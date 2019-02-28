MIN
IND

Pacers, Wolves look for quick recovery

  STATS TSX
  Feb 28, 2019

Two playoff hopefuls coming off disappointing losses get together Thursday night in Indianapolis when the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Indiana Pacers.

Both teams will be playing the second night of a back-to-back after each failed to take advantage of a matchup with a non-contender on Wednesday.

The Timberwolves blew a 13-point lead against the Hawks late in the third quarter, watched Derrick Rose misfire on a potential game-winner at the end of regulation and wound up losing 131-123 in overtime at Atlanta.

Meanwhile, the Pacers saw the Mavericks take the lead in the first minute of the fourth quarter and never caught up in a 110-101 defeat at Dallas.

Both teams flew into Indianapolis early Thursday morning.

History says getting the second night of a back-to-back at home should bode well for the Pacers. They've gone 6-0 in such situations this season.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves haven't won any of their previous six road games on second nights this year.

Minnesota's loss at Atlanta came despite a second consecutive impressive effort by Karl-Anthony Towns in his return from a car accident that sidelined him for two games.

Two days after a 34-point, 21-rebound outing in a home win over Sacramento, Towns once again demonstrated he's not feeling any aftereffects of the incident with 37 points and 18 rebounds against the Hawks.

The efforts came on the heels of a conservative approach taken by the Timberwolves, even in the heat of a playoff chase, to make sure their star big man was fully healthy both mentally and physically.

"You obviously want to make sure KAT the person is taken care of," Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders explained of the club's post-accident plan. "That's definitely put ahead of KAT the basketball player."

Towns had his first double-double of the season -- 17 points and 15 rebounds -- when the Timberwolves beat the Pacers 101-91 at home in October.

He's also had 37/12 and 18/14 games in leading Minnesota to wins at Indiana in the Timberwolves' only visits the last two seasons.

Despite the loss at Atlanta, the Timberwolves will take the court Thursday having won four of six.

They'll be taking on a team that's also been hot of late, with the Pacers' loss at Dallas on Wednesday being just their third in the past 11 games.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 22 points and Wes Matthews 20 against the Mavericks. The defeat completed a three-game trip that began with a win at Washington before consecutive setbacks at Detroit and Dallas.

The Pacers played without standout reserve Domantas Sabonis, who is expected to miss the Thursday game as well with a sprained ankle.

TJ Leaf helped fill his void, contributing nine points and seven rebounds in 17 minutes at Dallas.

"It's close to playoff basketball. It's the nature of the beast," Leaf said to reporters when asked about the injury-related ups and downs of an NBA season. "We've got to be ready for it and keep our emotions in check."

If Sabonis has to miss the Pacers' entire three-game homestand that begins Thursday, it couldn't happen at a better time.

All three visitors in the next six days -- Minnesota, Orlando and Chicago -- have losing records, and they will be entering a building in which the Pacers have won 20 of their past 25 games.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
K. Towns
32 C
B. Bogdanovic
44 SF
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
51.9 Field Goal % 49.7
51.9 Three Point % 49.7
83.5 Free Throw % 81.8
away team logo
K. Towns C 32
23.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 3.3 APG
home team logo
B. Bogdanovic SF 44
17.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Timberwolves 29-32 -----
home team logo Pacers 40-22 -----
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
IND -4.5, O/U 221.5
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Stats
away team logo Timberwolves 29-32 112.4 PPG 45 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Pacers 40-22 108.5 PPG 43.3 RPG 26.0 APG
Key Players
K. Towns C 23.6 PPG 12.3 RPG 3.3 APG 51.9 FG%
B. Bogdanovic SF 17.1 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.8 APG 49.7 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Timberwolves
Roster
K. Towns
D. Rose
A. Wiggins
R. Covington
J. Teague
T. Gibson
D. Saric
J. Okogie
L. Deng
J. Bayless
T. Jones
G. Dieng
A. Tolliver
J. Terrell
K. Bates-Diop
C. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Towns 59 33.2 23.6 12.3 3.3 0.9 1.8 2.9 51.9 39.7 83.5 3.4 8.9
D. Rose 45 28.2 18.4 2.8 4.6 0.6 0.2 1.7 47.9 38.8 85.4 0.6 2.2
A. Wiggins 55 34.9 17.8 4.8 2.4 1.1 0.6 1.8 39.7 33.6 70.8 1.2 3.6
R. Covington 22 34.7 14.5 5.7 1.5 2.3 1.1 1.1 43.3 37.2 77.3 1.0 4.8
J. Teague 36 29.9 11.9 2.4 8.1 1.1 0.4 2.3 42.4 34.5 80.5 0.3 2.1
T. Gibson 60 24.8 10.7 6.5 1.2 0.8 0.6 1.1 56.3 33.3 75.0 2.5 4.1
D. Saric 45 23.3 9.9 5.5 1.4 0.6 0.1 0.9 45.3 40.3 86.1 1.5 4.0
J. Okogie 53 22.8 7.7 3.0 1.1 1.1 0.4 1.0 37.2 26.7 74.6 0.6 2.4
L. Deng 22 17.8 7.1 3.3 0.8 0.7 0.4 0.6 50.0 31.8 71.4 0.9 2.4
J. Bayless 21 20.5 6.1 1.8 3.6 0.5 0.1 0.9 32.7 30.7 58.3 0.3 1.5
T. Jones 47 21.0 5.7 1.7 4.2 1.3 0.1 0.7 38.9 29.3 81.8 0.3 1.4
G. Dieng 57 13.4 5.6 4.1 0.9 0.5 0.5 0.6 49.4 31.0 87.9 1.0 3.1
A. Tolliver 44 15.3 4.7 2.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 42.1 40.3 73.5 0.3 2.1
J. Terrell 7 9.6 3.0 0.4 1.0 0.4 0.1 1.0 30.8 36.4 50.0 0.1 0.3
K. Bates-Diop 9 7.3 1.9 1.6 0.2 0.1 0.4 0.1 41.2 12.5 40.0 0.2 1.3
C. Williams 9 7.4 1.7 0.4 0.7 0.1 0.0 0.4 41.2 14.3 0.0 0.1 0.3
Total 61 241.6 112.4 45 24.6 8.66 5.25 12.7 45.3 35.2 79.0 11.6 33.5
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
D. Sabonis
W. Matthews
M. Turner
T. Young
D. Collison
T. Evans
C. Joseph
D. McDermott
A. Holiday
T. Leaf
K. O'Quinn
E. Sumner
D. Reed
A. Johnson
I. Anigbogu
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 36 31.9 18.8 5.6 5.2 1.7 0.3 2.3 42.3 34.3 73.0 0.6 5.0
B. Bogdanovic 62 31.8 17.1 4.0 1.8 0.8 0.0 1.6 49.7 42.2 81.8 0.5 3.5
D. Sabonis 59 24.9 14.3 9.3 2.7 0.7 0.4 2.1 61.0 57.1 72.9 2.5 6.7
W. Matthews 4 31.3 13.5 2.8 2.0 0.8 0.0 1.0 40.0 40.7 91.7 0.3 2.5
M. Turner 55 28.3 13.4 6.9 1.6 0.8 2.7 1.4 50.3 40.8 72.2 1.3 5.6
T. Young 62 30.3 12.7 6.4 2.2 1.6 0.5 1.4 53.1 35.1 62.9 2.4 4.0
D. Collison 62 28.1 10.7 3.0 5.9 1.4 0.1 1.6 47.0 41.5 84.2 0.5 2.5
T. Evans 54 20.1 10.2 2.7 2.4 1.0 0.3 1.7 38.7 36.0 76.1 0.5 2.2
C. Joseph 62 25.6 7.2 3.6 3.9 1.1 0.2 1.1 44.0 33.1 65.6 0.5 3.1
D. McDermott 57 17.2 6.8 1.4 0.9 0.2 0.1 0.5 46.6 39.9 84.1 0.2 1.2
A. Holiday 38 11.6 5.4 1.4 1.5 0.4 0.3 0.7 38.1 29.9 88.2 0.1 1.3
T. Leaf 41 8.6 3.4 2.0 0.4 0.1 0.2 0.2 54.4 20.8 55.6 0.6 1.4
K. O'Quinn 35 7.9 2.9 2.6 1.2 0.2 0.5 0.7 46.8 9.1 91.7 0.6 1.9
E. Sumner 17 9.8 2.4 1.1 0.4 0.5 0.3 0.5 32.7 20.0 41.7 0.4 0.7
D. Reed 7 2.9 0.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.1 50.0 100.0 0.0 0.1 0.1
A. Johnson 11 2.9 0.5 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.0 20.0 50.0 25.0 0.1 0.6
I. Anigbogu 3 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.3 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.7
Total 62 240.4 108.5 43.3 26.0 8.94 4.94 13.5 47.9 37.4 75.6 9.3 34.0
NBA Scores