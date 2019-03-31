MEM
LAC

Clippers welcome Grizzlies amid real home stretch

  • STATS TSX
  • Mar 31, 2019

Back on track with a victory Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers will turn around and do it again Sunday night when they play host to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Clippers pulled away for a victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Los Angeles on Saturday while shooting a season-best 62.4 percent from the field, two days after their showdown at Milwaukee ended with a 128-118 defeat to the Bucks. That loss ended a six-game winning streak.

The Clippers are still fighting for positioning in the Western Conference with the playoffs approaching, but they won't be reckless about it. So they gave leading-scorer Lou Williams a day of rest against the Bucks, two days after they clinched a playoff berth.

On Saturday, second-leading scorer Danilo Gallinari got to watch with what was listed as a sore left ankle, although the injury is not believed to be serious.

In the first half of Saturday's game, standout reserve forward Montrezl Harrell tweaked his left ankle, but he remained in the game and could be a candidate to rest Sunday.

The victory over the Cavaliers moved the Clippers to within one-half game of the Utah Jazz for the fifth spot in the Western Conference. After Saturday's games, that fifth spot would create a first-round playoff matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Saturday's win also began a run in which the Clippers play five of their last six games at home. All six will take place in California.

"We're playing at a really high level right now," Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said. "We're moving the ball and it's fun. We're defending, so we really don't care who we play" in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies, who have been eliminated from playoff consideration, are 1-0 to start a four-game road trip after winning Saturday night at Phoenix.

The Grizzlies are playing out the string with an eye on the future, amid uncertainty about how many players on the roster will be back next season.

"That's the challenge is that you try to be as locked in as possible with the group you have," said Grizzlies guard Mike Conley, who scored 33 points in Saturday's 120-115 victory the Suns.

"You try to keep everybody locked in on that one goal, but we do understand that there are so many guys that are here that are new and some guys that won't be here come next season," Conley said.

"For us, it's about trying to keep everybody engaged, try to keep everybody locked in. I think we're doing a good job of trying to build even though guys' futures are uncertain," he added.

Just fielding a healthy team has been a challenge for Memphis. Center Jonas Valanciunas had been dealing with an abdominal injury, but he paired 34 points with 20 rebounds Saturday to remove any doubt about his health.

Grizzlies players listed day-to-day include center Joakim Noah (knee), guard Avery Bradley (shin) and forward C.J. Miles (foot). Out indefinitely are forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. (quadriceps) and Kyle Anderson (shoulder).

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Valanciunas
17 C
L. Williams
23 SG
26.6 Min. Per Game 26.6
20.3 Pts. Per Game 20.3
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
2.9 Reb. Per Game 2.9
56.4 Field Goal % 42.9
56.4 Three Point % 42.9
79.3 Free Throw % 87.9
away team logo
J. Valanciunas C 17
19.8 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 2.1 APG
home team logo
L. Williams SG 23
20.3 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 5.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 31-45 -----
home team logo Clippers 46-31 -----
LAC -9, O/U 227
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
LAC -9, O/U 227
Staples Center Los Angeles, California
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 31-45 103.0 PPG 41.6 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Clippers 46-31 115.1 PPG 45.6 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Valanciunas C 19.8 PPG 10.4 RPG 2.1 APG 55.1 FG%
L. Williams SG 20.3 PPG 2.9 RPG 5.4 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
M. Conley
J. Valanciunas
A. Bradley
J. Jackson Jr.
D. Wright
C. Miles
J. Holiday
K. Anderson
T. Dorsey
D. Brooks
B. Caboclo
J. Noah
O. Casspi
C. Parsons
I. Rabb
J. Carter
Y. Watanabe
D. Stephens
J. Washburn
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Conley 70 33.5 21.1 3.4 6.4 1.3 0.3 1.9 43.8 36.4 84.5 0.6 2.8
J. Valanciunas 17 27.8 19.8 10.4 2.1 0.2 1.6 2.5 55.1 31.3 75.9 2.3 8.1
A. Bradley 14 31.6 16.1 3.1 4.0 1.0 0.0 2.0 46.3 38.4 92.0 0.6 2.6
J. Jackson Jr. 58 26.1 13.8 4.7 1.1 0.9 1.4 1.7 50.6 35.9 76.6 1.3 3.4
D. Wright 19 29.2 10.5 4.4 4.5 1.4 0.5 1.5 41.8 19.6 75.0 1.1 3.3
C. Miles 13 22.6 9.3 2.1 1.1 0.6 0.4 0.7 40.0 36.4 92.9 0.1 2.0
J. Holiday 37 28.3 8.2 3.5 1.4 1.2 0.3 1.2 36.8 30.3 89.1 0.6 2.9
K. Anderson 43 29.8 8.0 5.8 3.0 1.3 0.9 1.4 54.3 26.5 57.8 1.1 4.7
T. Dorsey 14 17.3 7.9 3.2 1.5 0.3 0.1 0.6 44.4 40.8 50.0 0.9 2.4
D. Brooks 18 18.3 7.5 1.7 0.9 0.6 0.2 1.1 40.2 37.5 73.3 0.5 1.2
B. Caboclo 28 22.6 7.3 4.4 1.3 0.4 0.9 1.0 42.2 35.1 79.5 1.3 3.1
J. Noah 42 16.5 7.1 5.7 2.1 0.5 0.7 1.2 51.6 0.0 71.6 1.4 4.3
O. Casspi 36 14.4 6.3 3.2 0.7 0.6 0.3 0.6 53.4 34.9 67.2 0.5 2.7
C. Parsons 20 18.4 6.2 2.8 1.4 0.8 0.1 1.1 36.4 26.8 84.6 0.2 2.6
I. Rabb 43 13.0 5.3 3.8 0.9 0.3 0.3 0.7 57.0 20.0 68.5 1.3 2.4
J. Carter 33 13.8 3.0 1.4 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.8 25.0 24.7 72.2 0.3 1.1
Y. Watanabe 11 9.6 2.6 1.8 0.4 0.2 0.1 0.4 33.3 20.0 70.0 0.1 1.7
D. Stephens 1 7.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
J. Washburn 12 12.4 1.1 2.3 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.3 14.8 14.3 75.0 0.6 1.7
Total 76 242.3 103.0 41.6 23.9 8.38 5.54 13.2 45.0 33.8 76.7 8.8 32.8
Clippers
Roster
L. Williams
D. Gallinari
M. Harrell
L. Shamet
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
I. Zubac
P. Beverley
J. Green
L. Mbah a Moute
M. Gortat
J. Motley
G. Temple
T. Wallace
M. Teodosic
W. Chandler
A. Delgado
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Williams 70 26.6 20.3 2.9 5.4 0.8 0.1 2.4 42.9 35.4 87.9 0.5 2.4
D. Gallinari 64 30.4 19.7 6.1 2.5 0.7 0.3 1.4 46.2 43.6 90.6 0.8 5.3
M. Harrell 77 26.4 16.6 6.6 1.9 0.9 1.4 1.6 61.7 18.8 63.7 2.3 4.4
L. Shamet 18 27.3 11.2 2.1 1.9 0.6 0.1 0.7 41.7 45.5 86.7 0.2 1.9
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 77 26.3 10.7 2.8 3.3 1.1 0.6 1.7 47.5 38.2 80.3 0.7 2.1
I. Zubac 19 19.9 8.9 7.9 1.7 0.3 0.9 1.4 50.0 0.0 72.3 2.6 5.3
P. Beverley 76 27.5 7.6 5.0 3.8 0.9 0.6 1.1 40.5 39.5 78.0 1.0 4.0
J. Green 19 18.8 7.4 6.7 0.4 0.5 0.3 1.1 47.4 37.0 81.3 1.3 5.4
L. Mbah a Moute 4 15.3 5.0 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.5 44.4 33.3 40.0 0.5 1.3
M. Gortat 47 16.0 5.0 5.6 1.4 0.1 0.5 1.1 53.2 0.0 72.9 1.4 4.1
J. Motley 20 7.1 4.5 2.1 0.5 0.2 0.1 0.8 50.8 0.0 63.9 0.8 1.4
G. Temple 19 18.5 4.1 2.3 1.3 0.9 0.2 0.5 37.5 25.7 71.4 0.3 2.0
T. Wallace 57 10.2 3.5 1.7 0.7 0.3 0.1 0.5 41.3 22.2 54.5 0.4 1.3
M. Teodosic 15 10.0 3.2 1.1 2.1 0.2 0.1 1.4 42.5 37.0 57.1 0.2 0.9
W. Chandler 8 12.0 2.3 2.6 0.3 0.4 0.3 0.3 26.7 12.5 0.0 0.4 2.3
A. Delgado 2 7.5 1.5 2.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 20.0 0.0 50.0 1.0 1.0
Total 77 241.6 115.1 45.6 23.8 6.75 4.69 13.7 47.1 38.9 79.4 9.8 35.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores