Hield sets franchise season record for 3s, Kings beat Suns

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 24, 2019

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) Buddy Hield had 25 points and set the franchise season record for 3-pointers, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Phoenix Suns 112-103 on Saturday night.

Hield made 7 of 14 from beyond the arc, giving him 245 3-pointers this season. That surpassed the mark of 240 set by Peja Stojakovic in 2003-04. The Kings made 17 3s overall.

Harrison Barnes scored seven of his 25 points over the final three minutes, Nemanja Bjelica had 13 points and 17 rebounds, and De'Aaron Fox added 13 points and nine assists for Sacramento. Marvin Bagley III put up 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Devin Booker scored 32 points and Deandre Ayton had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix.

The Kings (36-36) maintained their slim playoff hopes and pulled within 5 1/2 games of eighth-place San Antonio in the West. Sacramento has won three of four against Phoenix this season.

The Suns (17-57) trailed most of the game but pulled within 96-95 following two free throws by Troy Daniels. The Kings answered with two free throws and pulled away behind Barnes.

Acquired from Dallas before the deadline, Barnes scored on a driving layup and later made a 3-pointer. After Hield scored on a layup, Phoenix scored twice before Barnes' emphatic dunk made it 107-101.

Barnes later had an assist on Bagley's three-point play as Sacramento closed on a 12-6 run.

Phoenix was without Kelly Oubre Jr. (left thumb sprain), Josh Jackson (right ankle sprain) and Tyler Johnson (sore right knee). T.J. Warren also missed his 25th straight game with right ankle soreness, leaving coach Igor Kokoskov with a depleted bench.

The short-handed Suns still got off to a fast start. Booker scored on a three-point play and a layup as part of a 19-0 run in the first quarter, flexing toward the crowd each time. Booker made back-to-back 3s then fed Ayton for a dunk.

Hield helped Sacramento get back into the game with his perimeter shooting. He made made three 3s in the second quarter, including the record-setting shot.

TIP-INS

Suns: Ayton's double-double is his 37th this season, tying Alvan Adams' franchise rookie record set in 1975-76.

Kings: Stojakovic is currently Sacramento's assistant general manager. ... Harry Giles was held out because of a left thigh contusion.

UP NEXT

Suns: Play at Utah on Monday.

Kings: Play the Lakers in Los Angeles on Sunday.

--

More AP NBA:�https://apnews.com/NBA and�https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Suns
Starters
D. Booker
D. Ayton
M. Bridges
D. Bender
D. Melton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
D. Booker 32 2 10 10/27 2/11 10/10 0 39 2 0 3 0 2 -5 53
D. Ayton 19 11 0 9/16 0/0 1/4 3 29 1 1 3 6 5 -4 29
M. Bridges 11 4 4 5/9 1/3 0/0 2 34 3 0 1 1 3 -6 25
D. Bender 4 4 2 2/6 0/3 0/0 4 35 2 0 0 0 4 -1 14
D. Melton 3 3 3 1/2 1/2 0/0 4 21 1 2 2 0 3 +5 13
Kings
Starters
H. Barnes
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Barnes 25 6 2 10/17 5/8 0/0 3 34 0 0 0 1 5 +11 35
B. Hield 25 7 2 9/20 7/14 0/0 5 35 1 1 2 3 4 +10 36
N. Bjelica 13 17 5 5/10 2/5 1/2 1 35 1 1 1 4 13 +7 41
D. Fox 13 4 9 3/12 0/2 7/8 1 33 1 0 4 0 4 +9 32
W. Cauley-Stein 3 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 17 1 1 2 0 0 -8 5
Starters
H. Barnes
B. Hield
N. Bjelica
D. Fox
W. Cauley-Stein
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
H. Barnes 25 6 2 10/17 5/8 0/0 3 34 0 0 0 1 5 +11 35
B. Hield 25 7 2 9/20 7/14 0/0 5 35 1 1 2 3 4 +10 36
N. Bjelica 13 17 5 5/10 2/5 1/2 1 35 1 1 1 4 13 +7 41
D. Fox 13 4 9 3/12 0/2 7/8 1 33 1 0 4 0 4 +9 32
W. Cauley-Stein 3 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/2 3 17 1 1 2 0 0 -8 5
Bench
M. Bagley III
C. Brewer
B. Bogdanovic
K. Koufos
Y. Ferrell
A. Burks
F. Mason III
C. Swanigan
T. Williams
W. Gabriel
H. Giles
C. Demps
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
M. Bagley III 16 11 1 5/13 0/1 6/7 2 29 2 0 2 3 8 +19 29
C. Brewer 7 2 1 2/3 1/1 2/3 1 13 0 0 0 0 2 -2 11
B. Bogdanovic 6 0 3 2/11 2/7 0/0 3 22 1 0 3 0 0 +3 10
K. Koufos 4 4 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 2 2 0 10
Y. Ferrell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 -4 0
A. Burks - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason III - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Swanigan - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Gabriel - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Giles - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Demps - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 112 51 25 39/92 17/38 17/22 19 234 7 3 14 13 38 +45 209
NBA Scores