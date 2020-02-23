BOS
LAL

Heavyweights renew rivalry as Celtics visit Lakers

  • FLM
  • Feb 23, 2020

The NBA's two most decorated franchises renew their historic rivalry Sunday at Staples Center when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Boston Celtics.

Boston and Los Angeles have 33 NBA championships between them and have met in the Finals a record 12 times. Both are once again title contenders, with the Celtics sitting third in the Eastern Conference and the Lakers leading the Western Conference.

Los Angeles returned from the All-Star break Friday and defeated eighth-place Memphis, 117-105, in a potential preview of a first-round playoff matchup. The Lakers limited the Grizzlies to 41 first-half points and forced 16 turnovers.

"We understand every team we're going to play, they're going to play great against us. They look forward to that matchup," Lakers star LeBron James told reporters after the win. "It's up to us to take them out of what they do well. That's what happened. Avery (Bradley) and JaVale (McGee) and Anthony (Davis) and the rest of us really being sound defensively and in tune with the game plan worked out well for us."

Bradley tallied 14 points and three steals and Davis blocked seven shots to go with his 28 points and 13 rebounds.

Los Angeles needs to replicate that defensive intensity to reverse course from its previous meeting with Boston this season. The host Celtics crushed the Lakers 139-107 on Jan. 20, with Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown all scoring 20-plus points.

Boston comes to L.A. off of an even more balanced offensive showing. Four Celtics -- Brown, Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis -- each scored at least 25 points in a 127-117 win Friday at Minnesota.

It marked the first time since 1960 that four Boston players hit that mark in the same game.

"It's a long time," Theis said of the historic milestone 60 years in the making. "It just shows how deep and how good our team is. We have guys who can score 20 (points) every night."

The accomplishment is perhaps made all the more impressive considering that Walker -- one of three Celtics averaging more than 20 points per game on the season -- missed Friday's game after having his knee drained.

The Boston Globe reported that the four-time All-Star could miss one to two weeks.

Walker has played a key role in Boston's offense with 21.8 points and 5.0 assists per game. He scored 20 points and dished seven assists in last month's meeting with the Lakers, and was one of seven Celtics to record at least one steal.

Defensive energy proved as vital to that win as Boston's offensive balance. The Celtics held the Lakers to 43.8 percent shooting from the floor, 26.9 percent from 3-point range, and forced 15 turnovers.

Boston also limited James to 15 points, more than 10 below his season average, and held Davis to nine points, almost 18 fewer than his season average.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA in points allowed, holding opponents to 106.4 points per game. The Lakers are not far behind, however, with their trip to Boston serving as something of an aberration.

Los Angeles is limiting opponents to 107.3 points per game, sixth best in the NBA.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text

2nd Quarter
BOS Celtics 35
LAL Lakers 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:19 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-56
0:19 +1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 54-55
0:19   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
0:35 +2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 54-54
0:52   Turnover on LeBron James  
0:52   Offensive foul on LeBron James  
1:04 +2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 52-54
1:05   Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
1:09   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:12   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
1:17   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:23   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
1:37 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 50-54
1:50 +1 Jaylen Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-51
1:50   BOS team rebound  
1:50   Jaylen Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:50   Shooting foul on LeBron James  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
1:56   Anthony Davis missed dunk  
1:57   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
1:58   Kyle Kuzma missed dunk  
1:58   Offensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
2:03   LeBron James missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:03   LAL team rebound  
2:03   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:03   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
2:14   Defensive rebound by Danny Green  
2:17   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
2:31 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 49-51
2:50 +2 Anthony Davis made hook shot, assist by LeBron James 46-51
3:08 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-49
3:08 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 45-49
3:08   Personal foul on Avery Bradley  
3:18 +3 Kyle Kuzma made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avery Bradley 44-49
3:31   Defensive rebound by LeBron James  
3:33   Daniel Theis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:33 +1 Daniel Theis made 1st of 2 free throws 44-46
3:33   Personal foul on Alex Caruso  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:47   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:02 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot 43-46
4:23 +3 Danny Green made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 40-46
4:33 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 40-43
4:49   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
4:51   Anthony Davis missed layup  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:02   Marcus Smart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:02 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 38-43
5:02   Personal foul on Anthony Davis  
5:09   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Grant Williams  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:17   Romeo Langford missed jump shot  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
5:27   Alex Caruso missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
5:38   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:39   Offensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
5:44   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54 +2 Alex Caruso made finger-roll layup, assist by Anthony Davis 37-43
6:15   Full timeout called  
6:14 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 37-41
6:33   Personal foul on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
6:33   Bad pass turnover on Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, stolen by Marcus Smart  
6:38 +1 Jayson Tatum made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-41
6:38 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 34-41
6:38   Shooting foul on Alex Caruso  
6:56 +2 Alex Caruso made driving layup 33-41
7:15 +3 Romeo Langford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brad Wanamaker 33-39
7:19   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
7:32 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-39
7:32 +1 Brad Wanamaker made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
7:32   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  
7:41 +1 Rajon Rondo made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-39
7:41 +1 Rajon Rondo made 1st of 2 free throws 28-38
7:41   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
7:41   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Brown  
8:05 +2 LeBron James made driving layup 28-37
8:19   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
8:30 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 28-35
8:44   BOS team rebound  
8:43   Brad Wanamaker missed floating jump shot  
9:01 +2 Kyle Kuzma made dunk, assist by Rajon Rondo 26-35
9:03   Defensive rebound by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
9:06   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Brad Wanamaker  
9:12   Kyle Kuzma missed driving layup, blocked by Jayson Tatum  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
9:32   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46 +1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33
9:46   LAL team rebound  
9:46   LeBron James missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:46   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
9:47   Lost ball turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
9:56 +1 Dwight Howard made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
9:56 +1 Dwight Howard made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
9:56   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
10:07 +2 Jayson Tatum made floating jump shot 26-30
10:20   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Brown  
10:22   Dwight Howard missed free throw  
10:22   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
10:22 +2 Dwight Howard made dunk 24-30
10:23   Offensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
10:26   Rajon Rondo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:32 +3 Jaylen Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 24-28
10:46   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
10:41   Dwight Howard missed alley-oop shot  
10:42   Jumpball  
10:52   LAL team rebound  
10:52   Romeo Langford missed layup, blocked by Dwight Howard  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
10:56   LeBron James missed driving layup  
11:10 +2 Jayson Tatum made driving layup 21-28
11:26   Traveling violation turnover on Kyle Kuzma  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Dwight Howard  
11:44   Romeo Langford missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:44   BOS team rebound  
11:44   Romeo Langford missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:44   Shooting foul on Dwight Howard  

1st Quarter
BOS Celtics 19
LAL Lakers 28

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   Brad Wanamaker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:02 +2 Kyle Kuzma made floating jump shot 19-28
0:18   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:21   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:36 +2 Rajon Rondo made reverse layup 19-26
0:40   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
0:41   Marcus Smart missed driving layup  
0:47   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
0:49   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:55   Defensive rebound by Kyle Kuzma  
0:57   Marcus Smart missed floating jump shot  
1:19 +2 Kyle Kuzma made hook shot 19-24
1:28   Bad pass turnover on Brad Wanamaker, stolen by Rajon Rondo  
1:47 +2 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made layup, assist by Rajon Rondo 19-22
1:55 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 19-20
2:13 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk, assist by Rajon Rondo 17-20
2:14   Offensive rebound by Rajon Rondo  
2:17   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Enes Kanter, stolen by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope  
2:45   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
2:47   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:56   Full timeout called  
2:56   Personal foul on Daniel Theis  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
3:06   Jaylen Brown missed turnaround jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:18   Anthony Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
3:27   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:37   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:40   Kyle Kuzma missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:48 +3 Marcus Smart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaylen Brown 17-18
4:12 +2 Kyle Kuzma made turnaround jump shot 14-18
4:19   Personal foul on Jaylen Brown  
4:19   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
4:23   Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:28   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
4:30   LeBron James missed jump shot  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
4:44   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:50   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
4:53   Avery Bradley missed floating jump shot  
5:08 +2 Jaylen Brown made layup, assist by Semi Ojeleye 14-16
5:12   Defensive rebound by Semi Ojeleye  
5:14   Anthony Davis missed jump shot  
5:30 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot 12-16
5:49 +2 Anthony Davis made driving layup, assist by LeBron James 10-16
6:05   Full timeout called  
6:05 +2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 10-14
6:12   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
6:16   LeBron James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:37 +2 Jaylen Brown made driving layup 8-14
6:55 +2 JaVale McGee made dunk 6-14
6:55   Offensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
6:57   JaVale McGee missed layup  
7:11   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
7:13   Jaylen Brown missed jump shot  
7:21   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
7:25   Avery Bradley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 6-12
7:56 +3 LeBron James made 3-pt. jump shot 3-12
8:00   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
8:06   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15 +2 Anthony Davis made dunk 3-9
8:15   Offensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
8:20   Anthony Davis missed driving layup  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Avery Bradley  
8:39   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06 +2 LeBron James made layup, assist by Anthony Davis 3-7
9:23   Personal foul on Marcus Smart  
9:31 +2 Daniel Theis made jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 3-5
9:37   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:40   Danny Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Anthony Davis  
9:44   Daniel Theis missed dunk  
9:44   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:48   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
10:14 +2 JaVale McGee made alley-oop shot, assist by LeBron James 1-5
10:18   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:19   Jayson Tatum missed floating jump shot  
10:31   Lost ball turnover on Anthony Davis, stolen by Jaylen Brown  
10:45   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
10:47   Jayson Tatum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:47 +1 Jayson Tatum made 1st of 2 free throws 1-3
10:47   Shooting foul on JaVale McGee  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:54   Anthony Davis missed fade-away jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by JaVale McGee  
11:19   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42 +3 Avery Bradley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by LeBron James 0-3
12:00   Jumpball  
Key Players
J. Tatum
0 PF
L. James
23 SF
34.9 Min. Per Game 34.9
25.1 Pts. Per Game 25.1
10.7 Ast. Per Game 10.7
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
44.4 Field Goal % 49.1
44.2 Three Point % 49.1
81.8 Free Throw % 69.3
  BOS team rebound 0:00
  Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
+ 1 LeBron James made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:19
+ 1 LeBron James made 1st of 2 free throws 0:19
  Personal foul on Marcus Smart 0:19
+ 2 Gordon Hayward made driving layup 0:35
  Turnover on LeBron James 0:52
  Offensive foul on LeBron James 0:52
+ 2 Jaylen Brown made dunk 1:04
  Offensive rebound by Jaylen Brown 1:05
  Jaylen Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:09
Team Stats
Points 54 56
Field Goals 19-45 (42.2%) 22-46 (47.8%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 20 23
Team 5 3
Assists 7 11
Steals 5 3
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 4 7
Fouls 10 10
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Tatum PF 0
19 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
L. James SF 23
13 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Celtics 39-16 1935--54
home team logo Lakers 42-12 2828--56
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Celtics 39-16 113.3 PPG 45.9 RPG 23.2 APG
home team logo Lakers 42-12 114.8 PPG 46.3 RPG 26.3 APG
Key Players
J. Tatum PF 22.5 PPG 7.0 RPG 2.9 APG 44.2 FG%
L. James SF 25.1 PPG 7.7 RPG 10.7 APG 49.1 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Tatum PF 19 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
L. James SF 13 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
42.2 FG% 47.8
28.6 3PT FG% 31.3
62.5 FT% 63.6
Celtics
Starters
J. Tatum
J. Brown
M. Smart
G. Hayward
D. Theis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 19 4 1 7/12 2/5 3/4 2 17 0 1 0 1 3 +3 26
J. Brown 10 2 1 4/9 1/4 1/2 2 17 3 0 1 1 1 +2 16
M. Smart 8 3 1 2/7 1/4 3/4 3 18 1 0 0 0 3 -5 14
G. Hayward 6 6 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 6 -5 16
D. Theis 6 2 0 2/3 1/1 1/2 1 14 0 0 0 1 1 +2 8
On Court
J. Tatum
J. Brown
M. Smart
G. Hayward
D. Theis
On Court PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
J. Tatum 19 4 1 7/12 2/5 3/4 2 17 0 1 0 1 3 +3 26
J. Brown 10 2 1 4/9 1/4 1/2 2 17 3 0 1 1 1 +2 16
M. Smart 8 3 1 2/7 1/4 3/4 3 18 1 0 0 0 3 -5 14
G. Hayward 6 6 2 3/8 0/4 0/0 0 18 0 0 0 0 6 -5 16
D. Theis 6 2 0 2/3 1/1 1/2 1 14 0 0 0 1 1 +2 8
On Bench
R. Langford
B. Wanamaker
E. Kanter
S. Ojeleye
G. Williams
K. Walker
T. Fall
C. Edwards
R. Williams
T. Waters
V. Poirier
J. Green
On Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Langford 3 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/2 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 +4 3
B. Wanamaker 2 1 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 8 0 0 2 0 1 -5 3
E. Kanter 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 2 -6 1
S. Ojeleye 0 3 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 3 -5 5
G. Williams 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 1 0 0 0 0 +5 1
K. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fall - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Waters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Poirier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 23 7 19/45 6/21 10/16 10 115 5 1 4 3 20 -10 93