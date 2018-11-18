POR
WAS

No Text

Lillard scores 40, leads Trail Blazers past Wizards 119-109

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Damian Lillard scored 40 points, C.J. McCullom added 25 and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Washington Wizards 119-109 on Sunday.

Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points, 14 rebounds and matched his career high with eight assists for Portland.

The Trail Blazers, coming off a 112-96 loss at Minnesota on Friday, snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 11-5.

John Wall scored 24 points and Kelly Oubre, Jr. added 19 for the Wizards, who slipped to 5-11.

The Trail Blazers started quickly, hitting 7 for 9 shots from 3-point range and taking a 32-12 lead with 3:54 remaining in the first quarter. Washington scored 15 straight and closed to 32-27, but Portland outscored the Wizards 30-14 and led 62-41 at the half.

Lillard scored 13 points in the second quarter and added 18 in the third.

Washington, which trailed by 29 points in the third, cut the deficit to 115-107 with 51 seconds to play.

Dwight Howard, who missed the first seven games of the season with gluteal soreness, aggravated the injury in the second quarter and was ruled out at halftime after scoring two points and picking up three fouls in seven minutes.

TIP INS:

Trail Blazers: G Seth Curry (right knee) missed his second straight game. ... F Maurice Harkless (left knee) sat out his 11th in a row. . C Zach Collins picked up four fouls in eight first-half minutes and fouled out in the fourth quarter after playing just 13 minutes. ... F Al-Farouq Aminu also fouled out late in the fourth.

Wizards: Coach Scott Brooks was assessed a technical foul in the third quarter. . Oubre picked up a fourth quarter technical foul. . G Jordan McRae was recalled from the G League Capital City Go-Go, but didn't dress. McRae is averaging 36.7 points in three games in the G League.

UP NEXT:

Trail Blazers: Visit the Knicks in the fourth of a five-game road trip on Tuesday

Wizards: Host the Clippers in the final game of a five-game homestand on Tuesday

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Lillard
0 PG
J. Wall
2 PG
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
20.7 Pts. Per Game 20.7
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
44.1 Field Goal % 45.1
43.8 Three Point % 45.0
92.4 Free Throw % 68.4
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:05
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:05
  Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr. 0:05
+ 2 Thomas Bryant made alley-oop shot, assist by Tomas Satoransky 0:18
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:23
+ 1 Damian Lillard made 1st of 2 free throws 0:23
  Personal foul on Troy Brown Jr. 0:23
  Defensive rebound by Jusuf Nurkic 0:29
  Austin Rivers missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Thomas Bryant 0:33
  Damian Lillard missed driving dunk, blocked by Thomas Bryant 0:38
Team Stats
Points 119 109
Field Goals 39-86 (45.3%) 43-96 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 13-32 (40.6%)
Free Throws 30-35 (85.7%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Total Rebounds 59 57
Offensive 9 9
Defensive 43 34
Team 7 14
Assists 26 28
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 15 11
Fouls 25 30
Technicals 0 3
away team logo
D. Lillard PG 0
40 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
J. Wall PG 2
24 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 11-5 32302928119
home team logo Wizards 5-11 25162939109
O/U 221, WAS +1.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
O/U 221, WAS +1.5
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 11-5 114.6 PPG 51.5 RPG 20.3 APG
home team logo Wizards 5-11 111.1 PPG 40.9 RPG 22.2 APG
Key Players
D. Lillard PG 25.7 PPG 5.3 RPG 6.1 APG 44.3 FG%
J. Wall PG 20.7 PPG 3.3 RPG 8.2 APG 44.8 FG%
Top Scorers
D. Lillard PG 40 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
J. Wall PG 24 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
45.3 FG% 44.8
36.7 3PT FG% 40.6
85.7 FT% 47.6
Trail Blazers
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 38 40 6 5 1 0 1 2 12/29 3/10 13/15 2 4 56 +17
C. McCollum 39 25 7 0 0 0 0 4 9/16 3/5 4/4 3 4 32 +22
J. Nurkic 31 13 14 8 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/1 7/9 3 11 43 +27
A. Aminu 36 9 8 1 1 0 1 6 3/7 2/4 1/2 1 7 19 +22
J. Layman 26 7 2 2 2 1 1 1 3/7 1/5 0/0 0 2 15 +9
Starters
D. Lillard
C. McCollum
J. Nurkic
A. Aminu
J. Layman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
D. Lillard 38 40 6 5 1 0 1 2 12/29 3/10 13/15 2 4 56 +17
C. McCollum 39 25 7 0 0 0 0 4 9/16 3/5 4/4 3 4 32 +22
J. Nurkic 31 13 14 8 0 1 1 2 3/8 0/1 7/9 3 11 43 +27
A. Aminu 36 9 8 1 1 0 1 6 3/7 2/4 1/2 1 7 19 +22
J. Layman 26 7 2 2 2 1 1 1 3/7 1/5 0/0 0 2 15 +9
Bench
E. Turner
Z. Collins
M. Leonard
N. Stauskas
W. Baldwin IV
A. Simons
M. Harkless
S. Curry
C. Swanigan
G. Trent Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Turner 31 8 8 6 0 0 3 3 3/8 0/0 2/2 0 8 25 -7
Z. Collins 12 7 3 3 0 1 4 6 2/3 0/1 3/3 0 3 13 -11
M. Leonard 3 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1 6 -6
N. Stauskas 13 5 1 1 0 0 2 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 1 6 -13
W. Baldwin IV 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 -1 -4
A. Simons 5 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2 1 -6
M. Harkless - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Trent Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 119 52 26 4 3 15 25 39/86 11/30 30/35 9 43 215 +50
Wizards
Starters
J. Wall
O. Porter Jr.
B. Beal
M. Morris
D. Howard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 31 24 3 3 0 3 1 0 10/21 3/6 1/5 1 2 35 -28
O. Porter Jr. 28 13 4 2 0 1 2 0 5/8 1/1 2/4 0 4 20 -26
B. Beal 26 12 4 3 1 1 1 5 4/13 2/6 2/2 0 4 23 -22
M. Morris 19 3 3 1 0 0 1 4 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 3 7 -24
D. Howard 7 2 3 0 0 0 3 3 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 3 2 -15
Starters
J. Wall
O. Porter Jr.
B. Beal
M. Morris
D. Howard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Wall 31 24 3 3 0 3 1 0 10/21 3/6 1/5 1 2 35 -28
O. Porter Jr. 28 13 4 2 0 1 2 0 5/8 1/1 2/4 0 4 20 -26
B. Beal 26 12 4 3 1 1 1 5 4/13 2/6 2/2 0 4 23 -22
M. Morris 19 3 3 1 0 0 1 4 1/6 1/2 0/0 0 3 7 -24
D. Howard 7 2 3 0 0 0 3 3 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 3 2 -15
Bench
K. Oubre Jr.
T. Satoransky
A. Rivers
J. Green
T. Bryant
J. Smith
T. Brown Jr.
J. McRae
D. Robinson
C. Randle
I. Mahinmi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Oubre Jr. 29 19 4 4 1 2 0 3 7/14 2/6 3/4 1 3 34 +14
T. Satoransky 18 10 2 7 1 0 0 4 4/5 1/1 1/2 0 2 27 +22
A. Rivers 28 8 3 1 0 1 1 3 3/8 2/5 0/0 0 3 13 +12
J. Green 25 7 13 1 1 0 0 1 3/10 0/2 1/1 6 7 23 -6
T. Bryant 4 6 2 3 0 1 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/1 0 2 15 +7
J. Smith 10 3 2 2 0 0 2 4 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 1 7 +4
T. Brown Jr. 10 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 4 +12
J. McRae - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Randle - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Mahinmi - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 109 43 28 4 9 11 30 43/96 13/32 10/21 9 34 210 -50
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores