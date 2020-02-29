GS
The Golden State Warriors aren't expecting Stephen Curry back until Sunday, but they'll nonetheless feature two familiar faces when they visit the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night.

Curry has scrimmaged twice with end-of-the-benchers and Warriors coaches this week in his attempt to complete a comeback from a broken left hand suffered in October.

The Warriors have indicated -- but not promised -- that Curry could return Sunday, when the club completes a back-to-back sequence with a home game against Washington.

A final determination likely will not come until pregame warmups.

In the meantime, the club will take an eight-game losing streak into Phoenix to face a Suns team that began a back-to-back of its own Friday with a 113-111 home loss to the Detroit Pistons.

The Warriors' healthy bodies these days include Marquese Chriss, who played his first 2 1/2 seasons with the Suns after having been the No. 8 overall pick of the 2016 draft, and Dragan Bender, who Phoenix snatched four picks earlier in 2016.

Neither came close to living up to expectations in Phoenix, where Chriss averaged 8.5 points in 154 games, while Bender played 171 games and averaged 5.3 points.

Chriss was dealt to Houston and then to Cleveland before landing with Golden State as a non-guaranteed free agent this season. He played so well that he was eventually signed to a guaranteed contract through the end of next season.

Bender, meanwhile, left Phoenix for Milwaukee as a free agent last summer, only to get waived by the Bucks earlier this month. He got a 10-day contract with the Warriors 13 days later.

"Dragan picks things up really easily," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters after Bender's Golden State debut earlier this week. "I'm excited about him. He's a really talented player, and he could be a good fit for us. He's just gotta get comfortable."

Bender will make his first return to Phoenix as a visitor, while Chriss will get a third homecoming, having contributed 18 points and 12 rebounds to a 112-106 Warriors road loss to the Suns earlier this month in his most recent visit.

While the Warriors hope to get Andrew Wiggins back from the back soreness that kept him out of Thursday's 116-86 home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, the Suns won't have the services of Kelly Oubre Jr. anytime soon. He suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee earlier in the week.

Oubre had 15 points in the Suns' win over the Warriors 17 days ago.

Before Friday's loss to Detroit, veteran Ricky Rubio spoke to reporters of the importance of Oubre.

"I've been saying since Day 1 he's kind of the heart of the team," Rubio observed. "He brings a lot, and not just scoring. He brings energy, momentum. Good energy and he just, on and off the court, helps us. Hopefully he can come back soon."

Rubio had 16 points and 13 assists in Friday's loss to Detroit. Devin Booker led the Suns with 26 points, while Deandre Ayton had a double-double of his own with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

The Suns fell to 0-2 on a six-game homestand.

--Field Level Media

Key Players
A. Wiggins
22 SG
D. Booker
1 SG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
26.1 Pts. Per Game 26.1
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
44.8 Field Goal % 48.9
44.8 Three Point % 48.9
72.2 Free Throw % 92.2
away team logo
A. Wiggins SG 22
19.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 2.8 APG
home team logo
D. Booker SG 1
26.1 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Warriors 12-47 -----
home team logo Suns 24-36 -----
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Talking Stick Resort Arena Phoenix, Arizona
Team Stats
away team logo Warriors 12-47 105.6 PPG 42.8 RPG 25.2 APG
home team logo Suns 24-36 112.2 PPG 43.1 RPG 27.1 APG
Key Players
A. Wiggins SG 19.2 PPG 3.5 RPG 2.8 APG 48.3 FG%
D. Booker SG 26.1 PPG 4.2 RPG 6.5 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
A. Wiggins
E. Paschall
D. Lee
M. Chriss
J. Poole
J. Pargo
D. Green
J. Toscano-Anderson
D. Bender
K. Looney
M. Mulder
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 4 28.0 20.3 5.0 6.5 1.3 0.5 3.8 40.9 24.3 100.0 1.0 4.0
A. Wiggins 6 32.2 19.2 3.5 2.8 1.5 1.5 2.0 48.3 42.3 74.1 1.3 2.2
E. Paschall 54 27.0 13.4 4.6 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.6 48.8 27.7 78.3 1.4 3.3
D. Lee 43 28.3 12.4 4.9 2.6 1.0 0.1 1.4 41.6 35.7 88.3 0.7 4.1
M. Chriss 53 19.4 8.8 5.8 1.8 0.6 1.0 1.3 54.1 22.2 76.3 1.8 3.9
J. Poole 52 22.3 8.5 2.1 2.2 0.6 0.2 1.2 31.7 26.5 82.4 0.1 1.9
J. Pargo 3 14.7 8.3 1.0 2.7 0.3 0.0 1.3 50.0 42.9 0.0 0.3 0.7
D. Green 43 28.4 8.0 6.2 6.2 1.4 0.8 2.3 38.9 27.9 75.9 0.5 5.7
J. Toscano-Anderson 7 20.3 6.6 3.9 1.9 1.3 0.4 1.4 51.4 50.0 66.7 0.1 3.7
D. Bender 3 22.3 3.3 4.7 1.7 1.0 0.3 2.0 22.2 18.2 0.0 1.3 3.3
K. Looney 19 13.0 3.1 3.2 0.9 0.6 0.3 0.6 33.8 7.7 70.0 1.4 1.8
M. Mulder 1 22.0 2.0 4.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 4.0
Total 59 242.1 105.6 42.8 25.2 8.46 4.68 14.5 43.4 33.4 81.1 9.9 32.9
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
D. Ayton
K. Oubre Jr.
R. Rubio
F. Kaminsky
A. Baynes
D. Saric
M. Bridges
C. Johnson
C. Diallo
J. Carter
E. Okobo
T. Jerome
J. Bolden
J. Harper
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 57 36.0 26.1 4.2 6.5 0.7 0.2 3.9 49.0 35.5 91.8 0.5 3.7
D. Ayton 28 33.0 19.2 12.0 2.0 0.7 1.6 2.2 55.6 0.0 76.8 4.2 7.8
K. Oubre Jr. 56 34.5 18.7 6.4 1.5 1.3 0.7 1.5 45.2 35.2 78.0 1.2 5.3
R. Rubio 52 31.4 12.8 4.5 8.8 1.6 0.2 2.7 40.7 34.1 83.4 0.7 3.8
F. Kaminsky 32 22.4 11.0 4.9 2.2 0.4 0.3 1.0 45.5 34.8 67.0 0.9 4.0
A. Baynes 38 21.6 10.7 5.5 1.7 0.2 0.5 1.1 48.8 32.6 72.3 1.6 3.9
D. Saric 53 24.3 9.4 5.8 1.9 0.6 0.2 1.3 44.5 31.8 84.6 1.5 4.3
M. Bridges 60 26.2 8.2 3.9 1.7 1.5 0.6 0.9 51.1 34.1 83.7 0.9 3.0
C. Johnson 47 19.9 7.9 2.8 1.0 0.6 0.3 0.6 42.2 40.5 76.2 0.8 2.0
C. Diallo 40 10.6 4.9 2.9 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.7 66.1 50.0 85.7 0.6 2.2
J. Carter 45 14.4 4.3 1.9 1.4 0.8 0.2 0.6 40.1 41.2 83.3 0.5 1.4
E. Okobo 50 13.2 4.0 1.6 2.1 0.4 0.1 0.7 40.1 34.8 67.2 0.3 1.3
T. Jerome 24 11.3 3.8 1.6 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.8 36.2 27.5 78.6 0.3 1.3
J. Bolden 3 11.0 2.0 2.7 0.0 0.7 0.7 0.0 25.0 0.0 100.0 1.0 1.7
J. Harper 3 2.7 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 60 241.3 112.2 43.1 27.1 8.00 3.95 14.5 46.4 34.7 82.1 9.9 33.3
NBA Scores