BOS
MIA

Heat finish homestand against Celtics

  • Jan 28, 2020

The Boston Celtics are looking to make their three-game road trip through the South a successful one, but it would only happen if they can bounce back for a Tuesday victory over the Miami Heat.

The Celtics will try to rebound from an icy shooting performance in New Orleans on Sunday. Kemba Walker scored a game-high 35 points and Gordon Hayward tallied 23, but the Pelicans led by as many as 23 points in the third quarter and went on to defeat the Celtics 123-108.

Forward Jayson Tatum (illness/groin strain) and center Enes Kanter (hip bruise) both missed the game for Boston, which was a chilly 8-for-33 (24.2 percent) from behind the 3-point arc.

The Celtics defeated the Orlando Magic 109-98 on Friday in the opening game of their trip.

In the first meeting of the season between Boston and Miami on Dec. 4, the homestanding Celtics rolled to a 112-93 win behind Jaylen Brown's 31 points, including 22 in the second half.

"Our guys did a really good job of driving, kicking, moving the ball and finding the next guy," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "It all works together."

The Celtics did a fine job from 3-point range, connecting on 16 of 41 attempts (39 percent) against a Miami squad that entered the game ranked second against defending the trey.

The Heat will play for the third time in five nights to finish their five-game homestand, and they will complete a back-to-back set after beating the Orlando Magic 113-92 on Monday. Miami took a 122-117 loss to the Clippers on Friday in a game that featured Los Angeles star Kawhi Leonard recording his first career triple-double.

The Clippers game also marked the return of Miami's Dion Waiters, who made his season debut in the defeat. Waiters finally got past three separate team-imposed suspensions. With backcourt teammates Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) and Goran Dragic (calf) sidelined, Waiters shot 5-for-12 from the field for 14 points, including a 4-for-9 showing from 3-point range.

Despite a nagging sprained ankle, Jimmy Butler started Monday against the Magic, and Dragic returned to the lineup as well. However, Nunn was out for a second straight game.

Miami held a six-point halftime lead but poured it on in the first five minutes of the second half. The Heat worked their way to a 72-52 lead at the seven-minute mark over the Magic, the NBA's second-lowest-scoring team, and cruised to the win.

The Heat shot 53.2 percent from the field, drained 14 3-pointers and limited Orlando to 37.1 percent shooting from the field.

Miami forward Bam Adebayo scored 20 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and handed out 10 assists in 32 minutes for his third triple-double of the season.

"I'm going to dedicate this one to Kobe, man," Adebayo said of legendary Kobe Bryant, 41, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash. "That's my role model. It's sad and I pray for his family, but this one goes out to Kobe Bean."

The Heat moved to 21-2 at home, tying them with the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers for the league's best home mark.

4th Quarter
BOS Celtics 12
MIA Heat 9

Time Team Play Score
6:45 +2 Jimmy Butler made jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 92-85
7:11   Out of bounds turnover on Jaylen Brown  
7:18 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 92-83
7:18 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 92-82
7:18   Full timeout called  
7:18   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
7:39 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 92-81
7:58 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 89-81
7:58   MIA team rebound  
7:58   Goran Dragic missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:58   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
8:15   Grant Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:15 +1 Grant Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 89-80
8:15   Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo  
8:29   Out of bounds turnover on Tyler Herro  
8:46 +2 Grant Williams made dunk 88-80
8:46   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:46   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:56   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14 +1 Goran Dragic made 2nd of 2 free throws 86-80
9:14 +1 Goran Dragic made 1st of 2 free throws 86-79
9:14   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Dion Waiters  
9:22   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
9:36   Tyler Herro missed floating jump shot  
9:54 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 86-78
10:11 +2 Goran Dragic made jump shot 83-78
10:24   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
10:26   Jaylen Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:26 +1 Jaylen Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 83-76
10:26   Shooting foul on Dion Waiters  
10:43   Turnover on Dion Waiters  
10:43   Offensive foul on Dion Waiters  
10:51   Jumpball  
10:51   MIA team rebound  
10:55   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Goran Dragic, stolen by Grant Williams  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Dion Waiters  
11:17   Brad Wanamaker missed driving layup, blocked by Bam Adebayo  
11:22   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
11:25   Dion Waiters missed driving layup, blocked by Grant Williams  
11:43 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Semi Ojeleye 82-76

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 27
MIA Heat 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03 +3 Brad Wanamaker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 80-76
0:03   Offensive rebound by Grant Williams  
0:04   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26 +3 Dion Waiters made 3-pt. jump shot 77-76
0:39 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-73
0:39 +1 Gordon Hayward made 1st of 2 free throws 76-73
0:39   Shooting foul on Derrick Jones Jr.  
0:48 +1 Chris Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-73
0:48   MIA team rebound  
0:48   Chris Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:48   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
0:48   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
0:48   Chris Silva missed layup, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
0:48   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Chris Silva  
0:49   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
0:53   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
1:10   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
1:20   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36 +2 Semi Ojeleye made layup 75-72
1:38   Offensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
1:41   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10 +3 Derrick Jones Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Goran Dragic 73-72
2:15   Offensive rebound by Chris Silva  
2:17   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
2:46 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 73-69
3:03 +2 Goran Dragic made driving layup 71-69
3:12   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Chris Silva  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
3:25   Derrick Jones Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:25 +1 Derrick Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 71-67
3:25   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
3:36   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:51 +2 Bam Adebayo made hook shot 71-66
4:08 +2 Gordon Hayward made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Smart 71-64
4:11   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
4:15   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Derrick Jones Jr.  
4:35 +3 Duncan Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derrick Jones Jr. 69-64
4:56 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk, assist by Semi Ojeleye 69-61
5:07 +2 Bam Adebayo made floating jump shot, assist by Duncan Robinson 67-61
5:20   Tyler Herro missed driving layup, blocked by Daniel Theis  
5:34 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 67-59
5:43   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:46   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
5:57   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:01   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
6:30 +2 Bam Adebayo made jump shot 65-59
6:53 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot 65-57
7:00   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
7:02   Bam Adebayo missed jump shot  
7:26 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 63-57
7:41 +2 Bam Adebayo made layup, assist by Tyler Herro 60-57
7:56 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup, assist by Kemba Walker 60-55
8:12 +1 Jimmy Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-55
8:12 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 58-54
8:12   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Meyers Leonard  
8:19   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39 +2 Meyers Leonard made dunk, assist by Tyler Herro 58-53
8:42   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
8:46   Kemba Walker missed jump shot, blocked by Tyler Herro  
8:53   Personal foul on Meyers Leonard  
9:04   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 58-51
9:27   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:29   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Personal foul on Kemba Walker  
9:39   Bad pass turnover on Gordon Hayward, stolen by Tyler Herro  
9:59 +2 Jimmy Butler made turnaround jump shot 55-51
10:06   Offensive rebound by Bam Adebayo  
10:10   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Jimmy Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:15 +1 Jimmy Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 55-49
10:15   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:19   Marcus Smart missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:25   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
10:34   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:45   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
11:03 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 55-48
11:11   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
11:13   Meyers Leonard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:25   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
11:27   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
11:33   Tyler Herro missed floating jump shot  
11:48   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 17
MIA Heat 20

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   MIA team rebound  
0:00   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:06 +2 Jaylen Brown made jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 53-48
0:15   Turnover on Jimmy Butler  
0:15   Offensive foul on Jimmy Butler  
0:28   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
0:32   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
0:35   Marcus Smart missed reverse layup  
0:43   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
0:45   Tyler Herro missed driving layup  
0:57   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
1:00   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20 +2 Jimmy Butler made driving layup, assist by James Johnson 51-48
1:25   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Chris Silva  
1:35   BOS team rebound  
1:35   Duncan Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:59 +2 Daniel Theis made floating jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 51-46
2:19   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
2:21   Tyler Herro missed jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
2:35   Grant Williams missed turnaround jump shot  
2:56 +2 Tyler Herro made dunk 49-46
3:01   Offensive rebound by Tyler Herro  
3:01   Chris Silva missed jump shot  
3:05   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
3:08   Tyler Herro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Chris Silva  
3:17   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
3:34   BOS team rebound  
3:35   Goran Dragic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:45 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot 49-44
3:47   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
3:51   Grant Williams missed hook shot  
4:16   Turnover on Jimmy Butler  
4:16   Offensive foul on Jimmy Butler  
4:25 +1 Kemba Walker made free throw 47-44
4:25   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
4:25 +2 Kemba Walker made driving layup 46-44
4:34   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:37   James Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49 +1 Daniel Theis made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-44
4:49 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 43-44
4:49   Shooting foul on Chris Silva  
5:08 +3 Goran Dragic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Johnson 42-44
5:14   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
5:22   Offensive rebound by Goran Dragic  
5:25   Jimmy Butler missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Butler  
5:35   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Jumpball  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
5:42   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
5:43   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:45   Semi Ojeleye missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03   24-second shot clock violation turnover  
6:03   MIA team rebound  
6:03   Jimmy Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 42-41
6:31   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:34   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
6:47   Turnover on Bam Adebayo  
6:47   Offensive foul on Bam Adebayo  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Jaylen Brown, stolen by Bam Adebayo  
7:09   BOS team rebound  
7:09   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
7:13   Duncan Robinson missed hook shot  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Duncan Robinson  
7:28   Daniel Theis missed jump shot  
7:46 +2 Derrick Jones Jr. made layup 40-41
7:48   Offensive rebound by Derrick Jones Jr.  
7:52   Goran Dragic missed jump shot  
7:58   MIA team rebound  
7:59   Derrick Jones Jr. missed alley-oop shot  
8:04   Lost ball turnover on Semi Ojeleye  
8:08