  • Jan 20, 2019

It has taken a while longer than expected, but Utah has become the defensive monster everyone expected to see after the Jazz dominated on that end of the court last season.

During January, the Jazz lead the NBA with a 101.7 defensive rating. Utah is averaging 39.6 defensive rebounds, 7.0 steals, and 6.3 blocks per game. The Jazz are limiting opponents to a league best 9.7 second-chance points per game in January and just 10.8 fast-break points per game in the same stretch.

It's a major reason why Utah enters Monday's clash with the visiting Portland Trail Blazers riding a six-game winning streak.

"It starts on the defensive end and we're playing great defense as of late," Jazz forward Jae Crowder said. "We're all on the same page and communicating well."

Rudy Gobert, the reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, has keyed the defensive momentum with his own January surge. Gobert has averaged 20.0 rebounds per game in his last four contests. He has three consecutive games with at least 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Such dominance around the paint is making things easier on offense.

Utah showed as much in a 115-99 win over Cleveland on Friday -- a game in which the Jazz led by as many as 38 points in the third quarter. Utah shot 51.8 percent from the floor and finished with 60 points in the paint.

The Jazz created momentum from their stifling defense. The Jazz held Cleveland to 31 percent shooting through the first three quarters and forced a dozen turnovers in the first 36 minutes.

"It's the same team we were last year," guard Donovan Mitchell said. "The same team that came in and was aggressive on defense. That's what really leads us into transition and getting easy shots."

Portland understands quite well how tough it is to get going offensively when Utah is clicking defensively.

The Trail Blazers averaged just 93 points per game in a pair of December losses to their divisional rivals. They shot a combined 39.8 percent from the floor in those two games and averaged 13 turnovers.

Portland has done well since that time. The Trail Blazers have won nine of 13 since their Christmas Day loss in Salt Lake City and carry a two-game winning streak into Monday's rematch.

Offensive efficiency has played a big role in the current two-game streak. Portland committed just 11 total turnovers in victories over Cleveland on Wednesday and New Orleans on Friday, while averaging 128.5 points in those games.

"We've had stretches where we've had a lot of turnovers and it's been a problem," guard Damian Lillard said. "Now we're in a space where we're taking care of the ball. Our offense is reaping the benefit of that with more possessions and making higher percentage passes for higher percentage shots."

Lillard has been a driving force, making a bigger impact as a distributor during this run of success.

Lillard's scoring in January has dipped a bit. He is averaging 23.6 points per game this month, but his assist numbers have climbed to 7.6 per game after averaging just 5.3 per contest in December.

Monday's game carries postseason implications for both teams. Another victory for Utah will help the Jazz clinch the season series and give the Jazz a valuable tiebreaker over Portland.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
R. Gobert
27 C
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
13.1 Reb. Per Game 13.1
44.5 Field Goal % 65.6
44.5 Three Point % 65.6
90.2 Free Throw % 65.2
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.1 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.1 APG
home team logo
R. Gobert C 27
15.0 PPG, 13.1 RPG, 2.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 28-19 -----
home team logo Jazz 26-21 -----
UTA -5, O/U 215.5
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, Utah
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 28-19 112.5 PPG 48.1 RPG 22.3 APG
home team logo Jazz 26-21 108.4 PPG 45.3 RPG 24.8 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 26.1 PPG 4.4 RPG 6.1 APG 44.5 FG%
R. Gobert C 15.0 PPG 13.1 RPG 2.2 APG 65.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Z. Collins
J. Layman
N. Stauskas
M. Harkless
S. Curry
M. Leonard
G. Trent Jr.
W. Baldwin
C. Swanigan
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 47 35.3 26.1 4.4 6.1 1.0 0.5 2.8 44.5 37.8 90.2 0.8 3.6
C. McCollum 46 34.0 20.6 3.8 2.6 0.8 0.3 1.5 45.9 34.1 83.2 0.9 2.9
J. Nurkic 47 27.0 14.9 10.4 3.2 1.1 1.4 2.2 50.8 12.5 74.2 3.4 7.0
A. Aminu 47 30.1 9.7 8.2 1.1 1.0 0.4 0.8 42.8 35.9 83.5 1.6 6.6
E. Turner 46 24.5 8.0 4.8 4.0 0.6 0.3 1.8 47.0 16.7 69.7 0.7 4.1
Z. Collins 47 18.8 7.3 4.2 1.0 0.4 0.8 1.0 49.0 34.1 78.7 1.3 3.0
J. Layman 36 15.8 6.6 2.5 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.5 53.3 36.1 70.8 0.8 1.8
N. Stauskas 43 15.5 6.2 1.9 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.9 42.1 34.4 88.9 0.2 1.6
M. Harkless 27 21.6 6.1 4.0 0.7 0.8 1.0 0.6 45.5 30.8 70.8 1.0 3.0
S. Curry 41 17.3 5.9 1.3 0.9 0.4 0.1 0.8 42.6 48.2 100.0 0.2 1.1
M. Leonard 44 14.5 5.7 4.2 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.8 52.0 43.2 86.1 0.9 3.3
G. Trent Jr. 7 4.7 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 29.4 37.5 25.0 0.0 0.6
W. Baldwin 13 5.5 2.0 0.7 0.8 0.0 0.1 0.8 30.8 28.6 72.7 0.1 0.6
C. Swanigan 16 8.4 1.9 3.1 0.4 0.3 0.0 0.9 31.6 25.0 85.7 0.8 2.3
Total 47 242.1 112.5 48.1 22.3 6.53 4.96 13.7 46.0 35.8 81.5 11.3 36.8
Jazz
Roster
D. Mitchell
R. Gobert
R. Rubio
J. Crowder
J. Ingles
D. Favors
K. Korver
D. Exum
R. Neto
G. Allen
R. O'Neale
G. Niang
T. Sefolosha
E. Udoh
N. Mitrou-Long
T. Cavanaugh
T. Bradley
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 43 32.9 21.7 3.6 3.7 1.6 0.3 2.8 42.5 32.3 80.1 0.5 3.1
R. Gobert 47 31.5 15.0 13.1 2.2 0.9 2.0 1.5 65.6 0.0 65.2 3.6 9.4
R. Rubio 40 29.2 12.8 3.6 6.2 1.3 0.2 3.0 40.0 33.7 84.7 0.4 3.2
J. Crowder 46 27.3 12.0 4.7 1.7 0.7 0.5 1.0 39.7 32.6 71.9 0.7 4.0
J. Ingles 47 30.9 11.7 3.9 4.9 1.4 0.2 2.3 43.6 36.4 66.7 0.3 3.6
D. Favors 46 23.5 11.2 7.2 1.0 0.8 1.2 1.1 57.3 23.1 63.3 2.8 4.5
K. Korver 25 20.2 10.0 2.0 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.7 44.0 41.5 86.7 0.2 1.8
D. Exum 39 16.3 7.4 1.7 2.7 0.4 0.1 1.2 43.2 30.5 79.1 0.4 1.3
R. Neto 19 12.0 4.9 1.5 2.0 0.4 0.0 0.9 51.4 33.3 92.9 0.1 1.4
G. Allen 21 11.3 4.6 0.3 0.7 0.1 0.1 0.7 32.2 28.1 76.7 0.0 0.3
R. O'Neale 47 17.6 4.6 3.3 1.3 0.6 0.3 0.8 46.9 41.8 76.9 0.3 3.0
G. Niang 33 7.1 3.1 1.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.3 43.4 39.7 88.9 0.1 1.0
T. Sefolosha 26 11.1 3.0 2.8 0.4 0.9 0.0 0.6 50.0 46.4 57.1 0.2 2.7
E. Udoh 29 5.6 1.9 1.2 0.4 0.1 0.5 0.3 75.0 0.0 50.0 0.3 0.8
N. Mitrou-Long 6 4.5 0.8 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 40.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
T. Cavanaugh 4 2.3 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3
T. Bradley 1 9.0 0.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 1.0
Total 47 240.0 108.4 45.3 24.8 8.55 5.43 15.0 46.2 34.6 73.0 9.5 35.8
