown (thumb sprain), but both are expected to play Monday night. Marcus Smart stepped up with a franchise-record 11 3-pointers, but Boston still fell 123-119 to the Phoenix Suns - its third straight loss.

The setback was the Celtics' third in their last five games at home after beginning 14-2 at TD Garden. Boston hasn't lost four games in a row this season.

The Lakers enter having won 10 of their last 11, including 124-115 in a showdown with the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Los Angeles is 18-3 on the road, the best mark in the league.

The matchup is the first in the season series between the two clubs; they meet again Feb. 23 in Los Angeles. Boston has won five of the last seven meetings.

The Celtics have scuffled of late, falling short despite fourth-quarter comebacks in each of their last two defeats. On Saturday, Boston was down 14 points with 2:13 left in the game and got within two on a Jayson Tatum 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds remaining before ultimately dropping the contest.

"We just have to be better," Gordon Hayward said. "Certainly we can't get behind like we have been recently, and you just make it hard on yourself. So proud that we fought back. Did the same thing in Milwaukee (on Thursday), but we can't dig ourselves a hole like that."

Smart did all he could to lift the team, scoring a career-high 37 points on his record-setting night.

"I'd rather have the win than the record," he said. "I mean obviously it's a great accomplishment. It just shows my hard work that I've been putting in is paying off. But that's it ... I'd really trade it in for the win."

Brown has missed two games with his thumb injury, though his return is expected soon. Saturday was Walker's first game missed with the knee; an MRI revealed no structural damage.

The Lakers have had injury woes of their own, missing big man Anthony Davis (back) their last five games and point guard Rajon Rondo (finger) their last three. It hasn't slowed them at all though, continuing to build on a large lead atop the Western Conference.

After having their nine-game winning streak snapped against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, the Lakers fell behind early to the Rockets before roaring back with a 32-17 scoring edge in the third quarter. LeBron James had 31 points and 12 assists, and Kyle Kuzma chipped in 23 points.

"We hated the loss that we had the other night against Orlando," James said. "So we had a couple of days to kind of just reshape, refocus and start the second half of the season the right way, and we did that tonight."

Though Kuzma scored 17 of his points in the second half, it was his defense on Russell Westbrook that had him earning praise postgame. Westbrook only scored 13 in the second half.

"That helped changed the game for us," said James.

2nd Quarter
LAL Lakers 14
BOS Celtics 15

Time Team Play Score
7:03 +3 3-pt. jump shot 44-48
7:07   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
7:10   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:17   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
7:21   Semi Ojeleye missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis  
7:22   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
7:24   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
7:51 +2 Rajon Rondo made reverse layup 44-45
7:57   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
7:58   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
8:12 +3 Rajon Rondo made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Anthony Davis 42-45
8:34   Turnover on Daniel Theis  
8:34   Offensive foul on Daniel Theis  
8:42   Turnover on Dwight Howard  
8:42   Offensive foul on Dwight Howard  
8:55 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 39-45
9:16 +2 Dwight Howard made alley-oop shot, assist by Anthony Davis 39-42
9:21   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:24   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Personal foul on Rajon Rondo  
9:39 +1 LeBron James made free throw 37-42
9:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
9:39 +2 LeBron James made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rajon Rondo 36-42
9:39   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
9:40   LAL team rebound  
9:56 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 34-42
10:07   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
10:09   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot  
10:26 +1 Anthony Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-40
10:26 +1 Anthony Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 33-40
10:26   Flagrant foul on Enes Kanter  
10:38 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 32-40
10:45   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:47   Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:00 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 32-37
11:22 +2 Dwight Howard made hook shot, assist by LeBron James 32-35
11:30   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
11:42 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 30-35

1st Quarter
LAL Lakers 30
BOS Celtics 33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot 30-33
0:01   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:04   Enes Kanter missed layup  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:20   Dwight Howard missed hook shot  
0:32   Violation  
0:32 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 30-31
0:33   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:35   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
0:45   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:58 +2 Enes Kanter made dunk 30-29
0:58   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:59   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
1:19   BOS team rebound  
1:19   Kyle Kuzma missed floating jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
1:30   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
1:48 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made fade-away jump shot 30-27
1:58   Offensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
2:01   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Lost ball turnover on Enes Kanter, stolen by Dwight Howard  
2:25 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk 28-27
2:25   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:29   Alex Caruso missed driving layup  
2:53 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot 26-27
3:02   BOS team rebound  
3:01   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Alex Caruso  
3:28 +2 LeBron James made finger-roll layup 26-24
3:39   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
3:40   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
3:56 +3 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 24-24
4:11 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
4:11 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
4:11   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
4:32   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:33   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
4:39   LAL team rebound  
4:40   LeBron James missed driving layup, blocked by Enes Kanter  
4:51 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 21-22
5:01 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made jump shot, assist by LeBron James 21-19
5:13 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Marcus Smart 19-19
5:17   Out of bounds turnover on Avery Bradley  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
5:19   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
5:29 +2 LeBron James made reverse layup 19-17
5:39   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
5:39   LAL team rebound  
5:41   Jaylen Brown missed free throw  
5:41   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
5:41 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 17-17
5:55   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
5:58   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:00   Daniel Theis missed layup  
6:10 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
6:10 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
6:10   Shooting foul on Jaylen Brown  
6:10   Offensive rebound by LeBron James  
6:11   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving dunk, assist by Daniel Theis 15-15
6:41 +2 Avery Bradley made layup, assist by LeBron James 15-13
6:49   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Kyle Kuzma  
6:52   Jumpball  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
7:01   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
7:05   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:26   Kyle Kuzma missed driving layup  
7:33   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:36   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:36 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 13-13
7:36   Shooting foul on Kyle Kuzma  
7:39   Lost ball turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
7:50 +2 Kemba Walker made dunk 13-12
7:50   Offensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:50   Jaylen Brown missed dunk, blocked by JaVale McGee  
7:53   Bad pass turnover on JaVale McGee, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
8:01 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 13-10
8:16 +1 JaVale McGee made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-8
8:16   LAL team rebound  
8:16   JaVale McGee missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:16   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
8:30 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
8:30 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
8:30   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
8:33   Bad pass turnover on LeBron James, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
8:44   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
8:45   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Anthony Davis  
8:58 +2 JaVale McGee made hook shot 12-6
9:08   Violation  
9:19 +1 Gordon Hayward made free throw 10-6
9:19   Shooting foul on Anthony Davis  
9:19 +2 Gordon Hayward made layup, assist by Jaylen Brown 10-5
9:22   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:24   LeBron James missed finger-roll layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
9:32   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52 +2 Avery Bradley made layup, assist by LeBron James 10-3
10:07 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot 8-3
10:29   Out of bounds turnover on LeBron James  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
10:44   Jaylen Brown missed driving dunk, blocked by Danny Green  
11:05 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by LeBron James 8-0
11:12   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:14   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
11:18   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
11:20   Kemba Walker missed reverse layup, blocked by JaVale McGee  
11:33 +1 Danny Green made free throw 6-0
11:33   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
11:33 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 5-0
11:36   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
11:39   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
11:54 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 2-0
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
L. James
23 SF
J. Tatum
0 PF
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
21.3 Pts. Per Game 21.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
49.3 Field Goal % 43.1
49.2 Three Point % 43.2
69.6 Free Throw % 84.3
+ 3 3-pt. jump shot 7:03
  Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye 7:07
  Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot 7:10
  Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart 7:12
  Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed jump shot 7:17
  Defensive rebound by Rajon Rondo 7:19
  Semi Ojeleye missed jump shot, blocked by Anthony Davis 7:21
  Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye 7:22
  Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot 7:24
+ 2 Rajon Rondo made reverse layup 7:51
  Defensive rebound by LeBron James 7:57
Team Stats
Points 44 45
Field Goals 17-31 (54.8%) 17-39 (43.6%)
3-Pointers 3-7 (42.9%) 5-11 (45.5%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 20 19
Offensive 3 9
Defensive 13 8
Team 4 2
Assists 11 8
Steals 2 3
Blocks 7 2
Turnovers 7 3
Fouls 7 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
L. James SF 23
9 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST
home team logo
G. Hayward SF 20
8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
1234T
away team logo Lakers 34-8 3014--44
home team logo Celtics 27-14 3315--48
TD Garden Boston, MA
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Lakers 34-8 114.2 PPG 45.8 RPG 26.1 APG
home team logo Celtics 27-14 111.7 PPG 45.6 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
L. James SF 25.5 PPG 7.7 RPG 10.9 APG 49.2 FG%
J. Tatum PF 21.3 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.8 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
L. James SF 9 PTS 4 REB 8 AST
J. Tatum PF 10 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
54.8 FG% 43.6
42.9 3PT FG% 45.5
87.5 FT% 75.0
Lakers
Starters
L. James
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
A. Davis
D. Howard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 9 4 8 3/5 0/0 3/3 1 13 0 0 3 1 3 +4 26
K. Caldwell-Pope 7 0 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 -3 7
R. Rondo 5 2 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 1 -3 9
A. Davis 4 2 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 2 0 0 2 +6 12
D. Howard 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 2 0 6
On Court
L. James
K. Caldwell-Pope
R. Rondo
A. Davis
D. Howard
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
L. James 9 4 8 3/5 0/0 3/3 1 13 0 0 3 1 3 +4 26
K. Caldwell-Pope 7 0 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 0 -3 7
R. Rondo 5 2 1 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 1 -3 9
A. Davis 4 2 2 1/2 0/0 2/2 2 8 0 2 0 0 2 +6 12
D. Howard 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 2 0 6
On Bench
K. Kuzma
A. Caruso
J. Dudley
D. Cousins
T. Daniels
Q. Cook
K. Antetokounmpo
T. Horton-Tucker
D. Cacok
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Kuzma 2 1 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 1 0 -7 4
A. Caruso 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Dudley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Daniels - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Horton-Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cacok - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 44 16 11 17/31 3/7 7/8 7 59 2 7 7 3 13 -3 65
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
K. Walker
M. Smart
D. Theis
S. Ojeleye
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 10 3 0 4/9 2/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 2 +4 13
K. Walker 7 1 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 0 +1 8
M. Smart 5 1 4 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 1 +1 14
D. Theis 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 1 1 -7 5
S. Ojeleye 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 2 2 -2 5
On Court
J. Tatum
K. Walker
M. Smart
D. Theis
S. Ojeleye
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 10 3 0 4/9 2/3 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 2 +4 13
K. Walker 7 1 0 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 1 0 +1 8
M. Smart 5 1 4 1/3 1/2 2/2 2 11 0 0 0 0 1 +1 14
D. Theis 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 8 0 0 1 1 1 -7 5
S. Ojeleye 0 4 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 2 2 -2 5
On Bench
E. Kanter
B. Wanamaker
T. Fall
C. Edwards
G. Williams
R. Williams
T. Waters
R. Langford
V. Poirier
J. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Kanter 8 3 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 1 1 2 1 +8 11
B. Wanamaker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 45 17 8 17/39 5/11 6/8 9 59 3 2 3 9 8 +5 56
