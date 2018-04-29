NO
Warriors use big second quarter to pull away, rout Pelicans

  • STATS AP
  • Apr 29, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) Kevin Durant had 26 points and 13 rebounds, Draymond Green dazzled all over the floor with his fourth career postseason triple-double, and the Golden State Warriors thoroughly overmatched the New Orleans Pelicans for a 123-101 win in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals Saturday night.

Green finished with 16 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks and just with his hustle and energy helped the defending champions pull away with a superb, decisive second quarter.

Now, they likely get Stephen Curry back for Game 2 on Tuesday night and all that he brings - even if in a limited role initially.

Anthony Davis had 21points and 10 rebounds, scoring 10 in the first quarter before having a tougher time generating shots the rest of the way to finish 9 for 20. Jrue Holiday was held to 4-for-14 shooting and 11 points.

Golden State again played without two-time MVP Curry, who has been sidelined since March 23 with a sprained left knee. Coach Steve Kerr called it ''very likely'' Curry would play Game 2 in the best-of-seven series.

Klay Thompson, who led Golden State with 27 points, hit back-to-back 3-pointers late in the first half that made it 76-48. But New Orleans ended the second on a 7-0 run and Darius Miller's 73-foot heave at the halftime buzzer counted after review, getting the Pelicans within 76-55 at the break. They hit another buzzer-beater to end the third but it was way too late.

Rajon Rondo had nine points and dished out 11 assists for New Orleans.

But once Golden State got going in transition, Oracle Arena started rocking and the Pelicans couldn't keep pace - with tempo being something the Warriors know is key this series. They opened the second with a 13-5 burst and were on their way.

Davis, who averaged 33 points, 12 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in a first-round sweep of Portland, made 5 of 7 shots in the opening period.

Green has been brilliant on the boards as Golden State keeps taking its defense up a level. He had games of 19 and 18 rebounds in the final two matchups of a five-game series with San Antonio in the first round.

Nick Young started at forward for the Warriors while 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala remained in the starting lineup in place of Curry as Golden State won a franchise-record 13th straight postseason home game.

The Warriors swept the Pelicans in the only other playoff meeting between the franchises in the 2015 first round as Golden State went on to capture its first championship in 40 years.

HIGH-FLYING W'S

Golden State had its highest scoring postseason first half as well as second quarter. The 76 points topped 73 against Phoenix on May 4, 1994, while 41 in the second bested 40 scored against Utah on May 11, 2007.

Golden State shot 13 for 20 in the second, making four 3s and 11 of 14 free throws.

PALS

Kerr and Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry shared a nice greeting and laugh before the series got going. As general manager in Phoenix, Kerr worked with Gentry and then made him the first call to be his top assistant when Kerr became head coach of the Warriors before the 2014-15 season.

CURRY OUT

As usual, Curry insisted he ''feels great and he's ready to go,'' said Kerr, who is encouraged his superstar point guard feels so good.

''Just made the decision based on giving him the extra few days and the fact he only scrimmaged yesterday,'' Kerr said. ''You've been out five weeks and we're playing in the playoffs, I don't think one scrimmage is enough, even though he feels great, he wants to play and pleaded his case. But we're going to sit him tonight and very likely he'll play Game 2.''

Curry returned to full practice with contact Thursday and only scrimmaged 5 on 5 for the first time Friday, and Kerr prefers that Curry get additional on-court time at full speed Sunday.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: The Pelicans' 126-120 win April 7 in Oakland snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Warriors. ''We approach the game as if everybody's washed their hands of everything that has happened,'' Gentry said. ... Gentry received a technical at the 8:43 mark of the first quarter. ... The Pelicans shot 7 for 23 in the second. ... New Orleans surrendered 110 or more points in the last 11 regular-season games against Golden State.

Warriors: Green topped Tom Gola's three playoff triple-doubles for most in franchise history. ... Young, who played 21 minutes, made a 3 on his first shot and another late in the game on his second attempt. ... Golden State has won 25 of the last 27 meetings overall vs. the Pelicans. ... Jay-Z and Beyonce sat courtside.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

Key Players
A. Davis
23 PF
K. Durant
35 SF
34.2 Min. Per Game 34.2
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
53.2 Field Goal % 51.5
53.3 Three Point % 51.5
82.7 Free Throw % 88.7
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:00
  Offensive rebound by Jordan Bell 0:26
  Nick Young missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:28
+ 2 Cheick Diallo made reverse layup, assist by Jordan Crawford 0:40
  Defensive rebound by Darius Miller 0:55
  Damian Jones missed jump shot 0:58
+ 2 Jordan Crawford made turnaround jump shot 1:10
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Crawford 1:17
  Quinn Cook missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:21
  Out of bounds turnover on Ian Clark 1:28
+ 1 Damian Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:41
Team Stats
Points 101 123
Field Goals 42-96 (43.8%) 44-91 (48.4%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 11-27 (40.7%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 24-32 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 46 65
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 35 44
Team 4 8
Assists 24 33
Steals 7 8
Blocks 3 10
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 24 16
Technicals 2 0
R. Rondo PG 9
9 PTS, 8 REB, 11 AST
D. Green PF 23
16 PTS, 15 REB, 11 AST
1234T
away team logo 6 Pelicans 0-1 34211927101
home team logo 2 Warriors 1-0 35412720123
Team Stats
away team logo Pelicans 0-1 111.7 PPG 44.4 RPG 26.8 APG
home team logo Warriors 1-0 113.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 29.3 APG
Key Players
A. Davis PF 33.0 PPG 12.3 RPG 1.3 APG 57.0 FG%
K. Thompson SG 22.6 PPG 3.0 RPG 2.8 APG 52.9 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis PF 21 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
K. Thompson SG 27 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
43.8 FG% 48.4
32.0 3PT FG% 40.7
81.8 FT% 75.0
Pelicans
Bench
J. Crawford
D. Miller
I. Clark
C. Diallo
S. Hill
A. Ajinca
D. Liggins
D. Cousins
C. Cooke
L. Drew
F. Jackson
E. Okafor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Crawford 8 14 3 1 0 0 1 1 6/7 2/3 0/0 0 3 18 +5
D. Miller 24 9 3 6 1 0 1 2 3/7 2/5 1/1 0 3 24 +1
I. Clark 28 7 0 0 0 0 2 4 3/10 1/4 0/0 0 0 5 -23
C. Diallo 14 4 3 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 1 7 +1
S. Hill 16 2 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 2 3 -11
A. Ajinca - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Liggins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Cousins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooke - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Drew - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Okafor - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 101 42 24 7 3 12 24 42/96 8/25 9/11 7 35 189 -110
Warriors
Bench
Q. Cook
S. Livingston
D. West
K. Looney
J. McGee
D. Jones
J. Bell
S. Curry
P. McCaw
C. Boucher
Z. Pachulia
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
Q. Cook 21 11 3 3 0 0 1 1 4/9 0/3 3/4 0 3 19 +2
S. Livingston 22 10 2 3 0 0 0 1 3/6 0/0 4/4 0 2 18 +15
D. West 12 8 2 4 2 1 2 2 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 0 19 +2
K. Looney 23 3 6 3 1 1 1 3 1/1 0/0 1/4 2 4 16 +34
J. McGee 6 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 0 5 -9
D. Jones 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 -7
J. Bell 8 0 3 2 1 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2 9 -5
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaw - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boucher - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Pachulia - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 123 57 33 8 10 13 16 44/91 11/27 24/32 13 44 251 +110
NBA Scores