SACRAMENTO -- The Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings will both be out to end losing streaks Friday night when they clash in the California capital.

The Timberwolves will seek a second consecutive win in Sacramento and a fourth straight overall against the Kings when they attempt to avoid a winless five-game road trip that began with losses at Golden State, Portland and two in Los Angeles (to both the Clippers and Lakers).

The good news for the Timberwolves is that Derrick Rose, who sat out the entire Portland game and all but five minutes of the Golden State loss because of an ankle injury, appears to have made a healthy recovery.

He was able to play 35 minutes against the Clippers on Monday and 37 against the Lakers on Wednesday, pouring in 21 and 31 points, respectively, in those contests.

The temptation to play through the pain after having exploded for a career-best 50 points in Minnesota's last home game before the trip gave way to the reality of having a 30-year-old body, Rose said.

"Knowing where I came from, my injury background, there's no point in risking anything if I feel a certain way," he explained this week. "It's about being smart, knowing what type of player I am. And a lot of people look at it like, 'Your 60 percent is a lot better than a lot of people's 90 or 100 percent.' But it's my body, I have to pay attention to my body and just be smart with the whole situation."

Rose's presence in Sacramento is all the more important given that Minnesota's regular starting point guard, Jeff Teague, is likely to miss his sixth straight game with a bruised knee. Rose has started three of those games, averaging 33.7 points.

Teague had 20 points and seven assists in his matchup with Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox in the Timberwolves' 118-100 win at Sacramento last February. Minnesota swept the three-game season series, also winning twice at home.

Fox had only 13 points in that home loss to the Timberwolves, but has blossomed into much more of a scorer this season, going for 20 or more points in six of the Kings' 11 games.

Sacramento is 4-2 this season when he's scored at least 20.

The Kings have lost two straight, including 114-105 to Toronto on Wednesday in the opener of a four-game homestand.

The biggest positive of the defeat: High-scoring forward Bogdan Bogdanovic made his season debut following offseason knee surgery, getting in 18 minutes and going for seven points.

The cheer when the club's fourth-leading scorer last year entered the game was about as loud as Kings fans got all night.

"I felt good and also I would like to thank the fans for (the) standing ovation at the beginning," Bogdanovic said. "I found some energy from them.

"I was a little bit tired, but just my lungs. Legs are good and knee is good, so that's what I'm worried about."

The Kings, who had 20 fewer wins than the Timberwolves last season, enter the game with the better record of the two at 6-5. Minnesota has slipped to 4-8.

Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 4-8 110.6 PPG 42.2 RPG 22.4 APG
home team logo Kings 6-5 117.5 PPG 44.5 RPG 25.5 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 18.3 PPG 10.2 RPG 2.2 APG 44.3 FG%
D. Fox PG 18.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 7.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
J. Butler
D. Rose
K. Towns
A. Wiggins
J. Teague
T. Gibson
J. Okogie
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
T. Jones
J. Terrell
J. Nunnally
L. Deng
K. Bates-Diop
C. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 9 35.6 22.2 4.9 3.9 2.4 1.1 1.2 49.0 39.5 80.4 1.6 3.3
D. Rose 11 28.7 18.6 3.5 4.6 0.6 0.2 1.9 46.1 46.2 79.5 1.2 2.3
K. Towns 12 32.8 18.3 10.2 2.2 1.0 2.2 2.9 44.3 40.7 90.6 2.4 7.8
A. Wiggins 9 32.2 17.0 3.7 1.9 1.8 0.6 1.4 41.6 39.6 80.0 0.4 3.2
J. Teague 7 30.3 12.7 2.4 6.9 0.9 0.1 1.9 35.9 31.8 92.9 0.1 2.3
T. Gibson 12 27.3 11.2 7.0 1.4 1.3 0.9 1.0 54.4 43.8 68.2 3.0 4.0
J. Okogie 10 26.2 8.7 4.3 1.2 1.1 0.4 1.3 36.8 24.2 78.9 1.1 3.2
G. Dieng 12 14.1 6.6 4.9 0.8 0.5 0.4 0.8 47.5 16.7 87.5 1.3 3.6
A. Tolliver 12 19.5 5.8 2.7 0.8 0.4 0.7 0.8 44.9 41.9 58.3 0.4 2.3
T. Jones 11 20.1 5.3 1.5 3.3 1.1 0.1 0.6 31.1 33.3 100.0 0.3 1.2
J. Terrell 1 21.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 12.5 50.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
J. Nunnally 4 8.8 3.5 0.8 0.8 0.3 0.0 0.3 40.0 28.6 100.0 0.0 0.8
L. Deng 2 9.5 2.5 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 22.2 0.0 50.0 2.5 2.5
K. Bates-Diop 2 9.0 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
C. Williams 4 10.5 1.5 0.3 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.5 30.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 12 240.0 110.6 42.2 22.4 9.50 6.33 12.4 43.2 36.2 81.9 11.4 30.8
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
M. Bagley III
I. Shumpert
T. Williams
J. Jackson
B. Bogdanovic
F. Mason III
Y. Ferrell
K. Koufos
H. Giles
S. Labissiere
B. McLemore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 11 31.7 20.1 5.6 2.6 0.6 0.6 2.5 51.5 45.8 84.6 0.8 4.8
D. Fox 11 32.3 18.7 4.4 7.3 1.2 0.4 3.4 50.0 37.5 66.7 0.7 3.6
W. Cauley-Stein 11 29.0 16.5 8.2 2.4 1.2 0.6 1.3 58.2 0.0 53.2 2.3 5.9
N. Bjelica 11 25.8 13.1 5.4 2.8 1.4 0.8 1.3 53.4 51.2 68.4 1.0 4.4
M. Bagley III 11 23.3 12.8 6.5 1.0 0.6 1.1 2.2 53.5 53.8 59.1 2.6 3.8
I. Shumpert 9 23.3 8.8 3.3 2.1 0.9 0.4 0.8 45.2 40.0 77.8 0.1 3.2
T. Williams 4 19.0 8.3 3.0 1.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 66.7 66.7 75.0 0.3 2.8
J. Jackson 11 24.5 7.6 3.0 1.8 0.6 0.2 0.5 43.4 26.3 72.7 0.5 2.5
B. Bogdanovic 1 18.0 7.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 42.9 33.3 0.0 0.0 2.0
F. Mason III 10 15.5 6.8 1.7 4.0 0.7 0.2 0.8 39.1 24.0 63.2 0.1 1.6
Y. Ferrell 9 15.9 5.7 1.6 0.9 0.6 0.1 0.4 39.1 26.3 100.0 0.2 1.3
K. Koufos 5 13.2 4.4 4.4 0.8 0.8 0.4 0.4 50.0 0.0 0.0 1.2 3.2
H. Giles 8 10.6 3.8 2.8 0.6 0.5 0.3 1.4 35.0 0.0 28.6 0.8 2.0
S. Labissiere 5 5.6 2.6 1.4 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.6 44.4 20.0 100.0 0.2 1.2
B. McLemore 5 4.8 2.4 0.0 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.2 36.4 44.4 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 11 240.0 117.5 44.5 25.5 8.45 4.73 14.4 49.5 39.5 65.7 9.5 34.9
