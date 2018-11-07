WAS
DAL

No Text

Doncic, Smith lead Mavs past Wizards 119-100 to stop skid

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

DALLAS (AP) The Mavericks have had the Washington Wizards' number in recent years, and Dallas' young backcourt ensured that remained the case Tuesday night.

Luka Doncic scored 23 points and Dennis Smith Jr. made three key plays down the stretch as the Mavericks ended a six-game losing streak by beating Washington 119-100.

It was the Mavericks' 16th win in their last 17 meetings with the Wizards. In the first half, when Dallas built a 24-point lead, it looked like a foregone conclusion.

The Wizards climbed back within six midway through the fourth quarter, but Smith scooted past Dwight Howard to grab an offensive rebound and fed a cutting DeAndre Jordan for a dunk that put the Mavs up 101-93 with 5:33 left.

Just 30 seconds later, the pair collaborated again on a pretty alley-oop, then Smith stole the ball from Bradley Beal near half-court and got it to Harrison Barnes for a three-point play and a 13-point lead.

''This is where you've got to trust your players,'' Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. ''Dennis has earned the trust. He's seeing things, and those plays were real pivotal plays in the game and it kept them at a distance.''

Smith finished with 19 points and seven assists. Wesley Matthews added 22 points for Dallas, and Barnes had 19 points and 13 rebounds.

John Wall led the Wizards with 24 points. Otto Porter Jr. and Beal had 19 each, but Beal was 1 for 9 on 3-point attempts. Washington was just 11 for 35 on 3s.

''We just didn't make shots and we didn't communicate well in transition,'' Wall said. ''In the third quarter, we did a better job of playing with intensity. I just feel like maybe eight, 10 wide-open 3s, we just missed and still had a chance down six in the fourth quarter with five minutes to go.''

Doncic scored 13 in the first half, including a rainbow 3 just before the halftime buzzer to put Dallas up 70-49. It was the Mavs' highest first-half output of the young season.

Washington started the third quarter strong, with Beal scoring seven points in a 12-4 run to pull within 13. Porter had three 3s in the quarter, the last in the final seconds to bring the Wizards within single digits for the first time since the first period.

THREE FEELS GOOD

While Dallas is just 3-7, the Mavericks won their third game considerably sooner than the previous two seasons - they started 2-14 last year and 2-13 in 2016-17.

BACK IN FORM

Barnes delivered his first double-double of the season in a strong performance after missing the first four games of the year due to a right hamstring strain.

Barnes credits having played with great players at Golden State before coming to Dallas and now having a role model in teammate Dirk Nowitzki.

''The biggest thing I've learned from them is to do it by example every single day,'' Barnes said. ''To come in, to put the work in, and let that speak for itself.''

TIP-INS

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks reminisced about Dallas counterpart Rick Carlisle, his roommate in the CBA in 1987. ''He doesn't get a lot of credit for being a great player,'' Brooks said. When pressed by skeptical reporters about his claim, Brooks drew laughter by arguing that he would recognize greatness because: ''I WAS a great player. I was better than a lot of guys that you're asking me about and a lot of guys that tried to make it,'' he said.

Mavericks: Devin Harris missed his ninth straight game with a left hamstring strain. Carlisle said Harris wouldn't play before the weekend at the earliest. ... Jordan had 12 rebounds and has been in double digits in all 10 games with the Mavs. ... Dallas made 26 of 27 free throws, with nine players making at least one.

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Orlando on Friday, the middle game of a three-game road trip.

Mavericks: At Utah on Wednesday. Dallas is 0-5 on the road this season.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Wall
2 PG
L. Doncic
77 SF
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
4.6 Ast. Per Game 4.6
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
46.1 Field Goal % 47.7
46.4 Three Point % 45.8
71.2 Free Throw % 71.8
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Powell 0:19
  Troy Brown Jr. missed layup 0:21
  Defensive rebound by Jeff Green 0:25
+ 1 Troy Brown Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:40
+ 1 Troy Brown Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0:40
  Personal foul on Dennis Smith Jr. 0:40
+ 2 Dennis Smith Jr. made driving dunk 0:44
  Out of bounds turnover on Jeff Green 1:01
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:16
+ 1 Luka Doncic made 1st of 2 free throws 1:16
  Personal foul on Bradley Beal 1:16
Team Stats
Points 100 119
Field Goals 37-86 (43.0%) 39-82 (47.6%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 15-34 (44.1%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 26-27 (96.3%)
Total Rebounds 43 55
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 28 40
Team 10 6
Assists 27 25
Steals 7 4
Blocks 6 5
Turnovers 10 16
Fouls 24 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Wall PG 2
24 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
H. Barnes SF 40
19 PTS, 13 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Wizards 2-8 24252922100
home team logo Mavericks 3-7 35351732119
O/U 228, DAL +1.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
O/U 228, DAL +1.5
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Wizards 2-8 111.3 PPG 40.7 RPG 21.8 APG
home team logo Mavericks 3-7 110.8 PPG 43.2 RPG 23.8 APG
Key Players
J. Wall PG 21.2 PPG 3.0 RPG 7.3 APG 46.9 FG%
L. Doncic SF 19.4 PPG 6.6 RPG 4.6 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
J. Wall PG 24 PTS 4 REB 10 AST
L. Doncic SF 23 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
43.0 FG% 47.6
31.4 3PT FG% 44.1
75.0 FT% 96.3
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
D. Howard
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 41 24 4 10 3 1 2 3 8/20 2/6 6/8 1 3 50 -11
B. Beal 36 19 6 4 1 2 2 3 7/17 1/9 4/4 0 6 34 -15
O. Porter Jr. 37 19 6 5 2 2 0 3 7/12 5/6 0/0 1 5 39 -6
D. Howard 32 8 11 2 0 1 1 3 3/5 0/0 2/4 2 9 23 -13
M. Morris 22 4 1 3 0 0 2 5 2/8 0/4 0/0 0 1 9 -15
Starters
J. Wall
B. Beal
O. Porter Jr.
D. Howard
M. Morris
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 41 24 4 10 3 1 2 3 8/20 2/6 6/8 1 3 50 -11
B. Beal 36 19 6 4 1 2 2 3 7/17 1/9 4/4 0 6 34 -15
O. Porter Jr. 37 19 6 5 2 2 0 3 7/12 5/6 0/0 1 5 39 -6
D. Howard 32 8 11 2 0 1 1 3 3/5 0/0 2/4 2 9 23 -13
M. Morris 22 4 1 3 0 0 2 5 2/8 0/4 0/0 0 1 9 -15
Bench
J. Green
A. Rivers
K. Oubre Jr.
J. Smith
T. Brown Jr.
T. Satoransky
T. Bryant
J. McRae
D. Robinson
C. Randle
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Green 15 8 2 1 0 0 2 2 3/4 1/1 1/2 1 1 10 -6
A. Rivers 18 8 1 1 0 0 1 2 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 1 10 -5
K. Oubre Jr. 22 6 2 1 0 0 0 2 3/10 0/5 0/0 0 2 10 -10
J. Smith 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 2 -6
T. Brown Jr. 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 0
T. Satoransky 5 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -8
T. Bryant 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 234 100 33 27 7 6 10 24 37/86 11/35 15/20 5 28 190 -95
Mavericks
Starters
L. Doncic
W. Matthews
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 33 23 6 3 1 0 4 2 9/16 2/7 3/3 0 6 32 +11
W. Matthews 31 22 2 0 0 0 0 2 7/14 5/8 3/3 0 2 24 +6
H. Barnes 31 19 13 3 2 0 2 4 6/13 2/5 5/5 3 10 38 +8
D. Smith Jr. 31 19 4 7 1 0 3 5 6/14 2/3 5/5 2 2 35 +10
D. Jordan 32 8 12 3 0 1 2 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 11 25 +13
Starters
L. Doncic
W. Matthews
H. Barnes
D. Smith Jr.
D. Jordan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
L. Doncic 33 23 6 3 1 0 4 2 9/16 2/7 3/3 0 6 32 +11
W. Matthews 31 22 2 0 0 0 0 2 7/14 5/8 3/3 0 2 24 +6
H. Barnes 31 19 13 3 2 0 2 4 6/13 2/5 5/5 3 10 38 +8
D. Smith Jr. 31 19 4 7 1 0 3 5 6/14 2/3 5/5 2 2 35 +10
D. Jordan 32 8 12 3 0 1 2 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 1 11 25 +13
Bench
D. Finney-Smith
J. Barea
D. Powell
M. Kleber
S. Mejri
J. Brunson
R. Broekhoff
D. Nowitzki
R. Spalding
D. Macon
K. Antetokounmpo
D. Harris
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Finney-Smith 28 11 5 0 0 3 2 1 3/5 3/4 2/2 2 3 17 +20
J. Barea 16 8 1 8 0 0 2 3 3/7 1/3 1/1 0 1 23 +10
D. Powell 15 7 4 1 0 1 1 1 2/4 0/1 3/4 0 4 13 +6
M. Kleber 16 2 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/4 0/3 2/2 1 1 4 +11
S. Mejri 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
J. Brunson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
R. Broekhoff 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 0
D. Nowitzki - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Spalding - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Macon - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 119 49 25 4 5 16 22 39/82 15/34 26/27 9 40 211 +95
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores