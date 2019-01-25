ATL
POR

Collins leads young Hawks into matchup vs. Blazers

  • STATS TSX
  • Jan 25, 2019

The Atlanta Hawks play at the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night with much more optimism than at the beginning of the season.

After a 6-23 start, the Hawks have split their past 18 games, including a 121-101 triumph at the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday to start a seven-game road trip.

John Collins has been the ringleader of late. The 6-10, 235-pound forward hit 14 of 16 shots from the field -- including 4 of 4 from 3-point range -- and scored a career-high 35 points with eight rebounds in only 29 minutes against Chicago.

Collins, 21, was constantly on the move, diving the basket for layups and dunks, stepping out to knock down 3-pointers.

"It's a big part of my game, moving without the ball," Collins told reporters. "I have unselfish guys on my team who are able to find me."

Collins, in his second NBA season, is averaging 19.3 points and 10.3 rebounds. He is part of a young nucleus that gives the Hawks reason to believe the future is bright. Rookie guards Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, both 20, have played beyond their years.

Young is averaging 15.9 points and 7.3 assists. Huerter, however, is questionable for Saturday's game, having missed the past two games with a sore neck.

"He just needs a little more time," Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce said. "Nothing to be concerned about."

The Trail Blazers are coming off a 120-106 win Thursday at Phoenix, a game in which the Suns -- at 11-39 the worst team in the Western Conference -- hung around for nearly three quarters.

"That's part of being a good team, playing two halves and making the adjustments you need to make," said guard Damian Lillard, who led the Blazers with 24 points. "We weathered that bad stretch in the first half and went into the half with a lead. And we came out how we needed to in the second half and handled business."

Portland coach Terry Stotts said: "Damian had a really good floor game. He controlled (the game) when things weren't going well offensively. He got to the rim and got his hands on a lot of balls. His leadership was really good when we weren't playing our best basketball.

"The first half was frustrating. We missed a lot of shots at the rim early on. We gave up too many transition points in the first quarter. We played much better in the second half."

Portland had 25 assists against Phoenix, reaching that level for the 11th time in the last 14 games. The Blazers are 16-3 this season when they hit the 25-assist mark.

"We were last in the league in assists for a while," Stotts said. "It's good to see the ball moving and guys trusting each other."

Guard Nik Stauskas sat out the Phoenix game with a sore left knee and is doubtful for Saturday. Forward

Al-Farouq Aminu dislocated his left pinky finger in the first quarter and left the game. He had it popped into place, however, and started the second half.

Aminu is expected to be available against the Hawks.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Collins
20 PF
D. Lillard
0 PG
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
26.2 Pts. Per Game 26.2
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
59.1 Field Goal % 44.7
59.1 Three Point % 44.7
71.8 Free Throw % 90.6
away team logo
J. Collins PF 20
19.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 2.4 APG
home team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
26.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Hawks 15-32 -----
home team logo Trail Blazers 30-20 -----
POR -10.5, O/U 228.5
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
POR -10.5, O/U 228.5
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, Oregon
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 15-32 109.9 PPG 45.7 RPG 25.6 APG
home team logo Trail Blazers 30-20 112.6 PPG 48.2 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
J. Collins PF 19.3 PPG 10.3 RPG 2.4 APG 59.1 FG%
D. Lillard PG 26.2 PPG 4.5 RPG 6.2 APG 44.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hawks
Roster
J. Collins
T. Young
T. Waller-Prince
K. Bazemore
J. Lin
A. Len
D. Dedmon
K. Huerter
D. Bembry
V. Carter
O. Spellman
A. Poythress
M. Plumlee
T. Dorsey
D. Hamilton
J. Anderson
J. Adams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Collins 31 30.0 19.3 10.3 2.4 0.3 0.3 2.2 59.1 37.5 71.8 3.8 6.5
T. Young 47 29.8 15.9 3.2 7.3 0.9 0.2 4.1 39.5 28.5 80.2 0.7 2.5
T. Waller-Prince 26 27.0 14.0 4.1 2.0 1.1 0.3 2.3 43.1 36.0 83.9 0.4 3.7
K. Bazemore 35 27.4 14.0 4.0 2.6 1.7 0.9 2.1 44.1 32.7 75.2 0.6 3.4
J. Lin 42 19.9 10.9 2.4 3.6 0.8 0.1 2.0 47.9 34.2 82.4 0.3 2.0
A. Len 43 20.1 10.5 5.8 1.0 0.4 1.0 1.5 48.5 28.2 66.4 2.3 3.5
D. Dedmon 37 24.7 10.2 7.5 1.4 1.0 1.0 1.5 47.5 37.7 86.4 1.6 5.9
K. Huerter 43 27.1 9.2 3.2 2.6 0.8 0.4 1.6 41.8 39.2 75.7 0.9 2.3
D. Bembry 47 25.2 8.8 4.3 2.7 1.3 0.6 1.8 43.3 30.4 60.7 0.6 3.7
V. Carter 43 16.7 6.8 2.7 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.7 40.6 37.1 76.9 0.5 2.2
O. Spellman 30 17.2 6.0 4.2 0.9 0.6 0.7 0.7 40.6 35.9 72.2 1.6 2.6
A. Poythress 18 13.5 4.9 3.3 0.7 0.2 0.4 0.6 53.8 38.9 52.4 1.3 1.9
M. Plumlee 18 9.6 4.4 2.2 0.9 0.3 0.2 0.6 66.7 0.0 53.3 0.9 1.3
T. Dorsey 25 9.6 3.4 1.7 0.6 0.3 0.0 0.4 35.6 23.7 62.5 0.4 1.4
D. Hamilton 17 11.6 3.4 2.7 1.2 0.3 0.1 0.9 39.7 36.4 50.0 0.6 2.1
J. Anderson 25 8.9 3.2 1.6 0.4 0.4 0.3 0.5 38.2 21.6 72.2 0.4 1.2
J. Adams 9 4.8 0.9 0.3 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.1 30.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3
Total 47 240.5 109.9 45.7 25.6 8.53 5.28 18.3 45.1 33.7 74.1 11.7 34.0
Trail Blazers
Roster
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
J. Layman
Z. Collins
N. Stauskas
S. Curry
M. Harkless
M. Leonard
G. Trent Jr.
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Lillard 50 35.3 26.2 4.5 6.2 1.1 0.5 2.8 44.7 37.1 90.6 0.8 3.7
C. McCollum 49 34.0 20.7 3.8 2.6 0.8 0.3 1.5 45.9 35.7 82.8 0.9 2.9
J. Nurkic 50 27.3 15.2 10.4 3.2 1.1 1.5 2.3 50.3 12.0 74.9 3.4 7.0
A. Aminu 50 29.7 9.5 8.2 1.2 0.9 0.4 0.8 42.9 34.9 82.2 1.6 6.6
E. Turner 49 24.4 7.9 4.8 4.0 0.5 0.3 1.8 47.2 16.7 69.7 0.7 4.1
J. Layman 39 16.5 7.1 2.7 0.6 0.5 0.3 0.5 53.1 35.4 70.8 0.8 1.9
Z. Collins 50 18.6 7.0 4.3 1.0 0.4 0.8 1.0 48.2 33.7 79.5 1.3 2.9
N. Stauskas 43 15.5 6.2 1.9 1.4 0.3 0.1 0.9 42.1 34.4 88.9 0.2 1.6
S. Curry 44 17.4 6.0 1.5 1.0 0.4 0.1 0.7 43.4 48.0 100.0 0.3 1.2
M. Harkless 30 21.4 5.9 3.9 0.8 0.9 0.9 0.6 45.5 32.1 70.8 1.1 2.9
M. Leonard 46 14.5 5.8 4.0 1.2 0.3 0.2 0.8 52.7 44.2 86.8 0.8 3.2
G. Trent Jr. 7 4.7 2.0 0.6 0.1 0.0 0.1 0.1 29.4 37.5 25.0 0.0 0.6
C. Swanigan 17 8.1 1.9 3.0 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.9 32.5 25.0 85.7 0.8 2.2
W. Baldwin 14 5.6 1.9 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.1 0.8 29.6 28.6 72.7 0.1 0.6
Total 50 242.0 112.6 48.2 22.5 6.56 5.06 13.7 46.1 35.9 81.7 11.4 36.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores