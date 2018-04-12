George, Westbrook lead Thunder past Grizzlies 137-123
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook needed rebounds to reach a milestone, so Paul George took care of the points.
George scored 40 points, Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123 on Wednesday night.
Westbrook entered the game 16 rebounds shy of becoming the first player to average a triple-double for a season more than once. He reached that total with just over nine minutes left in the third quarter and received a standing ovation. He finished with just six points, but had a career-high 20 rebounds and 19 assists.
''I'm very, very thankful and blessed, man, to go out and compete,'' Westbrook said. ''Like I've said many, many times, I don't take this game for granted. I don't take going out on the floor and competing for granted.''
George made 13 of 20 shots, including eight of 14 3-pointers.
''I just caught a rhythm early,'' George said. ''It's just sticking with it, staying with the process and just putting work in - a lot of work in. It paid off tonight.''
With a loss, the Thunder would have been a No. 8 seed and forced to play No. 1 seed Houston in the first round. Instead, Oklahoma City will play Utah.
Steven Adams scored 24 points and Corey Brewer added 17 for the Thunder, who matched a franchise record with 20 made 3-pointers.
Dillon Brooks scored a career-high 36 points for Memphis.
Westbrook had one of the most unusual first halves of his career to help the Thunder take a 20-point lead. He had 12 assists and 11 rebounds, yet only scored one point and took two shots. George scored 26 points on 9-of-10 shooting, including 5 of 5 on 3-pointers in the first half to help Oklahoma City score a season-high 77 points in the first half.
Brooks scored 16 points in the third quarter to help the Grizzlies trim their deficit to 105-96 at the end of the third quarter. The Grizzlies scored 39 points in the period.
Memphis hung tough in the fourth quarter before back-to-back 3-pointers by Terrance Ferguson and George pushed Oklahoma City's lead to 133-116.
''Obviously, I thought we had plays where we could have prevented points, but for the most part, they (Memphis) just played really well tonight,'' George said. ''I thought we did a great job of not falling into just being complacent. I thought we played phenomenal tonight. It just so happened that they played well as well. It's like that sometimes. It's just great that we played well enough to win.''
TIP-INS
Grizzlies: Marc Gasol (rest), Tyreke Evans (personal reasons), JaMychal Green (knee soreness), Wayne Selden Jr. (right knee soreness), Andrew Harrison (right wrist/left shoulder) and Jarell Martin (left ankle) all sat out.
Thunder: Westbrook brought F Nick Collison out to midcourt with him before the game. Westbrook said he wasn't sure if it would be the 37-year-old Collison's last regular-season game, but he wanted the crowd to acknowledge Collison's contribution to the franchise. ... G Alex Abrines (concussion protocol) did not play. ... Westbrook had seven assists in the first quarter. ... Brewer was fouled on a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and left the game for good with a knee sprain.
STAT LINES
Westbrook matched a season low with two field goals made and set a season low with nine field goal attempts.
SUPPORTING CAST
Westbrook didn't shoot well, but the other four starters shot a combined 33 for 55 from the field.
QUOTABLE
Bickerstaff on the team's 22-60 finish: ''When you go through these types of times, everybody who is involved's true character comes out. It's easy when things are roses and sunshine to be a good player, a good teammate, to be a positive coach, whatever it may be. But these times, who are you? Hopefully everybody involved learned from it.''
UP NEXT
Grizzlies: Season is over.
Thunder: Will open the playoffs this weekend.
---
|36.4
|Min. Per Game
|36.4
|25.6
|Pts. Per Game
|25.6
|10.1
|Ast. Per Game
|10.1
|9.9
|Reb. Per Game
|9.9
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|44.9
|52.1
|Three Point %
|44.9
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|Team Stats
|Points
|123
|137
|Field Goals
|44-91 (48.4%)
|47-85 (55.3%)
|3-Pointers
|13-31 (41.9%)
|20-43 (46.5%)
|Free Throws
|22-24 (91.7%)
|23-32 (71.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|52
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|32
|37
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|22
|32
|Steals
|9
|8
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|14
|Fouls
|22
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|48.4
|FG%
|55.3
|
|
|41.9
|3PT FG%
|46.5
|
|
|91.7
|FT%
|71.9
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|M. Chalmers
|20
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4/8
|2/6
|3/3
|0
|0
|15
|-4
|O. Johnson
|24
|13
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|4
|25
|-5
|M. Brooks
|22
|9
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|0
|3/10
|1/2
|2/3
|2
|2
|16
|-4
|M. Henry
|13
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|7
|-7
|Total
|236
|123
|42
|22
|9
|2
|13
|22
|44/91
|13/31
|22/24
|10
|32
|207
|-70
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|P. George
|34
|40
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|13/20
|8/14
|6/8
|1
|3
|49
|+15
|S. Adams
|36
|24
|7
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|9/12
|0/0
|6/7
|1
|6
|30
|+17
|C. Brewer
|31
|17
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|7/13
|2/5
|1/2
|2
|1
|22
|+10
|C. Anthony
|23
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|4/10
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|3
|17
|+5
|R. Westbrook
|37
|6
|20
|19
|2
|0
|5
|0
|2/9
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|17
|61
|+17
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|FPTS
|+/-
|J. Grant
|21
|12
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/1
|6/6
|0
|2
|20
|+11
|T. Ferguson
|25
|12
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|2
|19
|+9
|R. Felton
|11
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3/5
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|10
|-1
|P. Patterson
|11
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|8
|+1
|J. Huestis
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|N. Collison
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/5
|1
|0
|2
|-5
|D. Johnson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|D. Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|-3
|Total
|234
|137
|45
|32
|8
|3
|14
|23
|47/85
|20/43
|23/32
|8
|37
|243
|+70