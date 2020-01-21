PHI
TOR

Raptors host Simmons and surging Sixers

  • FLM
  • Jan 21, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers will need more of Ben Simmons at his best when they visit the Toronto Raptors for the second time this season Wednesday night.

The Raptors, who defeated the visiting 76ers 101-96 on Nov. 25, are healthy again with the return of four injured players and survived a late-game rally to defeat the host Atlanta Hawks 122-117 Monday afternoon for their fourth straight win.

Simmons, meanwhile, was at the top of his game Monday when he matched his career best with 34 points and added 12 rebounds, 12 assists, five steals and two blocks in a 117-111 road victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

It was the fourth triple-double of the season for Simmons and his 26th in 203 career games.

"There was a determination," 76ers coach Brett Brown said. "There was a spirit. There was a committed performance offensive and defensively, and he wasn't going to let the team lose. We're all going to look at his stats and say, 'Wow.'"

When the 76ers visited Toronto for the first time this season, Joel Embiid (0 for 11 from the field) was scoreless for the first time in his career. Embiid scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the rematch on Dec. 8 in Philadelphia as the 76ers prevailed 110-104.

Embiid will not play this time in Toronto. He is out with a torn ligament in his left ring finger, putting an extra load on Simmons.

"Just giving my guys defensive energy, pushing the ball, communicating, just using my voice on the floor," he said. "I just came in with that mindset to win. I know it's going to be tough every time we play a team like this. I just wanted to win."

The win in Brooklyn was the second consecutive road victory for the 76ers, who had lost their previous six away games.

When the 76ers defeated the Raptors in Philadelphia, they had 26 points from Tobias Harris and 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists from Simmons. Rookie Matisse Thybulle added a career-best 20 points.

In the absence of Embiid, Al Horford has been starting at center. He scored 19 points Monday after being listed as questionable for the game with a sprained left hand.

The Raptors had 27 points off the bench Monday from Norman Powell, who has scored at least 20 points in each of his five games since returning from a left shoulder injury.

Powell's 17 points in the fourth quarter helped thwart Atlanta's comeback. The Raptors led by 21 points with 4:30 remaining in the game.

"I think he's comfortable in the situation of being our proper sixth man," said Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, who had 10 points and seven assists Monday. "You know you have to go out there and score. You play and score with confidence. I think his shot is just falling. He's in a rhythm."

"It feels the same," Powell said. "You're just taking the same shots you've been taking. I have confidence in my game. I have confidence in my shot. I'm taking my shots when I'm getting to my spots and living with the results. I've said that many times. Just live with the results, let your instincts take over and just play."

--Field Level Media

3rd Quarter
PHI 76ers 6
TOR Raptors 3

Time Team Play Score
10:10   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
10:13   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
10:20   OG Anunoby missed layup  
10:38 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 56-53
11:02 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 53-53
11:19 +3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 53-51
11:27   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
11:31   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44 +1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 50-51
11:44   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  

2nd Quarter
PHI 76ers 15
TOR Raptors 24

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
0:02   Pascal Siakam missed dunk  
0:03   Offensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:05   Pascal Siakam missed floating jump shot  
0:25   Turnover on Ben Simmons  
0:25   Offensive foul on Ben Simmons  
0:29   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
0:32   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
0:43   Ben Simmons missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:43 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 50-50
0:43   Shooting foul on OG Anunoby  
0:59   Traveling violation turnover on Pascal Siakam  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
1:04   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:33 +2 Kyle Lowry made reverse layup 49-50
1:39   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
1:41   Shake Milton missed jump shot  
2:06 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup, assist by Marc Gasol 49-48
2:10   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
2:27 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 49-46
2:28   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
2:31   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry 46-46
3:04   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by Marc Gasol  
3:27 +2 Marc Gasol made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 46-43
3:37   Offensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
3:38   Fred VanVleet missed reverse layup  
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Matisse Thybulle, stolen by Fred VanVleet  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:04   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Turnover on Ben Simmons  
4:12   Offensive foul on Ben Simmons  
4:30 +2 Pascal Siakam made dunk, assist by Marc Gasol 46-41
4:42   Out of bounds turnover on Ben Simmons  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
4:48   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Personal foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
5:09 +1 Tobias Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-39
5:09   PHI team rebound  
5:09   Tobias Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:09   Shooting foul on Pascal Siakam  
5:15   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
5:17   Fred VanVleet missed hook shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
5:25   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45 +2 Kyle Lowry made finger-roll layup, assist by OG Anunoby 45-39
6:01 +1 Ben Simmons made free throw 45-37
6:01   Shooting foul on Norman Powell  
6:01 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 44-37
6:01   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
6:01   Tobias Harris missed turnaround jump shot  
6:07   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
6:10   Fred VanVleet missed finger-roll layup  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
6:21   Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:41 +2 Norman Powell made driving dunk 42-37
6:50   TOR team rebound  
6:50   Terence Davis missed layup, blocked by Furkan Korkmaz  
6:53   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
6:55   Ben Simmons missed hook shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
7:09   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:23 +1 Ben Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-35
7:23 +1 Ben Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 41-35
7:23   Shooting foul on Serge Ibaka  
7:34   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
7:40   Personal foul on Serge Ibaka  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Matisse Thybulle  
7:50   Serge Ibaka missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:56   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
7:58   Tobias Harris missed jump shot  
8:26 +3 Fred VanVleet made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terence Davis 40-35
8:33   Personal foul on Raul Neto  
8:33   Defensive rebound by Terence Davis  
8:35   Raul Neto missed jump shot  
8:59 +2 Fred VanVleet made hook shot, assist by Serge Ibaka 40-32
9:19 +2 Tobias Harris made driving layup 40-30
9:27   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
9:30   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49 +3 Raul Neto made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III 38-30
9:56   Bad pass turnover on Terence Davis, stolen by Mike Scott  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
10:08   Norvel Pelle missed dunk  
10:08   Offensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
10:12   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:24   Offensive rebound by James Ennis III  
10:27   Mike Scott missed hook shot  
10:49 +2 Serge Ibaka made hook shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 35-30
11:04   Jumpball  
11:07   TOR team rebound  
11:06   James Ennis III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Shake Milton  
11:11   Shake Milton missed floating jump shot  
11:22   Defensive rebound by James Ennis III  
11:24   Fred VanVleet missed free throw  
11:24   Shooting foul on Shake Milton  
11:24 +2 Fred VanVleet made driving layup 35-28
11:27   Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet  
11:31   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Norvel Pelle  
11:43   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
PHI 76ers 35
TOR Raptors 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   TOR team rebound  
0:00   Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:01   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
0:04   Shake Milton missed driving layup, blocked by Norman Powell  
0:07   Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:21   Defensive rebound by Raul Neto  
0:22   Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed dunk  
0:22   Offensive rebound by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson  
0:26   Fred VanVleet missed jump shot  
0:49   Bad pass turnover on Shake Milton, stolen by Serge Ibaka  
1:02   Turnover on Kyle Lowry  
1:02   Offensive foul on Kyle Lowry  
1:09 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raul Neto 35-26
1:23 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-26
1:23 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 32-25
1:23   Personal foul on Shake Milton  
1:23   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons  
1:33 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-24
1:33   TOR team rebound  
1:33   Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:33   Shooting foul on Mike Scott  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
1:39   Raul Neto missed floating jump shot  
2:08 +2 Norman Powell made dunk 32-23
2:11   Defensive rebound by Norman Powell  
2:14   Mike Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:30 +3 Serge Ibaka made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam 32-21
2:41 +3 Mike Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 32-18
2:53   PHI team rebound  
2:53   OG Anunoby missed driving layup  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
3:01   Shake Milton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:16 +2 Kyle Lowry made driving layup 29-18
3:26 +2 Furkan Korkmaz made floating jump shot, assist by Al Horford 29-16
3:43   Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz  
3:45   Kyle Lowry missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:45 +1 Kyle Lowry made 1st of 2 free throws 27-16
3:45   Shooting foul on Furkan Korkmaz  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Serge Ibaka  
3:51   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:58   Bad pass turnover on Kyle Lowry, stolen by Al Horford  
4:17 +3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 27-15
4:21   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
4:24   Serge Ibaka missed jump shot, blocked by Furkan Korkmaz  
4:41 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shake Milton 24-15
5:04   Personal foul on Fred VanVleet  
5:04   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Tobias Harris  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
5:15   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
5:20   Fred VanVleet missed reverse layup  
5:29 +2 Tobias Harris made jump shot 21-15
5:52 +2 Marc Gasol made jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet 19-15
6:12 +3 Furkan Korkmaz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Al Horford 19-13
6:31 +3 Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by OG Anunoby 16-13
6:47 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 16-10
6:52   Defensive rebound by Al Horford  
6:54   Pascal Siakam missed hook shot  
7:12 +3 Shake Milton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 14-10
7:31 +2 Pascal Siakam made driving layup 11-10
7:40 +2 Al Horford made jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 11-8
7:46   Defensive rebound by Shake Milton  
7:49   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol  
7:54   Furkan Korkmaz missed driving layup  
8:08 +2 Pascal Siakam made finger-roll layup, assist by Fred VanVleet 9-8
8:17 +2 Ben Simmons made reverse layup 9-6
8:27   Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris  
8:29   Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry  
8:45   Tobias Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:00 +1 Kyle Lowry made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-6
9:00   TOR team rebound  
9:00   Kyle Lowry missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:00   Shooting foul on Matisse Thybulle  
9:05 +2 Matisse Thybulle made floating jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 7-5
9:32 +2 Marc Gasol made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry 5-5
9:49   Personal foul on Matisse Thybulle  
9:54 +2 Ben Simmons made dunk 5-3
9:55   Offensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
9:58   Ben Simmons missed finger-roll layup  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Al Horford  
10:03   Al Horford missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20 +3 Pascal Siakam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marc Gasol 3-3
10:26   Offensive rebound by OG Anunoby  
10:29   Kyle Lowry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Bad pass turnover on Ben Simmons, stolen by OG Anunoby  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
10:45   OG Anunoby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Out of bounds turnover on Tobias Harris  
11:03   Bad pass turnover on Fred VanVleet, stolen by Al Horford  
11:27 +3 Al Horford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 3-0
11:32   Defensive rebound by Ben Simmons  
11:34   Pascal Siakam missed jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam  
11:45   Matisse Thybulle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
B. Simmons
25 PG
P. Siakam
43 PF
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
23.7 Pts. Per Game 23.7
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
57.7 Field Goal % 45.7
57.6 Three Point % 45.6
58.9 Free Throw % 81.6
  Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam 10:10
  Furkan Korkmaz missed 3-pt. jump shot 10:13
  Defensive rebound by Furkan Korkmaz 10:18
  OG Anunoby missed layup 10:20
+ 3 Tobias Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ben Simmons 10:38
+ 2 Pascal Siakam made driving dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet 11:02
+ 3 Matisse Thybulle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tobias Harris 11:19
  Defensive rebound by Tobias Harris 11:27
  Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot 11:31
+ 1 Kyle Lowry made free throw 11:44
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul 11:44
Team Stats
Points 56 53
Field Goals 20-47 (42.6%) 21-48 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 5-18 (27.8%)
Free Throws 5-7 (71.4%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 29
Offensive 7 4
Defensive 22 20
Team 2 5
Assists 15 15
Steals 4 4
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
10 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
M. Gasol C 33
12 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo 76ers 29-16 35156-56
home team logo Raptors 29-14 26243-53
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo 76ers 29-16 108.7 PPG 46 RPG 26.4 APG
home team logo Raptors 29-14 112.0 PPG 45.8 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
T. Harris SF 19.3 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.9 APG 48.0 FG%
P. Siakam PF 23.7 PPG 7.4 RPG 3.5 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Harris SF 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
P. Siakam PF 13 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
42.6 FG% 43.8
42.3 3PT FG% 27.8
71.4 FT% 60.0