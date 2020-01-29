GS
BOS

Celtics return home to honor Bryant, face Warriors

  • FLM
  • Jan 29, 2020

TD Garden gets set to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant as the Boston Celtics host the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

The game is the first in Boston since a helicopter crash claimed the life of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others Sunday. The Celtics have played twice since, wrapping up a 2-1 road trip with a 109-101 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

Bryant was at the center of a heated Celtics-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry early in the century that culminated in NBA Finals matchups in 2008 and 2010. Bryant's Lakers beat the Celtics in seven games in 2010 for the last of his five NBA championships, though the city of Boston showed its respect for the star -- albeit among the usual boos -- when he played his final game at the Garden on Dec. 30, 2015.

"I don't think the fans here really understand how much they drove me to maniacal proportions," Bryant said after that game. "I don't think they understand how much they meant to my career."

The Warriors enter having lost four straight and 14 of their last 15. The matchup wraps their season series with the Celtics; Boston won 105-100 in their first meeting at Golden State on Nov. 15.

The Celtics are nearing the end of a recent spell of injuries among their starters as Jayson Tatum (right groin strain) was upgraded to questionable on Wednesday's injury report. Coach Brad Stevens told local radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub that Tatum will be back "by the weekend" if he doesn't play Thursday.

Even without Tatum, Boston handed Miami just its third loss at home -- and first home loss to an Eastern Conference team -- with Tuesday's win. The Celtics never trailed in the second half, Gordon Hayward leading the way with 29 points and Jaylen Brown adding 25.

"I think we're getting back to Celtic basketball, how we kinda started the year," said Brown postgame. "Getting back to being a team that's aggressive. Being a team that's coming out and looking for bodies, rather than the team that's sitting back on our heels. I think that's the biggest difference."

Boston remains without big man Enes Kanter, who is sidelined by a right hip contusion.

The Warriors are still without stars Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee) as they boast the league's worst record. Golden State was able to hang with the Philadelphia 76ers for three quarters Tuesday before ultimately falling 115-104.

D'Angelo Russell led the Warriors with 28 points, his fifth straight game scoring more than 25. After the contest, coach Steve Kerr spoke to the mood in the building as Philadelphia honored Bryant, who was born in the city and starred at nearby Lower Merion High School.

"Once both teams got going, then it felt like a regular game again," Kerr said. "But it took a little while."

Thursday's game is the second of five on an East Coast road trip for Golden State. Boston plays four of its next five at home.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
D. Russell
0 SG
K. Walker
8 PG
32.1 Min. Per Game 32.1
22.3 Pts. Per Game 22.3
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
43.3 Field Goal % 44.0
43.3 Three Point % 44.0
77.6 Free Throw % 86.9
away team logo
D. Russell SG 0
24.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 6.3 APG
home team logo
K. Walker PG 8
22.3 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.0 APG
1234T
away team logo Warriors 10-38 -----
home team logo Celtics 31-15 -----
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
TD Garden Boston, Massachusetts
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 10-38 105.7 PPG 43.9 RPG 24.8 APG
home team logo Celtics 31-15 112.2 PPG 45.5 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
D. Russell SG 24.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 6.3 APG 43.3 FG%
K. Walker PG 22.3 PPG 4.0 RPG 5.0 APG 44.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
D. Russell
S. Curry
A. Burks
E. Paschall
G. Robinson III
D. Lee
D. Green
O. Spellman
M. Chriss
J. Poole
K. Looney
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Russell 30 32.4 24.0 3.6 6.3 0.9 0.3 3.1 43.3 38.1 77.6 0.4 3.3
S. Curry 4 28.0 20.3 5.0 6.5 1.3 0.5 3.8 40.9 24.3 100.0 1.0 4.0
A. Burks 45 29.2 15.8 4.8 3.2 1.0 0.3 1.6 40.1 36.0 89.8 0.8 4.0
E. Paschall 43 27.0 13.6 4.8 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.5 49.1 28.9 78.0 1.4 3.3
G. Robinson III 45 31.8 12.5 4.8 1.6 0.9 0.3 1.0 47.3 40.0 84.8 1.4 3.4
D. Lee 32 27.6 11.5 5.1 2.5 0.9 0.1 1.4 39.7 33.6 86.8 0.8 4.3
D. Green 35 29.3 8.4 6.3 5.9 1.5 0.8 2.2 38.4 26.6 77.0 0.5 5.8
O. Spellman 45 17.8 7.7 4.6 0.9 0.7 0.5 1.1 43.8 40.6 80.2 1.7 2.9
M. Chriss 43 18.0 7.7 5.4 1.8 0.6 0.9 1.4 51.7 23.1 76.0 1.9 3.5
J. Poole 41 21.3 7.5 1.9 1.9 0.6 0.2 1.0 27.7 27.0 81.0 0.1 1.8
K. Looney 10 10.5 2.6 2.9 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.6 34.4 50.0 60.0 1.5 1.4
Total 48 242.6 105.7 43.9 24.8 8.29 4.44 14.1 42.9 33.9 81.0 10.5 33.4
Celtics
Roster
K. Walker
J. Tatum
J. Brown
G. Hayward
M. Smart
E. Kanter
D. Theis
B. Wanamaker
T. Fall
T. Waters
R. Williams
J. Green
G. Williams
C. Edwards
S. Ojeleye
R. Langford
V. Poirier
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Walker 41 32.1 22.3 4.0 5.0 1.0 0.6 2.2 44.0 38.8 86.9 0.7 3.2
J. Tatum 42 34.0 21.5 6.9 2.9 1.4 0.8 2.1 43.5 36.6 84.1 1.0 5.9
J. Brown 38 33.7 20.1 6.6 2.4 1.2 0.3 2.3 49.5 39.0 74.9 1.1 5.5
G. Hayward 30 32.4 17.0 6.2 4.0 0.7 0.4 1.8 51.7 37.2 87.0 0.9 5.3
M. Smart 37 31.5 12.1 3.6 4.8 1.5 0.5 1.4 36.9 34.4 83.1 0.8 2.8
E. Kanter 36 18.5 9.5 8.2 1.1 0.4 0.9 1.1 60.2 20.0 68.2 3.0 5.2
D. Theis 42 22.5 8.2 6.1 1.6 0.7 1.5 0.8 54.4 29.8 69.8 2.0 4.2
B. Wanamaker 45 18.3 6.2 2.0 2.6 0.6 0.2 1.1 42.1 32.3 91.5 0.3 1.7
T. Fall 4 5.3 4.3 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.8 72.7 0.0 33.3 0.0 2.5
T. Waters 6 9.3 4.3 1.0 1.3 0.7 0.3 0.8 36.0 14.3 100.0 0.0 1.0
R. Williams 19 14.2 3.9 4.6 1.1 0.9 1.1 0.8 67.3 0.0 57.1 1.2 3.4
J. Green 37 9.1 3.4 1.7 0.5 0.5 0.1 0.3 52.7 28.6 64.7 0.4 1.2
G. Williams 44 15.0 3.3 2.5 1.0 0.4 0.5 0.8 38.3 23.7 69.0 0.9 1.7
C. Edwards 29 9.8 3.2 1.4 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.5 31.4 30.6 84.6 0.2 1.2
S. Ojeleye 44 14.7 2.8 1.8 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.2 39.8 36.4 82.4 0.4 1.4
R. Langford 12 9.2 2.4 0.9 0.2 0.3 0.2 0.2 45.5 22.2 87.5 0.4 0.5
V. Poirier 15 5.8 1.7 1.8 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.3 42.3 50.0 75.0 0.6 1.2
Total 46 240.5 112.2 45.5 23.5 8.20 5.89 13.0 46.1 35.6 80.1 10.5 34.9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores