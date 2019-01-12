SA
Westbrook, Schroder lead Thunder past Spurs, 122-112

  • Jan 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Dennis Schroder scored all of his 19 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-112 on Saturday night.

Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City, which bounced back from a 154-147 loss in double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Schroder, a reserve point guard, went 0 for 4 from the field in the first half before going 8 for 13 after the break.

Oklahoma City's reserves scored 48 points to help snap a three-game losing streak. The Thunder had seven players score in double figures.

Marco Belinelli scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 18 points for the Spurs.

LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored a career-high 56 points against the Thunder on Thursday, finished this one with 17.

The Spurs led 60-51 at halftime behind 12 points from DeRozan and 11 from Marco Belinelli.

The Thunder fought back in the third quarter. Paul George hit a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 64-63 lead. Schroder's layup at the third-quarter buzzer put the Thunder up 86-80. Oklahoma City outscored the Spurs 35-20 in the period.

Schroder's layup gave the Thunder a 96-87 lead and caused San Antonio to call a timeout, but the onslaught continued. Schroder stole the ball, then bounced a pass between his legs and behind him to a trailing Westbrook, whose layup put the Thunder ahead 112-100 with about 5 minutes to play.

TIP-INS

Spurs: DeRozan was called for a technical in the third quarter. ... The Spurs went 16 for 19 from 3-point range on Thursday, but 10 for 31 on Saturday.

Thunder: G Alex Abrines missed his seventh straight game for personal reasons. ... Schroder was called for a technical in the third quarter. .. Announced before the game that they will be retiring Nick Collison's No. 4 in March. Collison spent all of his 15 NBA seasons with the franchise. ... Committed just seven turnovers.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

Thunder: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.

---

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP .

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. DeRozan
10 SG
R. Westbrook
0 PG
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
21.3 Pts. Per Game 21.3
10.7 Ast. Per Game 10.7
10.8 Reb. Per Game 10.8
46.6 Field Goal % 42.1
46.8 Three Point % 42.3
82.5 Free Throw % 63.1
+ 2 Dante Cunningham made dunk 0:14
  Offensive rebound by Dante Cunningham 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks 0:21
  Offensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson 0:26
  Hamidou Diallo missed driving dunk 0:29
+ 1 Quincy Pondexter made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:45
  SA team rebound 0:45
  Quincy Pondexter missed 1st of 2 free throws 0:45
  Shooting foul on Patrick Patterson 0:45
  Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl 0:54
  Hamidou Diallo missed driving layup 0:56
Team Stats
Points 112 122
Field Goals 44-96 (45.8%) 43-93 (46.2%)
3-Pointers 10-31 (32.3%) 11-23 (47.8%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 25-29 (86.2%)
Total Rebounds 58 54
Offensive 13 7
Defensive 39 40
Team 6 7
Assists 21 27
Steals 5 10
Blocks 7 5
Turnovers 14 7
Fouls 18 16
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
L. Aldridge PF 12
17 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
R. Westbrook PG 0
24 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST
1234T
away team logo Spurs 25-19 31292032112
home team logo Thunder 26-16 23283536122
OKC -6, O/U 226.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
OKC -6, O/U 226.5
Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Spurs 25-19 112.3 PPG 44.5 RPG 24.9 APG
home team logo Thunder 26-16 112.6 PPG 48.5 RPG 22.5 APG
Key Players
M. Belinelli SG 10.1 PPG 2.3 RPG 1.8 APG 40.4 FG%
R. Westbrook PG 21.3 PPG 10.8 RPG 10.7 APG 42.3 FG%
Top Scorers
M. Belinelli SG 24 PTS 0 REB 1 AST
R. Westbrook PG 24 PTS 10 REB 7 AST
45.8 FG% 46.2
32.3 3PT FG% 47.8
70.0 FT% 86.2
Spurs
Starters
D. DeRozan
L. Aldridge
B. Forbes
D. White
P. Gasol
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. DeRozan 18 6 4 7/19 0/0 4/6 2 34 1 1 4 2 4 -15 30
L. Aldridge 17 9 3 8/14 0/1 1/1 1 32 1 0 0 1 8 -16 33
B. Forbes 14 4 0 6/16 1/7 1/1 0 27 1 0 1 1 3 -14 18
D. White 8 7 4 3/8 1/4 1/4 3 31 0 3 4 2 5 -10 22
P. Gasol 2 6 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 0 1 0 6 -9 7
Bench
M. Belinelli
D. Bertans
D. Cunningham
J. Poeltl
P. Mills
D. Eubanks
Q. Pondexter
R. Gay
C. Metu
D. Murray
B. Moore
L. Walker IV
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Belinelli 24 0 1 8/10 4/6 4/4 2 22 0 0 1 0 0 -6 25
D. Bertans 9 4 1 3/9 3/9 0/0 3 30 2 2 2 0 4 +6 17
D. Cunningham 7 2 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1 +6 11
J. Poeltl 6 10 1 2/4 0/0 2/2 0 18 0 1 0 5 5 -1 19
P. Mills 4 2 4 2/7 0/2 0/0 4 15 0 0 1 1 1 -3 13
D. Eubanks 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 +6 6
Q. Pondexter 1 0 1 0/1 0/0 1/2 1 3 0 0 0 0 0 +6 3
R. Gay - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Metu - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Murray - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Walker IV - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 52 21 44/96 10/31 14/20 18 232 5 7 14 13 39 -50 204
Thunder
Starters
R. Westbrook
P. George
S. Adams
J. Grant
T. Ferguson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
R. Westbrook 24 10 7 9/24 1/2 5/5 4 32 2 0 4 2 8 +7 46
P. George 18 11 4 5/17 2/7 6/6 1 34 2 0 2 0 11 +15 37
S. Adams 12 9 2 3/5 0/0 6/8 3 34 2 1 0 2 7 +14 28
J. Grant 12 4 3 4/7 2/4 2/2 2 30 0 2 0 0 4 +1 24
T. Ferguson 8 4 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 29 0 1 0 1 3 +8 15
Bench
D. Schroder
A. Nader
P. Patterson
H. Diallo
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
A. Abrines
N. Noel
A. Roberson
D. Burton
D. Grantham
R. Felton
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Schroder 19 1 6 8/17 0/1 3/4 3 25 4 0 0 1 0 +6 36
A. Nader 15 2 2 6/6 1/1 2/2 0 16 0 1 0 0 2 +3 22
P. Patterson 13 4 2 5/7 3/3 0/0 1 22 0 0 1 1 3 +4 20
H. Diallo 1 2 0 0/4 0/1 1/2 1 12 0 0 0 0 2 -6 3
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -2 0
A. Abrines - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roberson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Grantham - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Felton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 122 47 27 43/93 11/23 25/29 16 235 10 5 7 7 40 +50 231
NBA Scores