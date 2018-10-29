WAS
Harris scores 22 and the Clippers down the Wizards

  • STATS AP
  • Oct 29, 2018

LOS ANGELES (AP) Tobias Harris scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Clippers coast to a 136-104 victory over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night.

Lou Williams added 17 points on his 32nd birthday for the Clippers, who had nine players in double-figures as they shot 54 percent from the field, made 16-of-29 3-pointers, and outrebounded Washington 57-45.

The Clippers won for the fourth time in their last five games.

Bradley Beal scored 20 points and John Wall added 18 for Washington, which shot 40 percent and missed 22 of 27 3s. The Wizards are 1-5 this season and have lost 11 in a row to the Clippers in Los Angeles, dating back to Feb. 13, 2008.

After Washington pulled within 81-71, the Clippers ran off 16 unanswered points, including three 3-pointers by Patrick Beverley, for a 97-71 lead with 2:15 left in the third. The Wizards missed three shots and turned the ball over twice in the run.

Leading 21-18, the Clippers capped a 14-2 spurt with a 3-pointer by Williams for a 35-20 advantage with 10:58 left in the second quarter. After two free throws by Jeff Green, back-to-back lay-ins by Tobias Harris gave Los Angeles its biggest lead to that point at 42-24 with 9:24 left in the half.

The Wizards got within 52-45 only to see the Clippers expand their lead to 69-54 by halftime. Back-to-back dunks by Harris early in the third quarter put Los Angeles up 77-60 with 8:26 left in the third.

TIP-INS

Wizards: Markieff Morris (flu-like symptoms) was a game-time decision. The Wizards were playing their fourth of five road games, their longest trip of the season, and fourth straight in the Pacific Time Zone. ... Dwight Howard (gluteal soreness) missed his fifth straight game working out back in Washington.

Clippers: Avery Bradley's 3-pointer with 4:58 left in the first quarter, his third of the game, was the 600th of his NBA career. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sank a 3-point shot from the center circle as time expired in the first quarter to give the Clippers a 28-20 lead. ... Luc Mbah a Moute (sore left knee) sat out his second straight game.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Conclude a five-game road trip in Memphis on Tuesday night.

Clippers: At Oklahoma City, where they've lost three in a row, on Tuesday night.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
B. Beal
3 SG
T. Harris
34 SF
35.4 Min. Per Game 35.4
21.8 Pts. Per Game 21.8
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
47.3 Field Goal % 49.5
45.1 Three Point % 47.1
70.8 Free Throw % 78.1
  Defensive rebound by Boban Marjanovic 0:14
+ 2 Boban Marjanovic made dunk, assist by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 0:43
  Kelly Oubre Jr. missed hook shot 0:46
  Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr. 0:55
  Tyrone Wallace missed layup 0:58
  Defensive rebound by Mike Scott 1:01
+ 2 Tyrone Wallace made layup, assist by Mike Scott 1:17
  Bad pass turnover on Troy Brown Jr., stolen by Boban Marjanovic 1:21
  Defensive rebound by Troy Brown Jr. 1:27
+ 2 Tomas Satoransky made floating jump shot 1:38
Team Stats
Points 104 136
Field Goals 38-97 (39.2%) 56-103 (54.4%)
3-Pointers 5-27 (18.5%) 16-29 (55.2%)
Free Throws 23-28 (82.1%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 54 62
Offensive 14 14
Defensive 31 43
Team 9 5
Assists 18 35
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 14 14
Fouls 16 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
J. Wall PG 2
18 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
S. Gilgeous-Alexander PG 2
10 PTS, 8 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 1-5 20342327104
home team logo Clippers 4-2 28412839136
O/U 229, LAC -4
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
O/U 229, LAC -4
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 1-5 107.2 PPG 40 RPG 23.3 APG
home team logo Clippers 4-2 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
B. Beal SG 24.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.8 APG 46.9 FG%
T. Harris SF 21.8 PPG 8.4 RPG 2.0 APG 47.5 FG%
Top Scorers
B. Beal SG 20 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
T. Harris SF 22 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
39.2 FG% 54.4
18.5 3PT FG% 55.2
82.1 FT% 61.5
Wizards
Starters
B. Beal
J. Wall
I. Mahinmi
O. Porter Jr.
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
B. Beal 28 20 7 0 0 1 3 3 8/16 1/6 3/5 1 6 25 -19
J. Wall 27 18 3 5 4 0 1 0 8/20 0/2 2/3 1 2 34 -6
I. Mahinmi 28 11 7 0 0 0 2 4 3/5 0/0 5/6 3 4 16 -24
O. Porter Jr. 30 6 5 2 2 0 0 0 3/9 0/2 0/0 1 4 17 -12
M. Morris 13 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 1 1 -6
Clippers
Starters
T. Harris
A. Bradley
D. Gallinari
P. Beverley
M. Gortat
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Harris 29 22 11 0 0 0 2 1 9/14 2/4 2/3 3 8 31 +19
A. Bradley 23 15 1 5 0 1 2 4 6/12 3/6 0/0 1 0 25 +13
D. Gallinari 26 11 7 2 2 1 2 0 4/14 1/3 2/2 2 5 23 +14
P. Beverley 25 11 4 4 0 0 1 2 4/9 3/6 0/0 1 3 22 +14
M. Gortat 19 4 8 3 0 3 1 3 2/5 0/0 0/0 2 6 20 +5
