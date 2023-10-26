Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 points as Thunder beat Bulls 124-104 in season opener
CHICAGO (AP) With a promising young core, the Oklahoma City Thunder have their sights set on the playoffs.
They're off to a good start.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and Oklahoma City beat the Chicago Bulls 124-104 in their season opener Wednesday night.
The Thunder are looking for more after getting knocked out in the play-in tournament last season, and performances like this one will do the job.
“I think everybody on the team wants to grow and kind of take on these new experiences together,” Rookie of the Year runner-up Jalen Williams said. “And then kind of from there, the sky's the limit for the team. I think as long as we're willing to learn and grow as a team and understand what we like to do, I think we'll be pretty good."
Fourth in the NBA in scoring last season, Gilgeous-Alexander keyed a 12-0 run late in the third quarter that broke open a one-point game. He also had 10 of Oklahoma City's 30 assists.
Williams and Josh Giddey each scored 16 for the Thunder.
Chet Holmgren had 11 points in his long-awaited NBA debut. Selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, the 7-foot-1 forward/center from Gonzaga missed last season because of a foot injury.
Holmgren said he felt “excitement” and “a little bit of anxiousness” leading up to the game.
“Knowing that eventually the ball is gonna tip up, and all day you're just kind of waiting for that moment,” he added. “But a lot of excitement.”
All five starters hit two 3-pointers while attempting at least three, and the Thunder made 19 of 39 from beyond the arc. Led by Isaiah Joe's 14 points, Oklahoma City’s reserves outscored Chicago’s 42-34.
“For the majority of the game, we played the right way, offensively,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We have guys that are unselfish and know how to play basketball. With time, you only get better at that - playing the right way, sustaining it for 48 minutes.”
DeMar DeRozan scored 20 for the Bulls, who decided to have a players meeting after the game.
“Very constructive,” Nikola Vucevic said. “I think it was really good for us that we had those. I think it was needed. It was just regular discussions of what needs to be done. A lot of guys said a lot of good things, things that needed to be said. I think we can really use this to learn and change some things that we need to change. There was nothing crazy, no fighting and none of that. It's really constructive, I think.”
Zach LaVine scored all of his 16 points in the second half. He finished 4 of 16 from the field after missing all five shots while committing four turnovers and three fouls through the first two quarters.
Coby White scored 15, and Vucevic added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Gilgeous-Alexander had seven points in a 12-0 run late in the third quarter. He finished it with a reverse layup to make it 91-78. Cason Wallace nailed a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer during the spurt.
It was 91-84 early in the fourth before the Thunder reeled off 11 straight points. Joe made back-to-back 3s and - after Wallace connected from beyond the arc - scored on a layup to make it 102-84 with about 10 minutes remaining.
Gilgeous-Alexander scored 17 and Williams added 14 points as Oklahoma City grabbed a 61-55 halftime lead.
The Thunder led 50-49 late in the second quarter when the Bulls' Torrey Craig hit the side of the backboard on a wide-open corner 3. Giddey made a layup and a 3, and after a free throw by White, Holmgren nailed a 3 to make it an eight-point game with about a minute left in the half.
The Bulls' Andre Drummond had a poster-worthy dunk over Holmgren in the second quarter and made him go down to his knees moments later with a wicked crossover on a fast-break layup.
UP NEXT
Thunder: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday.
Bulls: Host the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Chet Holmgren vs. Nikola Vucevic (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gains possession)
|11:45
|+3
|Jalen Williams makes three point jump shot (Luguentz Dort assists)
|3-0
|11:30
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|3-2
|11:16
|Jalen Williams misses two point driving finger roll layup
|11:14
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|11:08
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point running layup
|11:05
|Nikola Vucevic offensive rebound
|11:05
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point tip layup
|3-4
|10:50
|Chet Holmgren misses two point stepback jump shot
|10:45
|Coby White defensive rebound
|10:40
|Zach LaVine turnover (lost ball) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
|10:36
|Coby White shooting foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|10:36
|+1
|Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-4
|10:36
|+1
|Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|10:19
|Zach LaVine misses three point stepback jump shot
|10:19
|Coby White offensive rebound
|10:01
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving finger roll layup (Coby White assists)
|5-6
|9:47
|Coby White personal foul (Josh Giddey draws the foul)
|9:40
|+2
|Jalen Williams makes two point driving layup
|7-6
|9:29
|Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|9:22
|Patrick Williams personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|9:09
|+2
|Josh Giddey makes two point driving hook shot
|9-6
|8:51
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|9-8
|8:37
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving floating jump shot (Jalen Williams assists)
|11-8
|8:26
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|8:18
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point running pullup jump shot
|8:14
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|8:12
|Josh Giddey shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|8:12
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-9
|8:12
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-10
|8:05
|DeMar DeRozan shooting foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|8:05
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-10
|8:05
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|13-10
|7:55
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point pullup jump shot
|13-12
|7:43
|Josh Giddey misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Bulls defensive rebound
|7:18
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point layup
|13-14
|7:00
|+2
|Chet Holmgren makes two point turnaround jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|15-14
|6:44
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point cutting dunk (Coby White assists)
|15-16
|6:33
|Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|6:20
|+3
|DeMar DeRozan makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|15-19
|6:10
|+2
|Chet Holmgren makes two point driving layup (Josh Giddey assists)
|17-19
|6:10
|Zach LaVine shooting foul (Chet Holmgren draws the foul)
|6:10
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|6:10
|Chet Holmgren misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:09
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|6:08
|Alex Caruso turnover (lost ball) (Luguentz Dort steals)
|6:00
|+2
|Josh Giddey makes two point driving layup (Chet Holmgren assists)
|19-19
|5:45
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point driving floating jump shot
|5:43
|Chet Holmgren defensive rebound
|5:34
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|21-19
|5:19
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (lost ball) (Chet Holmgren steals)
|5:14
|+2
|Jalen Williams makes two point running layup (Chet Holmgren assists)
|23-19
|4:58
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point pullup jump shot
|23-21
|4:50
|Luguentz Dort technical foul (Flopping)
|4:50
|DeMar DeRozan misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|4:50
|Thunder defensive rebound
|4:41
|+3
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point stepback jump shot
|26-21
|4:33
|Aaron Wiggins personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|4:21
|+3
|Torrey Craig makes three point jump shot (Jevon Carter assists)
|26-24
|4:04
|+3
|Ousmane Dieng makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|29-24
|3:50
|+3
|Jevon Carter makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|29-27
|3:38
|Josh Giddey misses two point driving layup
|3:34
|Aaron Wiggins offensive rebound
|3:34
|+2
|Aaron Wiggins makes two point putback layup
|31-27
|3:16
|Jevon Carter misses three point stepback jump shot
|3:15
|Bulls offensive rebound
|3:08
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:06
|Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|2:54
|Isaiah Joe misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|2:42
|DeMar DeRozan misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|Ousmane Dieng defensive rebound
|2:28
|Luguentz Dort offensive foul (Off the ball) (Jevon Carter draws the foul)
|2:28
|Luguentz Dort turnover (offensive foul)
|2:28
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|2:14
|+3
|Torrey Craig makes three point jump shot (Alex Caruso assists)
|31-30
|2:00
|Ousmane Dieng misses three point jump shot
|1:58
|Alex Caruso defensive rebound
|1:51
|Zach LaVine misses three point stepback jump shot
|1:44
|Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|1:39
|Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|1:35
|Ousmane Dieng offensive rebound
|1:30
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup
|33-30
|1:23
|Ousmane Dieng shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|1:23
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-31
|1:23
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-32
|1:12
|Ousmane Dieng turnover (lost ball) (Alex Caruso steals)
|1:07
|Jalen Williams personal foul (Alex Caruso draws the foul)
|1:07
|+1
|Alex Caruso makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-33
|1:07
|Alex Caruso misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:03
|Torrey Craig offensive rebound
|0:53
|Cason Wallace shooting foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|0:53
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-34
|0:53
|+1
|Zach LaVine makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-35
|0:32
|Jalen Williams misses two point driving layup
|0:30
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|0:19
|Zach LaVine misses two point stepback jump shot
|0:16
|Cason Wallace defensive rebound
|0:05
|Isaiah Joe offensive foul (Off the ball) (Jevon Carter draws the foul)
|0:05
|Isaiah Joe turnover (offensive foul)
|0:00
|Zach LaVine misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Bulls offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|Zach LaVine offensive foul (Charge) (Isaiah Joe draws the foul)
|11:47
|Zach LaVine turnover (offensive foul)
|11:47
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|11:41
|Torrey Craig personal foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|11:28
|Isaiah Joe misses three point jump shot
|11:26
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|11:23
|Zach LaVine turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:05
|Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|Torrey Craig defensive rebound
|10:59
|Jevon Carter misses three point running jump shot
|10:57
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|10:50
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|10:48
|Isaiah Joe defensive rebound
|10:37
|Zach LaVine shooting foul (Isaiah Joe draws the foul)
|10:37
|Isaiah Joe misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|10:37
|Thunder offensive rebound
|10:37
|+1
|Isaiah Joe makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|34-35
|10:37
|+1
|Isaiah Joe makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|35-35
|10:24
|Cason Wallace blocks Coby White's two point driving floating jump shot
|10:24
|Bulls offensive rebound
|10:17
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|Andre Drummond offensive rebound
|10:07
|Isaiah Joe personal foul (Zach LaVine draws the foul)
|9:54
|Coby White misses two point driving floating jump shot
|9:54
|Torrey Craig offensive rebound
|9:54
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|9:51
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point cutting dunk (Patrick Williams assists)
|35-37
|9:49
|Andre Drummond technical foul (Rim hanging)
|9:49
|+1
|Isaiah Joe makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|36-37
|9:35
|Chet Holmgren turnover (lost ball) (Andre Drummond steals)
|9:31
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point running layup
|36-39
|9:18
|+3
|Isaiah Joe makes three point jump shot (Cason Wallace assists)
|39-39
|8:55
|Patrick Williams misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|8:53
|Cason Wallace defensive rebound
|8:49
|Cason Wallace turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)
|8:48
|Chet Holmgren shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|8:48
|+1
|Coby White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-40
|8:48
|+1
|Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-41
|8:31
|Isaiah Joe misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:29
|Torrey Craig defensive rebound
|8:19
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point driving floating jump shot (Torrey Craig assists)
|39-43
|8:04
|Jalen Williams turnover (bad pass) (Patrick Williams steals)
|7:59
|Coby White misses three point running pullup jump shot
|7:56
|Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|7:49
|+3
|Luguentz Dort makes three point jump shot (Josh Giddey assists)
|42-43
|7:33
|Nikola Vucevic misses two point floating jump shot
|7:31
|Chet Holmgren defensive rebound
|7:23
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point pullup jump shot
|44-43
|7:02
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:45
|Isaiah Joe misses three point jump shot
|6:42
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|6:30
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|6:28
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|6:18
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point stepback jump shot
|46-43
|6:00
|Ayo Dosunmu misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|5:42
|Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|Isaiah Joe offensive rebound
|5:37
|Isaiah Joe turnover (bad pass) (Ayo Dosunmu steals)
|5:30
|Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
|5:26
|DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
|5:25
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
|46-46
|5:10
|Josh Giddey misses two point reverse layup
|5:08
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|4:57
|Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|4:47
|Josh Giddey turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|4:41
|+2
|Coby White makes two point running layup
|46-48
|4:29
|Patrick Williams personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|4:24
|Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup
|4:22
|Josh Giddey offensive rebound
|4:16
|Alex Caruso personal foul (Josh Giddey draws the foul)
|4:07
|Patrick Williams personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|4:07
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-48
|4:07
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|48-48
|3:53
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:49
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|3:45
|Luguentz Dort turnover (lost ball) (Alex Caruso steals)
|3:42
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:36
|Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Jalen Williams draws the foul)
|3:36
|+1
|Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-48
|3:36
|+1
|Jalen Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-48
|3:21
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|3:16
|Josh Giddey defensive rebound
|3:13
|Josh Giddey turnover (lost ball) (DeMar DeRozan steals)
|3:04
|Nikola Vucevic misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|2:52
|Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|2:45
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|2:42
|Olivier Sarr shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|2:42
|DeMar DeRozan misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:42
|Bulls offensive rebound
|2:42
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-49
|2:28
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|2:16
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:15
|DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
|2:07
|Torrey Craig misses three point jump shot
|2:03
|Josh Giddey defensive rebound
|1:59
|+2
|Josh Giddey makes two point running layup
|52-49
|1:38
|Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|Chet Holmgren defensive rebound
|1:30
|+3
|Josh Giddey makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|55-49
|1:07
|Chet Holmgren shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|1:07
|Coby White misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:07
|Bulls offensive rebound
|1:07
|+1
|Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-50
|1:01
|+3
|Chet Holmgren makes three point jump shot (Jalen Williams assists)
|58-50
|0:47
|+3
|Torrey Craig makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|58-53
|0:28
|+3
|Jalen Williams makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|61-53
|0:04
|+2
|Alex Caruso makes two point driving finger roll layup (Coby White assists)
|61-55
|0:00
|Josh Giddey misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:00
|Thunder offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:41
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point pullup jump shot
|61-57
|11:32
|Josh Giddey turnover (lost ball) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|11:23
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Coby White assists)
|61-60
|11:03
|Jalen Williams turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Vucevic steals)
|10:57
|+2
|Coby White makes two point driving layup
|61-62
|10:57
|Thunder 60 second timeout
|10:37
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
|10:32
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|10:26
|Nikola Vucevic turnover (lost ball) (Luguentz Dort steals)
|10:22
|+2
|Josh Giddey makes two point running layup (Luguentz Dort assists)
|63-62
|10:05
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving layup (Patrick Williams assists)
|63-64
|9:44
|+2
|Josh Giddey makes two point driving layup (Jalen Williams assists)
|65-64
|9:33
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point stepback jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|65-66
|9:12
|+3
|Ousmane Dieng makes three point jump shot (Josh Giddey assists)
|68-66
|8:56
|Coby White misses two point driving floating jump shot
|8:54
|Josh Giddey defensive rebound
|8:51
|Luguentz Dort misses three point running jump shot
|8:47
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|8:27
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocks Zach LaVine's two point driving layup
|8:27
|Bulls offensive rebound
|8:24
|Coby White misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:22
|Patrick Williams offensive rebound
|8:20
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Patrick Williams assists)
|68-69
|8:00
|+3
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point stepback jump shot
|71-69
|7:39
|DeMar DeRozan misses three point jump shot
|7:37
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|7:27
|Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|7:15
|Patrick Williams misses three point jump shot
|7:13
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|7:04
|+2
|Jalen Williams makes two point cutting layup (Josh Giddey assists)
|73-69
|7:03
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|6:39
|Bulls turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:27
|Nikola Vucevic blocks Luguentz Dort's two point cutting layup
|6:24
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|6:05
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|6:03
|Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|5:53
|+3
|Josh Giddey makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|76-69
|5:27
|Jalen Williams shooting foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|5:27
|+1
|Coby White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-70
|5:27
|+1
|Coby White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-71
|5:12
|Nikola Vucevic blocks Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's two point driving layup
|5:12
|Thunder offensive rebound
|5:08
|+3
|Ousmane Dieng makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|79-71
|4:48
|+3
|Alex Caruso makes three point jump shot (Nikola Vucevic assists)
|79-74
|4:38
|Ousmane Dieng misses three point jump shot
|4:35
|Coby White defensive rebound
|4:31
|Jalen Williams personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|4:15
|+2
|Patrick Williams makes two point pullup bank jump shot
|79-76
|4:04
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:49
|Zach LaVine misses three point stepback jump shot
|3:47
|Isaiah Joe defensive rebound
|3:39
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|3:35
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|3:30
|Zach LaVine misses two point running layup
|3:28
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|3:24
|Aaron Wiggins turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:03
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point driving hook shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|79-78
|2:47
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup
|81-78
|2:47
|Nikola Vucevic technical foul
|2:47
|+1
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|82-78
|2:32
|Zach LaVine misses two point driving layup
|2:30
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|2:25
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point pullup jump shot (Isaiah Joe assists)
|84-78
|2:13
|Jevon Carter misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:12
|Thunder defensive rebound
|1:51
|+2
|Cason Wallace makes two point pullup jump shot (Chet Holmgren assists)
|86-78
|1:41
|Andre Drummond offensive foul (Off the ball) (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|1:41
|Andre Drummond turnover (offensive foul)
|1:31
|DeMar DeRozan blocks Aaron Wiggins's two point cutting layup
|1:28
|Jevon Carter defensive rebound
|1:26
|Alex Caruso misses three point running jump shot
|1:24
|Aaron Wiggins defensive rebound
|1:12
|+3
|Cason Wallace makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|89-78
|0:52
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:49
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
|0:47
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point running reverse layup
|91-78
|0:30
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving reverse layup (Alex Caruso assists)
|91-80
|0:21
|Chet Holmgren misses three point jump shot
|0:18
|Torrey Craig defensive rebound
|0:04
|Aaron Wiggins personal foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|0:02
|+2
|Andre Drummond makes two point driving dunk (Alex Caruso assists)
|91-82
|0:00
|Luguentz Dort misses three point floating jump shot
|0:00
|Thunder offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:45
|Josh Giddey misses two point driving layup
|11:43
|Andre Drummond defensive rebound
|11:34
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point pullup jump shot
|91-84
|11:21
|+3
|Isaiah Joe makes three point jump shot (Josh Giddey assists)
|94-84
|11:05
|Alex Caruso misses three point jump shot
|11:03
|Isaiah Joe defensive rebound
|10:42
|+3
|Isaiah Joe makes three point jump shot (Josh Giddey assists)
|97-84
|10:18
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:16
|Josh Giddey defensive rebound
|10:12
|+3
|Cason Wallace makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Joe assists)
|100-84
|10:11
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|9:57
|Torrey Craig turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Joe steals)
|9:54
|+2
|Isaiah Joe makes two point running layup
|102-84
|9:54
|Alex Caruso defensive goaltending violation
|9:36
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving layup (Jevon Carter assists)
|102-86
|9:18
|+2
|Olivier Sarr makes two point alley-oop layup (Jalen Williams assists)
|104-86
|8:53
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point stepback jump shot
|8:49
|Torrey Craig offensive rebound
|8:48
|Torrey Craig misses two point putback layup
|8:48
|Torrey Craig offensive rebound
|8:43
|+2
|Torrey Craig makes two point putback layup
|104-88
|8:21
|Thunder turnover (shot clock violation)
|8:06
|Patrick Williams misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:02
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|7:44
|Josh Giddey misses two point driving floating jump shot
|7:44
|Olivier Sarr offensive rebound
|7:44
|Coby White shooting foul (Olivier Sarr draws the foul)
|7:44
|+1
|Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|105-88
|7:44
|+1
|Olivier Sarr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|106-88
|7:30
|Olivier Sarr personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|7:25
|+2
|Nikola Vucevic makes two point driving finger roll layup (Zach LaVine assists)
|106-90
|7:25
|Cason Wallace shooting foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|7:25
|+1
|Nikola Vucevic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|106-91
|7:17
|Torrey Craig personal foul (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander draws the foul)
|7:12
|Olivier Sarr offensive foul (Charge) (Patrick Williams draws the foul)
|7:12
|Olivier Sarr turnover (offensive foul)
|6:55
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|6:53
|Olivier Sarr defensive rebound
|6:43
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:42
|Coby White defensive rebound
|6:42
|Cason Wallace personal foul (Coby White draws the foul)
|6:15
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|6:12
|Isaiah Joe defensive rebound
|6:05
|+3
|Cason Wallace makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|109-91
|5:48
|Coby White misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|5:44
|Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
|5:36
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point stepback jump shot
|111-91
|5:36
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|5:22
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point driving layup (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|111-93
|5:10
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point stepback jump shot
|113-93
|4:51
|Chet Holmgren personal foul (Nikola Vucevic draws the foul)
|4:41
|Coby White misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|Josh Giddey defensive rebound
|4:28
|Nikola Vucevic shooting foul (Chet Holmgren draws the foul)
|4:28
|Chet Holmgren misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:28
|Thunder offensive rebound
|4:28
|+1
|Chet Holmgren makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|114-93
|4:19
|+3
|Coby White makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|114-96
|3:59
|Josh Giddey misses two point layup
|3:56
|Nikola Vucevic defensive rebound
|3:47
|Luguentz Dort blocks Zach LaVine's two point driving floating jump shot
|3:47
|Chet Holmgren defensive rebound
|3:41
|+3
|Luguentz Dort makes three point running jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|117-96
|3:40
|Bulls 60 second timeout
|3:24
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocks Patrick Williams's two point pullup jump shot
|3:20
|Patrick Williams offensive rebound
|3:19
|+3
|Ayo Dosunmu makes three point jump shot (Patrick Williams assists)
|117-99
|3:07
|+3
|Chet Holmgren makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|120-99
|2:45
|+3
|Ayo Dosunmu makes three point jump shot (Andre Drummond assists)
|120-102
|2:18
|Chet Holmgren misses two point pullup jump shot