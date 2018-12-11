MIN
SACRAMENTO -- The Minnesota Timberwolves hope to return to their previously successful style of defense when they seek to end a two-game losing streak Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

The Timberwolves had won nine of 12 in the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade to Philadelphia before losing their way defensively in 113-105 and 116-108 losses to Portland and Golden State, respectively, to open a four-game Western swing.

Minnesota was done in by the Trail Blazers' 47.0-percent shooting on Saturday and the Warriors' 19 3-pointers on Monday.

Before those two games, the Timberwolves had held 11 of 12 opponents to 104 points or fewer, including five to under 100.

"We are not where we want to be, but we are definitely improving," Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau insisted to reporters after the loss to the Warriors. "We have been in the middle of the pack in terms of points allowed, but now we are starting to creep into the Top 10. I think a lot of it is getting deflections and we wouldn't come up with the ball. I think now we are starting to come up with the ball and our reaction to the ball is a lot better.

"Dario (Saric) and Taj (Gibson) has added a lot of toughness to the team, and I think that has helped. Karl-Anthony (Towns) has gained valuable experience and has gotten a lot better. We have some pieces now to play tough defense."

Defense was an issue in five straight losses that led directly into the Butler trade on Nov. 12. The fifth of those losses came at Sacramento, with the Kings scoring 29 or more points in each quarter of a 121-110 win.

The Timberwolves gave up 111 or more points in nine straight games, losing seven of them, before pulling the trigger on the trade.

In the Kings, they will once again see a vastly improved offensive team that already has gone over 120 points eight times this season.

It occurred only once all of last year.

The leader of the attack has been De'Aaron Fox, who recorded a 16-point, 10-assist double-double in the earlier win over the Timberwolves.

He worked his magic on the Chicago Bulls on Monday, going for 25 points in a 108-89 win that capped a 3-1 trip for the Kings.

The victory concluded a run in which the Kings faced the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Bulls, three of the losingest teams in the NBA, over a four-game stretch.

They now embark on a rough 24-day span in which they will see the Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers twice each, with Oklahoma City, Denver and Portland among those interspersed.

"We're in the West," Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein noted. "It's always difficult in the West."

Not always. The Timberwolves catch a break in the next 17 days, with two matchups with the Kings mixed in with contests against the Suns, Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

Minnesota swept the season series from Sacramento last year, winning by an average of 15.3 points.

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
D. Fox
5 PG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
7.5 Ast. Per Game 7.5
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
49.5 Field Goal % 47.6
49.5 Three Point % 47.6
85.7 Free Throw % 71.6
K. Towns C 32
21.6 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 2.4 APG
D. Fox PG 5
18.1 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.5 APG
SAC +2.5, O/U 228.5
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, California
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 13-14 109.7 PPG 43.9 RPG 23.8 APG
home team logo Kings 14-12 114.3 PPG 44.6 RPG 25.2 APG
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
D. Rose
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
T. Gibson
D. Saric
J. Okogie
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
T. Jones
J. Terrell
L. Deng
J. Nunnally
K. Bates-Diop
C. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 27 33.6 21.6 11.9 2.4 0.9 1.7 3.4 49.5 40.3 85.7 3.3 8.6
D. Rose 25 29.7 18.4 3.0 4.5 0.6 0.3 1.8 48.8 47.6 84.2 0.8 2.3
A. Wiggins 23 33.0 16.0 3.9 2.2 1.3 0.7 1.7 39.2 37.1 72.1 0.7 3.2
R. Covington 12 34.8 14.0 6.0 1.1 2.6 1.1 1.2 43.8 38.0 83.9 0.5 5.5
J. Teague 21 31.4 11.7 2.4 8.0 1.1 0.5 2.4 39.2 33.3 86.8 0.3 2.1
T. Gibson 27 25.9 10.6 6.9 1.4 1.0 0.6 1.0 52.8 41.7 70.6 2.8 4.0
D. Saric 13 22.8 10.2 5.5 1.2 0.5 0.1 0.9 46.7 35.4 88.9 1.5 4.0
J. Okogie 19 19.4 7.1 3.1 0.9 0.8 0.3 0.9 39.2 31.4 74.1 0.7 2.4
G. Dieng 27 13.6 5.3 4.0 0.8 0.4 0.7 0.8 45.3 20.0 84.6 0.8 3.1
A. Tolliver 17 16.2 4.8 2.4 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.6 43.3 40.7 58.3 0.4 2.0
T. Jones 26 17.8 4.1 1.6 2.8 1.1 0.0 0.5 33.1 28.6 75.0 0.2 1.4
J. Terrell 1 21.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 1.0 2.0 12.5 50.0 50.0 0.0 1.0
L. Deng 3 8.7 3.3 3.7 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 33.3 0.0 66.7 1.7 2.0
J. Nunnally 8 5.8 2.0 0.4 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 33.3 22.2 100.0 0.0 0.4
K. Bates-Diop 2 9.0 2.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.5
C. Williams 6 8.8 1.7 0.3 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.5 35.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 27 240.0 109.7 43.9 23.8 9.30 5.74 13.4 44.6 36.7 80.4 11.1 32.8
Kings
Roster
B. Hield
D. Fox
B. Bogdanovic
W. Cauley-Stein
M. Bagley III
N. Bjelica
I. Shumpert
J. Jackson
T. Williams
F. Mason III
H. Giles
Y. Ferrell
K. Koufos
S. Labissiere
B. McLemore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
B. Hield 26 30.8 18.6 5.3 2.5 0.5 0.4 2.2 47.3 42.3 84.6 1.2 4.2
D. Fox 26 32.3 18.1 3.6 7.5 1.5 0.6 3.2 47.6 41.5 71.6 0.5 3.2
B. Bogdanovic 15 26.5 15.1 3.3 3.5 0.9 0.1 1.1 43.9 37.2 85.3 0.5 2.9
W. Cauley-Stein 26 28.3 14.0 8.5 2.3 1.3 0.5 1.4 53.8 100.0 48.1 2.4 6.1
M. Bagley III 24 23.7 12.9 6.2 0.9 0.5 1.1 1.8 52.7 36.0 66.0 2.5 3.7
N. Bjelica 26 24.2 10.6 5.8 2.0 1.0 0.6 1.5 53.5 46.3 77.4 1.4 4.4
I. Shumpert 22 25.6 9.5 3.0 1.8 1.3 0.3 0.8 43.5 39.0 87.5 0.4 2.6
J. Jackson 25 20.3 6.8 2.6 1.5 0.4 0.2 0.3 45.7 35.2 72.7 0.4 2.2
T. Williams 15 15.1 6.4 2.7 0.5 0.6 0.3 0.3 49.3 41.2 61.5 0.5 2.3
F. Mason III 24 13.5 5.0 1.3 2.9 0.5 0.2 1.0 38.4 18.4 71.8 0.1 1.2
H. Giles 20 9.5 4.9 2.8 1.2 0.6 0.2 1.0 46.8 0.0 47.6 1.0 1.9
Y. Ferrell 16 12.1 4.5 1.3 0.8 0.4 0.1 0.4 40.0 34.6 100.0 0.1 1.1
K. Koufos 12 15.0 3.9 5.4 1.0 0.7 0.5 0.6 47.9 0.0 50.0 1.1 4.3
S. Labissiere 7 5.7 2.4 1.3 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.6 46.2 20.0 80.0 0.1 1.1
B. McLemore 8 5.1 1.9 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 26.3 35.7 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 26 240.0 114.3 44.6 25.2 8.62 4.46 14.2 47.8 38.8 69.8 10.5 34.2
