OKC
BOS

Celtics to host Thunder, awaiting return to health

  • FLM
  • Mar 07, 2020

The last time the Boston Celtics faced the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Celtics were rolling right along.

But since that 112-111 road win Feb. 9 that extended Boston's winning streak to seven, things have been a struggle for the Celtics.

The Celtics are 5-5 since, including dropping three of their last four heading into Sunday's home game against the Thunder.

Marcus Smart was disappointed yet resolute after Boston's loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday.

"We're going to figure it out," the Celtics' sixth-year guard said.

The time to do that, though, is narrowing with just 20 games left to play.

Smart tried to be positive about the Celtics' recent struggles, though he also had some pointed criticism, saying he disagreed with coach Brad Stevens' assessment that effort wasn't the issue, using an expletive to describe the effort.

"We gave them the first couple punches and then, after that, our effort died down," Smart said. "We picked it up toward the end, but it was too late at that time."

Boston's only win in the last four came over the woebegone Cleveland Cavaliers.

Stevens said he thought one of the major issues came down to being healthy.

Kemba Walker has been on a minutes restriction since returning from missing five games due to left knee soreness.

Both Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Gordon Hayward (right knee) have missed the last two games and are expected to be out again Sunday, though Stevens left the door open to Hayward's return.

"That's the way the league works," Stevens said. "You play as well as you can."

Walker said he was hopeful the minutes restriction would soon be lifted.

"I'm just coming in and out the game pretty fast," Walker said. "Just gotta keep working through it and trying my hardest not to frustrate myself."

After Sunday's game, the Celtics will play seven of their next nine games away from home.

The game is the last in a three-game road trip for the Thunder, who have won at the Detroit Pistons and New York Knicks in their two previous outings.

Oklahoma City has won 11 of its last 12 on the road, with its only loss during the streak -- which started in the first week of January - coming against the Bucks in Milwaukee.

After dropping their first six games away from home to start the season, the Thunder are 19-5 on the road.

"We've got to keep it moving," Thunder point guard Chris Paul said.

While the Celtics have been banged up lately, Oklahoma City has enjoyed a period of relative health.

Rookie forward Darius Bazley hasn't played since the last meeting with the Celtics, missing 10 consecutive games with a bone bruise in his right knee. He's not far from a possible return, though he won't play Sunday.

Everyone else that's played this season has been healthy recently.

"We've got basically 20 auditions before the playoffs," Paul said. "We've got to start building the right habits and making sure we're ready for the stretch run."

4th Quarter
OKC Thunder 5
BOS Celtics 2

Time Team Play Score
10:16   Full timeout called  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
10:17   Kemba Walker missed jump shot  
10:39 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 88-86
10:47   Personal foul on Kemba Walker  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
10:49   Marcus Smart missed driving layup, blocked by Abdel Nader  
11:11 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 86-86
11:29 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 83-86
11:51   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
11:53   Chris Paul missed floating jump shot  

3rd Quarter
OKC Thunder 31
BOS Celtics 21

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00 +3 Dennis Schroder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 83-84
0:05   Defensive rebound by Chris Paul  
0:08   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:28 +1 Dennis Schroder made 2nd of 2 free throws 80-84
0:28 +1 Dennis Schroder made 1st of 2 free throws 79-84
0:28   Shooting foul on Robert Williams  
0:39 +3 Grant Williams made 3-pt. jump shot 78-84
1:01 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 78-81
1:06   OKC team rebound  
1:07   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
1:16 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 76-81
1:16 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 75-81
1:16   Personal foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:25 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 74-81
1:42 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 74-78
1:51   Out of bounds turnover on Jayson Tatum  
1:54   Lost ball turnover on Luguentz Dort, stolen by Brad Wanamaker  
2:14 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot 72-78
2:35   Personal foul on Nerlens Noel  
2:35   BOS team rebound  
2:36   Abdel Nader missed driving layup  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
2:40   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot, blocked by Abdel Nader  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
2:58   Dennis Schroder missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
2:58   OKC team rebound  
2:58   Dennis Schroder missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
2:58   OKC team rebound  
2:58   Dennis Schroder missed 1st of 3 free throws  
2:58   Full timeout called  
2:58   Shooting foul on Jayson Tatum  
3:01   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
3:05   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 72-76
3:29 +2 Robert Williams made dunk 70-76
3:31   Offensive rebound by Robert Williams  
3:35   Gordon Hayward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47 +1 Nerlens Noel made 2nd of 2 free throws 70-74
3:47   OKC team rebound  
3:47   Nerlens Noel missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:47   Personal foul on Jayson Tatum  
3:47   OKC team rebound  
3:49   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
4:03 +1 Gordon Hayward made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-74
4:03   BOS team rebound  
4:03   Gordon Hayward missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:03   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
4:17 +2 Luguentz Dort made finger-roll layup 69-73
4:22   Lost ball turnover on Daniel Theis, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
4:28   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup  
4:40   Personal foul on Gordon Hayward  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
4:46   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
5:02   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
5:12   Personal foul on Grant Williams  
5:12   OKC team rebound  
5:12   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:23   Personal foul on Terrance Ferguson  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
5:24   Luguentz Dort missed layup  
5:28   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Luguentz Dort  
5:40 +2 Chris Paul made fade-away jump shot 67-73
5:58 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 65-73
6:13 +1 Steven Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-70
6:13 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 64-70
6:13   Shooting foul on Gordon Hayward  
6:26   Bad pass turnover on Marcus Smart, stolen by Terrance Ferguson  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
6:30   Jayson Tatum missed driving layup  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
6:39   Terrance Ferguson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02 +2 Gordon Hayward made fade-away jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 63-70
7:09   Offensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
7:13   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-68
7:29 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 62-68
7:29   Shooting foul on Daniel Theis  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
7:37   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Turnover on Steven Adams  
7:51   Offensive foul on Steven Adams  
8:05 +2 Marcus Smart made floating jump shot 61-68
8:24 +2 Chris Paul made floating jump shot 61-66
8:29   Bad pass turnover on Kemba Walker, stolen by Steven Adams  
8:44 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 59-66
8:55   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
8:57   Gordon Hayward missed floating jump shot  
9:13   Out of bounds turnover on Danilo Gallinari  
9:13   Bad pass turnover on Daniel Theis, stolen by Steven Adams  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
9:17   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34 +2 Jayson Tatum made dunk 57-66
9:40   Lost ball turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Kemba Walker  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson  
10:01   Kemba Walker missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:01 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 57-64
10:01   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
10:14   Chris Paul missed jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
10:23   Jayson Tatum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:47 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot, assist by Luguentz Dort 57-63
10:57   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort  
10:59   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18 +3 Luguentz Dort made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Adams 55-63
11:30   Violation  
11:39   Defensive rebound by Steven Adams  
11:42   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  

2nd Quarter
OKC Thunder 23
BOS Celtics 37

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   BOS team rebound  
0:00   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
0:13 +3 Danilo Gallinari made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Paul 52-63
0:29   Turnover on Marcus Smart  
0:29   Offensive foul on Marcus Smart  
0:33 +2 Chris Paul made finger-roll layup 49-63
0:37   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Langford, stolen by Chris Paul  
0:51 +2 Nerlens Noel made dunk, assist by Dennis Schroder 47-63
1:08 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jayson Tatum 45-63
1:13   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Jayson Tatum  
1:40 +3 Daniel Theis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 45-60
1:46   Offensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
1:49   Gordon Hayward missed driving layup, blocked by Chris Paul  
1:59   Defensive rebound by Jayson Tatum  
2:01   Dennis Schroder missed jump shot  
2:16 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Daniel Theis 45-57
2:37 +2 Danilo Gallinari made jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 45-54
2:56 +3 Jayson Tatum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gordon Hayward 43-54
3:03   Defensive rebound by Gordon Hayward  
3:05   Nerlens Noel missed hook shot  
3:33 +3 Gordon Hayward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Smart 43-51
3:43 +2 Chris Paul made jump shot 43-48
4:00 +1 Marcus Smart made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-48
4:00 +1 Marcus Smart made 1st of 2 free throws 41-47
4:00   Full timeout called  
4:00   Shooting foul on Danilo Gallinari  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Daniel Theis  
4:06   Danilo Gallinari missed driving layup, blocked by Gordon Hayward  
4:32 +2 Marcus Smart made finger-roll layup 41-46
4:44 +1 Chris Paul made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-44
4:44 +1 Chris Paul made 1st of 2 free throws 40-44
4:44   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:02   Jayson Tatum missed jump shot  
5:21 +2 Terrance Ferguson made alley-oop shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 39-44
5:25   Defensive rebound by Danilo Gallinari  
5:28   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
5:40   Chris Paul missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48 +1 Danilo Gallinari made free throw 37-44
5:48   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Dennis Schroder  
5:59   Marcus Smart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:09   Personal foul on Abdel Nader  
6:09   Offensive rebound by Robert Williams  
6:15   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Abdel Nader  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Marcus Smart  
6:25   Danilo Gallinari missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48 +1 Robert Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-44
6:48 +1 Robert Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 36-43
6:48   Shooting foul on Chris Paul  
7:01   Bad pass turnover on Chris Paul, stolen by Robert Williams  
7:08 +2 Robert Williams made dunk, assist by Kemba Walker 36-42
7:17   Defensive rebound by Kemba Walker  
7:20   Danilo Gallinari missed fade-away jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
7:35   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:45   Defensive rebound by Romeo Langford  
7:48   Danilo Gallinari missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
7:48 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 2nd of 3 free throws 36-40
7:48 +1 Danilo Gallinari made 1st of 3 free throws 35-40
7:48   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
8:11 +1 Kemba Walker made 3rd of 3 free throws 34-40
8:11 +1 Kemba Walker made 2nd of 3 free throws 34-39
8:11 +1 Kemba Walker made 1st of 3 free throws 34-38
8:11   Shooting foul on Luguentz Dort  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:19   Luguentz Dort missed finger-roll layup  
8:34 +3 Kemba Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 34-37
8:38   Defensive rebound by Grant Williams  
8:40   Dennis Schroder missed finger-roll layup, blocked by Robert Williams  
9:01 +2 Romeo Langford made jump shot, assist by Robert Williams 34-34
9:07   Offensive rebound by Robert Williams  
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Nerlens Noel, stolen by Romeo Langford  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:09   Robert Williams missed dunk  
9:09   Romeo Langford missed driving layup  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Robert Williams  
9:20   Nerlens Noel missed hook shot  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Nerlens Noel  
9:33   OKC team rebound  
9:35   Kemba Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:41   Personal foul on Hamidou Diallo  
9:43   Bad pass turnover on Hamidou Diallo, stolen by Grant Williams  
10:03 +2 Kemba Walker made jump shot 34-32
10:16 +2 Dennis Schroder made jump shot 34-30
10:23   Defensive rebound by Abdel Nader  
10:25   Gordon Hayward missed jump shot  
10:44 +3 Abdel Nader made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 32-30
10:50   Full timeout called  
10:50   OKC team rebound  
10:51   Hamidou Diallo missed dunk, blocked by Grant Williams  
10:50   Offensive rebound by Hamidou Diallo  
10:51   Abdel Nader missed layup  
10:56   Bad pass turnover on Romeo Langford, stolen by Dennis Schroder  
10:58   BOS team rebound  
10:59   Kemba Walker missed driving layup, blocked by Luguentz Dort  
11:01   Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by Kemba Walker  
11:17 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Kemba Walker 29-30
11:28   Out of bounds turnover on Luguentz Dort  
11:44 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Enes Kanter 29-28

1st Quarter
OKC Thunder 29
BOS Celtics 26

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:01   BOS team rebound  
0:01   Grant Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:03   Defensive rebound by Enes Kanter  
0:04   Steven Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
0:04 +1 Steven Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
0:04   Shooting foul on Grant Williams  
0:13 +2 Brad Wanamaker made floating jump shot 28-26
0:30   Turnover on Dennis Schroder  
0:30   Offensive foul on Dennis Schroder  
0:36 +1 Romeo Langford made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-24
0:36 +1 Romeo Langford made 1st of 2 free throws 28-23
0:36   Shooting foul on Abdel Nader  
0:44   Dennis Schroder missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:59 +2 Gordon Hayward made jump shot, assist by Enes Kanter 28-22
1:16 +1 Dennis Schroder made free throw 28-20
1:16   Shooting foul on Brad Wanamaker  
1:16 +2 Dennis Schroder made layup 27-20
1:20   Defensive rebound by Luguentz Dort