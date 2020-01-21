MEM
BOS

Celtics hoping to build momentum against Grizzlies

  • FLM
  • Jan 21, 2020

The Boston Celtics made a statement in their last win, but there's still work to be done as they host the surging Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Celtics enter off a 139-107 rout of the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Boston and ended a run of six losses in eight games.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, had a seven-game winning streak come to an end when they fell 126-116 to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Memphis has still won 10 of its last 14 to put itself back in playoff position.

The meeting is the first between the Celtics and Grizzlies this season; the teams will meet again in Memphis on March 25. Boston has won seven straight in the series.

Back at full strength with the returns of Kemba Walker (knee) and Jaylen Brown (thumb) from injury, the Celtics handed the Lakers their worst loss of the season in dominant fashion. Boston led by as much as 34 and got 67 points combined from the trio of Walker, Brown and Jayson Tatum.

"We needed to play well," said Celtics head coach Brad Stevens. "It's good to be as close to full as we've been, from a health standpoint. I'm hoping that we can maintain that and build off of it."

Entering the contest, Boston had been in a funk in which it lost home games to much weaker clubs in the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns. With the team's weaknesses exposed, the blowout of the Lakers was important for Celtics players to remember what they're capable of accomplishing.

"It was a reminder of how good we can really be and how good we really are and how we were playing earlier in the season," said Walker. "That's how we were playing. We had great energy, pressured the basketball, just having fun, playing with enthusiasm and passion. I think we got away from that a little bit."

Walker is probable for Wednesday's contest with his knee soreness, while Brown is questionable with a right ankle sprain apparently suffered Monday.

The Grizzlies will similarly look to recapture the playing style of their winning streak after stumbling at home against the Pelicans. Despite the defeat, Memphis could take solace postgame in cutting what once was a 25-point deficit to five in the game's waning minutes.

"They played great, and we didn't have it today," said Grizzlies coach head Taylor Jenkins. "Just timing was off and all of that. I'm proud of the guys competing, and we cut it down to five. It was definitely ugly for a good majority of the game."

Memphis allowed 21 3-pointers in the contest as it fell behind early. Dillon Brooks matched his season high with 31 points, but rookie phenom Ja Morant was held to three points before scoring 13 during the fourth-quarter push.

"It's just one of those nights, I guess," said Morant. "Nobody likes losing. That's no good, but we are turning the page."

--Field Level Media

2nd Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 15
BOS Celtics 28

Time Team Play Score
1:08   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:12   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
1:19   Jae Crowder missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Theis  
1:42   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
1:44   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59   Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Gordon Hayward  
2:12 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-53
2:12   BOS team rebound  
2:12   Daniel Theis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:12   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
2:18   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Javonte Green  
2:40 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk, assist by Marcus Smart 42-52
2:42   Bad pass turnover on Ja Morant, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
2:45   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by De'Anthony Melton  
2:51   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
2:53   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed hook shot  
3:10   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
3:10   Javonte Green missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:10 +1 Javonte Green made 1st of 2 free throws 42-50
3:10   Shooting foul on Jae Crowder  
3:14   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Jayson Tatum  
3:24   MEM team rebound  
3:24   Tyus Jones missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Javonte Green  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Tyus Jones  
3:31   Daniel Theis missed dunk, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
3:41   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:55 +1 Javonte Green made free throw 42-49
3:55   Shooting foul on Brandon Clarke  
3:55 +2 Javonte Green made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Smart 42-48
3:59   Defensive rebound by Javonte Green  
4:03   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
4:09   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Kemba Walker  
4:15   Defensive rebound by Brandon Clarke  
4:17   Kemba Walker missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
4:17 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 42-46
4:17 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 42-45
4:17   Shooting foul on Grayson Allen  
4:32   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
5:01 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 42-44
5:14   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:17   Tyus Jones missed floating jump shot  
5:36 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 42-41
5:40   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
5:43   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
5:59   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
6:09   BOS team rebound  
6:10   Ja Morant missed driving layup  
6:24 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 42-38
6:53 +3 Dillon Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot 42-35
7:05   Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen  
7:09   Jayson Tatum missed fade-away jump shot  
7:19   Violation  
7:23   Offensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:25   Kemba Walker missed floating jump shot  
7:42 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 39-35
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Enes Kanter, stolen by Jonas Valanciunas  
8:09 +2 Grayson Allen made floating jump shot 37-35
8:15   Defensive rebound by Solomon Hill  
8:19   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
8:31 +1 Dillon Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-35
8:31 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 34-35
8:31   Shooting foul on Enes Kanter  
8:40 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 33-35
8:51 +1 Grayson Allen made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
8:51 +1 Grayson Allen made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
8:51   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
9:06 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 31-33
9:10   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
9:13   Jonas Valanciunas missed hook shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Grayson Allen  
9:22   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup  
9:40 +2 Ja Morant made finger-roll layup 31-31
9:51 +2 Enes Kanter made reverse layup, assist by Semi Ojeleye 29-31
10:03   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
10:03   BOS team rebound  
10:04   De'Anthony Melton missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:18   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made floating jump shot, assist by De'Anthony Melton 29-29
10:40   Defensive rebound by De'Anthony Melton  
10:44   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
10:56   Jonas Valanciunas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11 +2 Jayson Tatum made fade-away jump shot 27-29
11:21   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
11:25   Kyle Anderson missed floating jump shot  
11:46 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 27-27

1st Quarter
MEM Grizzlies 27
BOS Celtics 25

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:02   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:02   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:10 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Enes Kanter 27-25
0:29 +1 Kyle Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
0:29 +1 Kyle Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
0:29   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
0:35 +2 Enes Kanter made layup 25-22
0:42   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:46   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55 +2 Brandon Clarke made floating jump shot, assist by Tyus Jones 25-20
0:57   MEM team rebound  
0:57   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed driving layup, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
1:06   Turnover on Enes Kanter  
1:06   Offensive foul on Enes Kanter  
1:19 +2 De'Anthony Melton made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Anderson 23-20
1:37 +2 Brad Wanamaker made driving layup 21-20
1:42   Bad pass turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
1:54 +2 Marcus Smart made jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 21-18
2:17 +2 De'Anthony Melton made jump shot 21-16
2:29 +2 Semi Ojeleye made driving layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 19-16
2:51 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made driving layup, assist by Tyus Jones 19-14
3:01 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-14
3:01 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 17-13
3:01   Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr.  
3:20 +2 Jaren Jackson Jr. made finger-roll layup, assist by De'Anthony Melton 17-12
3:42 +3 Semi Ojeleye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 15-12
3:51   Turnover on Dillon Brooks  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
4:03   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jae Crowder 15-9
4:30   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
4:32   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
4:36   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
5:01 +3 Jonas Valanciunas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren Jackson Jr. 12-9
5:09   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
5:12   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:16   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:19   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
5:37 +3 Jaren Jackson Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 9-9
5:56 +2 Enes Kanter made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 6-9
6:01   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:02   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:08   Defensive rebound by Ja Morant  
6:13   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:34 +3 Jae Crowder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ja Morant 6-7
6:46   Defensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
6:48   Kemba Walker missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
6:51   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
6:54   Ja Morant missed finger-roll layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:14   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:18   Jonas Valanciunas missed driving layup  
7:26   Offensive rebound by Dillon Brooks  
7:29   Dillon Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:29 +1 Dillon Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 3-7
7:29   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr.  
7:43   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Bad pass turnover on Jaren Jackson Jr., stolen by Daniel Theis  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
8:03   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Personal foul on Dillon Brooks  
8:22   Lost ball turnover on Dillon Brooks  
8:42 +2 Jayson Tatum made fade-away jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 2-7
8:53   Bad pass turnover on Jae Crowder, stolen by Marcus Smart  
8:57   Offensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
9:01   Dillon Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
9:18   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:26   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
9:29   Dillon Brooks missed jump shot  
9:41 +2 Daniel Theis made finger-roll layup, assist by Marcus Smart 2-5
9:55   Personal foul on Jonas Valanciunas  
9:55   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
9:56   Jaren Jackson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 2-3
10:25   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:29   Ja Morant missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
10:37   MEM team rebound  
10:38   Jae Crowder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:48   Defensive rebound by Jonas Valanciunas  
10:51   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12 +2 Jonas Valanciunas made hook shot 2-0
11:26   Defensive rebound by Jae Crowder  
11:29   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
11:39   Jonas Valanciunas missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
J. Morant
12 PG
J. Tatum
0 PF
34.1 Min. Per Game 34.1
21.5 Pts. Per Game 21.5
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
48.8 Field Goal % 43.6
48.9 Three Point % 43.3
80.7 Free Throw % 84.0
  Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum 1:08
  Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis 1:16
  Jae Crowder missed jump shot, blocked by Daniel Theis 1:19
  Defensive rebound by Jaren Jackson Jr. 1:42
  Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:44
  Lost ball turnover on De'Anthony Melton, stolen by Gordon Hayward 1:59
+ 1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 2:12
  BOS team rebound 2:12
  Daniel Theis missed 1st of 2 free throws 2:12
  Shooting foul on Jaren Jackson Jr. 2:12
away team logo
J. Jackson Jr. PF 13
10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
J. Tatum PF 0
16 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 20-23 2715--42
home team logo Celtics 28-14 2528--53
TD Garden Boston, MA
TD Garden Boston, MA
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 20-23 113.6 PPG 45.7 RPG 28.0 APG
home team logo Celtics 28-14 112.3 PPG 45.7 RPG 23.3 APG
Key Players
J. Jackson Jr. PF 17.8 PPG 4.8 RPG 1.5 APG 48.0 FG%
J. Tatum PF 21.5 PPG 6.9 RPG 2.8 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Jackson Jr. PF 10 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
J. Tatum PF 16 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
38.5 FG% 45.5
33.3 3PT FG% 31.6
87.5 FT% 70.0
Grizzlies
Starters
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Melton
J. Crowder
B. Clarke
J. Morant
On Court
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Melton
J. Crowder
B. Clarke
J. Morant
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Jackson Jr. 10 4 1 4/9 2/5 0/0 2 17 0 3 3 0 4 -13 16
D. Melton 4 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 8 1 0 2 0 1 -10 8
J. Crowder 3 5 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 12 0 0 1 0 5 -4 9
B. Clarke 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 -13 3
J. Morant 2 1 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 16 0 0 1 0 1 +5 8
On Bench
G. Allen
K. Anderson
S. Hill
T. Jones
B. Caboclo
Y. Watanabe
J. Jackson
J. Konchar
M. Guduric
A. Iguodala
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
G. Allen 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 5 0 0 0 0 2 -4 6
K. Anderson 2 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -3 4
S. Hill 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 1 -4 1
T. Jones 0 1 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1 -16 5
B. Caboclo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Watanabe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konchar - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Guduric - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Iguodala - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 24 10 15/39 5/15 7/8 8 81 2 3 9 3 21 -62 60
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
D. Theis
J. Green
G. Hayward
M. Smart
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 16 7 3 7/12 2/5 0/0 0 17 2 1 0 1 6 +10 32
D. Theis 12 1 0 4/5 3/3 1/2 1 11 1 1 0 0 1 +16 15
J. Green 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 2/3