Leonard scores 37 as Raptors beat Cavs 126-110

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 21, 2018

TORONTO (AP) Kawhi Leonard matched his season high with 37 points, helping the Toronto Raptors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 126-110 on Friday night.

OG Anunoby equaled his career high with 21 points as the Raptors improved their NBA-leading record to 25-9. Pascal Siakam had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Fred VanVleet scored 14 points.

The short-handed Raptors won their second straight despite injuries to three starters. Guard Kyle Lowry missed his fourth straight game because of a sore left thigh, and center Serge Ibaka was sidelined by a sore right knee for the second straight game. Guard Danny Green was shelved by a sore left knee after starting Toronto's first 33 games.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points for Cleveland, and Larry Nance Jr. had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Collin Sexton scored 17 points, and Cedi Osman finished with 12.

The Cavaliers lost for the fourth time in five games. They also dropped to 3-13 on the road.

Leonard shot 12 for 16 from the field and went 11 for 12 at the free-throw line.

Toronto had a 102-97 lead with 7:36 remaining when Anunoby drove for a powerful one-handed dunk. After VanVleet stole the ball from Sexton, Siakam converted a layup to put the Raptors up by nine points.

Clarkson made a pair of free throws and Nance dunked to cut the gap to five again, but Leonard replied with a three-point play, and then teamed up with VanVleet to hit back-to-back 3s.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Cleveland's reserves scored 53 points. ... Matthew Dellavedova led Cleveland with six assists.

Raptors: VanVleet led Toronto with eight assists while Anunoby matched his career high with eight rebounds. ... Toronto used its 12th starting lineup of the season, with VanVleet, Wright and Anunoby joining regulars Leonard and Siakam. ... Lowry is expected to sit again Saturday when the Raptors visit Philadelphia for the second game of a back-to-back. ... Toronto sold out its 200th consecutive game, a streak that began in November 2014.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: Host Chicago on Sunday night.

Raptors: Visit Philadelphia on Saturday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Clarkson
8 PG
K. Leonard
2 SF
35.1 Min. Per Game 35.1
26.4 Pts. Per Game 26.4
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
44.4 Field Goal % 49.9
44.5 Three Point % 49.1
85.1 Free Throw % 85.3
+ 2 Lorenzo Brown made driving layup 0:11
+ 2 Ante Zizic made dunk 0:29
  Offensive rebound by Ante Zizic 0:29
  Alec Burks missed 2nd of 2 free throws 0:30
  CLE team rebound 0:30
  Alec Burks missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:30
  Personal foul on Malachi Richardson 0:30
+ 1 Chris Boucher made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:45
+ 1 Chris Boucher made 1st of 2 free throws 0:45
  Personal foul on Collin Sexton 0:45
  TOR team rebound 0:45
Team Stats
Points 110 126
Field Goals 39-81 (48.1%) 48-91 (52.7%)
3-Pointers 9-24 (37.5%) 9-31 (29.0%)
Free Throws 23-30 (76.7%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 44 53
Offensive 11 13
Defensive 29 30
Team 4 10
Assists 20 21
Steals 5 10
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 23 23
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
L. Nance Jr. PF 22
16 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
K. Leonard SF 2
37 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
1234T
away team logo Cavaliers 8-25 28244117110
home team logo Raptors 25-9 34254027126
Cavaliers
Starters
C. Sexton
L. Nance Jr.
C. Osman
R. Hood
D. Nwaba
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
C. Sexton 28 17 5 3 1 0 1 6 6/17 0/1 5/5 1 4 28 -20
L. Nance Jr. 30 16 12 2 1 2 3 2 6/7 0/0 4/5 5 7 32 -13
C. Osman 22 12 3 0 0 0 1 3 4/8 0/3 4/5 0 3 14 -9
R. Hood 17 6 0 2 1 0 0 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 0 0 11 -7
D. Nwaba 14 6 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 2/3 0/0 1 0 7 -11
Bench
J. Clarkson
A. Zizic
A. Burks
M. Dellavedova
J. Blossomgame
T. Thompson
K. Love
J. Henson
J. Jones
C. Frye
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Clarkson 32 20 4 4 0 1 2 2 6/14 4/9 4/4 0 4 31 -12
A. Zizic 17 11 6 1 0 0 2 4 5/9 0/0 1/2 3 3 17 -3
A. Burks 28 9 6 2 1 1 0 0 3/8 1/2 2/5 0 6 21 -1
M. Dellavedova 18 8 1 6 0 0 1 3 3/5 1/3 1/2 0 1 20 +6
J. Blossomgame 30 5 2 0 1 1 2 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 1 7 -10
T. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Love - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Frye - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 110 40 20 5 5 12 23 39/81 9/24 23/30 11 29 188 -80
Raptors
Starters
K. Leonard
O. Anunoby
P. Siakam
F. VanVleet
D. Wright
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Leonard 32 37 6 1 1 0 1 1 12/16 2/4 11/12 2 4 45 +11
O. Anunoby 22 21 8 0 0 1 1 5 9/14 3/7 0/0 2 6 29 +2
P. Siakam 37 15 10 3 2 0 1 1 6/17 2/5 1/3 5 5 32 +17
F. VanVleet 37 14 5 8 2 1 0 2 6/10 1/2 1/1 1 4 38 +19
D. Wright 32 8 4 3 1 1 0 3 3/9 0/3 2/2 1 3 20 +17
Bench
N. Powell
G. Monroe
L. Brown
C. Boucher
C. Miles
M. Richardson
K. Lowry
S. Ibaka
D. Green
J. Valanciunas
J. Loyd
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
N. Powell 26 11 3 3 1 0 2 3 5/7 0/2 1/2 0 3 19 +4
G. Monroe 14 9 3 0 0 0 1 1 3/5 0/1 3/4 0 3 11 -3
L. Brown 16 7 1 3 3 0 1 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 1 16 +2
C. Boucher 2 2 1 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 0 4 +5
C. Miles 16 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 1/6 0/5 0/0 1 1 3 +1
M. Richardson 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 +5
K. Lowry - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Ibaka - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Valanciunas - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 236 126 43 21 10 4 8 23 48/91 9/31 21/26 13 30 217 +80
