MEM
OKC

No Text

George, Westbrook lead Thunder past Grizzlies 137-123

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 12, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook needed rebounds to reach a milestone, so Paul George took care of the points.

George scored 40 points, Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123 on Wednesday night.

Westbrook entered the game 16 rebounds shy of becoming the first player to average a triple-double for a season more than once. He reached that total with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter and received a standing ovation. He finished with just six points, but had a career-high 20 rebounds and 19 assists.

''I'm very, very thankful and blessed, man, to go out and compete,'' Westbrook said. ''Like I've said many, many times, I don't take this game for granted. I don't take going out on the floor and competing for granted.''

George made 13 of 20 shots, including eight of 14 3-pointers.

''I just caught a rhythm early,'' George said. ''It's just sticking with it, staying with the process and just putting work in - a lot of work in. It paid off tonight.''

With a loss, the Thunder would have been a No. 8 seed and forced to play No. 1 seed Houston in the first round. Instead, Oklahoma City will play Utah.

Steven Adams scored 24 points and Corey Brewer added 17 for the Thunder, who matched a franchise record with 20 made 3-pointers.

Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 36 points for Memphis.

Westbrook had one of the most unusual first halves of his career to help the Thunder take a 20-point lead. He had 12 assists and 11 rebounds, yet only scored one point and took two shots. George scored 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 5 on 3-pointers in the first half to help Oklahoma City score a season-high 77 points in the first half.

Brooks scored 16 points in the third quarter to help the Grizzlies trim their deficit to 105-96 at the end of the third quarter. The Grizzlies scored 39 points in the period.

Memphis hung tough in the fourth quarter before back-to-back 3-pointers by Terrance Ferguson and George pushed Oklahoma City's lead to 133-116.

''Obviously, I thought we had plays where we could have prevented points, but for the most part, they (Memphis) just played really well tonight,'' George said. ''I thought we did a great job of not falling into just being complacent. I thought we played phenomenal tonight. It just so happened that they played well as well. It's like that sometimes. It's just great that we played well enough to win.''

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Marc Gasol (rest), Tyreke Evans (personal reasons), JaMychal Green (knee soreness), Wayne Selden Jr. (right knee soreness), Andrew Harrison (right wrist/left shoulder) and Jarell Martin (left ankle) all sat out.

Thunder: Westbrook brought F Nick Collison out to midcourt with him before the game. Westbrook said he wasn't sure if it would be the 37-year-old Collison's last regular-season game, but he wanted the crowd to acknowledge Collison's contribution to the franchise. ... G Alex Abrines (concussion protocol) did not play. ... Westbrook had seven assists in the first quarter. ... Brewer was fouled on a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and left the game for good with a knee sprain.

STAT LINES

Westbrook matched a season low with two field goals made and set a season low with nine field goal attempts.

SUPPORTING CAST

Westbrook didn't shoot well, but the other four starters shot a combined 33 for 55 from the field.

QUOTABLE

Bickerstaff on the team's 22-60 finish: ''When you go through these types of times, everybody who is involved's true character comes out. It's easy when things are roses and sunshine to be a good player, a good teammate, to be a positive coach, whatever it may be. But these times, who are you? Hopefully everybody involved learned from it.''

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Season is over.

Thunder: Will open the playoffs this weekend.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP

---

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Brooks
8 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
36.4 Min. Per Game 36.4
25.6 Pts. Per Game 25.6
10.1 Ast. Per Game 10.1
9.9 Reb. Per Game 9.9
50.0 Field Goal % 44.9
52.1 Three Point % 44.9
87.0 Free Throw % 73.7
+ 3 Ben McLemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kobi Simmons 0:10
  Defensive rebound by Deyonta Davis 0:14
  Josh Huestis missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:17
+ 1 Kobi Simmons made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:40
+ 1 Kobi Simmons made 1st of 2 free throws 0:40
  Shooting foul on Daniel Hamilton 0:40
+ 1 Nick Collison made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:51
  Team rebound 0:51
  Nick Collison missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:51
  Shooting foul on Omari Johnson 0:51
+ 1 Ben McLemore made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:01
Team Stats
Points 123 137
Field Goals 44-91 (48.4%) 47-85 (55.3%)
3-Pointers 13-31 (41.9%) 20-43 (46.5%)
Free Throws 22-24 (91.7%) 23-32 (71.9%)
Total Rebounds 44 52
Offensive 10 8
Defensive 32 37
Team 2 7
Assists 22 32
Steals 9 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 13 14
Fouls 22 23
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
D. Brooks SF 24
36 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
6 PTS, 20 REB, 19 AST
1234T
away team logo Grizzlies 22-60 28293927123
home team logo Thunder 48-34 38392832137
O/U 211.5, OKC -16.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 211.5, OKC -16.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Grizzlies 22-60 99.0 PPG 40.5 RPG 21.5 APG
home team logo Thunder 48-34 107.5 PPG 45.1 RPG 21.2 APG
Key Players
D. Brooks SF 10.6 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.7 APG 43.5 FG%
P. George SF 21.7 PPG 5.7 RPG 3.3 APG 42.7 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Brooks SF 36 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
P. George SF 40 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
48.4 FG% 55.3
41.9 3PT FG% 46.5
91.7 FT% 71.9
Grizzlies
Starters
D. Brooks
K. Simmons
B. McLemore
I. Rabb
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Brooks 33 36 7 1 2 0 2 2 14/22 3/7 5/5 1 6 45 0
K. Simmons 33 15 1 5 0 0 2 3 4/12 1/4 6/6 0 1 24 -9
B. McLemore 31 14 4 3 0 0 1 3 4/8 2/5 4/4 1 3 23 -22
I. Rabb 31 12 13 4 1 0 0 5 5/12 0/0 2/2 5 8 34 -14
D. Davis 29 6 8 2 1 1 2 2 3/8 0/0 0/1 1 7 18 -5
Starters
D. Brooks
K. Simmons
B. McLemore
I. Rabb
D. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Brooks 33 36 7 1 2 0 2 2 14/22 3/7 5/5 1 6 45 0
K. Simmons 33 15 1 5 0 0 2 3 4/12 1/4 6/6 0 1 24 -9
B. McLemore 31 14 4 3 0 0 1 3 4/8 2/5 4/4 1 3 23 -22
I. Rabb 31 12 13 4 1 0 0 5 5/12 0/0 2/2 5 8 34 -14
D. Davis 29 6 8 2 1 1 2 2 3/8 0/0 0/1 1 7 18 -5
Bench
M. Chalmers
O. Johnson
M. Brooks
M. Henry
M. Conley
M. Gasol
C. Parsons
T. Evans
M. Teague
J. Green
A. Harrison
J. Martin
B. Weber
W. Selden Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Chalmers 20 13 0 1 1 1 2 2 4/8 2/6 3/3 0 0 15 -4
O. Johnson 24 13 4 4 1 0 1 3 5/8 3/5 0/0 0 4 25 -5
M. Brooks 22 9 4 2 2 0 3 0 3/10 1/2 2/3 2 2 16 -4
M. Henry 13 5 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 1 7 -7
M. Conley - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gasol - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Parsons - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Evans - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Weber - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Selden Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 123 42 22 9 2 13 22 44/91 13/31 22/24 10 32 207 -70
Thunder
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
C. Brewer
C. Anthony
R. Westbrook
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 34 40 4 2 2 1 2 3 13/20 8/14 6/8 1 3 49 +15
S. Adams 36 24 7 0 1 0 2 2 9/12 0/0 6/7 1 6 30 +17
C. Brewer 31 17 3 1 1 0 1 3 7/13 2/5 1/2 2 1 22 +10
C. Anthony 23 10 3 2 1 0 1 5 4/10 1/5 1/1 0 3 17 +5
R. Westbrook 37 6 20 19 2 0 5 0 2/9 0/2 2/3 3 17 61 +17
Starters
P. George
S. Adams
C. Brewer
C. Anthony
R. Westbrook
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
P. George 34 40 4 2 2 1 2 3 13/20 8/14 6/8 1 3 49 +15
S. Adams 36 24 7 0 1 0 2 2 9/12 0/0 6/7 1 6 30 +17
C. Brewer 31 17 3 1 1 0 1 3 7/13 2/5 1/2 2 1 22 +10
C. Anthony 23 10 3 2 1 0 1 5 4/10 1/5 1/1 0 3 17 +5
R. Westbrook 37 6 20 19 2 0 5 0 2/9 0/2 2/3 3 17 61 +17
Bench
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
R. Felton
P. Patterson
J. Huestis
N. Collison
D. Johnson
D. Hamilton
K. Singler
A. Abrines
A. Roberson
P. Dozier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Grant 21 12 2 2 0 2 0 3 3/4 0/1 6/6 0 2 20 +11
T. Ferguson 25 12 2 2 1 0 0 3 4/8 4/8 0/0 0 2 19 +9
R. Felton 11 9 1 1 0 0 2 0 3/5 3/4 0/0 0 1 10 -1
P. Patterson 11 3 2 2 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2 8 +1
J. Huestis 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0 3 -3
N. Collison 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/5 1 0 2 -5
D. Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -3
D. Hamilton 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -3
K. Singler - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Dozier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 137 45 32 8 3 14 23 47/85 20/43 23/32 8 37 243 +70
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores