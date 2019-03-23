MIA
Dwyane Wade scores 20 points, Heat beat Wizards 113-108

  • Mar 23, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Dwyane Wade scored 11 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Miami Heat remain alone in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 113-108 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

With ''M-V-P'' and ''Let's Go Heat!'' chants echoing through Washington's Capital One Arena, Wade also had nine rebounds while scoring in double digits for a ninth consecutive game. The 13-time All-Star is retiring following the season.

Dion Waiters added 19 points and Josh Richardson had 18 for Miami, which remained a game ahead of Orlando in the race for the East's last playoff spot. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Heat finished a stretch of five games in seven days with four wins.

Jeff Green scored 25 points for Washington, which has lost four straight. Thomas Bryant had 17 points, Bobby Portis Jr. added 14 and both grabbed 11 rebounds. The 11th-place Wizards fell 6 1/2 games behind Miami with eight to play.

Wade's last basket, a pull-up jumper from near the foul line, sparked a 7-0 spurt that helped Miami preserve the victory. Adebayo followed by converting a three-point play, and Richardson hit a pair of free throws with 3:11 to make it 109-99

The Wizards answered on their own 7-0 run, with Troy Brown Jr.'s layup cutting it to three with 1:13 left. Tomas Satoransky missed a good look at a tying 3 with 26 seconds remaining before Wade fed Kelly Olynk for a dunk.

TIP-INS

Heat: Coach Erik Spoelstra said there were no minute limits in the final game of the busy stretch, alluding to Wade in the process. ''We didn't even consider it. The only guy would be a 37-year-old, but since we have 10 games left, what are we saving him for?'' Spoelstra said. ... G/F Rodney McGruder (knee) sat out his third straight game and F Justise Winslow (thigh) missed his fourth.

Wizards: Gave back a 13-point lead before halftime. ... Beal picked up his second foul before the midway point of the first quarter and his third with 1:55 left in the half, but finished with four. He had 16 points. ... F Trevor Ariza (groin) missed a second straight game.

D-WADE'S DC FAREWELL

Wade was the center of attention from the moment he received a standing ovation with his first entrance into the game with 4:11 left in the first quarter.

He kicked out to Josh Richards for a tying 3-pointer with 54 seconds left in the first half to bring out the first pro-Miami chants of the evening, and hit another 3 to close Miami's deficit to one at the break. In the third, his drive and dunk put Miami up 73-69 to another large roar, and his layup over Satoransky to make it 78-74 had the Wizards pleading for traveling.

Many of those chanting fans lingered on the West end of the arena postgame, holding signs and jerseys as Wade exited into the team tunnel.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Orlando on Tuesday.

Wizards: Open a four-game trip Tuesday at the Lakers.

Heat
Starters
D. Waiters
J. Richardson
B. Adebayo
K. Olynyk
D. Jones Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Waiters 19 3 3 7/13 4/9 1/1 3 26 0 0 0 1 2 +15 28
J. Richardson 18 2 5 6/12 2/7 4/4 3 38 2 1 1 1 1 0 32
B. Adebayo 16 11 8 6/11 0/1 4/4 1 35 0 4 5 1 10 +16 42
K. Olynyk 14 7 5 6/9 2/5 0/0 4 38 2 3 1 1 6 +19 35
D. Jones Jr. 2 3 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 4 15 0 0 0 1 2 +7 7
Total 113 44 29 44/88 12/39 13/19 23 236 5 10 11 12 32 +25 219
Starters
T. Bryant
B. Beal
B. Portis
T. Satoransky
T. Brown Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
T. Bryant 17 11 1 8/13 1/3 0/0 4 35 0 0 2 5 6 -21 28
B. Beal 16 3 3 6/14 2/8 2/4 4 34 1 0 2 0 3 -14 24
B. Portis 14 11 1 6/15 1/2 1/2 0 30 0 0 0 4 7 +1 27
T. Satoransky 12 8 8 5/13 1/4 1/2 3 36 0 0 2 4 4 -5 34
T. Brown Jr. 7 5 2 2/9 0/4 3/4 3 25 1 0 2 4 1 -14 15
