Trail Blazers look to avenge loss to Jazz

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 25, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY -- On the road for the holidays, at least the Portland Trail Blazers get the Christmas Day gift of being able to avenge their only defeat in their last five games.

Do not expect the Jazz to be cordial hosts on Tuesday, not after they followed their impressive 120-90 victory at Portland on Friday with a 107-106 home loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday.

If there was a positive in the Jazz's defeat on Saturday it was that Donovan Mitchell appeared to emerge somewhat from a recent shooting slump, going 7-for-17 from the field with 20 points. It was far better than the combined 6-for-36 showing he contributed in consecutive games against the Golden State Warriors and Trail Blazers.

But the Jazz at least won those games against Golden State and Portland. Sure to get Mitchell's attention more than his 20-point night Saturday was his missed free throw with 1.5 seconds remaining that prevented Utah from tying the game.

The Jazz did have 30 assists as a team on Saturday, a continuation of a theme that started Friday when Utah had 35 assists against the Trail Blazers.

"We're moving the ball, we're playing better as a team and that's our identity," said Utah guard Ricky Rubio, who controlled the tempo for the Jazz on Saturday after scoring a team-high 24 points Friday. "I think we kind of lost (that identity) in the beginning of the season but we've picked it up and we're playing better."

The Jazz are just 5-6 in December, but do have victories over the Spurs, Rockets, Heat, Warriors and Trail Blazers. In the 12 games since long-range shooter Kyle Korver was reacquired in a trade, Utah's offense is up nearly three points per game from the team's season average.

Portland has gone 4-1 since Dec. 14, a run that started with the team's best victory of the season, a 128-122 triumph at home over the Toronto Raptors, the team with the best record in the NBA.

It was something of an awakening after the Trail Blazers had lost five of their previous seven games.

Damian Lillard has led the Trail Blazers in scoring the past five games, with an average of 27.8 points in those contests. The only game in the stretch where he was held under 20 points was Friday's home loss against the Jazz.

After what was the worst home loss in almost 14 years, Portland seemed to move past that defeat Sunday when they knocked off the Dallas Mavericks 121-118 in overtime. Lillard scored 33 points with seven assists, while Jusuf Nurkic had 10 points and 12 rebounds, giving him his 16th double-double of the season.

Utah might have a disappointing 6-7 home record, but the Jazz has won four of its last five in its own building, which means revenge won't come easy for the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers seem keen on how to make the rematch look a whole lot different.

"I think the effort was there (Friday), we played hard, we just had too many miscommunications ... letdowns mentally on the defensive end," Lillard said about the loss to the Jazz. "We started the game off pretty strong and then we let them get going. It was us, some of the mistakes we made, but it was also them. You have to give them credit."

Both teams are expected to be at full strength for the Christmas Day clash.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
R. Gobert
27 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
12.3 Reb. Per Game 12.3
45.0 Field Goal % 64.9
45.0 Three Point % 64.9
89.0 Free Throw % 62.8
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
27.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.9 APG
home team logo
R. Gobert C 27
14.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.9 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 19-14 -----
home team logo Jazz 16-18 -----
UTA -6.5, O/U 213.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
UTA -6.5, O/U 213.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 19-14 111.4 PPG 48 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Jazz 16-18 106.9 PPG 43.6 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 27.1 PPG 4.8 RPG 5.9 APG 45.0 FG%
R. Gobert C 14.6 PPG 12.3 RPG 1.9 APG 64.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
M. Leonard
M. Harkless
J. Layman
S. Curry
G. Trent Jr.
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 33 35.3 27.1 4.8 5.9 1.0 0.6 2.6 45.0 39.8 89.0 0.8 4.1
C. McCollum 32 34.1 21.3 3.8 2.6 0.9 0.4 1.7 46.6 33.7 83.0 0.9 2.9
J. Nurkic 33 26.6 14.1 10.2 2.7 1.1 1.3 2.1 48.7 13.0 74.3 3.8 6.4
A. Aminu 33 29.9 9.1 7.9 0.7 1.0 0.3 0.9 42.8 34.6 81.5 1.3 6.6
E. Turner 32 25.5 8.0 5.0 4.1 0.7 0.4 1.9 46.3 13.3 65.2 0.7 4.3
Z. Collins 33 19.3 7.5 4.3 0.8 0.3 0.9 1.2 49.7 32.8 88.5 1.4 2.9
N. Stauskas 33 16.5 6.7 1.8 1.5 0.3 0.1 1.0 42.7 33.7 90.9 0.3 1.5
M. Leonard 30 13.4 5.8 4.0 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.7 51.7 44.3 85.7 1.0 3.1
M. Harkless 20 20.1 5.7 3.4 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.7 48.4 35.1 66.7 0.6 2.8
J. Layman 24 15.3 5.5 2.4 0.3 0.6 0.3 0.6 51.0 36.0 60.0 0.7 1.7
S. Curry 27 16.8 4.8 1.4 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.7 39.8 48.4 100.0 0.3 1.1
G. Trent Jr. 3 6.7 3.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 30.8 40.0 0.0 0.0 1.3
C. Swanigan 13 9.2 2.1 3.2 0.5 0.3 0.0 1.0 30.6 25.0 80.0 0.8 2.4
W. Baldwin 10 5.7 1.5 0.8 0.8 0.0 0.2 0.9 28.6 16.7 66.7 0.1 0.7
Total 33 241.5 111.4 48 21.1 6.61 4.91 14.3 45.8 35.7 81.5 11.5 36.6
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
D. Favors
K. Korver
D. Exum
R. Neto
R. O'Neale
G. Allen
G. Niang
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 30 32.4 20.2 3.5 3.4 1.7 0.3 2.8 40.6 28.9 80.2 0.5 3.0
R. Gobert 34 31.0 14.6 12.3 1.9 0.8 2.0 1.4 64.9 0.0 62.8 3.6 8.7
R. Rubio 34 29.9 12.9 3.6 6.4 1.4 0.2 3.1 39.8 33.6 84.7 0.3 3.3
J. Crowder 34 27.5 12.2 4.8 1.6 0.7 0.4 0.9 41.9 34.1 72.8 0.7 4.1
J. Ingles 34 31.3 12.1 3.9 4.8 1.6 0.2 2.2 44.5 38.1 63.2 0.3 3.6
D. Favors 33 23.2 11.2 6.9 1.0 0.8 1.3 1.3 60.1 30.0 63.0 2.8 4.0
K. Korver 12 17.8 8.6 1.8 1.0 0.4 0.3 0.5 43.5 38.3 75.0 0.2 1.6
D. Exum 33 15.9 6.6 1.5 2.2 0.4 0.1 1.2 40.6 26.5 76.3 0.3 1.2
R. Neto 12 10.6 4.4 1.1 2.3 0.5 0.0 1.0 50.0 26.7 91.7 0.2 0.9
R. O'Neale 34 16.6 4.1 2.9 1.3 0.5 0.1 0.9 44.1 35.4 66.7 0.3 2.6
G. Allen 17 9.7 4.1 0.3 0.4 0.1 0.0 0.6 32.3 26.8 72.0 0.1 0.2
G. Niang 22 7.0 3.5 1.2 0.6 0.2 0.1 0.3 47.3 43.6 88.9 0.1 1.1
T. Sefolosha 20 10.7 2.8 2.5 0.5 0.8 0.1 0.6 51.3 50.0 60.0 0.2 2.4
E. Udoh 21 5.7 1.9 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.5 0.3 85.0 0.0 50.0 0.2 1.0
N. Mitrou-Long 1 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 34 240.0 106.9 43.6 25.0 9.00 5.15 15.4 46.1 34.0 72.1 9.3 34.4
