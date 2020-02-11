GS
PHO

Warriors, Suns search for positives before break

  • FLM
  • Feb 11, 2020

The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors, two teams trying to find wins as bottom dwellers in the Western Conference, face each other Wednesday night in Phoenix in the last game before the All-Star break for each.

The Warriors, with their 42nd loss Monday, assured themselves of not finishing with a .500 or better record for the first time since the 2011-2012. The latest defeat was a 113-101 decision against the visiting Miami Heat.

Golden State holds the worst road record in the NBA at 5-23 and is just 1-7 against Pacific Division opponents this season. That one win was a 105-96 decision against Phoenix at home on Dec. 27.

Damion Lee scored 26 points to lead Golden State against the Heat. The Warriors fought back from a 24-point, second-quarter deficit to make it a four-point game in the second half, but the rally fell short.

"In the second half, the guys were great," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "They competed, they played with pace, played with energy and climbed back in the game, but in the end we didn't have enough.

"We were playing against a team that needed a win badly. They lost three in a row ... and they came out and took it to us right away."

Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points in his second game with the Warriors after being acquired in a trade with Minnesota for D'Angelo Russell. He put up 24 points in his Golden State debut, a 125-120 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday.

The Suns lost to the Lakers 125-100 on Monday, their third defeat to the Lakers in three meetings this season. Phoenix was without center Deandre Ayton because ankle injury, and Kelly Oubre Jr. opened the game on the bench.

Ayton is questionable for the Wednesday game.

Oubre was being disciplined Monday for being late for the team bus to the game, according to multiple reports. A bright spot in a disappointing season for the Suns, Oubre came off the bench for the first time this season, and he scored 10 points in 27 minutes.

"Coach had to do what he had to do in order to keep the discipline going," Oubre said, according to the Arizona Republic. "That's not something that we pride ourselves on. Always try to be on time. I can just take it on the chin and learn from it and vow for it to not happen again, but I'm happy Cam (Johnson) played well to start the game off. Next man up."

Johnson, a rookie making his first start, produced eight points in 22 minutes.

Leading scorer Devin Booker had an off night, scoring 10 points on 2-of-11 shooting. The Suns' best highlight of the night was Johnson's powerful dunk over the Lakers' JaVale McGee early in the game.

Phoenix, which has lost six of its past seven games, is looking to go into the All-Star break on a positive note.

"We've got to get that one before the break, there's no excuses," forward Cheick Diallo said.

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
A. Wiggins
22 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.7 Field Goal % 49.9
44.7 Three Point % 49.9
71.2 Free Throw % 91.8
away team logo
A. Wiggins SG 22
21.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 3.5 APG
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
26.4 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.3 APG
1234T
away team logo Warriors 12-42 -----
home team logo Suns 21-33 -----
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 12-42 106.3 PPG 43.1 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Suns 21-33 112.4 PPG 43.4 RPG 26.9 APG
Key Players
A. Wiggins SG 21.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.5 APG 53.8 FG%
D. Booker SG 26.4 PPG 4.2 RPG 6.3 APG 49.9 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
A. Wiggins
S. Curry
E. Paschall
D. Lee
M. Chriss
D. Green
J. Poole
J. Pargo
J. Toscano-Anderson
K. Looney
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Wiggins 2 32.5 21.0 2.0 3.5 2.5 0.5 3.0 53.8 45.5 60.0 0.5 1.5
S. Curry 4 28.0 20.3 5.0 6.5 1.3 0.5 3.8 40.9 24.3 100.0 1.0 4.0
E. Paschall 49 26.7 13.3 4.7 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.5 48.0 28.7 77.2 1.4 3.3
D. Lee 38 27.9 12.1 4.9 2.4 0.9 0.1 1.3 41.4 36.1 88.2 0.8 4.1
M. Chriss 49 18.9 8.5 5.6 1.7 0.7 1.0 1.3 53.2 23.5 76.0 1.9 3.7
D. Green 40 29.1 8.3 6.4 6.2 1.4 0.8 2.2 38.8 28.5 75.6 0.6 5.8
J. Poole 47 21.3 7.7 2.0 2.0 0.6 0.2 1.0 29.4 26.4 83.5 0.1 1.9
J. Pargo 2 11.5 5.0 1.0 3.0 0.5 0.0 1.0 45.5 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5
J. Toscano-Anderson 2 16.5 4.0 3.0 1.5 1.0 0.0 1.5 42.9 100.0 0.0 0.0 3.0
K. Looney 15 11.7 2.9 3.1 0.7 0.5 0.3 0.5 35.3 14.3 66.7 1.5 1.6
Total 54 242.3 106.3 43.1 25.2 8.46 4.63 14.1 43.2 34.1 81.0 10.1 33.0
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
K. Oubre Jr.
D. Ayton
R. Rubio
A. Baynes
F. Kaminsky
D. Saric
M. Bridges
C. Johnson
C. Diallo
J. Carter
T. Jerome
E. Okobo
J. Harper
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 51 35.8 26.4 4.2 6.3 0.7 0.2 3.9 49.9 36.1 91.8 0.5 3.7
K. Oubre Jr. 52 34.5 19.0 6.6 1.5 1.3 0.7 1.6 45.8 36.1 78.7 1.2 5.4
D. Ayton 23 33.0 18.7 12.0 2.2 0.7 1.6 1.9 53.9 0.0 80.4 4.0 8.0
R. Rubio 46 31.5 12.3 4.4 8.6 1.4 0.2 2.6 39.9 33.3 82.9 0.7 3.7
A. Baynes 33 22.9 11.5 5.8 1.9 0.2 0.6 1.2 49.0 33.3 72.1 1.6 4.1
F. Kaminsky 32 22.4 11.0 4.9 2.2 0.4 0.3 1.0 45.5 34.8 67.0 0.9 4.0
D. Saric 48 24.8 9.6 6.0 1.9 0.6 0.3 1.2 44.2 31.4 85.3 1.5 4.5
M. Bridges 54 25.6 8.0 4.0 1.6 1.4 0.6 1.0 50.6 33.9 82.0 0.9 3.1
C. Johnson 41 19.9 7.7 2.9 1.1 0.5 0.3 0.6 40.9 38.7 75.0 0.9 2.0
C. Diallo 37 10.8 4.9 2.8 0.5 0.2 0.3 0.7 66.1 50.0 85.7 0.6 2.2
J. Carter 39 14.3 4.2 1.9 1.4 0.7 0.3 0.7 39.9 40.7 81.3 0.5 1.4
T. Jerome 20 12.0 4.1 1.7 1.8 0.7 0.1 0.7 37.3 32.4 75.0 0.3 1.4
E. Okobo 44 13.3 4.0 1.6 2.2 0.5 0.1 0.6 39.2 36.7 67.8 0.3 1.3
J. Harper 3 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 54 241.4 112.4 43.4 26.9 7.72 4.02 14.3 46.3 34.8 82.0 9.7 33.6
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores