POR
LAC

No Text

Griffin gone, Clippers lose to Trail Blazers 104-96

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 31, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Damian Lillard knew better than to underestimate the Los Angeles Clippers without newly traded star Blake Griffin.

Sure enough, the Clippers made a run in the fourth quarter but the Portland Trail Blazers won 104-96 on Tuesday night.

''Your mind could be trapped into thinking you don't think they have it,'' said Lillard, who scored 28 points.

CJ McCollum added 16 points and Jusuf Nurkic had 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Blazers, who ended a seven-game skid against the Clippers while winning their third in a row.

Portland shot just 37 percent from the floor, but rode a big third quarter to its third straight win.

''The third quarter was great,'' Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. ''At both ends of the floor we moved the ball. The offense was efficient. Defensively we were on point. The third quarter was the best part of the game.''

The Blazers shot 47 percent in the third, when they outscored the Clippers 30-16 led by Lillard's 10 points.

Griffin was dealt to Detroit in a stunning move on Monday, leaving Los Angeles where he had played his entire career.

''It was definitely tough to see him go,'' said DeAndre Jordan, who had 18 rebounds for the Clippers.

Lou Williams scored 20 points off the bench for the Clippers, who made a run in the fourth after they trailed by 20.

Montrezl Harrell scored 11 of his 15 points early in the period and then Los Angeles scored 10 straight points to get to 100-94.

But the Clippers were limited to one field goal in the final 2 minutes.

OFFENSIVE BOARDS

The Blazers outrebounded the Clippers 59-50, including an 18-9 edge on the offensive glass. ''When they win the offensive rebounds, they win the game,'' Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

LOU WILL

Williams has scored 20 or more points off the bench in 13 straight games, tying Bubbles Hawkins for the second-longest such streak since bench stats were first tracked in 1970-71.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: Lillard has scored 20 or more points in five of his last seven games against the Clippers. ... They improved to 7-17 against LA since the 2011-12 season.

Clippers: F Danilo Gallinari returned to the lineup after missing 19 games with a left glute injury. He had 15 points. ''It will come in time, rhythm, touch and shots. Everything will come,'' he said. ... Williams got a technical in the fourth. ... Dodgers CF Joc Pederson attended.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: Host the Bulls on Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back.

Clippers: Host Chicago on Saturday in the first of two meetings this season.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
L. Williams
23 SG
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
23.5 Pts. Per Game 23.5
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
43.9 Field Goal % 44.3
44.0 Three Point % 44.9
91.5 Free Throw % 89.5
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 0:00
  Wesley Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:00
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:07
  Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum 0:29
  Lou Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:32
  Defensive rebound by Wesley Johnson 0:37
  Damian Lillard missed driving layup 0:39
  Bad pass turnover on DeAndre Jordan, stolen by Damian Lillard 0:59
  Defensive rebound by DeAndre Jordan 1:02
  Jusuf Nurkic missed layup 1:02
  Offensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 1:03
Team Stats
Points 104 96
Field Goals 36-98 (36.7%) 35-85 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 13-30 (43.3%) 6-22 (27.3%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 65 56
Offensive 18 9
Defensive 41 41
Team 6 6
Assists 21 22
Steals 12 5
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 2
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
28 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
M. Harrell PF 5
15 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 28-22 30263018104
home team logo Clippers 25-25 2724162996
O/U 221.5, LAC +3.0
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 221.5, LAC +3.0
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 28-22 104.9 PPG 44.9 RPG 19.2 APG
home team logo Clippers 25-25 107.6 PPG 43.3 RPG 21.9 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 25.2 PPG 4.7 RPG 6.5 APG 44.0 FG%
L. Williams SG 23.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.2 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 28 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
L. Williams SG 20 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
36.7 FG% 41.2
43.3 3PT FG% 27.3
86.4 FT% 76.9
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 35 28 4 7 3 1 2 1 6/14 5/10 11/11 0 4 48 +11
C. McCollum 35 16 5 2 3 0 2 1 5/18 3/7 3/3 1 4 26 +11
J. Nurkic 27 14 20 1 2 0 2 2 7/17 0/0 0/1 7 13 36 +10
A. Aminu 31 11 10 2 0 1 2 2 4/13 2/7 1/1 1 9 24 +14
E. Turner 30 5 5 3 2 1 2 5 2/8 1/2 0/0 2 3 17 +8
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
E. Turner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 35 28 4 7 3 1 2 1 6/14 5/10 11/11 0 4 48 +11
C. McCollum 35 16 5 2 3 0 2 1 5/18 3/7 3/3 1 4 26 +11
J. Nurkic 27 14 20 1 2 0 2 2 7/17 0/0 0/1 7 13 36 +10
A. Aminu 31 11 10 2 0 1 2 2 4/13 2/7 1/1 1 9 24 +14
E. Turner 30 5 5 3 2 1 2 5 2/8 1/2 0/0 2 3 17 +8
Bench
E. Davis
S. Napier
Z. Collins
P. Connaughton
M. Harkless
M. Leonard
J. Layman
N. Vonleh
C. Wilcox
C. Swanigan
W. Baldwin IV
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Davis 20 14 9 0 1 2 0 4 5/8 0/0 4/6 5 4 26 -2
S. Napier 21 10 1 3 0 0 1 2 4/9 2/3 0/0 1 0 16 -2
Z. Collins 15 4 5 0 1 1 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 4 11 -6
P. Connaughton 21 2 0 3 0 0 1 2 1/7 0/1 0/0 0 0 7 -4
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Layman - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vonleh - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilcox - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Baldwin IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 104 59 21 12 6 12 21 36/98 13/30 19/22 18 41 211 +40
Clippers
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Wallace
M. Teodosic
D. Jordan
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 25 15 5 1 0 0 0 2 6/12 1/4 2/2 0 5 22 -2
T. Wallace 36 15 0 3 1 0 3 2 7/13 0/1 1/2 0 0 19 -9
M. Teodosic 28 9 5 3 1 0 1 1 3/9 1/5 2/2 0 5 20 +3
D. Jordan 33 8 19 2 0 1 3 1 3/6 0/0 2/4 3 16 29 -11
W. Johnson 27 5 8 3 1 4 0 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 7 24 -15
Starters
D. Gallinari
T. Wallace
M. Teodosic
D. Jordan
W. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Gallinari 25 15 5 1 0 0 0 2 6/12 1/4 2/2 0 5 22 -2
T. Wallace 36 15 0 3 1 0 3 2 7/13 0/1 1/2 0 0 19 -9
M. Teodosic 28 9 5 3 1 0 1 1 3/9 1/5 2/2 0 5 20 +3
D. Jordan 33 8 19 2 0 1 3 1 3/6 0/0 2/4 3 16 29 -11
W. Johnson 27 5 8 3 1 4 0 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 7 24 -15
Bench
L. Williams
M. Harrell
S. Thornwell
S. Dekker
P. Beverley
A. Bradley
T. Harris
A. Rivers
B. Marjanovic
C. Williams
J. Evans
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Williams 38 20 1 5 1 1 4 1 5/26 2/9 8/9 1 0 29 0
M. Harrell 17 15 7 3 1 1 0 4 5/9 0/0 5/6 3 4 30 +2
S. Thornwell 18 9 2 0 0 0 1 1 4/4 1/1 0/1 0 2 10 -9
S. Dekker 15 0 3 2 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 6 +1
P. Beverley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rivers - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Marjanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 237 96 50 22 5 7 13 17 35/85 6/22 20/26 9 41 189 -40
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores