OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Dennis Schroder scored all of his 19 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-112 on Saturday night.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City, which bounced back from a 154-147 loss in double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Schroder, a reserve point guard, went 0 for 4 from the field in the first half before going 8 for 13 after the break.

Oklahoma City's reserves scored 48 points to help snap a three-game losing streak. The Thunder had seven players score in double figures.

Marco Belinelli scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 18 points for the Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored a career-high 56 points against the Thunder on Thursday, finished this one with 17.

The Spurs led 60-51 at halftime behind 12 points from DeRozan and 11 from Marco Belinelli.

The Thunder fought back in the third quarter. Paul George hit a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 64-63 lead. Schroder's layup at the third-quarter buzzer put the Thunder up 86-80. Oklahoma City outscored the Spurs 35-20 in the period.

Schroder's layup gave the Thunder a 96-87 lead and caused San Antonio to call a timeout, but the onslaught continued. Schroder stole the ball, then bounced a pass between his legs and behind him to a trailing Westbrook, whose layup put the Thunder ahead 112-100 with about 5 minutes to play.

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeRozan was called for a technical in the third quarter. ... The Spurs went 16 for 19 from 3-point range on Thursday, but 10 for 31 on Saturday.

Thunder: G Alex Abrines missed his seventh straight game for personal reasons. ... Schroder was called for a technical in the third quarter. .. Announced before the game that they will be retiring Nick Collison's No. 4 in March. Collison spent all of his 15 NBA seasons with the franchise. ... Committed just seven turnovers.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Thunder: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.