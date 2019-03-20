HOU
MEM

Grizzlies try to end skid at home vs. Rockets

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 20, 2019

Grizzlies try to end skid at home vs. Rockets

Finally part of a roster replete with talent and, of equal significance, healthy bodies, Houston Rockets guard James Harden is now afforded the opportunity to share some of the scoring burden.

While continuing to struggle with his shot from behind the arc, Harden nevertheless produced his fifth consecutive double-double for Houston on Tuesday, pairing 31 points with 10 assists in a 121-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks that marked the Rockets' 12th victory in 13 games.

The Rockets will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday seeking a four-game season-series sweep of their Southwest Division rival. Barring the unexpected, Harden, averaging 35.9 points per game, will win his second consecutive scoring title. He has slowed down of late, averaging 29.8 points on 29.1 percent 3-point shooting during his double-double streak but has supplemented his performances with an average of 10.2 assists. Harden has produced double-digit assists in five consecutive games; he posted 10 assists just once over his prior 23 games.

Even while pursuing the most favorable postseason seed possible, with an outside shot at the top overall seed held by the Golden State Warriors, Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni has initiated the process of resting his regulars during the stretch run. On Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Kenneth Faried and Austin Rivers sat. Against the Hawks, Iman Shumpert rested.

Veteran point guard Chris Paul recorded his second consecutive double-double with 13 points and 11 assists against the Hawks after resting during a win against the Phoenix Suns last Friday.

"You go (with) the way they feel and the way they feel the game," D'Antoni said of implementing flexible minutes restrictions. "They're professionals. They know what to do."

Said Paul: "I don't think we're too worried about the minutes. We're just trying to make sure we play with the right spirit and the right way every night. Most of the veteran teams will tell you they don't really care what seed they are. I think we're one of those teams, too."

The Grizzlies found a surprising stride earlier this month, winning four of five games before suffering back-to-back losses against the Hawks and the Washington Wizards last Saturday. Memphis, which underwent a significant roster overhaul at the trading deadline, appears to have gelled.

Veteran guard Mike Conley has been at the heart of that resurgence, averaging 28.4 points and 8.4 assists over the past five games. Conley credited an adjustment in floor spacing to his singular burst, with his averaging 9.4 free throws during his blitz linked to the offensive tweaks.

"I think it's a combination of a lot of things right now. It's not one thing," Conley said. "I think our team is slowly starting to get to know each other. It's easier to play with guys you have chemistry with and we've built that over the last few weeks. The way we've played with four out, one in spacing has allowed for our guards to get more penetration and I think that's allowed me to get to the free-throw line a little bit more. Just being able to be more aggressive, get to the rim and getting those foul calls and knocking down free throws.

"Everything is coming together at the right time as far as offense for us. Right now, we're trying to figure out defensively. If we can stop people, we can win games."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Harden
13 SG
M. Conley
11 PG
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
43.5 Field Goal % 43.5
43.5 Three Point % 43.5
87.7 Free Throw % 84.6
away team logo
J. Harden SG 13
35.8 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 7.7 APG
home team logo
M. Conley PG 11
20.7 PPG, 3.4 RPG, 6.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Rockets 45-26 -----
home team logo Grizzlies 28-42 -----
MEM 4.5, O/U 216.5
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
MEM 4.5, O/U 216.5
FedExForum Memphis, Tennessee
Team Stats
away team logo Rockets 45-26 113.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Grizzlies 28-42 102.1 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Harden SG 35.8 PPG 6.4 RPG 7.7 APG 43.5 FG%
M. Conley PG 20.7 PPG 3.4 RPG 6.4 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Rockets
Roster
J. Harden
C. Capela
E. Gordon
C. Paul
K. Faried
D. House Jr.
G. Green
A. Rivers
P. Tucker
J. Nunnally
I. Shumpert
Nene
G. Clark
I. Hartenstein
Z. Qi
V. Edwards
T. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Harden 67 37.2 35.8 6.4 7.7 2.2 0.8 5.1 43.5 35.5 87.7 0.9 5.6
C. Capela 56 34.0 16.9 12.5 1.3 0.7 1.6 1.4 64.2 0.0 61.9 4.5 7.9
E. Gordon 58 32.4 16.5 2.4 2.1 0.6 0.4 1.4 40.4 34.4 78.1 0.3 2.1
C. Paul 47 32.4 15.6 4.6 8.2 1.9 0.3 2.8 42.0 35.9 85.6 0.6 4.0
K. Faried 19 26.1 14.1 8.9 0.8 0.6 0.8 1.1 59.2 40.0 66.2 3.6 5.3
D. House Jr. 28 25.6 9.9 3.6 1.1 0.5 0.4 1.0 47.8 41.8 79.4 0.8 2.8
G. Green 67 20.9 9.5 2.6 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.8 40.1 34.9 83.3 0.4 2.2
A. Rivers 36 30.4 9.4 2.1 2.5 0.6 0.3 0.8 42.2 32.8 50.0 0.3 1.8
P. Tucker 71 34.8 7.5 6.0 1.2 1.7 0.5 0.8 40.0 37.7 67.3 1.5 4.4
J. Nunnally 2 19.0 4.5 0.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 23.1 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
I. Shumpert 11 17.6 3.9 2.5 1.4 0.6 0.2 0.6 30.2 28.2 0.0 0.4 2.2
Nene 36 13.3 3.7 3.0 0.6 0.5 0.4 0.3 54.1 0.0 67.5 0.8 2.3
G. Clark 44 13.4 2.8 2.4 0.4 0.4 0.6 0.1 34.1 30.6 100.0 0.5 1.9
I. Hartenstein 27 8.1 2.0 1.7 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.5 48.8 33.3 78.6 0.8 1.0
Z. Qi 1 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
V. Edwards 2 8.0 1.5 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 25.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
T. Jones 2 2.5 1.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
Total 71 241.8 113.0 41.5 21.1 8.63 5.04 12.9 44.8 34.9 78.7 10.3 31.2
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
J. Valanciunas
A. Bradley
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Wright
C. Miles
K. Anderson
D. Brooks
J. Holiday
J. Noah
O. Casspi
B. Caboclo
I. Rabb
C. Parsons
T. Dorsey
J. Carter
Y. Watanabe
D. Stephens
J. Washburn
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 66 33.2 20.7 3.4 6.4 1.4 0.3 1.9 43.5 35.9 84.6 0.6 2.8
J. Valanciunas 12 25.4 17.9 8.0 2.1 0.3 1.3 2.2 58.2 30.0 81.0 1.7 6.3
A. Bradley 14 31.6 16.1 3.1 4.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 46.3 38.4 92.0 0.6 2.6
J. Jackson Jr. 58 26.1 13.8 4.7 1.1 0.9 1.4 1.7 50.6 35.9 76.6 1.3 3.4
D. Wright 14 27.6 10.3 4.6 3.6 1.1 0.6 1.1 41.1 19.4 81.6 0.9 3.7
C. Miles 13 22.6 9.3 2.1 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.7 40.0 36.4 92.9 0.1 2.0
K. Anderson 43 29.8 8.0 5.8 3.0 1.3 0.9 1.4 54.3 26.5 57.8 1.1 4.7
D. Brooks 18 18.3 7.5 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.1 40.2 37.5 73.3 0.5 1.2
J. Holiday 32 27.1 7.5 3.5 1.4 1.0 0.3 1.3 35.7 28.9 89.2 0.6 2.9
J. Noah 40 16.7 7.1 5.6 2.2 0.5 0.8 1.2 52.2 0.0 70.7 1.4 4.3
O. Casspi 36 14.4 6.3 3.2 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.6 53.4 34.9 67.2 0.5 2.7
B. Caboclo 22 19.5 5.7 3.5 1.2 0.4 0.9 1.0 38.9 30.4 90.9 0.8 2.7
I. Rabb 38 12.8 5.3 3.8 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.7 60.0 20.0 71.1 1.3 2.5
C. Parsons 14 16.8 4.7 2.4 1.4 0.7 0.1 0.9 32.9 24.4 71.4 0.2 2.1
T. Dorsey 9 9.1 4.3 2.0 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.6 48.3 47.1 50.0 0.4 1.6
J. Carter 28 14.6 3.3 1.4 1.6 0.8 0.4 0.9 27.1 27.4 68.8 0.2 1.2
Y. Watanabe 10 9.8 2.9 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 35.7 22.2 70.0 0.1 1.8
D. Stephens 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Washburn 7 15.7 1.4 2.9 0.4 0.6 0.0 0.4 15.8 12.5 75.0 0.6 2.3
Total 70 241.8 102.1 40.9 23.8 8.31 5.67 13.3 45.1 33.8 77.1 8.2 32.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores