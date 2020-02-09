BOS
OKC

Celtics, Thunder to put win streaks on line in Oklahoma City

  • FLM
  • Feb 09, 2020

Two of the hottest teams in the NBA will square off Sunday when the Boston Celtics visit the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both are 9-1 in their past 10 games, with the Celtics having won six consecutive games and the Thunder four.

And both were among the teams that stood pat as Thursday's NBA trade deadline passed.

"I feel like we've got everything we need to just win a championship," Boston center Enes Kanter said. "And we've just got to go out there and prove it."

The Celtics had those expectations from the start of the season while Oklahoma City did not.

The Thunder have been one of the league's biggest surprises.

"It's good to know that we're going to keep the gang together," Thunder point guard Chris Paul said. "We're going to make a run at this thing. We've got our group."

Oklahoma City's past two wins -- coming off an unusual four-day break -- haven't exactly been pretty.

In victories over overmatched Phoenix and Cleveland, the Thunder shot just 28.1 percent from behind the 3-point line.

But Oklahoma City pulled out a pair of wins by a combined 13 points, in large part due to getting to the free-throw line twice as much as their opponents.

"We sort of play downhill. Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) and Dennis (Schroder) and Gallo (Danilo Gallinari) have the ability to get to the line," Paul said. "When we're aggressive right there, it's tough for teams to stop us."

The Thunder have taken an average of more than five free throws a game more than their opponents this season.

After going 4-8 in games decided by 10 points or fewer or in overtime early in the season, the Thunder are 17-8 in such games since late November.

"Earlier in the season we lost some of these games," Paul said after Friday's seven-point win over Detroit. "I think now we have the confidence. We know that we can get stops on call, and we know we can execute down the stretch."

While the Thunder are the healthiest they've been all season, the Celtics are dealing with a rash of injuries.

Boston was down three starters in Friday's win over Atlanta -- Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis.

Theis has missed two consecutive games with an ankle injury while Hayward (foot) and Brown (ankle) have just been out one game.

Hayward is expected to play Sunday, while Brown and Theis could return Tuesday in Houston.

Without those three, there were plenty of opportunities to be had against the Hawks, and forward Jayson Tatum and rookie wing Romeo Langford took advantage.

Tatum had a career-high seven 3-pointers to top the 30-point mark in consecutive games for the first time in his career while Langford doubled his previous career high with 16 points.

But it was on the other end of the floor where Langford earned those opportunities.

"Coach (Brad) Stevens tells us young players that the way we get on the court is with defense, and him trusting us in the defensive end," Langford said. "That's what I work on, as well as my shooting."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

3rd Quarter
BOS Celtics 18
OKC Thunder 7

Time Team Play Score
7:38 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 70-68
7:42   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
7:56 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 67-68
8:06   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
8:08   Steven Adams missed hook shot  
8:24 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 65-68
8:43 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 63-68
8:52 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-65
8:52 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 62-65
8:52   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
9:06   Out of bounds turnover on Chris Paul  
9:09 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 61-65
9:13   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:13   Daniel Theis missed dunk  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:16   Jayson Tatum missed reverse layup  
9:28   Turnover on Steven Adams  
9:32   Personal foul on Jayson Tatum  
9:43 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 59-65
9:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
9:52   OKC team rebound  
9:54   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
10:08 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 59-64
10:33 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 59-62
10:38   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:39   Luguentz Dort missed driving layup  
10:53   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
11:00 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup, assist by Daniel Theis 56-62
11:14   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
11:16   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 54-62
12:00 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 52-62
12:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 24
OKC Thunder 29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:00   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
0:00   Offensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
0:00   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed layup  
0:05   Lost ball turnover on Jayson Tatum, stolen by Chris Paul  
0:19 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made driving layup 52-61
0:25   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
0:25   Enes Kanter missed dunk  
0:25   Offensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:29   Kemba Walker missed driving layup  
0:29   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
0:41 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-59
0:41 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 52-58
0:41   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
0:53 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 52-57
1:00 +2 Steven Adams made jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 49-57
1:16   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
1:19   Enes Kanter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:42 +2 Danilo Gallinari made layup 49-55
2:01 +2 Gordon Hayward made dunk 49-53
1:59   Offensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:03   Kemba Walker missed layup  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
2:11   Steven Adams missed jump shot  
2:14   OKC team rebound  
2:15   Chris Paul missed fade-away jump shot  
2:37 +1 Kemba Walker made 3rd of 3 free throws 47-53
2:37 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-53
2:37 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 45-53
2:37   Shooting foul on Terrance Ferguson  
2:43 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-53
2:43 +1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 1st of 2 free throws 44-52
2:43   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
3:01 +2 Kemba Walker made reverse layup 44-51
3:10   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
3:14   Danilo Gallinari missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
3:30   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46 +2 Dennis Schroder made reverse layup 42-51
3:52   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
3:56   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   OKC team rebound  
4:07   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. fade-away jump shot  
4:31 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-49
4:31 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 42-48
4:31   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
4:41   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:48   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
5:08 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 42-47
5:20 +2 Daniel Theis made layup, assist by Gordon Hayward 42-44
5:26   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
5:29   Dennis Schroder missed floating jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
5:43   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:49   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
6:00 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 40-44
6:07   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
6:10   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
6:23 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 40-42
6:23   Shooting foul on Romeo Langford  
6:23 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot 40-41
6:33   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:36   Daniel Theis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48 +2 Chris Paul made layup 40-39
6:55   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:58   Brad Wanamaker missed jump shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:17   Nerlens Noel missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:17 +1 Nerlens Noel made 1st of 2 free throws 40-37
7:17   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
7:29 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 40-36
7:36   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
7:37   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43 +2 Brad Wanamaker made finger-roll layup 37-36
7:46   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
7:55   Personal foul on Romeo Langford  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
8:04   Jaylen Brown missed turnaround jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
8:19   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
8:26   OKC team rebound  
8:27   Nerlens Noel missed dunk, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
8:29   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
8:32   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
8:40   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:51   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
8:52   Nerlens Noel missed alley-oop shot  
8:59   Turnover on Jaylen Brown  
8:59   Offensive foul on Jaylen Brown  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
9:08   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
9:20   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
9:22   Jayson Tatum missed finger-roll layup  
9:37   Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson  
9:50 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 35-36
10:01 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-34
10:01   BOS team rebound  
10:01   Jayson Tatum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:01   Shooting foul on Steven Adams  
10:23 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 34-34
10:41 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 34-32
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:54   Steven Adams missed jump shot  
11:06   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
11:23 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 31-32
11:29   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Marcus Smart  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:43   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 28
OKC Thunder 32

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   OKC team rebound  
0:00   Steven Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02   Traveling violation turnover on Jayson Tatum  
0:18   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
0:20   Chris Paul missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:20 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
0:20   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
0:28   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
0:30   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:40 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 28-31
0:45   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:47   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55 +2 Darius Bazley made driving layup, assist by Terrance Ferguson 28-28
1:05   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
1:07   Darius Bazley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:07 +1 Darius Bazley made 1st of 2 free throws 28-26
1:07   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
1:15   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:33   Traveling violation turnover on Marcus Smart  
1:51 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 28-25
2:05 +1 Enes Kanter made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-22
2:05 +1 Enes Kanter made 1st of 2 free throws 27-22
2:05   Shooting foul on Nerlens Noel  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
2:16   Darius Bazley missed reverse layup  
2:35 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 26-22
2:46   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
2:47   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
2:59 +2 Enes Kanter made reverse layup, assist by Brad Wanamaker 23-22
3:13   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Enes Kanter  
3:33   Out of bounds turnover on Marcus Smart  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
3:40   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 21-22
4:14   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:17   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Out of bounds turnover on Kemba Walker  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
4:41   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed free throw  
4:41   Shooting foul on Marcus Smart  
4:41 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made layup 18-22
4:44   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
4:47   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
5:00   Nerlens Noel missed free throw  
5:00   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
5:00 +2 Nerlens Noel made floating jump shot 18-20
5:16 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-18
5:16   BOS team rebound  
5:16   Gordon Hayward missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:16   Shooting foul on Dennis Schroder  
5:18   Bad pass turnover on Danilo Gallinari, stolen by Marcus Smart  
5:35 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
5:35 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
5:35   Shooting foul on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:01 +2 Nerlens Noel made alley-oop shot, assist by Chris Paul 15-18
6:05   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
6:07   Luguentz Dort missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 15-16
6:40   Personal foul on Luguentz Dort  
6:45   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:49   Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
6:55   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:18 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 12-16
7:26   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
7:28   Daniel Theis missed driving layup  
7:49 +2 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made jump shot 12-13
8:04 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 12-11
8:20 +3 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danilo Gallinari 9-11
8:37 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Daniel Theis 9-8
9:05 +2 Danilo Gallinari made floating jump shot 7-8
9:18   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
9:21   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35 +2 Danilo Gallinari made dunk, assist by Chris Paul 7-6
9:52 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 7-4
10:02 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
10:02 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
10:02   Shooting foul on Kemba Walker  
10:02   Offensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
10:02   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
10:18 +2 Daniel Theis made dunk 4-2
10:18   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
10:21   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Steven Adams  
10:45 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 2-2
10:53   Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander  
10:55   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
11:02   Steven Adams missed dunk  
11:03   Offensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:04