0:00
Personal foul on Kyle Lowry
0:01
Lost ball turnover on Pascal Siakam, stolen by D.J. Augustin
0:15
+3
D.J. Augustin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Ennis III
55-34
0:30
Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
0:32
Pascal Siakam missed 2nd of 2 free throws
0:32
+1
Pascal Siakam made 1st of 2 free throws
55-31
0:32
Personal foul on Terrence Ross
0:33
Lost ball turnover on D.J. Augustin, stolen by Pascal Siakam
0:39
+2
OG Anunoby made driving layup
54-31
0:55
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
0:57
Nikola Vucevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:09
+1
Marc Gasol made 2nd of 2 free throws
52-31
1:09
TOR team rebound
1:09
Marc Gasol missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:09
Personal foul on Nikola Vucevic
1:10
+1
Aaron Gordon made 2nd of 2 free throws
51-31
1:10
ORL team rebound
1:10
Aaron Gordon missed 1st of 2 free throws
1:10
Personal foul on OG Anunoby
1:27
+3
Marc Gasol made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Fred VanVleet
51-30
1:32
Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby
1:34
Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:53
+3
Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Pascal Siakam
48-30
2:06
Defensive rebound by Marc Gasol
2:07
Evan Fournier missed 3rd of 3 free throws
2:07
+1
Evan Fournier made 2nd of 3 free throws
45-30
2:07
+1
Evan Fournier made 1st of 3 free throws
45-29
2:07
Shooting foul on Fred VanVleet
2:23
+2
Pascal Siakam made floating jump shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
45-28
2:28
Personal foul on Evan Fournier
2:32
Defensive rebound by Fred VanVleet
2:35
Evan Fournier missed jump shot, blocked by OG Anunoby
2:52
+2
OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Fred VanVleet
43-28
2:58
Defensive rebound by Pascal Siakam
2:58
Nikola Vucevic missed dunk
2:58
Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
3:01
D.J. Augustin missed driving layup
3:18
Full timeout called
3:19
+3
Kyle Lowry made 3-pt. jump shot
41-28
3:36
+2
Nikola Vucevic made jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon
38-28
3:58
+2
OG Anunoby made alley-oop shot, assist by Kyle Lowry
38-26
4:08
Out of bounds turnover on Nikola Vucevic
4:18
Out of bounds turnover on Marc Gasol
4:26
TOR team rebound
4:27
Gary Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:33
Offensive rebound by D.J. Augustin
4:37
Nikola Vucevic missed reverse layup
4:48
Traveling violation turnover on OG Anunoby
5:02
+2
Gary Clark made jump shot, assist by Nikola Vucevic
36-26
5:25
Personal foul on Kyle Lowry
5:25
Defensive rebound by James Ennis III
5:27
Fred VanVleet missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:33
Lost ball turnover on James Ennis III, stolen by Marc Gasol
5:44
Defensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic
5:48
Pascal Siakam missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:00
+1
Evan Fournier made 2nd of 2 free throws
36-24
6:00
+1
Evan Fournier made 1st of 2 free throws
36-23
6:00
Shooting foul on Kyle Lowry
6:19
+2
Fred VanVleet made layup, assist by Kyle Lowry
36-22
6:23
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
6:25
D.J. Augustin missed driving layup, blocked by Kyle Lowry
6:35
Lost ball turnover on Marc Gasol, stolen by D.J. Augustin
6:55
+1
Kyle Lowry made free throw
34-22
6:55
Full timeout called
6:55
Unsportsmanlike technical foul
6:55
TOR team rebound
6:57
Terrence Ross missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:05
+2
OG Anunoby made driving layup
33-22
7:22
+1
Markelle Fultz made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-22
7:22
+1
Markelle Fultz made 1st of 2 free throws
31-21
7:22
Shooting foul on Terence Davis
7:28
Defensive rebound by Markelle Fultz
7:31
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson missed reverse layup
7:42
+2
Evan Fournier made driving layup
31-20
7:57
+2
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made driving layup, assist by Kyle Lowry
31-18
8:10
Personal foul on Wes Iwundu
8:16
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lowry
8:18
Aaron Gordon missed fade-away jump shot
8:29
Personal foul on Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
8:44
+2
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson made floating jump shot
29-18
9:03
+3
Wes Iwundu made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Gordon
27-18
9:16
Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
9:19
Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:33
Turnover on Aaron Gordon
9:33
Offensive foul on Aaron Gordon
9:37
Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
9:39
Serge Ibaka missed hook shot
9:54
Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Gordon
9:54
Offensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
9:54
Aaron Gordon missed reverse layup
10:14
+1
Terence Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws
27-15
10:14
TOR team rebound
10:14
Terence Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:14
Shooting foul on Terrence Ross
10:29
+2
Aaron Gordon made layup
26-15
10:35
Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
10:37
Kyle Lowry missed layup, blocked by Aaron Gordon
10:42
Defensive rebound by Norman Powell
10:47
Aaron Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:59
Turnover on Serge Ibaka
10:59
Offensive foul on Serge Ibaka
11:09
+2
Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by Aaron Gordon
26-13
11:22
ORL team rebound
11:22
Serge Ibaka missed floating jump shot
11:31
TOR team rebound
11:34
Terence Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:42
Personal foul on Khem Birch
11:41
TOR team rebound
11:41
Aaron Gordon missed driving layup
11:48
Defensive rebound by Aaron Gordon
11:52
Norman Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
