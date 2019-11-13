MIA
CLE

Heat look to keep cooking against Cavaliers

  • FLM
  • Nov 13, 2019

The Miami Heat are off to their best 10-game start since the Big Three Era in 2013-14, and they've done it by overcoming injuries and absences to their lineup.

The Heat look to keep the temperature on high Thursday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers, whom they swept in a four-game season series in 2018-19.

"Just finding a way to win," center Bam Adebayo told the Miami Herald after recording 18 points and a season-high 14 rebounds in the Heat's 117-108 victory over Detroit on Tuesday.

"I feel like we relaxed when we got up big and that's when they started to come back, so fighting against adversity is a good thing for us and it's a learning process. It's early. It's the first 10 games and we need that adversity. You need that type of adversity for the beginning of the year, so as the season goes on, we'll be ready for it."

Adversity has come in various forms for Miami, which has seen forwards Derrick Jones Jr. and Justise Winslow encounter various injuries and shooting guard Dion Waiters suspended for 10 games.

Jimmy Butler, who missed the first three games while on paternity leave, scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter versus the Pistons. The star swingman also had a season-high 13 assists, three rebounds, two steals and zero turnovers.

"He just really controlled the entire game in the fourth quarter offensively for us," coach Erik Spoelstra said of the 30-year-old Butler. "He choreographed basically every action. Either we got him in the middle against the zone or had him handle up top versus the man or zone going down the stretch. He just reads the game and plays the right way, even when there's some stress and pressure and some tough possessions and the momentum shifting.

"It's a great luxury that we certainly don't take for granted. To be able to put the ball in somebody's hands and you know you're going to get something good in a possession."

Cleveland appeared to be in line for something good as it flirted with its first three-game winning streak dating back to the LeBron James days, however Kevin Love's 3-point attempt rimmed out in the waning moments of Tuesday's 98-97 loss to Philadelphia.

"I'm still in disbelief," Love said. "I knew when it left my hand, I thought it was good, everyone on the team thought it was good. That's why I just threw my hands on the top of my head.

"It's like one of those feelings where you expect everyone to be rah rah and then we get a stop at the other end and we win the game. Then you come in here, sit in this corner and feel how I'm feeling. Couldn't ask for a better shot."

Jordan Clarkson's season-high 20 points matched Love on Tuesday while Tristan Thompson posted his eighth double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

"People don't expect much from us," Thompson said, via Cleveland.com. "We just have to keep showing everyone and showing the rest of the league that when you come and play against us, you're going to come for a dogfight."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
J. Butler
22 SF
K. Love
0 PF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
12.9 Reb. Per Game 12.9
44.1 Field Goal % 45.8
44.1 Three Point % 45.8
80.3 Free Throw % 87.3
away team logo
J. Butler SF 22
19.4 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.6 APG
home team logo
K. Love PF 0
18.5 PPG, 12.9 RPG, 3.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Heat 7-3 -----
home team logo Cavaliers 4-6 -----
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, Ohio
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 7-3 111.7 PPG 44.6 RPG 25.9 APG
home team logo Cavaliers 4-6 106.1 PPG 46 RPG 20.4 APG
Key Players
J. Butler SF 19.4 PPG 6.0 RPG 6.6 APG 44.1 FG%
K. Love PF 18.5 PPG 12.9 RPG 3.4 APG 45.8 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Heat
Roster
J. Butler
K. Nunn
G. Dragic
J. Winslow
B. Adebayo
T. Herro
D. Robinson
K. Olynyk
M. Leonard
D. Jones Jr.
J. Johnson
U. Haslem
D. Macon
K. Okpala
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Butler 7 33.4 19.4 6.0 6.6 2.7 0.6 1.9 44.1 23.8 80.3 2.0 4.0
K. Nunn 10 29.2 16.9 2.3 2.8 1.6 0.3 2.3 44.8 38.3 84.2 0.1 2.2
G. Dragic 10 28.7 16.8 3.4 4.9 0.5 0.3 2.4 47.4 44.3 71.7 0.2 3.2
J. Winslow 5 36.2 13.8 8.0 4.8 1.0 0.6 3.2 38.9 25.0 58.8 1.8 6.2
B. Adebayo 10 31.4 13.3 9.8 4.6 1.6 1.4 2.7 58.4 20.0 60.9 2.5 7.3
T. Herro 9 29.2 13.1 4.8 2.2 0.9 0.0 1.8 41.8 37.2 83.3 0.2 4.6
D. Robinson 10 22.6 9.0 2.6 0.6 0.3 0.6 0.8 43.8 39.3 100.0 0.1 2.5
K. Olynyk 10 22.4 7.6 4.9 2.0 1.0 0.5 1.4 36.8 35.7 78.6 0.8 4.1
M. Leonard 10 19.6 7.3 4.0 0.8 0.5 0.6 1.1 61.7 64.7 57.1 0.4 3.6
D. Jones Jr. 4 14.3 7.0 2.0 0.5 0.8 0.0 0.5 60.0 25.0 100.0 0.8 1.3
J. Johnson 4 14.3 5.0 2.5 1.0 0.8 0.5 0.8 47.1 25.0 50.0 0.5 2.0
U. Haslem 1 5.0 2.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0
D. Macon 2 4.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
K. Okpala 2 1.5 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 10 242.5 111.7 44.6 25.9 9.60 5.50 16.9 46.7 38.4 73.2 8.7 35.9
Cavaliers
Roster
C. Sexton
K. Love
T. Thompson
J. Clarkson
L. Nance Jr.
C. Osman
D. Garland
K. Porter
B. Knight
M. Dellavedova
J. Henson
T. Cook
A. McKinnie
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
C. Sexton 10 31.2 18.7 3.1 2.3 0.6 0.1 1.8 44.3 39.6 80.0 0.7 2.4
K. Love 10 32.8 18.5 12.9 3.4 0.7 0.5 3.1 45.8 33.9 87.3 1.1 11.8
T. Thompson 10 33.5 16.5 11.4 2.3 0.9 1.4 0.9 54.2 50.0 58.8 4.8 6.6
J. Clarkson 10 23.0 15.2 2.1 2.2 0.9 0.4 1.2 42.9 29.4 89.7 0.4 1.7
L. Nance Jr. 10 24.5 9.0 6.9 1.2 1.0 0.4 1.1 50.0 37.0 77.8 1.5 5.4
C. Osman 10 30.6 8.8 2.8 2.2 1.1 0.2 1.0 41.3 40.9 66.7 0.3 2.5
D. Garland 10 28.3 8.6 1.8 3.7 1.1 0.0 2.3 32.7 25.0 85.7 0.3 1.5
K. Porter 9 18.7 6.1 2.6 1.0 0.3 0.4 1.0 35.2 16.7 100.0 0.4 2.1
B. Knight 3 12.7 5.3 1.0 2.3 0.3 0.0 1.0 33.3 38.5 50.0 0.0 1.0
M. Dellavedova 8 14.9 3.1 1.8 1.9 0.5 0.1 0.9 32.3 5.9 80.0 0.4 1.4
J. Henson 1 8.0 3.0 3.0 0.0 2.0 2.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 16.7 2.0 1.0
T. Cook 4 2.5 1.5 0.8 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 75.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.3
A. McKinnie 5 3.4 0.6 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.2 100.0 100.0 0.0 0.2 0.6
Total 10 240.0 106.1 46 20.4 7.40 3.70 13.5 43.7 32.5 79.7 10.3 35.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores