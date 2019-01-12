Westbrook, Schroder lead Thunder past Spurs, 122-112
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Dennis Schroder scored all of his 19 points in the second half to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the San Antonio Spurs 122-112 on Saturday night.
Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma City, which bounced back from a 154-147 loss in double-overtime loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Schroder, a reserve point guard, went 0 for 4 from the field in the first half before going 8 for 13 after the break.
Oklahoma City's reserves scored 48 points to help snap a three-game losing streak. The Thunder had seven players score in double figures.
Marco Belinelli scored 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 18 points for the Spurs.
LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored a career-high 56 points against the Thunder on Thursday, finished this one with 17.
The Spurs led 60-51 at halftime behind 12 points from DeRozan and 11 from Marco Belinelli.
The Thunder fought back in the third quarter. Paul George hit a 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 64-63 lead. Schroder's layup at the third-quarter buzzer put the Thunder up 86-80. Oklahoma City outscored the Spurs 35-20 in the period.
Schroder's layup gave the Thunder a 96-87 lead and caused San Antonio to call a timeout, but the onslaught continued. Schroder stole the ball, then bounced a pass between his legs and behind him to a trailing Westbrook, whose layup put the Thunder ahead 112-100 with about 5 minutes to play.
TIP-INS
Spurs: DeRozan was called for a technical in the third quarter. ... The Spurs went 16 for 19 from 3-point range on Thursday, but 10 for 31 on Saturday.
Thunder: G Alex Abrines missed his seventh straight game for personal reasons. ... Schroder was called for a technical in the third quarter. .. Announced before the game that they will be retiring Nick Collison's No. 4 in March. Collison spent all of his 15 NBA seasons with the franchise. ... Committed just seven turnovers.
UP NEXT
Spurs: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.
Thunder: Visit the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.
---
---
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|21.3
|Pts. Per Game
|21.3
|10.7
|Ast. Per Game
|10.7
|10.8
|Reb. Per Game
|10.8
|46.6
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|46.8
|Three Point %
|42.3
|82.5
|Free Throw %
|63.1
|+ 2
|Dante Cunningham made dunk
|0:14
|Offensive rebound by Dante Cunningham
|0:16
|Defensive rebound by Drew Eubanks
|0:21
|Offensive rebound by Terrance Ferguson
|0:26
|Hamidou Diallo missed driving dunk
|0:29
|+ 1
|Quincy Pondexter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|0:45
|SA team rebound
|0:45
|Quincy Pondexter missed 1st of 2 free throws
|0:45
|Shooting foul on Patrick Patterson
|0:45
|Defensive rebound by Jakob Poeltl
|0:54
|Hamidou Diallo missed driving layup
|0:56
|Team Stats
|Points
|112
|122
|Field Goals
|44-96 (45.8%)
|43-93 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|10-31 (32.3%)
|11-23 (47.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-20 (70.0%)
|25-29 (86.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|58
|54
|Offensive
|13
|7
|Defensive
|39
|40
|Team
|6
|7
|Assists
|21
|27
|Steals
|5
|10
|Blocks
|7
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|7
|Fouls
|18
|16
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
|M. Belinelli SG
|10.1 PPG
|2.3 RPG
|1.8 APG
|40.4 FG%
|
|R. Westbrook PG
|21.3 PPG
|10.8 RPG
|10.7 APG
|42.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Belinelli SG
|24 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|R. Westbrook PG
|24 PTS
|10 REB
|7 AST
|
|45.8
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|32.3
|3PT FG%
|47.8
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|86.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. DeRozan
|18
|6
|4
|7/19
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|34
|1
|1
|4
|2
|4
|-15
|30
|L. Aldridge
|17
|9
|3
|8/14
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|-16
|33
|B. Forbes
|14
|4
|0
|6/16
|1/7
|1/1
|0
|27
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-14
|18
|D. White
|8
|7
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|1/4
|3
|31
|0
|3
|4
|2
|5
|-10
|22
|P. Gasol
|2
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|-9
|7
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Belinelli
|24
|0
|1
|8/10
|4/6
|4/4
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-6
|25
|D. Bertans
|9
|4
|1
|3/9
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|2
|2
|0
|4
|+6
|17
|D. Cunningham
|7
|2
|1
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|+6
|11
|J. Poeltl
|6
|10
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|18
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5
|-1
|19
|P. Mills
|4
|2
|4
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|-3
|13
|D. Eubanks
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+6
|6
|Q. Pondexter
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|3
|R. Gay
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Metu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|112
|52
|21
|44/96
|10/31
|14/20
|18
|232
|5
|7
|14
|13
|39
|-50
|204
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Westbrook
|24
|10
|7
|9/24
|1/2
|5/5
|4
|32
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8
|+7
|46
|P. George
|18
|11
|4
|5/17
|2/7
|6/6
|1
|34
|2
|0
|2
|0
|11
|+15
|37
|S. Adams
|12
|9
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|6/8
|3
|34
|2
|1
|0
|2
|7
|+14
|28
|J. Grant
|12
|4
|3
|4/7
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|+1
|24
|T. Ferguson
|8
|4
|1
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|+8
|15
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Schroder
|19
|1
|6
|8/17
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|25
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+6
|36
|A. Nader
|15
|2
|2
|6/6
|1/1
|2/2
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+3
|22
|P. Patterson
|13
|4
|2
|5/7
|3/3
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|+4
|20
|H. Diallo
|1
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-6
|3
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|A. Abrines
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Noel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Roberson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Burton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Grantham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|122
|47
|27
|43/93
|11/23
|25/29
|16
|235
|10
|5
|7
|7
|40
|+50
|231