HOU
POR

Banged-up Rockets ready for red-hot Lillard

  • FLM
  • Jan 29, 2020

Portland star Damian Lillard has scored 158 points over the last three games, including outings of 61 and 50 points.

But he won't be the only hot sharpshooter inside Moda Arena when the Trail Blazers host the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Houston also has a player fresh off a 50-point performance with the surprise being it isn't James Harden or Russell Westbrook.

Veteran guard Eric Gordon had a career-best 50 in Monday's 126-117 road win over the Utah Jazz. His previous career best of 41 occurred slightly more than 11 years earlier when he led the Los Angeles Clippers to a 107-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now 31, Gordon is just rounding back into shape after undergoing knee surgery in November. He is averaging 16.3 points in 22 games (six starts) for the Rockets.

"I feel like I'm getting back to being myself," Gordon told reporters after Monday's explosion. "I told everybody when you have surgery during the season, it's always going to be a process."

Gordon missed nearly seven weeks due to the knee injury but has played well since returning. He has scored 20 or more points in six of his past 13 games.

Of course, Monday's effort was on another level as he made 14 of 22 field-goal attempts -- including 6 of 11 3-pointers -- while making 16 of 20 free-throw attempts.

"He's pain-free for the first time in a year-and-a-half," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said after the victory. "There will be ups and downs like all the others, but Eric is going to be good. As long as he's not hurting, he's going to be good."

Opening the door for the 50-point performance was the absence of Harden (thigh) and Westbrook (rest). Harden has missed back-to-back games, and his availability will be firmed up some time before Wednesday's game.

Harden has been struggling of late, and his three lowest-scoring performances of the season -- 12, 13 and 17 points -- have all come in his last eight appearances. He is just 55-of-158 shooting (34.8 percent) over the span.

Westbrook has been superb by scoring 20 or more points in 20 consecutive games. He has tallied 30 or more in seven of his past eight appearances, including a season-best 45 against the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday.

Meanwhile, nobody in the NBA has been hotter than Lillard, as he became the first player in Trail Blazers' history to top 40 points in three straight games.

His run began when he broke his own club marks by recording 61 points and 11 3-pointers against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 20. He followed up with 47 points and eight 3-pointers against the Dallas Mavericks last Thursday and then scored 50 as Portland set a season high for points in Sunday's high-octane 139-129 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers.

"He's in a great rhythm, I mean that's an understatement," Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts told reporters. "The ball's coming off his hands great on his threes, he's managing the game. It's easy to obviously look at his scoring, but I thought the decision making, finding people -- he's in a really great groove."

Lillard is focused on helping Portland stage a turnaround. Despite his fantastic splurge, Portland remains on the outside of the playoff race.

The Trail Blazers reside in 10th place beginning Tuesday's play, including 2 1/2 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies, who currently own the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference.

"I just know that it's to the point in the season where we got to start winning, we got to have a nice run to try to get that last spot, or one of the last two spots," Lillard told reporters. "If it don't start happening now, it's not going to happen. I've just been trying to come in sharp and make it happen."

Shooting guard CJ McCollum scored 28 points against Indiana after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury.

The two teams split two games in Houston earlier this season with the Rockets' win coming by 24 points on Nov. 18.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

1st Quarter
HOU Rockets 36
POR Trail Blazers 30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:05 +2 Nassir Little made driving dunk, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 36-30
0:27 +2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 36-28
0:33 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 34-28
0:41 +2 Russell Westbrook made floating jump shot 34-25
0:57 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 32-25
1:04   Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan  
1:07   Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot  
1:21 +2 Caleb Swanigan made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 32-22
1:34 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 32-20
1:43   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
1:58   Violation  
1:58 +2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 29-20
2:05   Defensive rebound by P.J. Tucker  
2:08   Nassir Little missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:29 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Eric Gordon 27-20
2:45 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-20
2:45 +1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
2:45   Full timeout called  
2:45   Shooting foul on P.J. Tucker  
3:00 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Harden 23-18
3:18 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 20-18
3:35 +3 James Harden made 3-pt. jump shot 20-15
3:41   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
3:43   Caleb Swanigan missed hook shot  
3:55 +2 James Harden made driving layup 17-15
4:03   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
4:06   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:12   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22 +1 Damian Lillard made free throw 15-15
4:22   Shooting foul on Ben McLemore  
4:22 +2 Damian Lillard made reverse layup 15-14
4:26   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
4:29   Ben McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:39 +2 Trevor Ariza made driving layup, assist by Carmelo Anthony 16-12
4:43   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:45   Russell Westbrook missed driving layup  
4:58 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 15-10
5:22 +3 Danuel House Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 16-8
5:41   Defensive rebound by Danuel House Jr.  
5:45   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
5:52   Danuel House Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:03 +2 Trevor Ariza made dunk 13-8
6:03   Offensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
6:06   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot  
6:27 +3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 13-6
6:35 +2 Damian Lillard made driving layup 10-6
6:44   Personal foul on Russell Westbrook  
6:56 +2 Russell Westbrook made finger-roll layup 10-4
7:04   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
7:06   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Lost ball turnover on Russell Westbrook, stolen by Damian Lillard  
7:32 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-4
7:32 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 8-3
7:32   Shooting foul on Danuel House Jr.  
7:38   POR team rebound  
7:38   Trevor Ariza missed dunk, blocked by Russell Westbrook  
7:42   Personal foul on James Harden  
7:47   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
7:50   James Harden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by James Harden  
7:59   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:13   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
8:15   James Harden missed driving layup, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
8:28   Traveling violation turnover on Carmelo Anthony  
8:46   Turnover on Clint Capela  
8:46   Offensive foul on Clint Capela  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
8:50   Damian Lillard missed driving layup  
9:02 +2 Russell Westbrook made jump shot 8-2
9:10   Personal foul on Carmelo Anthony  
9:16   Offensive rebound by James Harden  
9:18   Clint Capela missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:18   HOU team rebound  
9:18   Clint Capela missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:18   Shooting foul on Hassan Whiteside  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
9:23   CJ McCollum missed jump shot, blocked by Eric Gordon  
9:36   Out of bounds turnover on James Harden  
9:50 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 6-2
9:50   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:53   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
10:03 +2 Clint Capela made layup, assist by P.J. Tucker 6-0
10:10   Offensive rebound by Clint Capela  
10:14   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
10:47 +2 James Harden made layup, assist by Russell Westbrook 4-0
10:51   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by James Harden  
11:03 +2 P.J. Tucker made floating jump shot, assist by James Harden 2-0
11:09   Offensive rebound by Russell Westbrook  
11:12   Eric Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard  
11:34   POR team rebound  
11:34   Eric Gordon missed driving layup, blocked by CJ McCollum  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Clint Capela  
11:41   Carmelo Anthony missed jump shot  
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
D. Lillard
0 PG
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
28.8 Pts. Per Game 28.8
7.7 Ast. Per Game 7.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
43.9 Field Goal % 45.7
43.9 Three Point % 45.6
86.1 Free Throw % 88.9
+ 2 Nassir Little made driving dunk, assist by Gary Trent Jr. 0:05
+ 2 Eric Gordon made driving layup 0:27
+ 3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 0:33
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made floating jump shot 0:41
+ 3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot 0:57
  Defensive rebound by Caleb Swanigan 1:04
  Russell Westbrook missed fade-away jump shot 1:07
+ 2 Caleb Swanigan made hook shot, assist by Damian Lillard 1:21
+ 3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Westbrook 1:34
  Out of bounds turnover on Damian Lillard 1:43
+ 2 Russell Westbrook made driving layup 1:58
Team Stats
Points 36 30
Field Goals 15-25 (60.0%) 11-23 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 6-12 (50.0%) 3-8 (37.5%)
Free Throws 0-2 (0.0%) 5-5 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 11
Offensive 3 2
Defensive 9 7
Team 1 2
Assists 8 3
Steals 1 1
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 3 5
Fouls 6 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
8 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Rockets 29-17 36---36
home team logo Trail Blazers 20-27 30---30
Moda Center Portland, OR
Moda Center Portland, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 29-17 118.7 PPG 46.9 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 20-27 112.8 PPG 46 RPG 19.9 APG
Key Players
B. McLemore SG 9.9 PPG 2.3 RPG 0.9 APG 42.4 FG%
D. Lillard PG 28.8 PPG 4.2 RPG 7.7 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
B. McLemore SG 12 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
D. Lillard PG 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
60.0 FG% 47.8
50.0 3PT FG% 37.5
0.0 FT% 100.0
Rockets
Starters
B. McLemore
R. Westbrook
P. Tucker
E. Gordon
A. Rivers
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. McLemore 12 0 0 4/5 4/5 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
R. Westbrook 8 2 4 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 1 1 1 +3 18
P. Tucker 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +11 5
E. Gordon 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 0 +8 5
A. Rivers 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
On Court
B. McLemore
R. Westbrook
P. Tucker
E. Gordon
A. Rivers
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
B. McLemore 12 0 0 4/5 4/5 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
R. Westbrook 8 2 4 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 1 1 1 1 +3 18
P. Tucker 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 1 +11 5
E. Gordon 2 0 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 7 0 1 0 0 0 +8 5
A. Rivers 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
On Bench
D. House Jr.
T. Sefolosha
M. Frazier
C. Clemons
T. Chandler
I. Hartenstein
Nene
W. Howard
G. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. House Jr. 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 2 -2 5
T. Sefolosha - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Clemons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Chandler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hartenstein - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Nene - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Howard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 12 8 15/25 6/12 0/2 6 40 1 2 3 3 9 +25 45
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. Swanigan
N. Little
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 16 2 1 5/7 3/4 3/3 0 12 1 0 3 0 2 -6 18
C. Swanigan 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -5 3
N. Little 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
G. Trent Jr. 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
A. Simons 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
On Court
D. Lillard
C. Swanigan
N. Little
G. Trent Jr.
A. Simons
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Lillard 16 2 1 5/7 3/4 3/3 0 12 1 0 3 0 2 -6 18
C. Swanigan 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1 -5 3
N. Little 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
G. Trent Jr. 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 2
A. Simons 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
On Bench
M. Hezonja
R. Hood
J. Nurkic
S. Labissiere
Z. Collins
W. Gabriel
M. Brown
J. Hoard
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Hezonja - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hood - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Labissiere - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 9 3 11/23 3/8 5/5 2 22 1 2 5 2 7 -17 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores