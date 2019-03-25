SA
CHA

Hornets look to continue playoff push vs. Spurs

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 25, 2019

The playoff-chasing Charlotte Hornets will be looking for their fourth consecutive victory when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night.

Charlotte was in a bad way Sunday night, trailing 114-112 on the road against the powerful Toronto Raptors when guard Jeremy Lamb bobbled a pass into the backcourt in the final seconds. He gathered and heaved a desperation shot from just beyond the half-court line.

The ball banked in for three points and a 115-114 win.

Instead of being three games behind the eighth-place Miami Heat at that moment, Charlotte (34-39) was only two back in the Eastern Conference.

"I couldn't be prouder of them. I'm so happy for them," Hornets coach James Borrego said on Fox Sports Southeast.

"They deserve this win. They battled, they're sticking together, playing for each other. The ball is moving on the road in a very tough environment against a fully-loaded Toronto team. I was just proud of them on both ends of the floor."

The miracle shot keeps reasonable hope alive and propels Charlotte into its final nine games. Only three are at home, though.

San Antonio (43-31) has surged with 10 wins in its past 12 games to all but wrap up a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. But the Spurs could easily be seeded anywhere from fifth to eighth in a tight battle for positioning.

Power forward LaMarcus Aldridge comes in hot. He went off for 48 points on 20-of-31 shooting in Sunday's 115-96 victory at Boston.

"He played a great game," said Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. "Was very aggressive offensively. When he got doubled, he just kicked the ball, so he played a fine game. Kind of like being a quarterback out there."

Aldridge is averaging 21.3 points per game, just behind team leader DeMar DeRozan (21.4).

When the Hornets and Spurs met the first time this season -- a 108-93 Charlotte road win on Jan. 14 -- the big storyline was the return of point guard Tony Parker to San Antonio. Parker had eight points and four assists that night against the franchise for which he played 17 seasons, helping them win four NBA titles.

There's no guarantee Parker will be available Tuesday night. He was away from the team Sunday for personal reasons and has missed the past four games.

Forward Cody Zeller has missed seven consecutive games because of a knee injury, and forwards Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (concussion protocol, three games) and Nic Batum (illness, two) have also been out.

Borrego has been going with a more youthful lineup recently around All-Star guard Kemba Walker (25.0 points, 5.8 assists per game), with Lamb providing scoring punch (15.2 ppg) off the bench.

Second-year guard Dwayne Bacon, who moved into the starting lineup three games ago, scored a career-high 20 against Toronto, hitting 5 of 8 attempts from behind the 3-point line.

"They look confident. They look like they belong," Borrego said of his younger contingent, which includes starting rookie forward Miles Bridges, second-year guard Malik Monk and rookie backup point guard Devonte' Graham.

"They're stepping up right now. What great action for them right now just to get these minutes in this type of environment."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
K. Walker
15 PG
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
25.0 Pts. Per Game 25.0
5.8 Ast. Per Game 5.8
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
47.3 Field Goal % 42.6
47.3 Three Point % 42.6
82.7 Free Throw % 84.0
away team logo
D. DeRozan SG 10
21.4 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.2 APG
home team logo
K. Walker PG 15
25.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG
1234T
away team logo Spurs 43-31 -----
home team logo Hornets 34-39 -----
CHA 3.5, O/U 219.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
CHA 3.5, O/U 219.5
Spectrum Center Charlotte, North Carolina
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 43-31 111.8 PPG 44.7 RPG 24.6 APG
home team logo Hornets 34-39 110.7 PPG 44.3 RPG 23.1 APG
Key Players
D. DeRozan SG 21.4 PPG 6.2 RPG 6.2 APG 47.3 FG%
K. Walker PG 25.0 PPG 4.4 RPG 5.8 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Spurs
Roster
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
R. Gay
B. Forbes
M. Belinelli
P. Mills
D. White
D. Bertans
J. Poeltl
D. Cunningham
L. Walker IV
Q. Pondexter
C. Metu
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. DeRozan 69 35.1 21.4 6.2 6.2 1.1 0.5 2.6 47.3 16.3 82.7 0.7 5.5
L. Aldridge 73 33.1 21.3 9.0 2.5 0.5 1.3 1.9 51.8 28.6 85.5 2.9 6.0
R. Gay 61 26.8 14.0 6.6 2.7 0.8 0.6 1.6 51.1 41.9 82.6 0.9 5.7
B. Forbes 74 27.8 11.5 2.9 2.0 0.6 0.1 1.0 44.5 41.0 88.9 0.2 2.7
M. Belinelli 72 23.1 10.8 2.5 1.7 0.4 0.1 0.9 42.0 37.9 90.9 0.2 2.3
P. Mills 74 23.5 10.0 2.2 3.0 0.6 0.1 1.1 43.1 40.1 85.6 0.3 1.9
D. White 59 25.8 9.9 3.7 3.9 1.1 0.6 1.4 48.3 33.9 76.6 0.5 3.2
D. Bertans 68 21.7 8.0 3.6 1.3 0.5 0.5 0.5 44.9 43.9 87.0 0.3 3.3
J. Poeltl 69 16.3 5.5 5.4 1.2 0.3 0.8 0.7 63.8 0.0 53.8 2.3 3.0
D. Cunningham 60 14.9 3.2 3.1 0.8 0.4 0.2 0.3 49.7 48.4 77.8 0.8 2.3
L. Walker IV 10 7.3 2.2 1.2 0.4 0.6 0.2 0.4 25.0 33.3 100.0 0.0 1.2
Q. Pondexter 48 5.6 1.9 0.9 0.5 0.2 0.0 0.2 49.1 33.3 78.9 0.2 0.8
C. Metu 29 5.0 1.8 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.5 32.8 0.0 76.5 0.3 0.9
Total 74 241.4 111.8 44.7 24.6 6.05 4.70 11.8 47.8 39.6 82.3 9.1 35.5
Hornets
Roster
K. Walker
J. Lamb
M. Williams
C. Zeller
N. Batum
T. Parker
M. Monk
F. Kaminsky
W. Hernangomez
M. Kidd-Gilchrist
M. Bridges
D. Bacon
B. Biyombo
D. Graham
J. Macura
J. Chealey
S. Mack
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 73 34.8 25.0 4.4 5.8 1.3 0.4 2.6 42.6 35.6 84.0 0.7 3.8
J. Lamb 70 28.8 15.2 5.7 2.1 1.0 0.4 1.1 43.7 34.7 88.3 0.8 4.8
M. Williams 71 28.6 10.3 5.5 1.2 0.9 0.8 0.6 42.7 37.5 76.7 1.0 4.4
C. Zeller 49 25.4 10.1 6.8 2.1 0.8 0.8 1.3 55.1 27.3 78.7 2.2 4.6
N. Batum 70 32.1 9.9 5.3 3.4 1.0 0.6 1.6 45.2 39.2 86.5 1.0 4.3
T. Parker 56 17.9 9.5 1.5 3.7 0.4 0.1 1.3 46.0 25.5 73.4 0.3 1.2
M. Monk 64 17.4 9.4 1.7 1.7 0.5 0.2 1.3 38.7 33.6 89.8 0.2 1.5
F. Kaminsky 38 14.3 7.3 3.0 1.2 0.2 0.2 0.9 46.4 34.0 71.8 0.9 2.1
W. Hernangomez 51 14.0 7.3 5.5 1.0 0.2 0.3 1.0 52.7 45.5 67.5 2.1 3.5
M. Kidd-Gilchrist 58 18.8 7.0 4.0 0.9 0.5 0.7 0.7 48.2 29.3 76.9 1.5 2.5
M. Bridges 71 19.8 7.0 3.9 1.0 0.7 0.6 0.6 45.8 31.9 73.9 0.8 3.1
D. Bacon 34 14.8 5.9 2.0 1.0 0.2 0.1 0.4 46.0 48.9 73.0 0.2 1.8
B. Biyombo 45 14.2 4.5 4.5 0.5 0.2 0.9 0.6 59.1 0.0 65.4 1.5 3.0
D. Graham 37 13.7 4.5 1.3 2.4 0.5 0.1 0.6 35.4 28.7 71.4 0.2 1.1
J. Macura 1 14.0 4.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
J. Chealey 1 8.0 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
S. Mack 3 10.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 0.7 0.0 0.7 10.0 0.0 57.1 0.0 0.7
Total 73 241.7 110.7 44.3 23.1 7.11 5.08 12.0 44.7 35.3 79.4 10.2 34.1
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores