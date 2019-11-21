POR
Antetokounmpo has triple-double, Bucks beat Trail Blazers

  • AP
  • Nov 21, 2019

MILWAUKEE (AP) Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season and the Milwaukee Bucks beat Carmelo Anthony and the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers 137-129 on Thursday night.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists to lead the Bucks to their sixth straight victory. Antetokounmpo, who also had a triple-double in the season opener, has 16 career triple-doubles. Milwaukee is 14-2 in those games.

Eric Bledsoe added 30 points and six assists in the Bucks' highest-scoring game of the season.

After scoring 10 points on 4-of-14 shooting in 24 minutes in his season debut Tuesday night against the Pelicans, Anthony had 10 points in the first half Thursday. The 10-time All-Star finished with 18 points (6-of-15 shooting) and seven rebounds for the Blazers, who were without Hassan Whiteside (hip), Damian Lillard (back), Zach Collins (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic (leg).

CJ McCollum scored a game-high 37 points and Skal Labissiere added 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks off the bench for Portland. The Trail Blazers lost their third straight game and seventh of the last nine against the Bucks, including sixth straight in Milwaukee.

The Bucks made their first seven shots, including three 3s, and led 17-6. Milwaukee never trailed.

The Bucks also had their highest first-half total, leading 72-58.

TIP-IN

Antetokounmpo made his first career NBA start against Anthony. The date was Dec. 18, 2013. Giannis had 10 points and seven rebounds before fouling out. Carmelo scored 29 points in New York's victory.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Cleveland on Saturday night.

Bucks: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

---

Key Players
C. McCollum
3 SG
G. Antetokounmpo
34 PF
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
30.5 Pts. Per Game 30.5
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
13.8 Reb. Per Game 13.8
43.2 Field Goal % 56.6
42.6 Three Point % 57.8
77.1 Free Throw % 60.6
+ 2 CJ McCollum made finger-roll layup 0:10
+ 1 Eric Bledsoe made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:16
+ 1 Eric Bledsoe made 1st of 2 free throws 0:16
  Personal foul on Anthony Tolliver 0:16
  Defensive rebound by Giannis Antetokounmpo 0:26
  CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:29
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 2nd of 2 free throws 0:31
+ 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1st of 2 free throws 0:31
  Shooting foul on Skal Labissiere 0:31
  Offensive rebound by Wesley Matthews 0:31
  Giannis Antetokounmpo missed 3-pt. jump shot 0:33
Team Stats
Points 129 137
Field Goals 50-103 (48.5%) 50-106 (47.2%)
3-Pointers 17-39 (43.6%) 16-43 (37.2%)
Free Throws 12-14 (85.7%) 21-26 (80.8%)
Total Rebounds 48 68
Offensive 9 18
Defensive 32 40
Team 7 10
Assists 32 32
Steals 6 7
Blocks 11 3
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 27 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
C. McCollum SG 3
37 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST
home team logo
G. Antetokounmpo PF 34
24 PTS, 19 REB, 15 AST
1234T
away team logo Trail Blazers 5-11 27314031129
home team logo Bucks 12-3 37353530137
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI
Team Stats
away team logo Trail Blazers 5-11 111.9 PPG 46.5 RPG 18.7 APG
home team logo Bucks 12-3 119.6 PPG 51.7 RPG 24.0 APG
Key Players
C. McCollum SG 21.3 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.5 APG 42.3 FG%
E. Bledsoe PG 17.1 PPG 5.5 RPG 5.2 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
C. McCollum SG 37 PTS 6 REB 10 AST
E. Bledsoe PG 30 PTS 4 REB 6 AST
48.5 FG% 47.2
43.6 3PT FG% 37.2
85.7 FT% 80.8
Trail Blazers
Starters
C. McCollum
C. Anthony
G. Trent Jr.
R. Hood
A. Tolliver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
C. McCollum 37 6 10 15/29 5/10 2/2 3 38 0 3 3 1 5 -8 63
C. Anthony 18 7 4 6/15 3/5 3/4 2 28 0 0 3 2 5 -1 30
G. Trent Jr. 13 1 2 5/7 3/4 0/0 2 20 1 2 0 0 1 +3 21
R. Hood 11 3 4 5/5 1/1 0/0 5 29 2 0 1 0 3 -4 23
A. Tolliver 8 3 2 3/9 2/6 0/0 3 31 0 1 1 1 2 -1 15
Bench
S. Labissiere
N. Little
A. Simons
K. Bazemore
M. Hezonja
H. Whiteside
D. Lillard
J. Nurkic
Z. Collins
M. Brown
J. Hoard
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
S. Labissiere 22 12 3 10/16 2/4 0/0 3 28 1 5 0 3 9 -11 46
N. Little 12 1 0 3/5 1/2 5/6 1 16 0 0 0 1 0 -5 13
A. Simons 6 2 1 2/9 0/4 2/2 2 17 1 0 0 1 1 -3 11
K. Bazemore 2 5 6 1/8 0/3 0/0 2 18 1 0 0 0 5 -8 20
M. Hezonja 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 0 0 0 1 -2 1
H. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Lillard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nurkic - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoard - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 129 41 32 50/103 17/39 12/14 27 234 6 11 8 9 32 -40 243
Bucks
Starters
E. Bledsoe
G. Antetokounmpo
D. DiVincenzo
W. Matthews
B. Lopez
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
E. Bledsoe 30 4 6 11/21 2/6 6/6 2 31 1 0 2 2 2 +4 45
G. Antetokounmpo 24 19 15 9/27 1/7 5/10 2 35 3 1 5 4 15 +5 72
D. DiVincenzo 16 6 1 7/15 2/6 0/0 2 27 1 0 0 2 4 +5 25
W. Matthews 12 3 1 4/9 4/7 0/0 3 29 0 0 0 1 2 +2 17
B. Lopez 10 0 3 4/7 2/5 0/0 1 30 1 2 1 0 0 +1 18
Bench
P. Connaughton
S. Brown
G. Hill
R. Lopez
E. Ilyasova
K. Middleton
F. Mason
T. Antetokounmpo
D. Bender
D. Wilson
C. Reynolds
K. Korver
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB +/- FPTS
P. Connaughton 18 4 2 7/10 2/3 2/2 1 21 0 0 1 1 3 +2 25
S. Brown 8 6 1 3/5 2/3 0/0 2 18 0 0 2 2 4 +4 14
G. Hill 7 4 3 2/4 1/3 2/2 4 17 1 0 0 2 2 +4 18
R. Lopez 6 6 0 2/5 0/2 2/2 2 14 0 0 1 2 4 +2 11
E. Ilyasova 6 6 0 1/3 0/1 4/4 1 14 0 0 0 2 4 +11 12
K. Middleton - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Mason - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Antetokounmpo - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bender - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Reynolds - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Korver - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 137 58 32 50/106 16/43 21/26 20 236 7 3 12 18 40 +40 257
