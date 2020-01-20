NO
Holiday has 36, Pelicans snap Grizzlies' win streak 126-116

  • Jan 20, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) Jrue Holiday matched his season high with 36 points in his return after a five-game absence and the New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record with 21 3-pointers, beating Memphis 126-116 Monday in the Grizzlies' annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration Game.

New Orleans ended Memphis' seven-game winning streak.

Holiday, who hadn't played since Jan. 4 because of a left elbow strain, converted 12 of 18 from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and Nicolo Melli added 15, including a trio of 3-pointers.

Dillon Brooks led Memphis, matching his season high with 31 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 19 points and Ja Morant had 16 points and nine assists.

While Memphis trailed by as many as 25 in the second half, a late rally brought the Grizzlies within 121-116 with 1:28 left. But Ingram scored on a drive and JJ Reddick (10 points) converted a 3-pointer for the final margin.

The Pelicans used their 3-point shooting - already surpassing their average of 14 a game by halftime - to lead 69-50 at the break.

In its previous game, New Orleans scored 80 first-half points but lost to the Los Angeles Clippers after its offense stalled in the second half. That didn't happen on Monday. Instead, the Pelicans stretched the lead to 21 in the early minutes of the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Cs Derrick Favors and Jahlil Okafor (both with low back soreness) sat out. That kept Favors' streak of 19 straight made field goals over the past two games intact. The string is the longest in the NBA this season. . Holiday's seven 3-pointers were a career high. He had made six 3s twice previously.

Grizzlies: The franchise recognized former athletes Doug Williams, Robert Parish, Sheryl Swoope and Caron Butler with its 15th annual National Civil Rights Museum Sports Legacy Awards. ... The Grizzlies fell short of the franchise record of eight straight wins, done four previous times. ... It was the first time Memphis has lost this season when Brooks scored 20 points. Memphis was 13-0 in those games. ... Jonas Valanciunas had 14 points and 11 rebounds, his 21st double-double of the season.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday

Grizzlies: Travel to Boston on Wednesday to play the Celtics.

---

1st Quarter
NO Pelicans 31
MEM Grizzlies 30

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made hook shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 0-2
11:28   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
11:14   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
11:13   NO team rebound  
11:07 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 3-2
10:47   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
10:38   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Ingram, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:33 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 3-5
10:08   Shooting foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
10:08 +1 Brandon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 4-5
10:08 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
9:56 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made dunk 5-7
9:50   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
9:50   Brandon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:50   NO team rebound  
9:50 +1 Brandon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-7
9:34   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
9:30 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup 6-9
9:23 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 9-9
9:06 +2 Dillon Brooks made jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 9-11
8:55   Jrue Holiday missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:47   Personal foul on Jaxson Hayes  
8:39   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Lonzo Ball  
8:36   Lonzo Ball missed layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:31   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:28   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:22   Ja Morant missed hook shot  
8:22   MEM team rebound  
8:22   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
8:15   Personal foul on Jrue Holiday  
8:12 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonas Valanciunas 9-14
7:52 +2 JJ Redick made jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 11-14
7:41   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
7:38   Jae Crowder missed dunk  
7:37   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
7:31 +3 JJ Redick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Ingram 14-14
7:17 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot, assist by Ja Morant 14-16
7:04 +2 Jrue Holiday made driving dunk 16-16
6:51   Ja Morant missed driving layup, blocked by Jrue Holiday  
6:51   MEM team rebound  
6:42   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
6:42   Dillon Brooks missed dunk  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
6:33   Backcourt turnover on JJ Redick  
6:21   Personal foul on JJ Redick  
6:12   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
6:00   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
5:54 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 16-19
5:36   JJ Redick missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
5:27   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:24   Defensive rebound by JJ Redick  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Lonzo Ball, stolen by Dillon Brooks  
5:14   Bad pass turnover on Dillon Brooks, stolen by Jrue Holiday  
5:09 +2 Jaxson Hayes made layup, assist by Brandon Ingram 18-19
5:09   Shooting foul on Dillon Brooks  
5:09   Jaxson Hayes missed free throw  
5:07   NO team rebound  
5:04   Jrue Holiday missed jump shot  
5:02   MEM team rebound  
4:51   Personal foul on Brandon Ingram  
4:51 +1 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 18-20
4:51   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:51   MEM team rebound  
4:39   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:35   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
4:13   E'Twaun Moore missed floating jump shot  
4:08   Offensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:08 +3 Lonzo Ball made 3-pt. jump shot 21-20
3:47   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
3:31   Lonzo Ball missed jump shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:26   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Frank Jackson  
3:23   Traveling violation turnover on Frank Jackson  
3:12 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 21-22
2:58   Out of bounds turnover on Josh Hart  
2:48 +2 Tyus Jones made floating jump shot 21-24
2:31 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 24-24
2:16 +2 Kyle Anderson made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 24-26
2:02 +2 Nicolo Melli made jump shot, assist by Josh Hart 26-26
1:45   Tyus Jones missed jump shot  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
1:33 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lonzo Ball 29-26
1:23   Traveling violation turnover on De'Anthony Melton  
1:06   Offensive rebound by Frank Jackson  
0:53 +2 Josh Hart made driving layup, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 31-26
0:34 +2 De'Anthony Melton made hook shot 31-28
0:29   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:25   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
0:23 +2 Brandon Clarke made layup, assist by Tyus Jones 31-30
0:00   E'Twaun Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:00   NO team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
NO Pelicans 38
MEM Grizzlies 20

Time Team Play Score
11:49 +3 Frank Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nicolo Melli 34-30
11:39   Out of bounds turnover on Ja Morant  
11:29   Personal foul on De'Anthony Melton  
11:24   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed floating jump shot  
11:21   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
11:19   Shooting foul on Nicolo Melli  
11:19   Ja Morant missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:19   MEM team rebound  
11:19 +1 Ja Morant made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-31
11:08   Frank Jackson missed floating jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:52   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Offensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:47   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Anderson, stolen by Josh Hart  
10:43 +2 Josh Hart made finger-roll layup 36-31
10:26 +2 De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 36-33
10:15   Nicolo Melli missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Kyle Anderson  
10:02   Kyle Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Nicolo Melli  
9:53 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 39-33
9:38 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 39-35
9:22 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 42-35
9:00   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
8:42   Frank Jackson missed jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
8:35 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made finger-roll layup, assist by Dillon Brooks 42-37
8:21   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:05   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
8:05   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:03   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot, blocked by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
8:03   Defensive rebound by E'Twaun Moore  
7:54 +3 Nicolo Melli made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by E'Twaun Moore 45-37
7:33   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
7:19   Personal foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:13 +3 Josh Hart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker 48-37
6:52 +3 Solomon Hill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dillon Brooks 48-40
6:38 +2 Jrue Holiday made finger-roll layup 50-40
6:31   Solomon Hill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
6:12 +2 Nicolo Melli made jump shot 52-40
5:55   Grayson Allen missed reverse layup  
5:52   Defensive rebound by Josh Hart  
5:46   Nickeil Alexander-Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:42   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
5:39 +2 Dillon Brooks made layup 52-42
5:14   Lost ball turnover on Nicolo Melli, stolen by Ja Morant  
5:10   Grayson Allen missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Nickeil Alexander-Walker  
4:57 +2 Nickeil Alexander-Walker made reverse layup 54-42
4:48   Out of bounds turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
4:39   Josh Hart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
4:28   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
4:15 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 57-42
4:07 +2 Dillon Brooks made finger-roll layup 57-44
4:07   Shooting foul on Jaxson Hayes  
4:07   Dillon Brooks missed free throw  
4:05   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
4:04   Out of bounds turnover on Jrue Holiday  
3:55   Brandon Clarke missed floating jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
3:44   Lonzo Ball missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:41   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
3:40   Out of bounds turnover on Tyus Jones  
3:36   Shooting foul on Brandon Clarke  
3:36 +1 Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws 58-44
3:36   Jaxson Hayes missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:34   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:24 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made alley-oop shot, assist by Brandon Clarke 58-46
3:09   JJ Redick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
3:00   Dillon Brooks missed floating jump shot  
2:59   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
2:57   Dillon Brooks missed dunk  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Jrue Holiday  
2:45   Brandon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:41   Offensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes  
2:38 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 61-46
2:18   Dillon Brooks missed driving layup  
2:17   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
2:15 +2 Dillon Brooks made fade-away jump shot 61-48
2:02 +3 Jrue Holiday made 3-pt. jump shot 64-48
1:45   Dillon Brooks missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Brandon Ingram  
1:45   MEM team rebound  
1:36   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33   Defensive rebound by Lonzo Ball  
1:26   Lonzo Ball missed alley-oop shot  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
1:19 +3 Brandon Ingram made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jrue Holiday 67-48
1:02   Shooting foul on Lonzo Ball  
1:02 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 67-49
1:03 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-50
0:45   Shooting foul on De'Anthony Melton  
0:45 +1 Jrue Holiday made 1st of 2 free throws 68-50
0:45 +1 Jrue Holiday made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-50
0:33   De'Anthony Melton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:29   Offensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Brandon Ingram  
0:01   Brandon Ingram missed turnaround jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
0:00   End of period  