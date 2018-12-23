MIA
ORL

No Text

Heat beat Magic 115-91, Spoelstra gets 500th coaching win

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 23, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Tyler Johnson scored 20 of his 25 points in the third quarter as Miami defeated the Orlando Magic 115-91 Sunday and delivered Heat coach Erik Spoelstra his 500th coaching victory.

Justise Winslow added 22 points and Josh Richardson finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds for Miami, which beat Orlando for the first time in three tries this season and improved to 16-16.

Johnson made just his fourth start of the season and hit five 3-pointers in the third quarter, finishing off one with a four-point play. He didn't play in the fourth quarter.

Dwayne Wade, playing his 24th and likely final game in Orlando, had 10 points and four assists in 24 minutes.

Spoelstra, Miami's coach since the 2008-09 season, has a career coaching record of 500-336 and has won two NBA titles.

Evan Fournier scored 17 points for the Magic, who lost their third straight.

Richardson hit a 3-pointer and converted a three-point play that gave Miami a 37-18 lead early in the second quarter. The Heat were in control until going 4:35 without a field goal.

Jonathan Isaac hit two free throws with 3:29 left in the first half punctuated a 16-2 run that cut Orlando's deficit to five points.

The Heat led 53-44 at halftime, and Johnson's shooting helped them build that advantage to 26 points in the third quarter.

Orlando cut it to eight in the fourth quarter, but four straight free throws by Richardson opened an 11-0 run by Miami that put the game away.

TIP-INS

Heat: F Rodney McGruder, the only player to have started Miami's first 31 games, was a last-minute scratch due to a stomach ailment. Tyler Johnson took his spot in the starting lineup. ... Miami held a sixth straight opponent under 100 points. ... The Heat lead the Florida series 65-53.

Magic: F Jonathon Simmons played 20 minutes after missing Friday's game at Chicago with a sprained right ankle. ... The Magic are 2-6 since winning in Miami on Dec. 4.

UP NEXT

Heat: At home against Toronto on Wednesday night.

Magic: At home against Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Key Players
H. Whiteside
21 C
N. Vucevic
9 C
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
51.2 Field Goal % 52.3
51.1 Three Point % 52.9
44.5 Free Throw % 81.8
  Defensive rebound by Bam Adebayo 0:18
  Khem Birch missed jump shot 0:22
+ 1 Kelly Olynyk made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:31
+ 1 Kelly Olynyk made 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  Personal foul on Jarell Martin 0:31
  Defensive rebound by Justise Winslow 0:41
  Wesley Iwundu missed jump shot 0:43
+ 1 Wesley Iwundu made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:19
+ 1 Wesley Iwundu made 1st of 2 free throws 1:19
  Shooting foul on Bam Adebayo 1:19
  ORL team rebound 1:41
Team Stats
Points 115 91
Field Goals 43-85 (50.6%) 29-70 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 16-31 (51.6%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 23-32 (71.9%)
Total Rebounds 49 49
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 30 28
Team 10 9
Assists 27 15
Steals 11 4
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 19
Fouls 26 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
J. Winslow SF 20
22 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
E. Fournier SG 10
17 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
1234T
away team logo Heat 16-16 28253725115
home team logo Magic 14-18 1727272091
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Heat 16-16 106.2 PPG 48.2 RPG 22.6 APG
home team logo Magic 14-18 102.8 PPG 42.4 RPG 24.9 APG
Key Players
T. Johnson SG 11.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.2 APG 43.3 FG%
E. Fournier SG 15.4 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.7 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Johnson SG 25 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
E. Fournier SG 17 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
50.6 FG% 41.4
51.6 3PT FG% 35.7
68.4 FT% 71.9
Starters
T. Johnson
J. Winslow
J. Richardson
H. Whiteside
J. Johnson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
T. Johnson 28 25 1 2 0 0 2 1 9/15 6/9 1/1 0 1 28 +22
J. Winslow 30 22 6 5 4 0 2 4 9/12 3/4 1/2 1 5 40 +28
J. Richardson 37 15 10 4 2 0 2 1 4/14 2/8 5/5 2 8 33 +21
H. Whiteside 27 14 6 1 2 2 3 4 7/13 0/0 0/2 1 5 23 +27
J. Johnson 24 9 3 5 1 0 0 4 4/4 1/1 0/0 0 3 23 +22
Bench
K. Olynyk
D. Wade
D. Jones Jr.
B. Adebayo
W. Ellington
G. Dragic
D. Waiters
R. McGruder
Y. Maten
D. Robinson
U. Haslem
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
K. Olynyk 21 11 1 1 1 0 0 2 3/4 2/2 3/4 0 1 15 0
D. Wade 23 10 1 4 0 0 0 1 4/12 1/4 1/1 0 1 19 +6
D. Jones Jr. 21 6 5 0 0 1 0 3 2/5 1/2 1/2 2 3 12 +7
B. Adebayo 20 3 6 5 1 0 2 4 1/6 0/1 1/2 3 3 18 -3
W. Ellington 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0 0 -10
G. Dragic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Waiters - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McGruder - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Maten - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Haslem - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 235 115 39 27 11 3 11 26 43/85 16/31 13/19 9 30 211 +120
Starters
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
D. Augustin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
E. Fournier 26 17 6 4 1 0 3 3 5/11 3/7 4/6 2 4 29 -20
A. Gordon 32 14 6 4 1 1 2 2 4/7 2/4 4/4 1 5 28 -9
N. Vucevic 29 8 7 0 0 1 3 1 3/12 0/1 2/5 5 2 13 -23
J. Isaac 24 8 7 1 0 1 1 0 2/7 0/2 4/4 2 5 17 -25
D. Augustin 22 7 1 2 1 0 3 5 3/5 1/2 0/0 0 1 10 -9
Bench
J. Simmons
J. Grant
T. Ross
M. Bamba
W. Iwundu
I. Briscoe
J. Martin
K. Birch
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
M. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB FPTS +/-
J. Simmons 20 11 1 1 0 0 2 1 5/6 1/2 0/0 0 1 12 -8
J. Grant 25 8 1 1 1 0 2 3 2/5 1/3 3/3 1 0 10 -15
T. Ross 27 7 5 1 0 0 1 0 2/9 2/6 1/2 0 5 13 +2
M. Bamba 14 7 5 1 0 2 1 3 2/4 0/0 3/6 1 4 15 +3
W. Iwundu 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0 2 -4
I. Briscoe 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 -4
J. Martin 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 -4
K. Birch 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 -4
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 231 91 40 15 4 5 19 20 29/70 10/28 23/32 12 28 151 -120
NBA Scores