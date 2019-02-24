ORL
TOR

No Text

Ross has 28 against former team, Magic beat Raptors 113-98

  • STATS AP
  • Feb 24, 2019

TORONTO (AP) Terrence Ross and the Orlando Magic shook off the disappointment of a difficult loss by taking down Ross' former team.

Ross scored 28 points, Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and 12 rebounds and the Magic beat the Raptors 113-98 on Sunday, ending Toronto's winning streak at seven.

Jonathan Isaac scored 16 points and D.J. Augustin had 12 as the Magic won for the sixth time in seven games. Orlando had won a season-best five straight before a 110-109 home loss to Chicago on Friday, its first game following the All-Star break.

''This is the part of the season where you've got to move forward, no matter what,'' Ross said of moving past Friday's narrow defeat. ''You can't let that determine how you start the next game. You've got to make sure that you're ready to play.''

Ross, who played 4 1/2 seasons in Toronto, connected on nine of 21 attempts, including three of eight from 3-point range, and matched his season high with nine rebounds. He has led the Magic in scoring 11 times this season, including five of the past 10 games.

''He's been great,'' Vucevic said. ''When he scores for us like that, it just gives us a huge advantage.''

Orlando made 12 of 20 field goals in the fourth quarter and led by double digits for the final nine minutes.

''I thought we played hard, with a ton of intensity, and we had good purpose of play,'' coach Steve Clifford said.

Kyle Lowry had 19 points and 10 assists and Pascal Siakam had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who lost for the first time since Jan. 31 against Milwaukee.

''Just never really got in a rhythm,'' coach Nick Nurse said. ''They made some big shots every time we thought we were right where we needed to be.''

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (rest) did not play after scoring 25 points, 19 of them in the second half, in Friday's home win over San Antonio. Nurse said Leonard will return for Tuesday's game against Eastern Conference rival Boston.

Toronto is 13-4 without Leonard.

''We just didn't execute,'' Lowry said.

Marc Gasol scored 16 points and Serge Ibaka had 14, extending his streak of consecutive games with at least 10 points to a career-best 22.

The Magic led 53-30 at halftime and took an 80-71 lead into the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Magic: G Isaiah Briscoe (NBA concussion protocol) was inactive. Briscoe matched his career high with 10 points against Chicago on Friday. ... Orlando handed Toronto its biggest defeat of the season on Dec. 28, a 116-87 home victory.

Raptors: Gasol made his first start for Toronto, replacing Ibaka. ... Anunoby started in place of Leonard. ... G Jodie Meeks scored 10 points in his Raptors debut. ... Toronto is 7-1 in February.

FAIR AND FOUL

After hitting just 13 of 24 free throws against the Bulls, the Magic were better at the foul line against Toronto. Ross connected on all seven of his attempts from the stripe and Orlando made 15 of 20 overall.

UNDER 100

The Magic are 13-3 when holding their opponent to fewer than 100 points. Orlando has done it three times in its past four victories.

EXCLUSIVE COMPANY

The Magic are one of three Eastern Conference teams with multiple victories against Toronto this season. Milwaukee (three wins) and Boston (two) are the others. Toronto has also lost twice to Denver.

UP NEXT

Magic: At New York on Sunday night.

Raptors: Host Boston on Tuesday night.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
N. Vucevic
9 C
K. Lowry
7 PG
34.4 Min. Per Game 34.4
14.4 Pts. Per Game 14.4
9.1 Ast. Per Game 9.1
4.4 Reb. Per Game 4.4
52.3 Field Goal % 41.3
52.3 Three Point % 41.1
76.6 Free Throw % 84.5
  24-second shot clock violation turnover 0:06
+ 2 Jeremy Lin made layup 0:30
  Defensive rebound by OG Anunoby 0:35
  Jonathan Isaac missed floating jump shot 0:37
+ 2 OG Anunoby made dunk, assist by Patrick McCaw 0:55
+ 2 Nikola Vucevic made hook shot, assist by D.J. Augustin 1:06
+ 2 Terrence Ross made dunk, assist by Nikola Vucevic 1:44
  Defensive rebound by Patrick McCaw 1:56
  Offensive rebound by Nikola Vucevic 1:57
  Nikola Vucevic missed hook shot 2:01
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Isaac 2:22
Team Stats
Points 113 98
Field Goals 42-91 (46.2%) 38-91 (41.8%)
3-Pointers 14-36 (38.9%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 11-14 (78.6%)
Total Rebounds 60 50
Offensive 12 6
Defensive 40 36
Team 8 8
Assists 29 30
Steals 6 6
Blocks 8 2
Turnovers 12 13
Fouls 16 20
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
N. Vucevic C 9
23 PTS, 12 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
K. Lowry PG 7
19 PTS, 4 REB, 10 AST
1234T
away team logo Magic 28-33 25282733113
home team logo Raptors 44-17 1535212798
TOR -7, O/U 216.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
TOR -7, O/U 216.5
Scotiabank Arena Toronto,
Team Stats
away team logo Magic 28-33 105.9 PPG 44.4 RPG 25.0 APG
home team logo Raptors 44-17 114.4 PPG 45.2 RPG 24.7 APG
Key Players
T. Ross SG 14.7 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.5 APG 43.5 FG%
K. Lowry PG 14.4 PPG 4.4 RPG 9.1 APG 41.2 FG%
Top Scorers
T. Ross SG 28 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
K. Lowry PG 19 PTS 4 REB 10 AST
46.2 FG% 41.8
38.9 3PT FG% 39.3
75.0 FT% 78.6
Magic
Starters
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 23 12 4 10/17 3/4 0/0 1 30 2 1 0 3 9 +5 46
J. Isaac 16 6 0 5/11 3/6 3/4 3 30 0 2 1 1 5 +6 23
D. Augustin 12 5 8 5/6 2/2 0/2 0 27 1 0 3 1 4 +8 31
E. Fournier 11 3 1 4/11 2/8 1/1 3 31 0 1 3 0 3 +11 14
A. Gordon 7 7 6 2/11 0/4 3/4 1 29 0 0 2 0 7 +12 24
Starters
N. Vucevic
J. Isaac
D. Augustin
E. Fournier
A. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
N. Vucevic 23 12 4 10/17 3/4 0/0 1 30 2 1 0 3 9 +5 46
J. Isaac 16 6 0 5/11 3/6 3/4 3 30 0 2 1 1 5 +6 23
D. Augustin 12 5 8 5/6 2/2 0/2 0 27 1 0 3 1 4 +8 31
E. Fournier 11 3 1 4/11 2/8 1/1 3 31 0 1 3 0 3 +11 14
A. Gordon 7 7 6 2/11 0/4 3/4 1 29 0 0 2 0 7 +12 24
Bench
T. Ross
J. Grant
W. Iwundu
K. Birch
T. Mozgov
A. Jefferson
T. Caupain
J. Martin
I. Briscoe
M. Frazier
M. Fultz
M. Bamba
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Ross 28 9 1 9/21 3/8 7/7 2 29 0 0 2 3 6 +7 37
J. Grant 7 3 7 3/5 1/1 0/0 1 21 1 1 0 1 2 +7 26
W. Iwundu 5 3 1 2/5 0/3 1/2 1 22 0 2 0 1 2 +9 12
K. Birch 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 17 2 1 1 2 2 +10 12
T. Mozgov - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Caupain - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Briscoe - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fultz - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 113 52 29 42/91 14/36 15/20 16 236 6 8 12 12 40 +75 225
Raptors
Starters
K. Lowry
M. Gasol
D. Green
P. Siakam
O. Anunoby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Lowry 19 4 10 6/13 2/6 5/5 4 35 4 0 5 0 4 -7 42
M. Gasol 16 5 5 7/13 1/1 1/2 4 23 0 0 1 2 3 -7 30
D. Green 10 6 4 4/9 2/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 2 0 6 +3 22
P. Siakam 10 11 3 3/10 2/4 2/2 1 36 0 2 0 0 11 -5 29
O. Anunoby 5 6 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 1 5 -13 11
Starters
K. Lowry
M. Gasol
D. Green
P. Siakam
O. Anunoby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
K. Lowry 19 4 10 6/13 2/6 5/5 4 35 4 0 5 0 4 -7 42
M. Gasol 16 5 5 7/13 1/1 1/2 4 23 0 0 1 2 3 -7 30
D. Green 10 6 4 4/9 2/4 0/0 2 27 0 0 2 0 6 +3 22
P. Siakam 10 11 3 3/10 2/4 2/2 1 36 0 2 0 0 11 -5 29
O. Anunoby 5 6 0 2/6 1/2 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 1 5 -13 11
Bench
S. Ibaka
J. Meeks
P. McCaw
J. Lin
N. Powell
C. Boucher
K. Leonard
M. Miller
F. VanVleet
J. Loyd
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Ibaka 14 5 0 7/14 0/1 0/0 2 23 0 0 2 3 2 -17 17
J. Meeks 10 2 0 4/9 2/5 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 0 2 +7 12
P. McCaw 8 2 1 3/5 1/1 1/1 1 15 1 0 0 0 2 -14 13
J. Lin 6 1 5 2/8 0/2 2/4 3 18 0 0 1 0 1 -14 16
N. Powell 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 0 -13 3
C. Boucher 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 +5 0
K. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. VanVleet - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Loyd - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 42 30 38/91 11/28 11/14 20 234 6 2 13 6 36 -75 195
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores