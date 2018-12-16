MEM
OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors will seek to continue their recent mastery of the Memphis Grizzlies when the Western Conference clubs go head-to-head for the second time this season on Monday night.

The Warriors have beaten the Grizzlies in 13 of their last 17 meetings, including a pair of 13-point thumpings in their final two duels last season and 117-101 last month.

Golden State has won five of its last six but needed a 17-2 game-ending flurry to overtake the Sacramento Kings 130-125 in its most recent game on Friday.

It was the Warriors' third straight contest with all four of their 2018 All-Stars in the lineup, after both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green had injury-related, 11-game absences bridging November and December.

The Grizzlies saw the Warriors at full strength in their earlier meeting and were overpowered by 68 combined points by Klay Thompson (27), Kevin Durant (22) and Curry (19).

Actually, Memphis might be catching Golden State at a good time. A fifth 2018 All-Star, center DeMarcus Cousins, put in a full workout Sunday and appears no more than week or two from making his Warriors debut.

Cousins hasn't played since suffering a torn Achilles while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans last January.

"We didn't scrimmage, but we got up and down the floor and ran quite a bit," Warriors coach Steve Kerr revealed to reporters of the closed practice Sunday. "He (Cousins) took part in everything."

The 270-pounder made two trips to Santa Cruz, Calif., about 100 miles southwest of Oakland, to practice with the Warriors G-League affiliate last week.

More trips are planned, as the Warriors have no set timetable for his return.

"His last couple weeks have been very good," Kerr reported. "But, again, it's a really serious injury that he's dealing with. It's difficult for anybody to come back from, particularly a big man. So I want him -- and he wants to be -- very comfortable and confident when he's out there for the first time. So wherever that takes us, we're going to do."

The Grizzlies displayed a new look of their own in Saturday's home loss to Houston, but not one many had come to expect.

Jevon Carter, the club's second-round pick in June, made his Grizzlies debut after having spent most of the first two months of the season in the G-League.

The rookie guard found himself thrown right into the NBA fire, matched up at times with Rockets point guard Chris Paul and shooting guard James Harden.

He held his own defensively and found time on the other end of the court to contribute 11 points in 22 minutes to a 105-97 home loss.

"Man, I have no fear with the game of basketball," Carter assured the assembled media after the game. "What is there to be scared of? There ain't no point."

The Grizzlies hoped to have Kelly Oubre Jr. make his debut either against the Rockets or Monday against Golden State after a three-team deal appeared to be agreed upon Friday.

But the Phoenix Suns backed out when they thought they'd be getting Dillon Brooks, not MarShon Brooks, from the Grizzlies, shutting Memphis out of the deal that eventually saw Oubre go from Washington to Phoenix for Trevor Ariza.

Key Players
M. Conley
11 PG
K. Durant
35 SF
35.7 Min. Per Game 35.7
29.0 Pts. Per Game 29.0
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
7.7 Reb. Per Game 7.7
41.9 Field Goal % 51.1
41.9 Three Point % 51.1
84.0 Free Throw % 93.0
M. Conley PG 11
20.4 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.5 APG
K. Durant SF 35
29.0 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 6.2 APG
away team logo Grizzlies 16-13
home team logo Warriors 20-10
ORACLE Arena Oakland, California
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 16-13 102.5 PPG 39.5 RPG 23.1 APG
home team logo Warriors 20-10 116.1 PPG 45.8 RPG 28.1 APG
Key Players
M. Conley PG 20.4 PPG 3.3 RPG 6.5 APG 41.9 FG%
K. Durant SF 29.0 PPG 7.7 RPG 6.2 APG 51.1 FG%
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
M. Gasol
J. Jackson Jr.
J. Green
J. Carter
G. Temple
S. Mack
M. Brooks
D. Brooks
K. Anderson
W. Selden Jr.
C. Parsons
J. Noah
O. Casspi
I. Rabb
D. Stephens
Y. Watanabe
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 29 34.1 20.4 3.3 6.5 1.2 0.5 1.8 41.9 33.9 84.0 0.5 2.8
M. Gasol 29 34.7 16.3 8.7 4.1 1.4 1.4 2.0 44.7 38.7 73.9 1.1 7.6
J. Jackson Jr. 29 25.3 13.0 4.6 1.2 1.0 1.8 1.6 51.6 33.3 76.7 1.2 3.4
J. Green 17 23.4 11.2 6.8 0.7 1.0 0.7 1.7 51.0 39.5 78.8 2.2 4.6
J. Carter 1 22.0 11.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 1.0 1.0 55.6 20.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
G. Temple 29 31.8 10.3 3.1 1.4 1.1 0.3 1.1 44.3 35.5 81.0 0.4 2.8
S. Mack 29 24.9 8.7 2.1 3.2 1.0 0.1 1.3 43.3 40.5 68.8 0.4 1.7
M. Brooks 26 13.9 7.1 1.7 0.9 0.3 0.1 0.7 45.7 29.4 67.7 0.5 1.2
D. Brooks 11 18.9 6.8 2.1 0.9 0.7 0.4 0.8 40.9 36.8 77.8 0.5 1.5
K. Anderson 28 29.2 6.7 6.3 3.0 1.1 0.8 1.2 48.8 27.8 58.3 1.2 5.1
W. Selden Jr. 24 15.9 5.8 1.3 1.3 0.4 0.2 0.8 40.5 30.8 81.0 0.5 0.8
C. Parsons 3 15.3 5.7 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 41.2 30.0 0.0 0.3 1.0
J. Noah 7 14.3 5.3 3.4 0.9 0.4 0.7 1.6 45.2 0.0 64.3 1.1 2.3
O. Casspi 23 12.0 4.8 2.9 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.5 53.2 33.3 58.3 0.3 2.6
I. Rabb 9 6.3 2.1 2.1 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.9 61.5 0.0 60.0 0.4 1.7
D. Stephens 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Y. Watanabe 2 6.0 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 2.0
Total 29 243.4 102.5 39.5 23.1 8.97 6.10 12.7 45.6 34.9 75.4 7.8 31.7
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
Q. Cook
J. Jerebko
D. Green
A. McKinnie
K. Looney
D. Jones
D. Lee
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Bell
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 19 33.6 29.3 5.2 5.7 1.2 0.3 3.0 50.3 48.0 94.5 0.5 4.7
K. Durant 30 35.7 29.0 7.7 6.2 0.9 1.0 3.5 51.1 35.9 93.0 0.5 7.2
K. Thompson 30 34.7 22.6 4.2 1.9 1.0 0.6 1.9 44.9 35.2 81.1 0.3 3.8
Q. Cook 27 17.6 8.7 2.5 1.9 0.4 0.1 0.9 47.4 44.0 86.7 0.3 2.2
J. Jerebko 30 20.5 7.3 5.4 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.9 47.5 37.1 80.5 1.3 4.1
D. Green 16 30.1 6.3 7.9 7.3 1.7 0.9 3.4 42.3 20.6 66.7 0.8 7.1
A. McKinnie 21 16.1 6.2 4.1 0.5 0.1 0.3 0.5 49.0 43.5 47.4 1.4 2.8
K. Looney 30 20.3 6.1 5.4 2.0 0.3 0.8 0.8 61.4 0.0 60.9 2.5 2.8
D. Jones 24 17.1 5.4 3.1 1.2 0.5 1.0 0.7 71.6 0.0 64.9 1.3 1.8
D. Lee 15 12.7 4.9 1.9 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.5 45.5 43.3 83.3 0.2 1.7
A. Iguodala 25 23.4 4.8 3.2 3.0 0.8 0.6 1.0 46.0 33.3 62.5 0.7 2.5
S. Livingston 20 16.6 4.5 2.1 2.2 0.6 0.5 0.7 44.3 0.0 76.9 0.9 1.2
J. Bell 29 12.6 2.7 2.8 1.3 0.5 0.9 0.6 54.1 0.0 68.4 0.8 2.0
Total 30 241.7 116.1 45.8 28.1 7.03 6.17 14.9 49.1 38.9 82.2 9.8 36.0
