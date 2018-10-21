SAC
Kings top Thunder 131-120, ruin Westbrook's season debut

  • Oct 21, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Iman Shumpert scored 26 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 131-120 on Sunday night to spoil Russell Westbrook's season debut.

Westbrook missed the preseason and the first two regular-season games after having a procedure to deal with inflammation in his right knee. He had 32 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes after averaging a triple-double the past two seasons,

De'Aaron Fox scored 22 points and Buddy Hield added 17 for the Kings. They shot 54.9 percent to earn their first win of the season.

Paul George scored 29 points and Steven Adams added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Thunder.

Sacramento led 68-56 at halftime behind 54.5 percent shooting. Westbrook had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists at the break.

The Kings pushed their lead to 17 in the third quarter, but the Thunder rallied. A driving dunk by rookie Hamidou Diallo cut Sacramento's lead to 10 and helped bring the crowd back into the game. Oklahoma City closed the quarter strong, but Sacramento still led 97-90 entering the fourth.

The Thunder cut the deficit to five in the fourth quarter, but Sacramento held on. Hield hit a 3-pointer with just over 2 minutes remaining to slow Oklahoma City's momentum.

TIP-INS

Kings: Shumpert scored 16 points in the first quarter and helped the Kings shoot 60 percent in the period. ... Marvin Bagley III, a rookie from Duke, finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. He had scored 19 points in his previous game against New Orleans. ... Hield, who played his college ball at Oklahoma, got a warm ovation during pregame introductions.

Thunder: Westbrook scored 11 points in the first quarter. ... George, Adams and backup center Nerlens Noel each committed three fouls in the first half. George committed his fifth foul late in the third quarter. ... The Thunder made just 19 of 30 free throws.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Denver on Tuesday night.

Thunder: Host Boston on Thursday night.

---

Key Players
W. Cauley-Stein
00 C
S. Adams
12 C
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
14.5 Reb. Per Game 14.5
62.5 Field Goal % 56.7
65.5 Three Point % 60.9
54.5 Free Throw % 55.6
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:04
  Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox 0:27
  Jerami Grant missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
  Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by Hamidou Diallo 0:37
  Offensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox 0:40
  De'Aaron Fox missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:42
+ 1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 0:42
  Personal foul on Steven Adams 0:42
  Bad pass turnover on Dennis Schroder, stolen by De'Aaron Fox 0:44
+ 2 Willie Cauley-Stein made dunk, assist by Justin Jackson 0:45
+ 3 Paul George made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dennis Schroder 0:54
Team Stats
Points 131 120
Field Goals 50-91 (54.9%) 46-104 (44.2%)
3-Pointers 10-22 (45.5%) 9-39 (23.1%)
Free Throws 21-28 (75.0%) 19-30 (63.3%)
Total Rebounds 54 63
Offensive 12 18
Defensive 34 33
Team 8 12
Assists 28 23
Steals 11 11
Blocks 7 9
Turnovers 17 18
Fouls 26 29
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
D. Fox PG 5
22 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
32 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST
1234T
away team logo Kings 0-2 34342934131
home team logo Thunder 0-2 32243430120
O/U 223, OKC -11
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
O/U 223, OKC -11
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Kings 0-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Thunder 0-2 101.2 PPG 44 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
I. Shumpert SG 7.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.0 APG 45.5 FG%
R. Westbrook PG PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
I. Shumpert SG 26 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
R. Westbrook PG 32 PTS 12 REB 8 AST
54.9 FG% 44.2
45.5 3PT FG% 23.1
75.0 FT% 63.3
Kings
Starters
I. Shumpert
D. Fox
B. Hield
W. Cauley-Stein
N. Bjelica
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
I. Shumpert 30 26 3 4 3 2 2 4 9/13 4/7 4/5 0 3 40 +9
D. Fox 41 22 4 10 1 1 4 4 7/12 1/4 7/9 1 3 44 +16
B. Hield 23 17 5 2 0 0 2 3 6/11 2/4 3/3 0 5 24 +8
W. Cauley-Stein 22 13 7 2 1 0 1 4 6/11 0/0 1/2 4 3 24 +5
N. Bjelica 30 12 5 4 3 1 1 2 5/6 2/2 0/0 0 5 28 +10
Bench
M. Bagley III
J. Jackson
Y. Ferrell
H. Giles
B. McLemore
S. Labissiere
K. Koufos
F. Mason III
B. Bogdanovic
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
Z. Randolph
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
M. Bagley III 23 13 7 0 1 0 4 3 5/13 0/0 3/6 5 2 17 +6
J. Jackson 26 11 5 3 0 0 1 1 4/6 1/2 2/2 0 5 21 -5
Y. Ferrell 19 9 4 0 1 1 1 1 4/7 0/2 1/1 1 3 14 +1
H. Giles 16 8 6 2 1 2 1 4 4/10 0/0 0/0 1 5 20 +2
B. McLemore 2 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 2 +5
S. Labissiere 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -2
K. Koufos - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bogdanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Randolph - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 131 46 28 11 7 17 26 50/91 10/22 21/28 12 34 234 +55
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
P. Patterson
T. Ferguson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
R. Westbrook 35 32 12 8 0 0 5 2 13/23 1/6 5/11 2 10 55 -13
P. George 32 29 6 2 3 0 4 5 10/18 3/9 6/6 0 6 38 -7
S. Adams 33 10 14 0 2 3 3 4 3/7 0/0 4/8 8 6 26 -6
P. Patterson 12 4 2 0 1 1 0 0 1/6 1/6 1/1 0 2 8 -12
T. Ferguson 19 2 2 0 1 0 1 2 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 1 4 -11
Bench
D. Schroder
H. Diallo
J. Grant
N. Noel
A. Abrines
A. Nader
A. Roberson
D. Burton
T. Davis
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
R. Felton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Schroder 32 14 4 8 1 0 3 4 5/16 2/5 2/2 1 3 32 -5
H. Diallo 21 11 1 2 2 0 1 3 5/7 1/2 0/0 1 0 17 0
J. Grant 27 7 3 1 1 2 1 3 3/12 0/5 1/2 2 1 14 -1
N. Noel 13 6 5 0 0 2 0 6 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 2 13 -3
A. Abrines 5 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 5 +5
A. Nader - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 229 120 51 23 11 9 18 29 46/104 9/39 19/30 18 33 212 -53
NBA Scores