SAC
POR

No Text

Bogdanovic scores 27, Kings beat Blazers 123-111

  • AP
  • Mar 08, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Bogdan Bogdanovic had 27 points and eight assists, Buddy Hield scored 22 off the bench and the Sacramento Kings beat the Portland Trail Blazers 123-111 on Saturday night.

With both teams chasing Memphis for the final Western Conference playoff spot, the Kings won for the fourth time in five games. De'Aaron Fox added 14 points and 11 assists for Sacramento, while Harrison Barnes finished with 20 points.

''I was really pleased with the mindset and the focus of the group as a whole,'' Kings coach Luke Walton said. ''We knew they were on a back-to-back, so we wanted to make a point to push and push and push.''

The Kings went 21 of 39 on 3-pointers, tying a franchise record for made 3s. Portland was 10 for 39 from behind the arc.

''It starts with penetration. We had 21 paint touches in the first quarter,'' Walton said. ''That sets the tone for us and allows us to get our shooters inside-out shots. We got in a good rhythm and those were rotation types of 3s.''

Sacramento won in Portland for the first time since Dec. 12, 2012.

''I thought we played like a team that was coming home,'' Blazers star Damian Lillard said of his team's poor performance. ''It was like we were counting on being on our home floor to kind of go in our direction and they came out aggressive, in attack mode on fire, and jumped out to a big lead. We had a hard time getting back into it.''

Hassan Whiteside led the Blazers with 19 points and 11 rebounds. CJ McCollum also scored 19, but Lillard managed only 12 on 4-of-15 shooting from the field.

The Kings were 14 for 21 on 3s in the first half, while Portland started 6 for 21.

Bogdanovic carved up the Trail Blazers early, racking up seven assists in the first quarter. Hield had 14 points to help the Kings to a 77-54 halftime lead.

Part of what fueled Sacramento was sloppy play from the Blazers as they turned the ball over seven times, helping the Kings score 17 fast-break points in the first half. Bogdanovic hit a 3 to close the half, and Sacramento's 77 points were a season high for any half this season.

Lillard made his first basket at the 6:15 mark of the second quarter.

Sacramento's Harry Giles caught a knee from Portland's Trevor Ariza in the groin area on the first play of the second half.

With 8:50 left in the third quarter, McCollum and Alex Len got into a physical altercation and had to be separated with the Kings leading 80-60. After a review, Len was called for an offensive foul for a screen and both players were assessed offsetting technicals. Although both players put their fists up, neither threw a punch and both stayed in the game.

But the flareup did little to wake the Blazers as the Kings increased their lead to 25 before going into the fourth quarter with a 100-80 advantage.

''I think that's Alex's second scuffle or what you'd call a fight in today's NBA,'' Walton said. ''You need to play with an edge and the only way to play with an edge is to have guys who have that in their makeup. We've only had him for a short time, but he's definitely made us a tougher, more physical team.''

Sacramento went up by 26 in the fourth, and the Blazers pulled their starters with 5:46 left.

TIP-INS

Kings: The teams hadn't played since consummating a trade in January. The Blazers got Ariza, while the Kings received Kent Bazemore, among other things. According to Walton, Bazemore has given Sacramento an energy boost. ''He's a big reason why we are having some late-to-midseason success,'' Walton said.

Trail Blazers: Almost a year since suffering a gruesome left leg injury, center Jusuf Nurkic is targeting a March 15 return. Nurkic was put through a workout prior to Saturday's game. ''Before we get to the first game we will have a plan,'' coach Terry Stotts said.

UP NEXT

Kings: Sunday at home vs. Toronto.

Trail Blazers: Tuesday at home vs. Phoenix.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Quarter
SAC Kings 40
POR Trail Blazers 24

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jumpball  
11:44   Nemanja Bjelica missed hook shot  
11:40   Offensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
11:39 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made dunk 2-0
11:25 +2 Hassan Whiteside made layup, assist by CJ McCollum 2-2
11:25   Shooting foul on Nemanja Bjelica  
11:25   Hassan Whiteside missed free throw  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:12   Harrison Barnes missed floating jump shot  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:59 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 2-4
10:47   Harry III Giles missed jump shot  
10:45   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:36   Hassan Whiteside missed floating jump shot, blocked by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
10:27 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 5-4
9:58   Lost ball turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
9:54 +2 Harry III Giles made alley-oop shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 7-4
9:31 +3 Trevor Ariza made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 7-7
9:14   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
8:55   Carmelo Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
8:51 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 10-7
8:37   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:35   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
8:24 +2 Nemanja Bjelica made floating jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 12-7
8:14   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:12   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
8:11 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made layup, assist by De'Aaron Fox 14-7
8:11   Full timeout called  
7:55   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
7:38 +2 De'Aaron Fox made fade-away jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 16-7
7:29   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
7:19   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
7:06   Hassan Whiteside missed hook shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
6:48   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
6:41   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
6:41 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 16-8
6:41   CJ McCollum missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:39   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
6:31 +2 De'Aaron Fox made alley-oop shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 18-8
6:19   Bad pass turnover on Damian Lillard, stolen by Harry III Giles  
6:10   Harry III Giles missed hook shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
6:10   SAC team rebound  
6:08   Bad pass turnover on De'Aaron Fox, stolen by CJ McCollum  
6:03 +2 CJ McCollum made driving layup, assist by Damian Lillard 18-10
5:56 +2 Harry III Giles made dunk, assist by De'Aaron Fox 20-10
5:47   Personal foul on Harry III Giles  
5:41   Lost ball turnover on CJ McCollum, stolen by De'Aaron Fox  
5:35 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bogdan Bogdanovic 23-10
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Kent Bazemore  
5:13 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 26-10
5:09   Full timeout called  
4:52 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk, assist by Damian Lillard 26-12
4:33 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 28-12
4:25   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   POR team rebound  
4:25   Personal foul on Richaun Holmes  
4:15 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot, assist by Damian Lillard 28-14
3:56 +2 Harrison Barnes made jump shot 30-14
3:38   Personal foul on Richaun Holmes  
3:38 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 30-15
3:38 +1 Gary Trent Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-16
3:17   Richaun Holmes missed floating jump shot  
3:13   Offensive rebound by Harrison Barnes  
3:11   Jumpball  
3:05 +3 Kent Bazemore made 3-pt. jump shot 33-16
2:48   Mario Hezonja missed floating jump shot  
2:47   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:38   Harrison Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
2:35   Richaun Holmes missed hook shot, blocked by Hassan Whiteside  
2:31   Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
2:30 +2 Richaun Holmes made dunk 35-16
2:18   Out of bounds turnover on Trevor Ariza  
2:15   Personal foul on Anfernee Simons  
2:04   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Mario Hezonja  
1:55 +2 Mario Hezonja made layup 35-18
1:33 +2 Richaun Holmes made hook shot, assist by Kent Bazemore 37-18
1:23   Shooting foul on Kent Bazemore  
1:23 +1 CJ McCollum made 1st of 2 free throws 37-19
1:23 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-20
1:05   Kent Bazemore missed jump shot  
1:01   Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
1:00   Lost ball turnover on Richaun Holmes, stolen by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:53   CJ McCollum missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:50   Offensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
0:50   Wenyen Gabriel missed dunk  
0:49   Offensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
0:47   Bad pass turnover on Anfernee Simons, stolen by Buddy Hield  
0:41   Shooting foul on CJ McCollum  
0:41   Richaun Holmes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:41   SAC team rebound  
0:41 +1 Richaun Holmes made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-20
0:33   Personal foul on Cory Joseph  
0:33   CJ McCollum missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:33   POR team rebound  
0:33 +1 CJ McCollum made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-21
0:28   Buddy Hield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:26   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
0:22 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 38-24
0:03   Shooting foul on Anfernee Simons  
0:03 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 1st of 2 free throws 39-24
0:03 +1 De'Aaron Fox made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-24
0:00   Gary Trent Jr. missed jump shot  
0:00   POR team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Quarter
SAC Kings 37
POR Trail Blazers 30

Time Team Play Score
11:40   Anfernee Simons missed hook shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
11:22 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 43-24
11:11 +3 Gary Trent Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by CJ McCollum 43-27
10:49   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Wenyen Gabriel  
10:33   Gary Trent Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   SAC team rebound  
10:33   Personal foul on Wenyen Gabriel  
10:22 +3 Nemanja Bjelica made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 46-27
10:05   Mario Hezonja missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
9:51   Discontinue dribble turnover on Nemanja Bjelica  
9:37 +2 CJ McCollum made jump shot 46-29
9:22 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nemanja Bjelica 49-29
9:04   Anfernee Simons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Offensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
9:00 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 49-31
8:42 +2 De'Aaron Fox made jump shot 51-31
8:29 +2 Mario Hezonja made driving layup, assist by CJ McCollum 51-33
8:12 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot 54-33
7:55   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup, blocked by Cory Joseph  
7:52   Offensive rebound by Anfernee Simons  
7:52 +2 Anfernee Simons made layup 54-35
7:40 +2 Harry III Giles made jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 56-35
7:30 +3 Mario Hezonja made 3-pt. jump shot 56-38
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Nemanja Bjelica, stolen by Mario Hezonja  
7:13 +2 Mario Hezonja made layup 56-40
7:12   Full timeout called  
6:52   Harrison Barnes missed jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Buddy Hield  
6:50 +2 Buddy Hield made dunk 58-40
6:44   Shooting foul on Cory Joseph  
6:44   Damian Lillard missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:44   POR team rebound  
6:44 +1 Damian Lillard made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-41
6:28   Cory Joseph missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
6:15 +2 Damian Lillard made layup, assist by Carmelo Anthony 58-43
5:55 +3 Buddy Hield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harrison Barnes 61-43
5:39   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:36   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  
5:31   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:28   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
5:21 +2 Gary Trent Jr. made jump shot 61-45
5:03   Cory Joseph missed floating jump shot  
5:02   Defensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
4:55   Anfernee Simons missed driving layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
4:48 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Hield 64-45
4:47   Full timeout called  
4:27   Carmelo Anthony missed layup, blocked by Richaun Holmes  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
4:12 +3 Harrison Barnes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 67-45
3:54 +3 Damian Lillard made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevor Ariza 67-48
3:37   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Richaun Holmes  
3:33   Richaun Holmes missed dunk  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Damian Lillard  
3:29   Personal foul on Richaun Holmes  
3:14   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
3:03 +2 Richaun Holmes made layup, assist by Kent Bazemore 69-48
2:40   Trevor Ariza missed layup  
2:39   Defensive rebound by Kent Bazemore  
2:29 +2 Bogdan Bogdanovic made floating jump shot 71-48
2:15 +3 CJ McCollum made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Carmelo Anthony 71-51
2:13   Full timeout called  
1:59   Harrison Barnes missed layup  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
1:48   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:47   Offensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
1:45 +2 Hassan Whiteside made dunk 71-53
1:31 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 74-53
1:03   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:04   POR team rebound  
1:04   Personal foul on Harrison Barnes  
0:58   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:56   Defensive rebound by Harry III Giles  
0:45   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0:42   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
0:26   Shooting foul on Bogdan Bogdanovic  
0:26   Carmelo Anthony missed 1st of 2 free throws  
0:26   POR team rebound  
0:26 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 74-54
0:03 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 77-54
0:00   Bad pass turnover on Hassan Whiteside, stolen by Buddy Hield  
0:00   Buddy Hield missed jump shot  
0:00   SAC team rebound  
0:00   End of period  

3rd Quarter
SAC Kings 23
POR Trail Blazers 26

Time Team Play Score
11:44   Shooting foul on Harry III Giles  
11:44 +1 Trevor Ariza made 1st of 2 free throws 77-55
11:44 +1 Trevor Ariza made 2nd of 2 free throws 77-56
11:29   Nemanja Bjelica missed hook shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
11:17   3-second violation turnover on Hassan Whiteside  
11:17   Full timeout called  
11:08   Nemanja Bjelica missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
10:58   Damian Lillard missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:55   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
10:46   De'Aaron Fox missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
10:34 +2 CJ McCollum made floating jump shot 77-58
10:09   Bogdan Bogdanovic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Trevor Ariza  
9:58   Trevor Ariza missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Alex Len  
9:49   Alex Len missed floating jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Hassan Whiteside  
9:36   CJ McCollum missed jump shot  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Carmelo Anthony  
9:32   Carmelo Anthony missed dunk  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Nemanja Bjelica  
9:27 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 80-58
9:03 +2 Carmelo Anthony made jump shot 80-60
8:50   Offensive foul on Alex Len  
8:50   Turnover on Alex Len  
8:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:50   Unsportsmanlike technical foul  
8:31   Damian Lillard missed reverse layup  
8:27   Defensive rebound by De'Aaron Fox  
8:21   De'Aaron Fox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:19   Defensive rebound by CJ McCollum  
8:12   CJ McCollum missed floating jump shot  
8:13   SAC team rebound  
8:13   Personal foul on Hassan Whiteside  
7:57 +3 Bogdan Bogdanovic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Aaron Fox 83-60
7:44   Shooting foul on Harrison Barnes  
7:44 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 83-61
7:44 +1 Carmelo Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 83-62
7:35   Bad pass turnover on Bogdan Bogdanovic, stolen by Damian Lillard  
7:32   Damian Lillard missed layup  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Bogdan Bogdanovic  